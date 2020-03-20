Log in
Putnam Investments Announces Distribution Rates for Closed-end Funds

03/20/2020 | 12:53pm EDT

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions.

     EX   RECORD   PAYMENT
FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS*   DATE   DATE   DATE
     
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) (CUSIP: 746909-10-0)      
$0.0300 per share     4/23/2020   4/24/2020   5/1/2020
     
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) (CUSIP: 746823-10-3)      
$0.0320 per share     4/23/2020   4/24/2020   5/1/2020
     
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) (CUSIP: 746922-10-3)      
$0.0531 per share     4/23/2020   4/24/2020   5/1/2020
     
Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE: PPT) (CUSIP: 746853-10-0)      
$0.0350 per share     4/23/2020   4/24/2020   5/1/2020

* Distributions may be comprised of ordinary and/or tax-exempt income, net capital gains and/or a return of capital of your investment in the Fund.

The funds periodically provide fund-related information on their websites. The following information will be available for each fund at putnam.com at the frequencies indicated: (1) Full holdings will be available monthly beginning on the 8th business day after the end of each month; (2) Top 10 holdings and additional portfolio statistics will be available monthly, approximately 15 days after month-end.


© Business Wire 2020
