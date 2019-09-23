Putnam Announces Dividend Rates for Open-End Funds

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.
FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS
RECORD
DATE
PAYMENT
DATE
Putnam High Yield Fund - Class B Shares (PHYBX)
$0.0210 per share investment income
9/23/19
9/25/19
Putnam High Yield Fund - Class C Shares (PHYLX)
$0.0210 per share investment income
9/23/19
9/25/19
Putnam High Yield Fund - Class M Shares (PHYMX)
$0.0230 per share investment income
9/23/19
9/25/19
Putnam High Yield Fund – Class R Shares (PFJAX)
$0.0230 per share investment income
9/23/19
9/25/19
Putnam High Yield Fund - Class Y Shares (PHAYX)
$0.0250 per share investment income
9/23/19
9/25/19
Putnam High Yield Fund – Class R6 Shares (PHYUX)
$0.0260 per share investment income
9/23/19
9/25/19
Putnam Income Fund - Class B Shares (PNCBX)
$0.0160 per share investment income
9/23/19
9/25/19
Putnam Income Fund - Class C Shares (PUICX)
$0.0160 per share investment income
9/23/19
9/25/19
Putnam Income Fund - Class M Shares (PNCMX)
$0.0190 per share investment income
9/23/19
9/25/19
Putnam Income Fund - Class R Shares (PIFRX)
$0.0190 per share investment income
9/23/19
9/25/19
Putnam Income Fund - Class Y Shares (PNCYX)
$0.0210 per share investment income
9/23/19
9/25/19
Putnam Income Fund - Class R5 Shares (PINFX)
$0.0220 per share investment income
9/23/19
9/25/19
Putnam Income Fund - Class R6 Shares (PINHX)
$0.0220 per share investment income
9/23/19
9/25/19
