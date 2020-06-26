Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Putnam Investments Announces Distribution Rates for Class A Open-End Funds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 01:38pm EDT

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.

 

 

 

RECORD/

PAYMENT

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX DATE

DATE

 

 

Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund– Class A Shares (PACAX)

$0.0190 per share investment income

7/16/20

7/20/20

 

Putnam Diversified Income Trust – Class A Shares (PDINX)

$0.0230 per share investment income

7/16/20

7/20/20

 

Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class A Shares (PTRNX)

$0.0250 per share investment income

7/16/20

7/20/20

 

Putnam Global Income Trust – Class A Shares (PGGIX)

$0.0170 per share investment income

7/28/20

7/30/20

 

 

Putnam High Yield Fund– Class A Shares (PHYIX)

$0.0210 per share investment income

7/23/20

7/27/20

 

 

Putnam Income Fund – Class A Shares (PINCX)

$0.0140 per share investment income

7/23/20

7/27/20

 

 

Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund – Class A Shares (PMORX)

$0.0250 per share investment income

7/16/20

7/20/20

 

 

Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund – Class A Shares (PGSIX)

 

$0.0410 per share investment income

7/16/20

7/20/20

 


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:10pSTATEMENT PURSUANT TO SECTION 19(A) OF THE INVESTMENT COMPANY ACT OF 1940 : Ddf
BU
02:09pDairy Market News Weekly Report (DYWWEEKLYREPORT)
PU
02:07pCANOE EIT INCOME FUND : Financial Completes Acquisition of Fiera Investments Mutual Funds
AQ
02:06pPFENEX ANNOUNCES POSITIVE EUROPEAN CHMP OPINION FOR PF708 (EU BRAND NAME : Livogiva™) and New Partnership in Latin America, and Provides CRM197 Business Update
GL
02:05pSTATEMENT PURSUANT TO SECTION 19(A) OF THE INVESTMENT COMPANY ACT OF 1940 : Dex
BU
02:04pSONORO METALS : Drilling Targeting High-Grade Epithermal Gold Mineralization at Cerro Caliche
AQ
02:04pCURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL : CXI Branch Locations Status and Employee/Customer Protective Measures
PU
02:02pELDORADO RESORTS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:01pInsights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 - Diaper Rash Cream Market 2019-2023 | Consumer Awareness About Natural Baby Products to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
02:00pSOUND FINANCIAL BANCORP : Community Bank Welcomes New Chief Credit Officer
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1More U.S. companies join Facebook ad boycott bandwagon
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Hedge funds pocket ?1.5 billion as Wirecard goes bust
3VAXART, INC. : Vaxart's COVID-19 Vaccine Selected for the U.S. Government's Operation Warp Speed
4LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : Nasdaq to suspend trading of Luckin Coffee shares from Monday
5FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Ford's New F-150 Truck Aims to Double as a Rolling Office

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group