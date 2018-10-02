Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

PwC says more tech is solution for higher audit standards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 01:43am CEST
A bird flies past the logo of Price Waterhouse installed on the facade of its office in Mumbai

LONDON (Reuters) - The Big Four accounting firms can invest in technology that will raise standards beyond what could be achieved by smaller rivals, the head of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) said on Tuesday, defending the top firms against UK calls to be broken up.

British lawmakers want the country's competition watchdog to consider forcing PwC, EY, KPMG and Deloitte, the four accounting firms that check the books of most blue chip companies globally, to separate out their audit and consultancy operations.

This, the lawmakers said earlier this year, would provide a better focus on raising standards to ensure auditors flag company difficulties before collapses like at retailer BHS and outsourcer Carillion in Britain.

"Various people are providing this relatively easy answer to split up the firms, but we do not support it," PwC global chairman Bob Moritz told Reuters.

PwC, which employs over 250,000 people, will have invested a billion dollars on "Cloud" computing by 2019, a huge sum that firms outside the Big Four would find hard to match.

Such advanced technology will mean harvesting far more data from a company to ensure accounts face tougher "checks and balances" to meet the criticisms over audit standards from policymakers, Moritz said.

Any intervention in the market must be "well thought out" given it would be watched closely by the rest of the world, he added.

Moritz was speaking as PwC announced record annual revenues of $41.3 billion (31.6 billion pounds) for its year ended June 30, making it the second largest accounting firm in the world, behind Deloitte, whose latest annual revenues topped $43 billion.

Moritz said the focus was on PwC being a "balanced" firm: "I don't want to be number one just for the sake of growth."

PwC was hit by a record 6.5 million pound ($8.5 million) fine in June from Britain's Financial Reporting Council after it failed to flag significant doubts over the future of BHS.

Moritz said PwC made mistakes and had taken responsibility for its actions, but authorities should not rush to carve up the sector because of them.

The industry has already met with Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to offer temporary, voluntary limits on how many big listed companies a Big Four accounting firm could audit in a bid to help smaller rivals expand.

The CMA has yet to respond.

"The challenge is whether or not the other firms have the skills, capability and staff to do those audits as well," Moritz said.

"There is nothing abusive in the competition that's happening," he said, adding there was a need for the Big Four to have more "scalable and credible competitors".

So far, attempts in Britain to persuade companies to "rotate" their accountant every decade have ended up creating a Big Four merry-go-round.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Huw Jones

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:37aIn familiar pattern for South Korea's Moon, property curbs backfire
RE
02:33aJapanese stocks stretch rally, oil up as markets soak up NAFTA deal
RE
02:15aMexican auto parts makers see new trade deal boosting output
RE
02:00aJapan firms expect CPI to rise 0.8 percent a year from now - BOJ tankan
RE
01:56aBOJ tankan - Japan firms expect CPI to rise 0.8 percent a year from now
RE
01:43aPwC says more tech is solution for higher audit standards
RE
01:32aIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Executive Board Approves US$290 million Extended Arrangement Under the Extended Fund Facility for Barbados
PU
01:17aPRESS RELEASES : Secretary Pompeo's Meeting With Australia Foreign Minister Marise Payne
PU
01:10aUK funds body seeks 'urgent action' on EU retail fund rules
RE
01:02aECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Lewis Garseedah Brown II of Liberia Chair of Fourth Committee
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1General Electric replaces CEO with outsider; shares soar
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Trump hails Canada, Mexico trade pact as win for U.S. workers
3General Electric replaces CEO with outsider; shares soar
4Stocks, Canadian dollar up on NAFTA deal, safe-haven assets hit
5TESLA : TESLA : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.