Putnam Announces Multi-Class Distribution Rates for Open End Funds

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declared the following distributions.
Putnam Short Duration Bond Fund – Class B
Shares (PARPX)
$0.0220 per share investment income
1/23/19
1/25/19
Putnam Short Duration Bond Fund – Class C
Shares (PARQX)
$0.0170 per share investment income
1/23/19
1/25/19
Putnam Short Duration Bond Fund – Class M
Shares (PARZX)
$0.0230 per share investment income
1/23/19
1/25/19
Putnam Short Duration Bond Fund – Class R
Shares (PRARX)
$0.0220 per share investment income
1/23/19
1/25/19
Putnam Short Duration Bond Fund – Class Y
Shares (PARYX)
$0.0260 per share investment income
1/23/19
1/25/19
Putnam Short Duration Bond Fund – Class R6
Shares (PRREX)
$0.0260 per share investment income
1/23/19
1/25/19
