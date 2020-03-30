Putnam Investments Announces Dividend Rates for Variable Trusts

The following information has been declared by the Trustees of The Putnam Funds.
|FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS
|RECORD
EX DATE
|PAYMENT
DATE
|Putnam VT- Diversified Income Trust - Class A Shares
|$0.462 per share investment income
|3/30/2020
|3/30/2020
|Putnam VT- Diversified Income Trust - Class B Shares
|$0.446 per share investment income
|3/30/2020
|3/30/2020
|Putnam VT- Equity Income Fund - Class A Shares
|$0.482 per share investment income
|3/30/2020
|3/30/2020
|$0.041 per share short-term capital gain
|$1.638 per share long-term capital gain
|$2.161 per share total
|Putnam VT- Equity Income Fund - Class B Shares
|$0.417 per share investment income
|3/30/2020
|3/30/2020
|$0.041 per share short-term capital gain
|$1.638 per share long-term capital gain
|$2.096 per share total
|Putnam VT- George Putnam Balanced Fund - Class A Shares
|$0.182 per share investment income
|3/30/2020
|3/30/2020
|$0.305 per share short-term capital gain
|$0.436 per share long-term capital gain
|$0.923 per share total
|Putnam VT- George Putnam Balanced Fund - Class B Shares
|$0.154 per share investment income
|3/30/2020
|3/30/2020
|$0.305 per share short-term capital gain
|$0.436 per share long-term capital gain
|$0.895 per share total
|Putnam VT- Global Asset Allocation Fund - Class A Shares
|$0.358 per share investment income
|3/30/2020
|3/30/2020
|$0.028 per share short-term capital gain
|$0.295 per share long-term capital gain
|$0.681 per share total
|Putnam VT- Global Asset Allocation Fund - Class B Shares
|$0.313 per share investment income
|3/30/2020
|3/30/2020
|$0.028 per share short-term capital gain
|$0.295 per share long-term capital gain
|$0.636 per share total
|Putnam VT- Global Equity Fund - Class A Shares
|$0.074 per share investment income
|3/30/2020
|3/30/2020
|$0.005 per share short-term capital gain
|$0.152 per share long-term capital gain
|$0.231 per share total
|Putnam VT- Global Equity Fund - Class B Shares
|$0.031 per share investment income
|3/30/2020
|3/30/2020
|$0.005 per share short-term capital gain
|$0.152 per share long-term capital gain
|$0.188 per share total
|Putnam VT- Global Health Care Fund - Class A Shares
|$0.123 per share investment income
|3/30/2020
|3/30/2020
|$0.376 per share short-term capital gain
|$1.188 per share long-term capital gain
|$1.687 per share total
|Putnam VT- Global Health Care Fund - Class B Shares
|$0.083 per share investment income
|3/30/2020
|3/30/2020
|$0.376 per share short-term capital gain
|$1.188 per share long-term capital gain
|$1.647 per share total
|Putnam VT- Growth Opportunities Fund - Class A Shares
|$0.032 per share investment income
|3/30/2020
|3/30/2020
|$0.707 per share long-term capital gain
|$0.739 per share total
|Putnam VT- Growth Opportunities Fund - Class B Shares
|$0.005 per share investment income
|3/30/2020
|3/30/2020
|$0.707 per share long-term capital gain
|$0.712 per share total
|Putnam VT- High Yield Fund - Class A Shares
|$0.361 per share investment income
|3/30/2020
|Putnam VT- High Yield Fund - Class B Shares
|$0.343 per share investment income
|3/30/2020
|Putnam VT- Income Fund - Class A Shares
|$0.582 per share investment income
|3/30/2020
|3/30/2020
|$0.103 per share short-term capital gain
|$0.685 per share total
|Putnam VT- Income Fund - Class B Shares
|$0.555 per share investment income
|3/30/2020
|3/30/2020
|$0.103 per share short-term capital gain
|$0.658 per share total
|Putnam VT- International Equity Fund - Class A Shares
|$0.263 per share investment income
|3/30/2020
|Putnam VT- International Equity Fund - Class B Shares
