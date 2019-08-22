Log in
News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Putnam Announces Dividend Rates for Open-End Funds

08/22/2019 | 03:28pm EDT

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

 

RECORD
DATE

 

PAYMENT
DATE

     

Putnam High Yield Fund - Class B Shares (PHYBX)

 

 

 

 

$0.0200 per share investment income

 

8/22/19

 

8/26/19

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam High Yield Fund - Class C Shares (PHYLX)

 

 

 

 

$0.0200 per share investment income

 

8/22/19

 

8/26/19

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam High Yield Fund - Class M Shares (PHYMX)

 

 

 

 

$0.0230 per share investment income

 

8/22/19

 

8/26/19

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam High Yield Fund – Class R Shares (PFJAX)

 

 

 

 

$0.0230 per share investment income

 

8/22/19

 

8/26/19

     

Putnam High Yield Fund - Class Y Shares (PHAYX)

 

 

 

 

$0.0250 per share investment income

 

8/22/19

 

8/26/19

     

Putnam High Yield Fund – Class R6 Shares (PHYUX)

 

 

 

 

$0.0260 per share investment income

 

8/22/19

 

8/26/19

     

Putnam Income Fund - Class B Shares (PNCBX)

 

 

 

 

$0.0160 per share investment income

 

8/22/19

 

8/26/19

     

Putnam Income Fund - Class C Shares (PUICX)

 

 

 

 

$0.0160 per share investment income

 

8/22/19

 

8/26/19

     

Putnam Income Fund - Class M Shares (PNCMX)

 

 

 

 

$0.0190 per share investment income

 

8/22/19

 

8/26/19

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Income Fund - Class R Shares (PIFRX)

 

 

 

 

$0.0190 per share investment income

 

8/22/19

 

8/26/19

 

 

 

 

 

Putnam Income Fund - Class Y Shares (PNCYX)

 

 

 

 

$0.0210 per share investment income

 

8/22/19

 

8/26/19

     

Putnam Income Fund - Class R5 Shares (PINFX)

 

 

 

 

$0.0220 per share investment income

 

8/22/19

 

8/26/19

     

Putnam Income Fund - Class R6 Shares (PINHX)

 

 

 

 

$0.0220 per share investment income

 

8/22/19

 

8/26/19

 


© Business Wire 2019
