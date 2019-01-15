Putnam Announces Dividend Rates for Open-End Funds

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following
distributions today.
|
FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS
|
|
|
|
RECORD
DATE
|
|
|
PAYMENT
DATE
|
|
Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class B
Shares (PSIBX)
|
$0.0220 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
1/15/19
|
|
|
1/22/19
|
|
Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class C
Shares (PDVCX)
|
$0.0220 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
1/15/19
|
|
|
1/22/19
|
|
Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class M
Shares (PDVMX)
|
$0.0250 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
1/15/19
|
|
|
1/22/19
|
|
Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class R
Shares (PDVRX)
|
$0.0250 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
1/15/19
|
|
|
1/22/19
|
|
Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class Y
Shares (PDVYX)
|
$0.0270 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
1/15/19
|
|
|
1/22/19
|
|
Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class R6
Shares (PDVGX)
|
$0.0280 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
1/15/19
|
|
|
1/22/19
|
|
Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class B
Shares (PGSBX)
|
$0.0410 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
1/15/19
|
|
|
1/22/19
|
|
Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class C
Shares (PGVCX)
|
$0.0410 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
1/15/19
|
|
|
1/22/19
|
|
Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class M
Shares (PGSMX)
|
$0.0470 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
1/15/19
|
|
|
1/22/19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class R
Shares (PGVRX)
|
$0.0460 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
1/15/19
|
|
|
1/22/19
|
|
Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class Y
Shares (PUSYX)
|
$0.0520 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
1/15/19
|
|
|
1/22/19
|
|
Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class R6
Shares(POLYX)
|
$0.0530 per share investment income
|
|
|
|
1/15/19
|
|
|
1/22/19
