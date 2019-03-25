Log in
Putnam Announces Multi-Class Distribution Rates for Open End Funds

03/25/2019

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds declared the following distributions.

   

RECORD/

PAYMENT

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX DATE

DATE

 

Putnam Global Income Trust – Class B Shares (PGLBX)

$0.0140 per share investment income 3/25/19 3/29/19
 

Putnam Global Income Trust – Class C Shares (PGGLX)

$0.0140 per share investment income 3/25/19 3/29/19
 

Putnam Global Income Trust – Class M Shares (PGGMX)

$0.0190 per share investment income 3/25/19 3/29/19
 

Putnam Global Income Trust – Class R Shares (PGBRX)

$0.0190 per share investment income 3/25/19 3/29/19
 

Putnam Global Income Trust – Class Y Shares (PGGYX)

$0.0230 per share investment income 3/25/19 3/29/19
 

Putnam Global Income Trust – Class R5 Shares (PGGDX)

$0.0250 per share investment income 3/25/19 3/29/19
 

Putnam Global Income Trust – Class R6 Shares (PGGEX)

$0.0250 per share investment income 3/25/19 3/29/19


© Business Wire 2019


