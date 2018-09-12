Putnam Investments : Congratulates Golfer Keegan Bradley on Thrilling Sudden-Death Playoff Victory at the BMW Championship

Putnam
Investments today offered congratulations to golfer Keegan Bradley
for his dramatic victory on Monday at the BMW Championship with a
come-from-behind win in a sudden-death playoff.
Entering the rain-delayed final day three strokes behind Justin Rose,
the highest ranked golfer in the world, Bradley stormed back and ended
regulation play in a tie with Rose. Bradley, a Putnam Performance
in Motion partner since 2011, then putted in during the playoff
round for his first victory on the PGA Tour this year.
Held at the Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, the BMW
Championship is the third of four FedEx Cup playoff events on the
schedule of the PGA Tour. The win makes Bradley eligible to compete in
the Tour Championship this weekend (for the first time since 2013), and
importantly, also earns him an invitation to compete in next year’s
Masters Tournament, one of the PGA’s major events.
“We congratulate Keegan Bradley for his exciting comeback win at the BMW
Championship, a victory that reflects his ability to perform under the
most intense pressure against the very best in the world,” said Putnam
Investments President and Chief Executive Officer Robert L. Reynolds.
“We continue to be enormously proud that Putnam is represented by a
young man who embodies the same values of hard work, perseverance and
commitment to excellence that guide our approach to investment
management.”
Bradley first became a Putnam Performance in Motion partner in
2011, his first season on the PGA Tour. That year, he won the PGA
Championship, also in a playoff, becoming only the third player in
history to win a major golf championship in his first attempt, and was
subsequently named PGA Tour Rookie of the Year. Since then, Bradley has
played for the United States in the Ryder Cup, won the PGA Grand Slam of
Golf and competed at a consistently high level.
Putnam’s Performance in Motion marketing program includes other
athletes and teams in sports that appeal to its advisor, institutional
and investor audiences and who personify Putnam’s focus on performing at
the highest level. Partners have included Bradley’s fellow PGA Tour
golfers Brendan Steele and Jon Curran, the five-time Super Bowl-winning
New England Patriots, Olympic gold medal-winning skier Ted Ligety, the
U.S. Ski Team and U.S. Snowboarding, the Boston Celtics and the New
England Revolution soccer team. For more information, please visit www.putnam.com/performanceinmotion.
About Putnam Investments
Founded in 1937, Putnam Investments
is a global money management firm with more than 80 years of investment
experience. At the end of July 2018, Putnam had $175 billion in assets
under management. Putnam has offices in Boston, London, Frankfurt,
Tokyo, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit putnam.com
and follow us on Twitter @Putnam_News.
