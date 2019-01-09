Putnam Investments : Receives Total Client Experience Award from DALBAR for the Eighth Consecutive Year

Putnam Investments today announced that it has received the DALBAR Total Client Experience award for the eighth straight year, in recognition of the firm’s commitment to providing an exceptional all-around contact center experience for its retail mutual fund clients. Putnam is the sole recipient of the award based on a multi-dimensional analysis of mutual fund customer service, particularly focused on three key areas: quality, accuracy and client security. DALBAR is the financial community’s leading independent expert for evaluating, auditing and rating business practices, customer performance, product quality and service.

“Putnam is extremely proud to receive this honor from DALBAR for eight years running, as delivering service excellence to our clients is one of our firm’s chief priorities,” said Michael Woodall, Chief of Operations at Putnam Investments. “Our dedicated associates work tirelessly each-and-every day to offer a comprehensive, high-quality experience to our customers. This continues to be a clear-cut point of differentiation for our firm.”

The award is based on DALBAR’s measurement of the complete experience of the customer, evaluating the level of professionalism that is demonstrated by the financial services firm’s personnel and the follow through — the accurate execution of transactions and requests while ensuring thorough security protocols. For the 29th consecutive year, Putnam has received a DALBAR service quality award continuing its longstanding commitment to industry-leading consistency and reliability.

Key award criteria includes:

Authenticating caller’s properly to protect their shareholder’s privacy and assets

Engaging shareholders through friendly, personable interactions

Communicating effectively

Providing complete and accurate account details to ensure that shareholders are able to make informed decisions

Completing all transactions accurately according to shareholder instructions

About DALBAR

DALBAR, Inc. is the financial community’s leading independent expert for evaluating, auditing and rating business practices, customer performance, product quality and service. Launched in 1976, DALBAR has earned a reputation for consistent and unbiased evaluations of investment companies, registered investment advisers, insurance companies, broker/dealers, retirement plan providers and financial professionals. DALBAR awards are recognized as marks of excellence in the financial community.

About Putnam Investments

Founded in 1937, Putnam Investments is a global money management firm with 80 years of investment experience. At the end of November 2018, Putnam had $170 billion in assets under management. Putnam has offices in Boston, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit putnam.com.

Putnam mutual funds are distributed by Putnam Retail Management.

