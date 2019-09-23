Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Putnam Announces Dividend Rates for Open-End Funds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 02:13pm EDT

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

 

 

RECORD
DATE

 

PAYMENT
DATE

 

 

 

Putnam High Yield Fund - Class B Shares (PHYBX)

 

 

$0.0210 per share investment income

9/23/19

 

9/25/19

 

 

 

 

Putnam High Yield Fund - Class C Shares (PHYLX)

 

 

 

$0.0210 per share investment income

9/23/19

 

9/25/19

 

 

 

 

Putnam High Yield Fund - Class M Shares (PHYMX)

 

 

 

$0.0230 per share investment income

9/23/19

 

9/25/19

 

 

 

 

Putnam High Yield Fund – Class R Shares (PFJAX)

 

 

 

$0.0230 per share investment income

9/23/19

 

9/25/19

 

 

 

 

Putnam High Yield Fund - Class Y Shares (PHAYX)

 

 

 

$0.0250 per share investment income

9/23/19

 

9/25/19

 

 

 

 

Putnam High Yield Fund – Class R6 Shares (PHYUX)

 

 

 

$0.0260 per share investment income

9/23/19

 

9/25/19

 

 

 

 

Putnam Income Fund - Class B Shares (PNCBX)

 

 

 

$0.0160 per share investment income

9/23/19

 

9/25/19

 

 

 

 

Putnam Income Fund - Class C Shares (PUICX)

 

 

 

$0.0160 per share investment income

9/23/19

 

9/25/19

 

 

 

 

Putnam Income Fund - Class M Shares (PNCMX)

 

 

 

$0.0190 per share investment income

9/23/19

 

9/25/19

 

 

 

 

Putnam Income Fund - Class R Shares (PIFRX)

 

 

 

$0.0190 per share investment income

9/23/19

 

9/25/19

 

 

 

 

Putnam Income Fund - Class Y Shares (PNCYX)

 

 

 

$0.0210 per share investment income

9/23/19

 

9/25/19

 

 

 

 

Putnam Income Fund - Class R5 Shares (PINFX)

 

 

 

$0.0220 per share investment income

9/23/19

 

9/25/19

 

 

 

 

Putnam Income Fund - Class R6 Shares (PINHX)

 

 

 

$0.0220 per share investment income

9/23/19

 

9/25/19

 


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:42pBOEING : May Face EU Antitrust Investigation Over Embraer, Sources Say -Reuters
DJ
02:42pINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : New integrated point-of-load regulator increases efficiency for high-density applications
PU
02:41pNEW BAIN & COMPANY RESEARCH : Five 'No Regret' Marketing Launch Moves Can Deliver Up To Two Times Higher Revenue Growth
PR
02:41pARION : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATION (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:40pOPTOMEC : Showcases Production Systems for the Repair of Gas Turbine Engine Components at Asia-Pac's Premier MRO Conference
BU
02:39pALPHABET : Digital Publishers Team Up to Compete for More Video Ad Dollars
DJ
02:38pCREDIT SUISSE : Launches Probe Into Surveillance of Top Executive
DJ
02:37pPAYCHEX : Honored for Excellence in Health and Well-being
PU
02:37pWELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:36pTalonvest Negotiates $123 Million Financing Secured by 22 Property Storage Portfolio
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : Hundreds of thousands stranded after travel firm Thomas Cook collapses
2SOFTBANK TURNS AGAINST WEWORK'S PARENT CEO NEUMANN: sources
3ALTRIA GROUP : Juul Misplayed Winning Over Washington -- WSJ
4China to send state officials to 100 private firms including Alibaba
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Lessors scramble to recover dozens of jets from Thomas Cook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group