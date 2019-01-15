Log in
Putnam Announces Dividend Rates for Open-End Funds

01/15/2019 | 02:21pm EST

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions today.

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

     

RECORD
DATE

   

PAYMENT
DATE

 

Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class B Shares (PSIBX)

$0.0220 per share investment income 1/15/19 1/22/19
 

Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class C Shares (PDVCX)

$0.0220 per share investment income 1/15/19 1/22/19
 

Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class M Shares (PDVMX)

$0.0250 per share investment income 1/15/19 1/22/19
 

Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class R Shares (PDVRX)

$0.0250 per share investment income 1/15/19 1/22/19
 

Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class Y Shares (PDVYX)

$0.0270 per share investment income 1/15/19 1/22/19
 

Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class R6 Shares (PDVGX)

$0.0280 per share investment income 1/15/19 1/22/19
 

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class B Shares (PGSBX)

$0.0410 per share investment income 1/15/19 1/22/19
 

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class C Shares (PGVCX)

$0.0410 per share investment income 1/15/19 1/22/19
 

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class M Shares (PGSMX)

$0.0470 per share investment income 1/15/19 1/22/19
 

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class R Shares (PGVRX)

$0.0460 per share investment income 1/15/19 1/22/19
 

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class Y Shares (PUSYX)

$0.0520 per share investment income 1/15/19 1/22/19
 

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class R6 Shares(POLYX)

$0.0530 per share investment income 1/15/19 1/22/19


© Business Wire 2019
