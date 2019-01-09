Log in
Putnam Investments Recognized for Delivering Exceptional Total Client Experience

01/09/2019 | 11:01am EST

Marlborough, MA, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DALBAR announced today that Putnam Investments has earned the Total Client Experience Award for consistently delivering an exceptional all-around contact center experience to mutual fund shareholders. 2018 marks the eighth consecutive year that Putnam Investments has earned this distinction.

Putnam has long been known for providing excellent telephone support, as evidenced by their earning DALBAR Service Awards for the past twenty-nine years. The Total Client Experience Award builds on that success by adding another layer to the audit of Putnam’s client experience. This added layer ensures that, not only are Putnam’s representatives providing the appropriate information in a friendly and engaging manner, but also that any and all information provided during the course of the call is complete and accurate. As part of their review for this award, DALBAR also tracked all transactions initiated through the calls reviewed through completion to ensure that they were executed precisely and in a timely manner.

According to DALBAR Director Brendan Yeager, “Putnam has put a lot of effort into ensuring that their customers have a best-in-class experience, not only during the course of the call, but also behind the scenes after the call has ended. This award is evidence that Putnam is consistently delivering the superior standard of care that their shareholders have come to expect.”

In order to earn the Total Client Experience Award companies need to submit to a thorough, year-long audit of their telephone service. Stringent benchmarks must be exceeded in criteria covering all aspects of the customer experience, including:

  • Authenticating caller’s properly to protect their shareholder’s privacy and assets
  • Engaging shareholders through friendly, personable interactions
  • Communicating effectively
  • Providing complete and accurate account details to ensure that shareholders are able to make informed decisions
  • Completing all transactions accurately according to shareholder instructions

DALBAR, Inc. is the financial community’s leading independent expert for evaluating, auditing and rating business practices, customer performance, product quality and service. Launched in 1976, DALBAR has earned recognition for consistent and unbiased evaluations of investment companies, registered investment advisers, insurance companies, broker/dealers, retirement plan providers and financial professionals. DALBAR awards are recognized as marks of a superior standard of care in the financial community.

For more information about DALBAR, the Performance Evaluation of Mutual Fund Service program, Information and Transaction Processing Accuracy Review or the Total Client Experience Award, please visit www.dalbar.com or contact Brooke Halloran at 617-624-7273 or bhalloran@dalbar.com.

# # #

Contact: Brooke Halloran
617.624.7273
bhalloran@dalbar.com

DALBAR, Inc. Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