|$0.228 per share investment income
|3/30/2020
|Putnam VT- International Growth Fund - Class A Shares
|$0.055 per share investment income
|3/30/2020
|Putnam VT- International Growth Fund - Class B Shares
|$0.007 per share investment income
|3/30/2020
|Putnam VT- International Value Fund - Class A Shares
|$0.247 per share investment income
|3/30/2020
|3/30/2020
|$0.131 per share long-term capital gain
|$0.378 per share total
|Putnam VT- International Value Fund - Class B Shares
|$0.223 per share investment income
|3/30/2020
|3/30/2020
|$0.131 per share long-term capital gain
|$0.354 per share total
|Putnam VT- Mortgage Securities Fund - Class A Shares
|$0.920 per share investment income
|3/30/2020
|Putnam VT- Mortgage Securities Fund - Class B Shares
|$0.895 per share investment income
|3/30/2020
|Putnam VT- Multi-Cap Core Fund - Class A Shares
|$0.225 per share investment income
|3/30/2020
|3/30/2020
|$0.766 per share long-term capital gain
|$0.991 per share total
|Putnam VT- Multi-Cap Core Fund - Class B Shares
|$0.176 per share investment income
|3/30/2020
|3/30/2020
|$0.766 per share long-term capital gain
|$0.942 per share total
|Putnam VT- Research Fund - Class A Shares
|$0.248 per share investment income
|3/30/2020
|3/30/2020
|$0.932 per share short-term capital gain
|$2.371 per share long-term capital gain
|$3.551 per share total
|Putnam VT- Research Fund - Class B Shares
|$0.173 per share investment income
|3/30/2020
|3/30/2020
|$0.932 per share short-term capital gain
|$2.371 per share long-term capital gain
|$3.476 per share total
|Putnam VT- Small Cap Growth Fund - Class A Shares
|$0.049 per share short-term capital gain
|3/30/2020
|3/30/2020
|$0.607 per share long-term capital gain
|$0.656 per share total
|Putnam VT- Small Cap Growth Fund - Class B Shares
|$0.049 per share short-term capital gain
|3/30/2020
|3/30/2020
|$0.607 per share long-term capital gain
|$0.656 per share total
|Putnam VT- Small Cap Value Fund - Class A Shares
|$0.110 per share investment income
|3/30/2020
|Putnam VT- Small Cap Value Fund - Class B Shares
|$0.085 per share investment income
|3/30/2020
|Putnam VT- Sustainable Future Fund - Class A Shares
|$0.065 per share investment income
|3/30/2020
|3/30/2020
|$0.203 per share short-term capital gain
|$0.890 per share long-term capital gain
|$1.158 per share total
|Putnam VT- Sustainable Future Fund - Class B Shares
|$0.020 per share investment income
|3/30/2020
|3/30/2020
|$0.203 per share short-term capital gain
|$0.890 per share long-term capital gain
|$1.113 per share total
|Putnam VT- Sustainable Leaders Fund - Class A Shares
|$0.265 per share investment income
|3/30/2020
|3/30/2020
|$3.518 per share long-term capital gain
|$3.783 per share total
|Putnam VT- Sustainable Leaders Fund - Class B Shares
|$0.168 per share investment income
|3/30/2020
|3/30/2020
|$3.518 per share long-term capital gain
|$3.686 per share total
As of March 26, 2020, the Putnam Variable Trust Global Equity Fund had net realized and unrealized losses of $1.264 per share, of which $1.262 represents unrealized depreciation of portfolio securities.
As of March 26, 2020, the Putnam Variable Trust Income Fund had net realized and unrealized losses of $2.175 per share, of which $0.637 represents unrealized depreciation of portfolio securities.
As of March 26, 2020, the Putnam Variable Trust International Value Fund had net realized and unrealized losses of $1.636 per share, of which $1.550 represents unrealized depreciation of portfolio securities.
As of March 26, 2020, the Putnam Variable Trust Small Cap Growth Fund had net realized and unrealized losses of $1.001 per share, of which $0.000 represents unrealized depreciation of portfolio securities.