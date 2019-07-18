Putnam Announces Dividend Rates for Open-End Funds

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions today.
|
|
|
|
|
|
FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS
|
|
RECORD
DATE
|
|
PAYMENT
DATE
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class B Shares (PSIBX)
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0220 per share investment income
|
|
7/18/19
|
|
7/22/19
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class C Shares (PDVCX)
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0220 per share investment income
|
|
7/18/19
|
|
7/22/19
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class M Shares (PDVMX)
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0250 per share investment income
|
|
7/18/19
|
|
7/22/19
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class R Shares (PDVRX)
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0250 per share investment income
|
|
7/18/19
|
|
7/22/19
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class Y Shares (PDVYX)
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0270 per share investment income
|
|
7/18/19
|
|
7/22/19
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class R6 Shares (PDVGX)
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0280 per share investment income
|
|
7/18/19
|
|
7/22/19
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class B Shares (PACBX)
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0120 per share investment income
|
|
7/18/19
|
|
7/22/19
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class C Shares (PACCX)
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0130 per share investment income
|
|
7/18/19
|
|
7/22/19
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class M Shares (PACMX)
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0150 per share investment income
|
|
7/18/19
|
|
7/22/19
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class R Shares (PACRX)
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0170 per share investment income
|
|
7/18/19
|
|
7/22/19
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class Y Shares (PACYX)
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0210 per share investment income
|
|
7/18/19
|
|
7/22/19
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class R5 Shares (PACDX)
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0220 per share investment income
|
|
7/18/19
|
|
7/22/19
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class R6 Shares (PCCEX)
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0220 per share investment income
|
|
7/18/19
|
|
7/22/19
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class P Shares (a)
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0230 per share investment income
|
|
7/18/19
|
|
7/22/19
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class B Shares (PTRBX)
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0290 per share investment income
|
|
7/18/19
|
|
7/22/19
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class C Shares (PTRGX)
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0250 per share investment income
|
|
7/18/19
|
|
7/22/19
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class M Shares (PZARX)
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0310 per share investment income
|
|
7/18/19
|
|
7/22/19
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class R Shares (PTRKX)
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0290 per share investment income
|
|
7/18/19
|
|
7/22/19
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class Y Shares (PYTRX)
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0330 per share investment income
|
|
7/18/19
|
|
7/22/19
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class R6 Shares (PTREX)
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0330 per share investment income
|
|
7/18/19
|
|
7/22/19
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class P Shares (a)
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0330 per share investment income
|
|
7/18/19
|
|
7/22/19
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class B Shares (PGSBX)
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0410 per share investment income
|
|
7/18/19
|
|
7/22/19
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class C Shares (PGVCX)
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0410 per share investment income
|
|
7/18/19
|
|
7/22/19
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class M Shares (PGSMX)
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0460 per share investment income
|
|
7/18/19
|
|
7/22/19
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class R Shares (PGVRX)
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0460 per share investment income
|
|
7/18/19
|
|
7/22/19
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class Y Shares (PUSYX)
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0520 per share investment income
|
|
7/18/19
|
|
7/22/19
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class R6 Shares (POLYX)
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0530 per share investment income
|
|
7/18/19
|
|
7/22/19