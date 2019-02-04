Putnam Investments : Congratulates the New England Patriots on Sixth Super Bowl Championship

Putnam
Investments today saluted the New England Patriots on their Super
Bowl victory yesterday, their third championship in the past five years.
The win represents the sixth National Football League title under the
ownership of Robert Kraft and the Kraft Sports Group, and under the
leadership of Head Coach Bill Belichick and Quarterback Tom Brady — who
have won more championships than any other coach-quarterback combination
in history.
“Putnam Investments would like to congratulate the entire New England
Patriots organization for their outstanding victory and impressive team
effort yesterday, in a continuing display of unparalleled greatness,”
said Putnam Investments President and Chief Executive Officer Robert L.
Reynolds. “Sustained excellence has been a hallmark of the New England
Patriots for the past two decades, and the team’s achievements this year
— in Super Bowl LIII and throughout the season — are yet another
reminder of the power of hard work and commitment to performing at the
highest level.”
Putnam Investments has been the official investment management sponsor
of the New England Patriots since 2011. Putnam and the Patriots, one of
the world’s leading sports franchises, have a multifaceted, multiyear
marketing agreement through Putnam’s Performance
in Motion affinity marketing program. The agreement combines
extensive awareness-building opportunities with high-profile branding at
Gillette Stadium, as well as substantial local and national exposure
through the media.
For the fifth season, Putnam enabled Patriots fans to share their
enthusiasm through Patriots
Fancam, which allows those who attend a game at Gillette Stadium to
download high-resolution images of themselves and share them with
friends, family and colleagues via email and on social media outlets
including Facebook and Twitter.
Putnam’s Performance in Motion affinity marketing program draws
upon sports that appeal to its advisor, institutional and investor
audiences. As part of this effort, the firm works closely with teams and
athletes who best personify Putnam’s focus on performing at the highest
level. For more information, please visit www.putnam.com/performanceinmotion/.
About Putnam Investments
Founded in 1937, Putnam Investments is a leading global money management
firm with over 80 years of investment experience. At the end of December
2018, Putnam had $160 billion in assets under management. For more
information, visit putnam.com.
