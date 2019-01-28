Putnam Announces Dividend Rates for Open-End Funds

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declare the following distributions today.

RECORD PAYMENT FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS DATE DATE Putnam Retirement Income Fund Lifestyle 1- Class B Shares (PRMLX) $0.0140 per share investment income 1/28/19 1/30/19 Putnam Retirement Income Fund Lifestyle 1- Class C Shares (PRMCX) $0.0140 per share investment income 1/28/19 1/30/19 Putnam Retirement Income Fund Lifestyle 1- Class M Shares (PRMMX) $0.0210 per share investment income 1/28/19 1/30/19 Putnam Retirement Income Fund Lifestyle 1- Class R Shares (PRMKX) $0.0210 per share investment income 1/28/19 1/30/19 Putnam Retirement Income Fund Lifestyle 1– Class R6 Shares (PREWX) $0.0300 per share investment income 1/28/19 1/30/19 Putnam Retirement Income Fund Lifestyle 1– Class Y Shares (PRMYX) $0.0290 per share investment income 1/28/19 1/30/19

