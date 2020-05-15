Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Putnam Investments Announces Distribution Rates For Class A Open-End Funds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 01:35pm EDT

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.

 

RECORD/

PAYMENT

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX DATE

DATE

 

 

 

Putnam Convertible Securities Fund– Class A Shares (PCONX)

 

 

$0.0930 per share investment income

6/26/20

6/30/20

 

 

 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Balanced Fund– Class A Shares (PABAX)

 

 

$0.0690 per share investment income

6/18/20

6/22/20

 

 

 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund– Class A Shares (PACAX)

 

 

$0.0190 per share investment income

5/18/20

5/20/20

 

6/18/20

6/22/20

 

 

 

Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class A Shares (PEYAX)

 

 

$0.0990 per share investment income

6/26/20

6/30/20

 

 

 

Putnam Diversified Income Trust – Class A Shares (PDINX)

 

 

$0.0230 per share investment income

5/18/20

5/20/20

 

6/18/20

6/22/20

 

 

 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class A Shares (PTRNX)

 

 

$0.0250 per share investment income

5/18/20

5/20/20

 

6/18/20

6/22/20

 

 

 

George Putnam Balanced Fund – Class A Shares (PGEOX)

 

 

$0.0710 per share investment income

5/27/20

5/29/20

 

 

 

Putnam Global Income Trust – Class A Shares (PGGIX)

 

 

$0.0170 per share investment income

5/27/20

5/29/20

 

6/26/20

6/30/20

 

 

 

Putnam High Yield Fund– Class A Shares (PHYIX)

 

 

$0.0240 per share investment income

5/21/20

5/26/20

 

6/23/20

6/25/20

 

 

 

Putnam Income Fund – Class A Shares (PINCX)

 

 

$0.0140 per share investment income

5/21/20

5/26/20

 

6/23/20

6/25/20

 

 

 

Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund – Class A Shares (PMORX)

 

 

$0.0250 per share investment income

5/18/20

5/20/20

 

6/18/20

6/22/20

 

 

 

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund – Class A Shares (PGSIX)

 

 

$0.0410 per share investment income

5/18/20

5/20/20

 

6/18/20

6/22/20

19(a) Disclosure

George Putnam Balanced Fund
$0.005 per share of George Putnam Balanced Fund’s dividend represents a long-term capital gain. This is only an estimate for the current fund fiscal year based on information we have at this time. In January 2021, we will provide final information about all 2020 distributions for your tax filing.

Mortgage Opportunities Fund
$0.002 per share of Mortgage Opportunities Fund’s dividend represents a short-term capital gain. This is only an estimate for the current fund fiscal year based on information we have at this time. In January 2021, we will provide final information about all 2020 distributions for your tax filing.

If a fund’s dividend included an estimated distribution such as a return of capital or capital gain: For the purposes of this disclosure, a fund’s dividend sources are determined in accordance with accounting principles, which may vary from federal tax treatment. The sources of dividends are estimated at the time of declaration. Actual results may vary. Any non-taxable return of capital cannot be determined until after the end of the fund’s fiscal year. In January 2021, you will receive information as to the federal tax status of this and other distributions from the fund in the preceding calendar year.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:04pNISOURCE : Columbia Gas of Maryland Files Request for Investment in Safety Through Replacing and Upgrading Aging Infrastructure
PR
02:03pIMF's Georgieva urges tech companies to be responsible with pandemic windfalls
RE
02:02pCAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:02pData443 Risk Mitigation Reports Operating Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2020
GL
02:01pCATENA MEDIA : intends to call extraordinary general meeting for approval of an amendment to the articles of association not passed at today's annual general meeting, due to quorum requirements in Malta
AQ
02:01pBETTERLIFE PHARMA : announces release of exploratory study on treatment of Covid-19 patients in Wuhan with Interferon
AQ
02:01pPHARMADRUG : IIROC Trading Halt - BUZZ
AQ
02:01pDOF ASA AND DOF SUBSEA AS : Standstill agreements with secured lenders
AQ
02:01pGOLDEN BULL LIMITED : is in Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Requirement and Completed $2.6 Million Financing
PR
02:01pUNITED AIRLINES : to Present at the 13th Annual Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Germany's BaFin has no plans to ban Wirecard short-selling
2COMCAST CORPORATION : BT rises on Openreach sale report, company calls FT story 'inaccurate'
3BP PLC : Rosneft incurs $2.1 billion first quarter loss, sees 10% oil output cuts in 2020
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : Volkswagen AG April Sales Fell 45% as Virus Hit Intensifies
5TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL SA : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group