Putnam Announces Dividend Rates for Open-End Funds

01/28/2019 | 03:27pm EST

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declare the following distributions today.

 

RECORD

 

PAYMENT

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

DATE

DATE

 
 

Putnam Retirement Income Fund Lifestyle 1- Class B Shares (PRMLX)

$0.0140 per share investment income 1/28/19 1/30/19
 

Putnam Retirement Income Fund Lifestyle 1- Class C Shares (PRMCX)

$0.0140 per share investment income 1/28/19 1/30/19
 

Putnam Retirement Income Fund Lifestyle 1- Class M Shares (PRMMX)

$0.0210 per share investment income 1/28/19 1/30/19
 

Putnam Retirement Income Fund Lifestyle 1- Class R Shares (PRMKX)

$0.0210 per share investment income 1/28/19 1/30/19
 

Putnam Retirement Income Fund Lifestyle 1– Class R6 Shares (PREWX)

$0.0300 per share investment income 1/28/19 1/30/19
 

Putnam Retirement Income Fund Lifestyle 1– Class Y Shares (PRMYX)

$0.0290 per share investment income 1/28/19 1/30/19


