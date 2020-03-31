Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pyramid Analytics : Appoints Spencer Johnson as Vice President of North America Sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 09:12am EDT

Pyramid Analytics, a leading global provider of next-generation business analytics for the enterprise, welcomed Spencer Johnson as Vice President of North America Sales. Responsible for ensuring that the Pyramid has the necessary people, tools, training, and resources to meet designated revenue goals, Johnson will report to Omri Kohl, co-founder and CEO of Pyramid Analytics. His hire comes on the heels of a $25 million JVP-led funding round, announced earlier this month.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200331005159/en/

Spencer Johnson, Pyramid Analytics, VP of North America Sales (Photo: Business Wire)

Spencer Johnson, Pyramid Analytics, VP of North America Sales (Photo: Business Wire)

“Spencer brings an impressive background leading sales teams in the technology and business intelligence world,” said Omri Kohl, co-founder and CEO of Pyramid Analytics. “He possesses an exceptional ability to lead results-driven sales teams and execute strategic growth initiatives that deliver meaningful results. His charter is to help us maintain our exponential growth in a competitive enterprise analytics space by expanding our family of Pyramid customers. I’m confident that he’s up to the challenge.”

Johnson is a sales executive with over 25 years of experience selling and managing high-performing teams ranging in size from 5-200. His experience spans small startups through large enterprises. He takes great care to apply previously learned strategies and tactics and use his large network of highly qualified people in sales, marketing, product, sales engineering, and sales operations to quickly build successful teams.

“I’m thrilled to join Pyramid Analytics,” said Johnson. “My goal is to help spread the word about Pyramid to enterprise prospects that I truly believe will benefit from our offering. I am firmly committed to increasing Pyramid’s roster of North America-based customers and enhancing our standing in the market. Although we’re in uncertain times, I believe analytics is more important than ever, and Pyramid is uniquely positioned to help organizations chart a successful course.”

Johnson comes to Pyramid from GoodData, where he was SVP of Sales and Marketing. While at GoodData, he led a team of 30 sales, demand generation, and field marketing professionals. Prior to that, Johnson led teams at Couchbase and Oracle selling high-growth cloud/Saas applications and platforms in the high tech, retail, financial services, and media spaces. During his tenure at Oracle, he oversaw 75-percent growth year over year.

Prior to Oracle, Johnson led teams at Salesforce.com in high tech, healthcare, entertainment, and media markets. He has also led teams and advised at Red Hat, Vindicia (now AmDocs), WebTab, Guesto, Realm.IO (now MongoDB), and Deepgram.

About Pyramid Analytics

Pyramid Analytics is a global leader offering a business intelligence and analytics platform that enables individuals—from power users to knowledge workers to decision makers—to transform their organization into a data-driven business. As a complete web-based platform, combining self-serve analytics with centralized governance, Pyramid demonstrates measurable utility, fosters genuine collaboration and simplifies complex analysis. Pyramid delivers best-in-class analytic functionality for organizations—on-premises or in the cloud. Pyramid Analytics' teams are based in operational centers across the globe. To learn more, visit www.pyramidanalytics.com, follow us on Twitter @PyramidAnalytic and connect with us on LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:44aNORTHWELL HEALTH : Converts BiPAP Machines Into Ventilators for Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients, Uses 3D Printed Adapter
BU
09:43aNCLA Urges AZ District Court to Reverse Tentative Ruling Against Body Camera Co.
GL
09:43aEliminate Supply Chain Blind Spots & Uncover New Growth Opportunities Using Quantzig's Supply Chain Visibility Analytics Solutions | Request a FREE Proposal for Detailed Solution Insights
BU
09:42aLNDC LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Landec Corporation; Encourages Investors with Large Losses to Contact Firm – LNDC
GL
09:41aSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : Flight Schedule Revised May 4—June 5
PU
09:41aDIGNITANA PUBL : to present business update related to COVID-19 this Thursday
AQ
09:41aIMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES : Announces Extension of Debentures and Completion of Debt Settlement of Previously Issued Debentures
AQ
09:40aPSP Investments and ATRF Complete Acquisition of AltaGas Canada Inc.
NE
09:40aNew Retail Systems Research Survey Report Details Consumer Online Shopping Habits During Coronavirus
BU
09:39aGainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against HF Foods Group Inc. (HFFG)
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell First Quarter 2020 Update Note
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : CHINA SALES SEEN PICKING UP AFTER CORONAVIRUS BLOW: Volkswagen
3BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Imperial Brands, British American Tobacco sign deals..
4IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : Agrees $3.9 Billion Loan
5EURONAV NV : EURONAV : announces final year results 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group