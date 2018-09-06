Putnam Investments : to Open New Global Headquarters, Affirming Its Commitment to Boston

Asset Management Firm to Complete Move this Fall to 100 Federal Street — One of the Most Visible Buildings in the Financial District

Putnam Investments is on the move to one of the most prominent buildings in the heart of downtown Boston’s Financial District. The firm is expected to complete the relocation of its headquarters to 100 Federal Street by the end of 2018. In addition to its senior leadership team, a sizable number of Putnam associates (approximately 800) across business lines and staff functions will be based in the newly designed facility. Putnam will continue to have a substantial presence in Andover, Massachusetts, which houses critical operations and business functions.

Putnam Investments' new global headquarters located at 100 Federal Street, Boston. (Photo: Business Wire)

“When Putnam Investments began searching for a new headquarters that would provide state-of-the-art facilities for our clients and employees, and allow for future growth, our focus was always on remaining in Boston, home to our firm for over 80 years,” said Robert L. Reynolds, President and Chief Executive Officer, Putnam Investments. “As we begin a new chapter at 100 Federal Street, in one of the great financial hubs in the country, Putnam looks forward to continuing its highly active presence in the city’s business community and civic life.”

Putnam has secured a 15-year lease agreement for the space at 100 Federal Street with Boston Properties, the building’s majority owner and manager, for nearly 250,000 square feet of space, spanning 11 floors of the 37-floor structure. The new location provides a mix of personal, group and open workspaces designed to encourage innovation and collaboration.

Key elements of the new Putnam headquarters include:

Private entrance to street-level lobby on Congress Street

Highly visible branding on a major intersection in Boston’s Financial District (Franklin and Congress Streets), which features a large-screen digital media board — one of the few of its type in the United States

Street-level auditorium that seats over 150 people

Mezzanine-level conference facilities that include an extensive network of meeting rooms, private outdoor space and a full kitchen to host client events

Professional in-house HD broadcast studio

LEED Gold-certified building with a strong focus on green operations

Access to ground-level glass atrium featuring a winter garden with coffee bar and dining options

Originally completed in 1971, 100 Federal Street was designed in the Art Moderne style by the Boston architectural firm of Campbell, Aldrich & Nulty.

About Putnam Investments

Founded in 1937, Putnam Investments is a global money management firm with more than 80 years of investment experience. At the end of July 2018, Putnam had $175 billion in assets under management. Putnam has offices in Boston, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit putnam.com and follow us on Twitter @Putnam_News.

