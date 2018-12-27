Q&A : Can Trump Remove Powell as Fed Chairman?

By Paul Kiernan and Nick Timiraos

President Trump renewed his criticism of the Federal Reserve this week, tweeting that the central bank is "the only problem our economy has" and blaming higher interest rates for the recent market rout.

Mr. Trump's advisers have said he doesn't intend to remove Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, and White House officials have discussed setting up a private meeting between the two men early next year.

Nevertheless, the president has wondered aloud in recent days whether he could fire the Fed chief, though aides weren't certain if he was serious, according to a person familiar with the matter. News reports of Mr. Trump's comments left many observers wondering what options might be on the table.

Here are some questions and answers:

Can the president fire the Fed chairman?

The law is somewhat vague on this question. The chairman is a member of the central bank's board of governors, and the Federal Reserve Act, as amended in 1935, says a governor can be removed by the president"for cause."

"Cause" isn't defined in the statute, but it has been interpreted in other cases as meaning "inefficiency, neglect of duty or malfeasance in office," said Peter Conti-Brown, a University of Pennsylvania professor who has written a history of Fed independence.

The law says Fed governors can be removed for cause. Does this apply to the chairman?

The law's "for cause" stipulation only applies to the governors, who serve 14-year terms, and not to the Fed chairman, who serves a four-year term concurrent with a 14-year term as governor.

An important question, then, is whether a court would provide the same "for cause" standard to the chairman as for the governors, in addition to the question of what behavior justifies a "for cause" termination.

Could the president effectively demote the Fed chair, stripping the top title but leaving him or her on the board of governors?

The law doesn't address the issue.

Would removing Mr. Powell from his position affect monetary policy?

Not necessarily. Interest rates are set by 12 officials on the Federal Open Market Committee, which the Fed chairman traditionally leads. But because the FOMC elects its own chair annually, other committee officials could vote to keep Powell in charge even if he is no longer is no longer the chairman of the Fed, Mr. Conti-Brown said.

Have presidents in the past tried to remove the Fed chairman?

President Johnson, after a 1965 fight over interest rates with Fed Chairman William McChesney Martin, asked the Justice Department if he could remove a Fed board governor. The department advised him that a policy disagreement didn't amount to valid "cause" for dismissal, according to Robert P. Bremner's biography of Mr. Martin.

How have courts interpreted the "for cause" standard in other presidential dismissals?

The legal standard of "for cause" dates to the New Deal, when President Franklin D. Roosevelt tried to fire William Humphrey from the Federal Trade Commission for not aggressively championing his policies. Mr. Humphrey kept coming to work anyway.

The case ended up before the Supreme Court. Mr. Humphrey died before it was decided, and the executors of his estate continued the case. The court ruled against the White House and distinguished between executive officers, who can be fired for any reason, and quasi-legislative officials, such as an FTC commissioner -- or, presumably, a Fed chairman -- who could be removed only for certain reasons laid out by Congress.

Have courts suggested any limits on those restrictions?

Yes. Consider a decision by a federal appeals court in January that upheld the constitutionality of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. In joining the majority, Judge Thomas Griffith, an appointee of President George W. Bush, said Mr. Humphrey's executor provided "only a minimal restriction on the president's removal power" that would permit such a dismissal simply for "ineffective policy choices."

How have markets reacted to Mr. Trump's musings about firing Mr. Powell?

Investors have grown increasingly jittery in recent weeks amid uncertainty over the government shutdown, trade disputes with China, slowing global and U.S. economic growth, as well as concern higher interest rates. Analysts say Mr. Trump's attacks on the Fed add to the anxiety.

If the president can't fire the Fed chairman, then what's the big deal?

Even if Mr. Trump isn't contemplating such action, sustained criticism of the Fed could turn public opinion against the central bank, damaging its credibility and hence its effectiveness setting policy. Markets could become more unsettled if investors come to believe the Fed is adjusting interest rates in response to political pressure.

"The Fed isn't powerless in this pas de deux, but it isn't a fair fight, " said Mr. Conti-Brown. "The Fed loses even by winning because it loses by engaging at all."

Write to Paul Kiernan at paul.kiernan@wsj.com and Nick Timiraos at nick.timiraos@wsj.com