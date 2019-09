The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declare the following distributions today.

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS RECORD

DATE PAYMENT

DATE Putnam Retirement Income Fund Lifestyle 1– Class A Shares (PRMAX) $0.0260 per share investment income 9/26/19 9/30/19

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190925005865/en/