Putnam Announces Dividend Rates for Open-End Funds

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following
distributions today.
RECORD
PAYMENT
FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS
DATE
DATE
Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class B
Shares (PSIBX)
$0.0210 per share investment income
4/17/19
4/22/19
Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class C
Shares (PDVCX)
$0.0210 per share investment income
4/17/19
4/22/19
Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class M
Shares (PDVMX)
$0.0240 per share investment income
4/17/19
4/22/19
Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class R
Shares (PDVRX)
$0.0240 per share investment income
4/17/19
4/22/19
Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class Y
Shares (PDVYX)
$0.0280 per share investment income
4/17/19
4/22/19
Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class R6
Shares (PDVGX)
$0.0280 per share investment income
4/17/19
4/22/19
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative
Fund - Class B Shares (PACBX)
$0.0120 per share investment income
4/17/19
4/22/19
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative
Fund - Class C Shares (PACCX)
$0.0120 per share investment income
4/17/19
4/22/19
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative
Fund - Class M Shares (PACMX)
$0.0150 per share investment income
4/17/19
4/22/19
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative
Fund - Class R Shares (PACRX)
$0.0160 per share investment income
4/17/19
4/22/19
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative
Fund - Class Y Shares (PACYX)
$0.0210 per share investment income
4/17/19
4/22/19
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative
Fund - Class R5 Shares (PACDX)
$0.0220 per share investment income
4/17/19
4/22/19
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative
Fund - Class R6 Shares (PCCEX)
$0.0220 per share investment income
4/17/19
4/22/19
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative
Fund - Class P Shares (a)
$0.0230 per share investment income
4/17/19
4/22/19
Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund –
Class B Shares (PTRBX)
$0.0290 per share investment income
4/17/19
4/22/19
Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund –
Class C Shares (PTRGX)
$0.0250 per share investment income
4/17/19
4/22/19
Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund –
Class M Shares (PZARX)
$0.0300 per share investment income
4/17/19
4/22/19
Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund –
Class R Shares (PTRKX)
$0.0280 per share investment income
4/17/19
4/22/19
Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund –
Class Y Shares (PYTRX)
$0.0330 per share investment income
4/17/19
4/22/19
Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund –
Class R6 Shares (PTREX)
$0.0330 per share investment income
4/17/19
4/22/19
Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund –
Class P Shares (a)
$0.0330 per share investment income
4/17/19
4/22/19
Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class B
Shares (PGSBX)
$0.0390 per share investment income
4/17/19
4/22/19
Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class C
Shares (PGVCX)
$0.0400 per share investment income
4/17/19
4/22/19
Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class M
Shares (PGSMX)
$0.0460 per share investment income
4/17/19
4/22/19
Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class R
Shares (PGVRX)
$0.0460 per share investment income
4/17/19
4/22/19
Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class Y
Shares (PUSYX)
$0.0520 per share investment income
4/17/19
4/22/19
Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class R6
Shares (POLYX)
$0.0530 per share investment income
4/17/19
4/22/19
(a) Quotron Symbol pending
