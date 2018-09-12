Putnam Investments : Congratulates Golfer Keegan Bradley on Thrilling Sudden-Death Playoff Victory at the BMW Championship

Putnam Performance in Motion Partner Comes Back to Beat the World’s Number One Player and Win PGA Tour Event

Putnam Investments today offered congratulations to golfer Keegan Bradley for his dramatic victory on Monday at the BMW Championship with a come-from-behind win in a sudden-death playoff.

Entering the rain-delayed final day three strokes behind Justin Rose, the highest ranked golfer in the world, Bradley stormed back and ended regulation play in a tie with Rose. Bradley, a Putnam Performance in Motion partner since 2011, then putted in during the playoff round for his first victory on the PGA Tour this year.

Held at the Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, the BMW Championship is the third of four FedEx Cup playoff events on the schedule of the PGA Tour. The win makes Bradley eligible to compete in the Tour Championship this weekend (for the first time since 2013), and importantly, also earns him an invitation to compete in next year’s Masters Tournament, one of the PGA’s major events.

“We congratulate Keegan Bradley for his exciting comeback win at the BMW Championship, a victory that reflects his ability to perform under the most intense pressure against the very best in the world,” said Putnam Investments President and Chief Executive Officer Robert L. Reynolds. “We continue to be enormously proud that Putnam is represented by a young man who embodies the same values of hard work, perseverance and commitment to excellence that guide our approach to investment management.”

Bradley first became a Putnam Performance in Motion partner in 2011, his first season on the PGA Tour. That year, he won the PGA Championship, also in a playoff, becoming only the third player in history to win a major golf championship in his first attempt, and was subsequently named PGA Tour Rookie of the Year. Since then, Bradley has played for the United States in the Ryder Cup, won the PGA Grand Slam of Golf and competed at a consistently high level.

Putnam’s Performance in Motion marketing program includes other athletes and teams in sports that appeal to its advisor, institutional and investor audiences and who personify Putnam’s focus on performing at the highest level. Partners have included Bradley’s fellow PGA Tour golfers Brendan Steele and Jon Curran, the five-time Super Bowl-winning New England Patriots, Olympic gold medal-winning skier Ted Ligety, the U.S. Ski Team and U.S. Snowboarding, the Boston Celtics and the New England Revolution soccer team. For more information, please visit www.putnam.com/performanceinmotion.

About Putnam Investments

Founded in 1937, Putnam Investments is a global money management firm with more than 80 years of investment experience. At the end of July 2018, Putnam had $175 billion in assets under management. Putnam has offices in Boston, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit putnam.com and follow us on Twitter @Putnam_News.

