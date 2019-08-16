Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Putnam Announces Dividend Rates for Open-End Funds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 04:19pm EDT

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions today.

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

RECORD
DATE

PAYMENT
DATE

 

 

 

Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class B Shares (PSIBX)

 

 

$0.0190 per share investment income

8/16/19

8/20/19

 

 

 

Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class C Shares (PDVCX)

 

 

$0.0190 per share investment income

8/16/19

8/20/19

 

 

 

Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class M Shares (PDVMX)

 

 

$0.0220 per share investment income

8/16/19

8/20/19

 

 

 

Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class R Shares (PDVRX)

 

 

$0.0220 per share investment income

8/16/19

8/20/19

 

 

 

Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class Y Shares (PDVYX)

 

 

$0.0240 per share investment income

8/16/19

8/20/19

 

 

 

Putnam Diversified Income Trust - Class R6 Shares (PDVGX)

 

 

$0.0250 per share investment income

8/16/19

8/20/19

 

 

 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class B Shares (PACBX)

 

 

$0.0130 per share investment income

8/16/19

8/20/19

 

 

 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class C Shares (PACCX)

 

 

$0.0130 per share investment income

8/16/19

8/20/19

 

 

 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class M Shares (PACMX)

 

 

$0.0150 per share investment income

8/16/19

8/20/19

 

 

 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class R Shares (PACRX)

 

 

$0.0170 per share investment income

8/16/19

8/20/19

 

 

 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class Y Shares (PACYX)

 

 

$0.0210 per share investment income

8/16/19

8/20/19

 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class R5 Shares (PACDX)

 

 

$0.0210 per share investment income

8/16/19

8/20/19

 

 

 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class R6 Shares (PCCEX)

 

 

$0.0220 per share investment income

8/16/19

8/20/19

 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class P Shares (a)

 

 

$0.0220 per share investment income

8/16/19

8/20/19

 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class B Shares (PTRBX)

 

 

$0.0290 per share investment income

8/16/19

8/20/19

 

 

 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class C Shares (PTRGX)

 

 

$0.0250 per share investment income

8/16/19

8/20/19

 

 

 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class M Shares (PZARX)

 

 

$0.0310 per share investment income

8/16/19

8/20/19

 

 

 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class R Shares (PTRKX)

 

 

$0.0290 per share investment income

8/16/19

8/20/19

 

 

 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class Y Shares (PYTRX)

 

 

$0.0330 per share investment income

8/16/19

8/20/19

 

 

 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class R6 Shares (PTREX)

 

 

$0.0330 per share investment income

8/16/19

8/20/19

 

 

 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class P Shares (a)

 

 

$0.0330 per share investment income

8/16/19

8/20/19

 

 

 

Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund - Class C Shares (PMOZX)

 

 

$0.0200 per share investment income

8/16/19

8/20/19

 

 

 

Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund - Class Y Shares (PMOYX)

 

 

$0.0290 per share investment income

8/16/19

8/20/19

 

 

 

Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund - Class I Shares (PMOTX)

 

 

$0.0300 per share investment income

8/16/19

8/20/19

 

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class B Shares (PGSBX)

 

 

$0.0410 per share investment income

8/16/19

8/20/19

 

 

 

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class C Shares (PGVCX)

 

 

$0.0410 per share investment income

8/16/19

8/20/19

 

 

 

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class M Shares (PGSMX)

 

 

$0.0470 per share investment income

8/16/19

8/20/19

 

 

 

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class R Shares (PGVRX)

 

 

$0.0460 per share investment income

8/16/19

8/20/19

 

 

 

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class Y Shares (PUSYX)

 

 

$0.0520 per share investment income

8/16/19

8/20/19

 

 

 

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund - Class R6 Shares (POLYX)

 

 

$0.0530 per share investment income

8/16/19

8/20/19

(a) Quotron Symbol pending

Section 19 Disclosure

Diversified Income Trust
$0.001 per share of Diversified Income Trust’s dividend represents a return of capital. This is only an estimate for the current fund fiscal year based on information we have at this time. In January 2020, we will provide final information about all 2019 distributions for your tax filing.

Additional disclosure that will appear on the back of the open-end funds confirm and last page of quarterly statements:

If a fund’s dividend included an estimated distribution such as a return of capital or capital gain: For the purposes of this disclosure, a fund’s dividend sources are determined in accordance with accounting principles, which may vary from federal tax treatment. The sources of dividends are estimated at the time of declaration. Actual results may vary. Any non-taxable return of capital cannot be determined until after the end of the fund’s fiscal year. In January 2020, you will receive information as to the federal tax status of this and other distributions from the fund in the preceding calendar year.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:32pNIOCORP DEVELOPMENTS LTD : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (form 8-K)
AQ
04:32pAGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:32pENTERPRISE DIVERSIFIED, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:32pCOMMERCIAL VEHICLE : Announces the Election of Director Robert Griffin as Chairman of the Board and the Retirement of Director Scott Arves
PU
04:32pYPF : 16-08-2019 SEC Decree Price Freezing
PU
04:31pWORKIVA INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:31pWELLS FARGO & COMPANY : Declares Cash Dividends on Preferred Stock
BU
04:31pXynomic Research Institute Has Successfully Designed a Series of Potent RET Kinase Inhibitors
GL
04:31pLOWE'S COMPANIES, INC. : Declares Cash Dividend
PR
04:31pGUESS?, INC. : to Webcast Conference Call on Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Quarterly Report
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Rental firm walks away from Tesla order after quality dispute
3BMW AG : BMW : CEO urges staff to narrow sales gap with Mercedes
4CANOPY GROWTH CORP : CANOPY GROWTH : shares tumble on CEO exit plans, loss of market share
5NEL : NEL ASA: Closes agreements related to Everfuel and signs sales and service agreement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group