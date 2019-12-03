Putnam Investments : Honored for Service Excellence by DALBAR for 30th Consecutive Year

Putnam Investments announced today that it has been recognized by DALBAR for mutual fund service quality for the 30th consecutive year. The continuous acknowledgement of Putnam’s work in this area includes being named a DALBAR Mutual Fund Service Award winner and recipient of DALBAR’s Total Client Experience Award.

“We are humbled to have received strong, ongoing recognition from DALBAR these past 30 years,” said Putnam President and Chief Executive Officer Robert L. Reynolds. “Our service teams work hard every day to ensure our clients expectations are not only met – but exceeded. Putnam’s entire organization is truly honored to receive this award and we are committed to continuing our unyielding focus on world class service in the coming years.”

For over three decades, DALBAR has conducted rigorous, systematic and yearlong testing of customer service based on industry benchmarks and has identified service providers that exceed industry standards. The DALBAR Service Awards are given annually by DALBAR, Inc., a leading financial services market research and consulting firm to elite service providers.

“Putnam is incredibly proud of the extraordinary work ethic and dedication demonstrated on a daily basis by our service teams in addressing a multitude of client needs,” said Putnam Chief of Operations Michael J. Woodall. “Another hallmark of this team’s approach to service is a continuous thirst to improve and innovate in everything that we do -- to ultimately achieve the best outcome for our clients.”

About DALBAR

DALBAR, Inc. is the financial community’s leading independent expert for evaluating, auditing and rating business practices, customer performance, product quality and service. Launched in 1976, DALBAR has earned a reputation for consistent and unbiased evaluations of investment companies, registered investment advisers, insurance companies, broker/dealers, retirement plan providers and financial professionals. DALBAR awards are recognized as marks of excellence in the financial community.

About Putnam Investments

Founded in 1937, Putnam Investments is a leading global money management firm with over 80 years of investment experience. At the end of October 2019, Putnam had $177 billion in assets under management. Putnam has offices in Boston, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit putnam.com.

Putnam mutual funds are distributed by Putnam Retail Management.

