Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pyxus International, Inc. f/k/a Alliance One International, Inc. (PYX), Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) & ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. (CCIH) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action Reminder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. 

Pyxus International, Inc. f/k/a Alliance One International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX)
Class Period: June 7, 2018 - November 8, 2018
Deadline: August 6, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/pyx
The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was experiencing longer shipping cycles; (2) as a result, the Company's financial results would be materially affected; (3) the Company lacked adequate internal control over financial reporting; (4) the Company's accounting policies were reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; and (5) defendants' positive statements about Pyxus' business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. 

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED)
Class Period: securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s September 2018 initial public offering
Deadline: August 9, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/rmed
The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) that the Company’s evaluation of sales personnel candidates was inadequate; (2) that the Company’s training program for sales personnel was inadequate; (3) that, as a result, the Company could not reasonably assure that its newly hired sales personnel were adequately experienced; (4) that, as a result, the Company would suffer a shortage of qualified sales personnel; (5) that the Company’s manufacturing process could not reasonably support increased catheter production; (6) that, as a result, the Company would suffer production delays; and (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: CCIH
Class Period: April 10, 2015 - May 17, 2019
Deadline: August 12, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/ccih
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ChinaCache and Defendant Song Wang, the Company’s former Chief Executive Officer, were engaged in enterprise bribery; (2) the foregoing conduct placed ChinaCache and Wang at a heightened risk of criminal investigation and enforcement action by government authorities, which would foreseeably disrupt the Company’s operations; and (3) defendants’ positive statements about ChinaCache’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. 

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:49pZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY : Confusion builds over U.S. ban on Chinese surveillance technology
RE
03:46pSANDERSON FARMS, INC. : Names Sonia Pérez to Board of Directors
BU
03:45pACASTI PHARMA : Sc 13g
PU
03:45pJ C PENNEY : July 19, 2019 – J. C. Penney Company, Inc. Provides Statement on Strategic Advisors
PU
03:45pCIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
03:45pBIONIK LABORATORIES CORP. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
03:41p1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:38pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jul 19
DJ
03:35pESTABLISHMENT LABS : certified as Carbon Neutral by the Government of Costa Rica
PU
03:35pValue line, inc. declares a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : shares hit record highs, powered by growing cloud sales
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : takes $4.9 billion charge for prolonged grounding of 737 MAX planes
3F-SECURE OYJ : F SECURE OYJ : Secure Hal Year Report 1 January - 30 June 2019
4BAYER AG : Does renewables pioneer Germany risk running out of power?
5PPG INDUSTRIES : PPG INDUSTRIES : Car-Maker Weakness Hurts PPG Sales

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group