Putnam Investments : to Open New Global Headquarters, Affirming Its Commitment to Boston

Putnam
Investments is on the move to one of the most prominent buildings in
the heart of downtown Boston’s Financial District. The firm is expected
to complete the relocation of its headquarters to 100 Federal Street by
the end of 2018. In addition to its senior leadership team, a sizable
number of Putnam associates (approximately 800) across business lines
and staff functions will be based in the newly designed facility. Putnam
will continue to have a substantial presence in Andover, Massachusetts,
which houses critical operations and business functions.
“When Putnam Investments began searching for a new headquarters that
would provide state-of-the-art facilities for our clients and employees,
and allow for future growth, our focus was always on remaining in
Boston, home to our firm for over 80 years,” said Robert L. Reynolds,
President and Chief Executive Officer, Putnam Investments. “As we begin
a new chapter at 100 Federal Street, in one of the great financial hubs
in the country, Putnam looks forward to continuing its highly active
presence in the city’s business community and civic life.”
Putnam has secured a 15-year lease agreement for the space at 100
Federal Street with Boston Properties, the building’s majority owner and
manager, for nearly 250,000 square feet of space, spanning 11 floors of
the 37-floor structure. The new location provides a mix of personal,
group and open workspaces designed to encourage innovation and
collaboration.
Key elements of the new Putnam headquarters include:
-
Private entrance to street-level lobby on Congress Street
-
Highly visible branding on a major intersection in Boston’s Financial
District (Franklin and Congress Streets), which features a
large-screen digital media board — one of the few of its type in the
United States
-
Street-level auditorium that seats over 150 people
-
Mezzanine-level conference facilities that include an extensive
network of meeting rooms, private outdoor space and a full kitchen to
host client events
-
Professional in-house HD broadcast studio
-
LEED Gold-certified building with a strong focus on green operations
-
Access to ground-level glass atrium featuring a winter garden with
coffee bar and dining options
Originally completed in 1971, 100 Federal Street was designed in the Art
Moderne style by the Boston architectural firm of Campbell, Aldrich &
Nulty.
