Putnam Announces Dividend Rates for Open-End Funds

04/17/2019 | 03:27pm EDT

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions today.

       

RECORD

PAYMENT

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

DATE

DATE

 

Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class B Shares (PSIBX)

$0.0210 per share investment income 4/17/19 4/22/19
 

Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class C Shares (PDVCX)

$0.0210 per share investment income 4/17/19 4/22/19
 

Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class M Shares (PDVMX)

$0.0240 per share investment income 4/17/19 4/22/19
 

Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class R Shares (PDVRX)

$0.0240 per share investment income 4/17/19 4/22/19
 

Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class Y Shares (PDVYX)

$0.0280 per share investment income 4/17/19 4/22/19
 

Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class R6 Shares (PDVGX)

$0.0280 per share investment income 4/17/19 4/22/19
 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class B Shares (PACBX)

$0.0120 per share investment income 4/17/19 4/22/19
 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class C Shares (PACCX)

$0.0120 per share investment income 4/17/19 4/22/19
 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class M Shares (PACMX)

$0.0150 per share investment income 4/17/19 4/22/19
 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class R Shares (PACRX)

$0.0160 per share investment income 4/17/19 4/22/19
 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class Y Shares (PACYX)

$0.0210 per share investment income 4/17/19 4/22/19
 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class R5 Shares (PACDX)

$0.0220 per share investment income 4/17/19 4/22/19
 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class R6 Shares (PCCEX)

$0.0220 per share investment income 4/17/19 4/22/19
 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class P Shares (a)

$0.0230 per share investment income 4/17/19 4/22/19
 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class B Shares (PTRBX)

$0.0290 per share investment income 4/17/19 4/22/19
 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class C Shares (PTRGX)

$0.0250 per share investment income 4/17/19 4/22/19
 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class M Shares (PZARX)

$0.0300 per share investment income 4/17/19 4/22/19
 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class R Shares (PTRKX)

$0.0280 per share investment income 4/17/19 4/22/19
 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class Y Shares (PYTRX)

$0.0330 per share investment income 4/17/19 4/22/19
 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class R6 Shares (PTREX)

$0.0330 per share investment income 4/17/19 4/22/19
 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class P Shares (a)

$0.0330 per share investment income 4/17/19 4/22/19
 

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class B Shares (PGSBX)

$0.0390 per share investment income 4/17/19 4/22/19
 

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class C Shares (PGVCX)

$0.0400 per share investment income 4/17/19 4/22/19
 

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class M Shares (PGSMX)

$0.0460 per share investment income 4/17/19 4/22/19
 

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class R Shares (PGVRX)

$0.0460 per share investment income 4/17/19 4/22/19
 

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class Y Shares (PUSYX)

$0.0520 per share investment income 4/17/19 4/22/19
 

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class R6 Shares (POLYX)

$0.0530 per share investment income 4/17/19 4/22/19
 
(a) Quotron Symbol pending

SECTION 19 DISCLOSURE

Diversified Income Trust
$0.005 per share of Diversified Income Trust’s dividend represents a represents a return of capital. This is only an estimate for the current fund fiscal year based on information we have at this time. In January 2020, we will provide final information about all 2019 distributions for your tax filing.

Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund
$0.010 per share of Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund’s dividend represents a represents a return of capital. This is only an estimate for the current fund fiscal year based on information we have at this time. In January 2020, we will provide final information about all 2019 distributions for your tax filing.


© Business Wire 2019
