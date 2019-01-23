Putnam Announces Multi-Class Distribution Rates for Open End Funds

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declared the following distributions.

RECORD/ PAYMENT FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS EX DATE DATE Putnam Short Duration Bond Fund – Class B Shares (PARPX) $0.0220 per share investment income 1/23/19 1/25/19 Putnam Short Duration Bond Fund – Class C Shares (PARQX) $0.0170 per share investment income 1/23/19 1/25/19 Putnam Short Duration Bond Fund – Class M Shares (PARZX) $0.0230 per share investment income 1/23/19 1/25/19 Putnam Short Duration Bond Fund – Class R Shares (PRARX) $0.0220 per share investment income 1/23/19 1/25/19 Putnam Short Duration Bond Fund – Class Y Shares (PARYX) $0.0260 per share investment income 1/23/19 1/25/19 Putnam Short Duration Bond Fund – Class R6 Shares (PRREX) $0.0260 per share investment income 1/23/19 1/25/19

