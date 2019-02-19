Log in
News : Companies
Putnam Announces Dividend Rates for Open-End Funds

02/19/2019 | 03:04pm EST

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.

       

RECORD

     

PAYMENT

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

DATE

DATE

 

Putnam High Yield Fund - Class B Shares (PHYBX)

$0.0210 per share investment income 2/19/19 2/25/19
 

Putnam High Yield Fund - Class C Shares (PHYLX)

$0.0210 per share investment income 2/19/19 2/25/19
 

Putnam High Yield Fund - Class M Shares (PHYMX)

$0.0230 per share investment income 2/19/19 2/25/19
 

Putnam High Yield Fund – Class R Shares (PFJAX)

$0.0230 per share investment income 2/19/19 2/25/19
 

Putnam High Yield Fund - Class Y Shares (PHAYX)

$0.0250 per share investment income 2/19/19 2/25/19
 

Putnam High Yield Fund – Class R6 Shares (PHYUX)

$0.0260 per share investment income 2/19/19 2/25/19
 

Putnam Income Fund - Class B Shares (PNCBX)

$0.0160 per share investment income 2/19/19 2/25/19
 

Putnam Income Fund - Class C Shares (PUICX)

$0.0160 per share investment income 2/19/19 2/25/19
 

Putnam Income Fund - Class M Shares (PNCMX)

$0.0190 per share investment income 2/19/19 2/25/19
 

Putnam Income Fund - Class R Shares (PIFRX)

$0.0190 per share investment income 2/19/19 2/25/19
 

Putnam Income Fund - Class Y Shares (PNCYX)

$0.0210 per share investment income 2/19/19 2/25/19
 

Putnam Income Fund - Class R5 Shares (PINFX)

$0.0220 per share investment income 2/19/19 2/25/19
 

Putnam Income Fund - Class R6 Shares (PINHX)

$0.0220 per share investment income 2/19/19 2/25/19


© Business Wire 2019
