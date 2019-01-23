Log in
Putnam Announces Multi-Class Distribution Rates for Open End Funds

01/23/2019 | 01:51pm EST

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declared the following distributions.

       

RECORD/

PAYMENT

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX DATE

DATE

 

Putnam Short Duration Bond Fund – Class B Shares (PARPX)

$0.0220 per share investment income 1/23/19 1/25/19
 

Putnam Short Duration Bond Fund – Class C Shares (PARQX)

$0.0170 per share investment income 1/23/19 1/25/19
 

Putnam Short Duration Bond Fund – Class M Shares (PARZX)

$0.0230 per share investment income 1/23/19 1/25/19
 

Putnam Short Duration Bond Fund – Class R Shares (PRARX)

$0.0220 per share investment income 1/23/19 1/25/19
 

Putnam Short Duration Bond Fund – Class Y Shares (PARYX)

$0.0260 per share investment income 1/23/19 1/25/19
 

Putnam Short Duration Bond Fund – Class R6 Shares (PRREX)

$0.0260 per share investment income 1/23/19 1/25/19


© Business Wire 2019
