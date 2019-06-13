Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

PwC fined £4.55 million over audit of Redcentric

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 03:00am EDT
The logo of PwC is seen on the local offices building of the company in Luxembourg

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's accounting watchdog said on Thursday it had fined PwC 4.55 million pounds ($5.8 million) for failing to challenge management at IT services company Redcentric where a 20 million pound hole was later found in the books.

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said it had also required PwC, one of the world's "Big Four" accounting firms, to supplement the monitoring and support of its audit practice in the northern English city of Leeds.

The watchdog said breaches were numerous and in certain cases basic or fundamental in nature.

Two partners, Jaskamal Sarai and Arif Ahmad, were fined 140,000 pounds each. Both, along with PwC, were given a severe reprimand. PwC also had to publicly declare that its audit reports did not satisfy the relevant requirements.

All fines were discounted to reflect an early settlement of the case that covered audits for the financial years ending March 2015 and March 2016.

In a statement, PwC apologised that its work fell below the professional standards expected of the company. "Since the work in question was completed we have taken numerous steps to strengthen processes," it said.

PwC said this month it was investing an extra 30 million pounds to focus more quality in audits.

Redcentric's 2016 statements were extensively restated, with net assets written down by 15.8 million pounds, and a profit after tax of 5.3 million pounds was restated to a loss of 4.2 million pounds.

The FRC said Sarai and Ahmad had undertaken training in relation to applying professional scepticism to what a client tells them.

"Professional scepticism was lacking in this audit. Had it been applied, it is likely that certain material misstatements would have been detected," said Claudia Mortimore, the FRC's deputy executive counsel.

"As this is the second final decision notice involving PwC Leeds office in recent years, we have mandated that the firm supplements its ongoing monitoring and support for that office, to further improve the quality of audit work in the future," Mortimore said.

The audit sector, and the FRC itself, face sweeping reforms in a bid to improve standards in auditing after the high-profile collapse of construction company Carillion and retailer BHS, which PwC audited.

(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Sinead Cruise)

By Huw Jones

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:34aMINISTRY OF TRADE INDUSTRY AND ENERGY OF REPU : Korea's auto output, exports in May see year-on-year increases
PU
03:34aMessaging service Telegram CEO points to China as likely origin of cyber attack
RE
03:33aTwo tankers struck in suspected attacks in Gulf of Oman - sources
RE
03:30aOil surges after report of tanker incident in Gulf of Oman near Iran
RE
03:16aTwo tankers evacuated in Gulf of Oman, crew safe - sources
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:11aAlibaba files for Hong Kong listing
RE
03:07aOil surges after report of tanker incident in Gulf of Oman near Iran
RE
03:05aHong Kong leads Asian stocks lower, oil fragile at five-month lows
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Hong Kong leads Asian stocks lower, oil fragile at five-month lows
2Oil slumps 4% on U.S. crude build, slowing demand fears
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : FAA says has no timetable for Boeing 737 MAX's return to service
4CME GROUP INC. : CME : Is bitcoin growing up? Regulated futures boom as investors seek a safer ride
5Oil demand growth grinding to lowest in years as global economy stalls

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About