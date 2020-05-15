Putnam Investments Announces Distribution Rates For Class A Open-End Funds

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.

RECORD/ PAYMENT FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS EX DATE DATE Putnam Convertible Securities Fund– Class A Shares (PCONX) $0.0930 per share investment income 6/26/20 6/30/20 Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Balanced Fund– Class A Shares (PABAX) $0.0690 per share investment income 6/18/20 6/22/20 Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund– Class A Shares (PACAX) $0.0190 per share investment income 5/18/20 5/20/20 6/18/20 6/22/20 Putnam Equity Income Fund – Class A Shares (PEYAX) $0.0990 per share investment income 6/26/20 6/30/20 Putnam Diversified Income Trust – Class A Shares (PDINX) $0.0230 per share investment income 5/18/20 5/20/20 6/18/20 6/22/20 Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class A Shares (PTRNX) $0.0250 per share investment income 5/18/20 5/20/20 6/18/20 6/22/20 George Putnam Balanced Fund – Class A Shares (PGEOX) $0.0710 per share investment income 5/27/20 5/29/20 Putnam Global Income Trust – Class A Shares (PGGIX) $0.0170 per share investment income 5/27/20 5/29/20 6/26/20 6/30/20 Putnam High Yield Fund– Class A Shares (PHYIX) $0.0240 per share investment income 5/21/20 5/26/20 6/23/20 6/25/20 Putnam Income Fund – Class A Shares (PINCX) $0.0140 per share investment income 5/21/20 5/26/20 6/23/20 6/25/20 Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund – Class A Shares (PMORX) $0.0250 per share investment income 5/18/20 5/20/20 6/18/20 6/22/20 Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund – Class A Shares (PGSIX) $0.0410 per share investment income 5/18/20 5/20/20 6/18/20 6/22/20

19(a) Disclosure

George Putnam Balanced Fund

$0.005 per share of George Putnam Balanced Fund’s dividend represents a long-term capital gain. This is only an estimate for the current fund fiscal year based on information we have at this time. In January 2021, we will provide final information about all 2020 distributions for your tax filing.

Mortgage Opportunities Fund

$0.002 per share of Mortgage Opportunities Fund’s dividend represents a short-term capital gain. This is only an estimate for the current fund fiscal year based on information we have at this time. In January 2021, we will provide final information about all 2020 distributions for your tax filing.

If a fund’s dividend included an estimated distribution such as a return of capital or capital gain: For the purposes of this disclosure, a fund’s dividend sources are determined in accordance with accounting principles, which may vary from federal tax treatment. The sources of dividends are estimated at the time of declaration. Actual results may vary. Any non-taxable return of capital cannot be determined until after the end of the fund’s fiscal year. In January 2021, you will receive information as to the federal tax status of this and other distributions from the fund in the preceding calendar year.

