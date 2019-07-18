Log in
Putnam Announces Dividend Rates for Open-End Funds

07/18/2019 | 12:14pm EDT

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions today.

 

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

RECORD
DATE

PAYMENT
DATE

 

 

 

Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class B Shares (PSIBX)

 

 

$0.0220 per share investment income

7/18/19

7/22/19

 

 

 

Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class C Shares (PDVCX)

 

 

$0.0220 per share investment income

7/18/19

7/22/19

 

 

 

Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class M Shares (PDVMX)

 

 

$0.0250 per share investment income

7/18/19

7/22/19

 

 

 

Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class R Shares (PDVRX)

 

 

$0.0250 per share investment income

7/18/19

7/22/19

 

 

 

Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class Y Shares (PDVYX)

 

 

$0.0270 per share investment income

7/18/19

7/22/19

 

 

 

Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class R6 Shares (PDVGX)

 

 

$0.0280 per share investment income

7/18/19

7/22/19

 

 

 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class B Shares (PACBX)

 

 

$0.0120 per share investment income

7/18/19

7/22/19

 

 

 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class C Shares (PACCX)

 

 

$0.0130 per share investment income

7/18/19

7/22/19

 

 

 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class M Shares (PACMX)

 

 

$0.0150 per share investment income

7/18/19

7/22/19

 

 

 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class R Shares (PACRX)

 

 

$0.0170 per share investment income

7/18/19

7/22/19

 

 

 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class Y Shares (PACYX)

 

 

$0.0210 per share investment income

7/18/19

7/22/19

 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class R5 Shares (PACDX)

 

 

$0.0220 per share investment income

7/18/19

7/22/19

 

 

 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class R6 Shares (PCCEX)

 

 

$0.0220 per share investment income

7/18/19

7/22/19

 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class P Shares (a)

 

 

$0.0230 per share investment income

7/18/19

7/22/19

 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class B Shares (PTRBX)

 

 

$0.0290 per share investment income

7/18/19

7/22/19

 

 

 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class C Shares (PTRGX)

 

 

$0.0250 per share investment income

7/18/19

7/22/19

 

 

 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class M Shares (PZARX)

 

 

$0.0310 per share investment income

7/18/19

7/22/19

 

 

 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class R Shares (PTRKX)

 

 

$0.0290 per share investment income

7/18/19

7/22/19

 

 

 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class Y Shares (PYTRX)

 

 

$0.0330 per share investment income

7/18/19

7/22/19

 

 

 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class R6 Shares (PTREX)

 

 

$0.0330 per share investment income

7/18/19

7/22/19

 

 

 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class P Shares (a)

 

 

$0.0330 per share investment income

7/18/19

7/22/19

 

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class B Shares (PGSBX)

 

 

$0.0410 per share investment income

7/18/19

7/22/19

 

 

 

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class C Shares (PGVCX)

 

 

$0.0410 per share investment income

7/18/19

7/22/19

 

 

 

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class M Shares (PGSMX)

 

 

$0.0460 per share investment income

7/18/19

7/22/19

 

 

 

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class R Shares (PGVRX)

 

 

$0.0460 per share investment income

7/18/19

7/22/19

 

 

 

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class Y Shares (PUSYX)

 

 

$0.0520 per share investment income

7/18/19

7/22/19

 

 

 

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class R6 Shares (POLYX)

 

 

$0.0530 per share investment income

7/18/19

7/22/19

(a) Quotron Symbol pending

Section 19 Disclosure

Diversified Income Trust
$0.004 per share of Diversified Income Trust’s dividend represents a return of capital. This is only an estimate for the current fund fiscal year based on information we have at this time. In January 2020, we will provide final information about all 2019 distributions for your tax filing.

Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund
$0.007 per share of Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund’s dividend represents a return of capital. This is only an estimate for the current fund fiscal year based on information we have at this time. In January 2020, we will provide final information about all 2019 distributions for your tax filing.

Additional disclosure that will appear on the back of the open-end funds confirm and last page of quarterly statements:

If a fund’s dividend included an estimated distribution such as a return of capital or capital gain: For the purposes of this disclosure, a fund’s dividend sources are determined in accordance with accounting principles, which may vary from federal tax treatment. The sources of dividends are estimated at the time of declaration. Actual results may vary. Any non-taxable return of capital cannot be determined until after the end of the fund’s fiscal year. In January 2020, you will receive information as to the federal tax status of this and other distributions from the fund in the preceding calendar year.


