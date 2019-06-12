Log in
Pyramid Analytics Recognized as an Overall Leader in 2019 Dresner Wisdom of Crowds® Business Intelligence Market Study

06/12/2019 | 09:01am EDT

SEATTLE, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pyramid Analytics, provider of the next-generation business analytics platform for the enterprise, announced today it has been recognized for the fifth consecutive year as an overall leader in both Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility in Dresner Advisory Services’ 2019 Wisdom of Crowds Business Intelligence Market Study. Compared to the report’s 2018 findings, Pyramid continues to improve in several categories, including sales, value, product, support, consulting, and integrity. Additionally, the company maintained its consistent “perfect recommend score” from customers.

“We are thrilled to be consistently recognized as an industry leader in the Dresner BI Market Report,” said Omri Kohl, Pyramid Analytics co-founder and CEO. “We are committed to delivering a platform to our customers that is not only well rounded, but superior in its ability to enable informed, secure, and reliable data-driven decision making to any user. To see a third party continue to validate that mission is a gratifying achievement.”

Within the 2019 Wisdom of Crowds Business Intelligence Market Report, Pyramid Analytics was ranked against 27 vendors based on Dresner’s trademark 33-criteria evaluation model, which compares each vendor’s performance to their previous ranking and to the average for all vendors. Pyramid Analytics was awarded best in class for understanding the business needs of its customers, sales flexibility and accommodation, overall value, technical support, and time to resolve problems. In a year that vendor integrity, which is measured by honesty and truthfulness in all dealings, experienced its first year-over-year industry-wide decline, Pyramid also remained a leader in the credibility category.

“We pride ourselves on offering thorough and informative research for businesses looking for insights into potential BI investments. This is our tenth year publishing our Wisdom of Crowds Business Intelligence Market Report, and every year we see interesting trends that we feel help inform our readership, as well as the industry as a whole,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer of Dresner Advisory Services. “We congratulate Pyramid Analytics’ on their sustained momentum and performance in this year’s study.”

To download a copy of the 2019 report, go to: https://www.pyramidanalytics.com/reports/details/report-dresner-advisory-services-2019-wisdom-of-crowds-bi-market-study

About Pyramid Analytics

Pyramid Analytics is a global leader offering a business intelligence and analytics platform that enables individuals—from power users to knowledge workers to decision makers—to transform their organization into a data-driven business. As a complete web-based platform, combining self-serve analytics with centralized governance, Pyramid demonstrates measurable utility, fosters genuine collaboration, and simplifies complex analysis. Pyramid delivers best-in-class analytic functionality for organizations—on-premise or in the cloud. Pyramid Analytics’ teams are based in operational centers across the globe. To learn more, visit www.pyramidanalytics.com, follow us on Twitter @PyramidAnalytic and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Sophia Xepoleas
P: +1 415.247.1664
E: Xepoleas@Merrittgrp.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
