Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Putnam Investments : Announces 19(a) Notices for Closed-End Funds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 01:44pm EDT

Putnam Investments announces that 19(a) notices are available for the following distributions declared on the May 15, 2020 press release.

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS*

 

EX
DATE

 

RECORD
DATE

 

PAYMENT
DATE

     

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) (CUSIP: 746909-10-0)

$0.0300 per share

 

6/23/20

 

6/24/20

 

7/1/20

 

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE: PPT) (CUSIP: 746853-10-0)

$0.0350 per share

 

6/23/20

 

6/24/20

 

7/1/20

* Distributions may be comprised of ordinary income, net capital gains and/or a return of capital of your investment in the Fund.

The funds periodically provide fund-related information on their websites. The following information will be available for each fund at putnam.com at the frequencies indicated: (1) Full holdings will be available monthly beginning on the 8th business day after the end of each month; (2) Top 10 holdings and additional portfolio statistics will be available monthly, approximately 15 days after month-end.

19(a) NOTICES

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam estimates that $0.0159 per share of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust’s dividend is paid from accumulated net investment income, and $0.0141 per share represents a return of capital. These estimates and the sources of the fund's dividends and distributions are determined in accordance with accounting principles applicable to the fund. These principles may vary from those applicable to the characterization of distributions under federal tax law and, accordingly, federal tax law treatment will likely vary from the estimated characterization above. In addition, the sources of dividends are estimated at the time of declaration. Actual results will vary from these estimates. A non-taxable return of capital, if any, cannot be determined until after the end of the fund's fiscal year. In January 2021, you will receive final information as to the federal tax status of this and other distributions from the fund in the preceding calendar year.

Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam estimates that $0.0187 per share of Putnam Premier Income Trust’s dividend is paid from accumulated net investment income, and $0.0163 per share represents a return of capital. These estimates and the sources of the fund's dividends and distributions are determined in accordance with accounting principles applicable to the fund. These principles may vary from those applicable to the characterization of distributions under federal tax law and, accordingly, federal tax law treatment will likely vary from the estimated characterization above. In addition, the sources of dividends are estimated at the time of declaration. Actual results will vary from these estimates. A non-taxable return of capital, if any, cannot be determined until after the end of the fund's fiscal year. In January 2021, you will receive final information as to the federal tax status of this and other distributions from the fund in the preceding calendar year.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:01pGalidesivir Stops Zika Viral Replication in Primate Model
GL
02:01pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Phoenix Tree, Groupon, SCWorx, and Hallmark Financial and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
02:01pWSFS Bank Ranked Twenty-First on Forbes' Second Annual World's Best Banks List
GL
02:01pCOVID-19 Impacts Demand - Pest Control Services Market 2020-2024 | Demand for Insurance-Based Pest Control Services to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
02:01pWilson Blanchard Management Announces Mark Marshall as Vice President of Operations
GL
02:01pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a National Class Action Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Townsquare Media, Inc. (TSQ) on Behalf of Investors
BU
02:01pWebinar to Explore How Phone Number Data Can Be Used for Risk Assessment and Fraud Mitigation
BU
02:01pDigital ally closes $5.4 million underwritten public offering of common stock consiting of base deal and over-allotment
GL
02:01pRapid Antibody Test Kits for COVID-19 Now Available Through South Carolina Medical Supply Firm, Vessel Medical
BU
02:00pVANTAGE AIRPORT GROUP : Announces the Opening of the Arrivals & Departures Hall at LaGuardia Airport's Terminal B
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
2SCATEC SOLAR ASA : SCATEC SOLAR : Ukraine's green energy disaster is sliding towards a power crisis
3NIKOLA : Tesla shares surge past $1,000 as Musk revs up the Semi
4TESLA, INC. : Tesla shares surge past $1,000 as Musk revs up the Semi
5BAYER AG : BAYER AG : UBS remains its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group