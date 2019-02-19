Putnam Announces Dividend Rates for Open-End Funds

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.

RECORD PAYMENT FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS DATE DATE Putnam High Yield Fund - Class B Shares (PHYBX) $0.0210 per share investment income 2/19/19 2/25/19 Putnam High Yield Fund - Class C Shares (PHYLX) $0.0210 per share investment income 2/19/19 2/25/19 Putnam High Yield Fund - Class M Shares (PHYMX) $0.0230 per share investment income 2/19/19 2/25/19 Putnam High Yield Fund – Class R Shares (PFJAX) $0.0230 per share investment income 2/19/19 2/25/19 Putnam High Yield Fund - Class Y Shares (PHAYX) $0.0250 per share investment income 2/19/19 2/25/19 Putnam High Yield Fund – Class R6 Shares (PHYUX) $0.0260 per share investment income 2/19/19 2/25/19 Putnam Income Fund - Class B Shares (PNCBX) $0.0160 per share investment income 2/19/19 2/25/19 Putnam Income Fund - Class C Shares (PUICX) $0.0160 per share investment income 2/19/19 2/25/19 Putnam Income Fund - Class M Shares (PNCMX) $0.0190 per share investment income 2/19/19 2/25/19 Putnam Income Fund - Class R Shares (PIFRX) $0.0190 per share investment income 2/19/19 2/25/19 Putnam Income Fund - Class Y Shares (PNCYX) $0.0210 per share investment income 2/19/19 2/25/19 Putnam Income Fund - Class R5 Shares (PINFX) $0.0220 per share investment income 2/19/19 2/25/19 Putnam Income Fund - Class R6 Shares (PINHX) $0.0220 per share investment income 2/19/19 2/25/19

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219005947/en/