Putnam’s ‘Performance in Motion’ Partner Demonstrates Sustained Excellence in Winning the Coveted Lombardi Trophy

Putnam Investments today saluted the New England Patriots on their Super Bowl victory yesterday, their third championship in the past five years. The win represents the sixth National Football League title under the ownership of Robert Kraft and the Kraft Sports Group, and under the leadership of Head Coach Bill Belichick and Quarterback Tom Brady — who have won more championships than any other coach-quarterback combination in history.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005743/en/

Putnam Investments Congratulates the New England Patriots on Sixth Super Bowl Championship (Photo: Business Wire)

“Putnam Investments would like to congratulate the entire New England Patriots organization for their outstanding victory and impressive team effort yesterday, in a continuing display of unparalleled greatness,” said Putnam Investments President and Chief Executive Officer Robert L. Reynolds. “Sustained excellence has been a hallmark of the New England Patriots for the past two decades, and the team’s achievements this year — in Super Bowl LIII and throughout the season — are yet another reminder of the power of hard work and commitment to performing at the highest level.”

Putnam Investments has been the official investment management sponsor of the New England Patriots since 2011. Putnam and the Patriots, one of the world’s leading sports franchises, have a multifaceted, multiyear marketing agreement through Putnam’s Performance in Motion affinity marketing program. The agreement combines extensive awareness-building opportunities with high-profile branding at Gillette Stadium, as well as substantial local and national exposure through the media.

For the fifth season, Putnam enabled Patriots fans to share their enthusiasm through Patriots Fancam, which allows those who attend a game at Gillette Stadium to download high-resolution images of themselves and share them with friends, family and colleagues via email and on social media outlets including Facebook and Twitter.

Putnam’s Performance in Motion affinity marketing program draws upon sports that appeal to its advisor, institutional and investor audiences. As part of this effort, the firm works closely with teams and athletes who best personify Putnam’s focus on performing at the highest level. For more information, please visit www.putnam.com/performanceinmotion/.

About Putnam Investments

Founded in 1937, Putnam Investments is a leading global money management firm with over 80 years of investment experience. At the end of December 2018, Putnam had $160 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit putnam.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005743/en/