Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Putnam Announces Dividend Rates for Open-End Funds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 04:48pm EDT

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declare the following distributions today.

RECORD

PAYMENT

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

DATE

DATE

 

 

 

Putnam RetirementReady Maturity Fund – Class A Shares (PRMAX)

 

 

 

 

$0.0180 per share investment income

7/28/20

7/30/20

19(a) NOTICES

RetirementReady Maturity Fund

$0.003 per share of RetirementReady Maturity Fund’s dividend represents a return of capital. This is only an estimate for the current fund fiscal year based on information we have at this time. In January 2021, we will provide final information about all 2020 distributions for your tax filing.

If a fund’s dividend included an estimated distribution such as a return of capital or capital gain: For the purposes of this disclosure, a fund’s dividend sources are determined in accordance with accounting principles, which may vary from federal tax treatment. The sources of dividends are estimated at the time of declaration. Actual results may vary. Any non-taxable return of capital cannot be determined until after the end of the fund’s fiscal year. In January 2021, you will receive information as to the federal tax status of this and other distributions from the fund in the preceding calendar year.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:19pRENASANT CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:19pAEROJET ROCKETDYNE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:18pCOMMERCEWEST BANK : Reports Pre-tax Pre-Provision Income up 33% for Q2 2020, Total Deposit Growth of 63% and Zero Nonperforming Loans
BU
05:17pINTEL : to reorganize key technology unit
RE
05:17pFRANKLIN RESOURCES : Templeton Acquisition of Legg Mason to Expand Investment Options in Canada
AQ
05:17pBROWN & BROWN : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:17pGOOD HEMP, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:17pLUXFER : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:16pCarol Brock, Food Journalist, Philanthropist, and Trailblazing Founder of Les Dames d'Escoffier International (LDEI), Dies
PR
05:16pRENASANT CORPORATION : Announces Earnings For The Second Quarter Of 2020
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. : Stimulus bets boost Wall St ahead of busy earnings week
2BMW AG : BMW : to offer fully electric 5-series in emissions push
3NEL ASA : PRESS RELEASE: Awarded grant to develop a novel electrolyser stack to enable lower cost hydrogen gen..
4SAP SE : SAP : 2Q Operating Profit, Revenue Increased Despite Pandemic
5MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : Pandemic turns Europe's retail sector on its head as shoppers stay close to home

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group