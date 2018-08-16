Putnam Announces Multi-Class Distribution Rates for Open End Funds

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declared the following distributions.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RECORD
|
|
PAYMENT
|
FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS
|
|
DATE
|
|
DATE
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative
Fund - Class B Shares (PACBX)
|
$0.0100 per share investment income
|
|
8/16/18
|
|
8/20/18
|
|
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative
Fund - Class C Shares (PACCX)
|
$0.0110 per share investment income
|
|
8/16/18
|
|
8/20/18
|
|
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative
Fund - Class M Shares (PACMX)
|
$0.0130 per share investment income
|
|
8/16/18
|
|
8/20/18
|
|
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative
Fund - Class R Shares (PACRX)
|
$0.0150 per share investment income
|
|
8/16/18
|
|
8/20/18
|
|
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative
Fund - Class Y Shares (PACYX)
|
$0.0190 per share investment income
|
|
8/16/18
|
|
8/20/18
|
|
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative
Fund - Class R5 Shares (PACDX)
|
$0.0190 per share investment income
|
|
8/16/18
|
|
8/20/18
|
|
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative
Fund - Class R6 Shares (PCCEX)
|
$0.0200 per share investment income
|
|
8/16/18
|
|
8/20/18
|
|
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative
Fund - Class P Shares (pending)
|
$0.0200 per share investment income
|
|
8/16/18
|
|
8/20/18
|
|
|
|
|
|
Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund –
Class B Shares (PTRBX)
|
$0.0290 per share investment income
|
|
8/16/18
|
|
8/20/18
|
|
Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund –
Class C Shares (PTRGX)
|
$0.0250 per share investment income
|
|
8/16/18
|
|
8/20/18
|
|
Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund –
Class M Shares (PZARX)
|
$0.0310 per share investment income
|
|
8/16/18
|
|
8/20/18
|
|
Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund –
Class R Shares (PTRKX)
|
$0.0290 per share investment income
|
|
8/16/18
|
|
8/20/18
|
|
Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund –
Class Y Shares (PYTRX)
|
$0.0330 per share investment income
|
|
8/16/18
|
|
8/20/18
|
|
Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund –
Class R6 Shares (PTREX)
|
$0.0330 per share investment income
|
|
8/16/18
|
|
8/20/18
|
|
Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund –
Class P Shares (pending)
|
$0.0330 per share investment income
|
|
8/16/18
|
|
8/20/18