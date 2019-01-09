Putnam Investments : Receives Total Client Experience Award from DALBAR for the Eighth Consecutive Year

Putnam
Investments today announced that it has received the DALBAR Total
Client Experience award for the eighth straight year, in recognition of
the firm’s commitment to providing an exceptional all-around contact
center experience for its retail mutual
fund clients. Putnam is the sole recipient of the award based on a
multi-dimensional analysis of mutual fund customer service, particularly
focused on three key areas: quality, accuracy and client security.
DALBAR is the financial community’s leading independent expert for
evaluating, auditing and rating business practices, customer
performance, product quality and service.
“Putnam is extremely proud to receive this honor from DALBAR for eight
years running, as delivering service excellence to our clients is one of
our firm’s chief priorities,” said Michael Woodall, Chief of Operations
at Putnam Investments. “Our dedicated associates work tirelessly
each-and-every day to offer a comprehensive, high-quality experience to
our customers. This continues to be a clear-cut point of differentiation
for our firm.”
The award is based on DALBAR’s measurement of the complete experience of
the customer, evaluating the level of professionalism that is
demonstrated by the financial services firm’s personnel and the follow
through — the accurate execution of transactions and requests while
ensuring thorough security protocols. For the 29th consecutive year,
Putnam has received a DALBAR service quality award continuing its
longstanding commitment to industry-leading consistency and reliability.
Key award criteria includes:
-
Authenticating caller’s properly to protect their shareholder’s
privacy and assets
-
Engaging shareholders through friendly, personable interactions
-
Communicating effectively
-
Providing complete and accurate account details to ensure that
shareholders are able to make informed decisions
-
Completing all transactions accurately according to shareholder
instructions
About DALBAR
DALBAR, Inc. is the financial community’s
leading independent expert for evaluating, auditing and rating business
practices, customer performance, product quality and service. Launched
in 1976, DALBAR has earned a reputation for consistent and unbiased
evaluations of investment companies, registered investment advisers,
insurance companies, broker/dealers, retirement plan providers and
financial professionals. DALBAR awards are recognized as marks of
excellence in the financial community.
About Putnam Investments
Founded in 1937, Putnam Investments
is a global money management firm with 80 years of investment
experience. At the end of November 2018, Putnam had $170 billion in
assets under management. Putnam has offices in Boston, London,
Frankfurt, Tokyo, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit putnam.com.
Putnam mutual funds are distributed by Putnam Retail Management.
