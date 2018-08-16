Log in
Putnam Announces Multi-Class Distribution Rates for Open End Funds

08/16/2018 | 09:12pm CEST

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declared the following distributions.

   

RECORD

PAYMENT

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

DATE

DATE

 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class B Shares (PACBX)

$0.0100 per share investment income 8/16/18 8/20/18

 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class C Shares (PACCX)

$0.0110 per share investment income 8/16/18 8/20/18
 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class M Shares (PACMX)

$0.0130 per share investment income 8/16/18 8/20/18
 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class R Shares (PACRX)

$0.0150 per share investment income 8/16/18 8/20/18
 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class Y Shares (PACYX)

$0.0190 per share investment income 8/16/18 8/20/18
 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class R5 Shares (PACDX)

$0.0190 per share investment income 8/16/18 8/20/18
 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class R6 Shares (PCCEX)

$0.0200 per share investment income 8/16/18 8/20/18
 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund - Class P Shares (pending)

$0.0200 per share investment income 8/16/18 8/20/18
 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class B Shares (PTRBX)

$0.0290 per share investment income 8/16/18 8/20/18
 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class C Shares (PTRGX)

$0.0250 per share investment income 8/16/18 8/20/18
 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class M Shares (PZARX)

$0.0310 per share investment income 8/16/18 8/20/18
 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class R Shares (PTRKX)

$0.0290 per share investment income 8/16/18 8/20/18
 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class Y Shares (PYTRX)

$0.0330 per share investment income 8/16/18 8/20/18
 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class R6 Shares (PTREX)

$0.0330 per share investment income 8/16/18 8/20/18
 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class P Shares (pending)

$0.0330 per share investment income 8/16/18 8/20/18


© Business Wire 2018
