Putnam Announces Dividend Rates for Open-End Funds

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declare the following distributions
today.
|
|
|
RECORD
|
|
PAYMENT
|
FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS
|
|
DATE
|
|
DATE
|
|
|
Putnam Retirement Income Fund Lifestyle 1-
Class B Shares (PRMLX)
|
$0.0140 per share investment income
|
|
1/28/19
|
|
1/30/19
|
|
Putnam Retirement Income Fund Lifestyle 1-
Class C Shares (PRMCX)
|
$0.0140 per share investment income
|
|
1/28/19
|
|
1/30/19
|
|
Putnam Retirement Income Fund Lifestyle 1-
Class M Shares (PRMMX)
|
$0.0210 per share investment income
|
|
1/28/19
|
|
1/30/19
|
|
Putnam Retirement Income Fund Lifestyle 1-
Class R Shares (PRMKX)
|
$0.0210 per share investment income
|
|
1/28/19
|
|
1/30/19
|
|
Putnam Retirement Income Fund Lifestyle 1–
Class R6 Shares (PREWX)
|
$0.0300 per share investment income
|
|
1/28/19
|
|
1/30/19
|
|
Putnam Retirement Income Fund Lifestyle 1–
Class Y Shares (PRMYX)
|
$0.0290 per share investment income
|
|
1/28/19
|
|
1/30/19
