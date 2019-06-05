Q&A with a Farm Bureau leader: Sharon Waterman

PHOTO: Sharon Waterman, Oregon Farm Bureau president

Name:Sharon Waterman

Role in Farm Bureau:President of Oregon Farm Bureau, OFB Hall of Fame member

Raises:Cattle, sheep, timber on a Century Ranch in Coos County

What do you love about ranching?

As a livestock producer, I love to see those first lambs and calves running around on the green pastures. Nothing is more satisfying than watching them grow.

It's amazing to see those last bales of hay in the barns after harvest, knowing you're done haying for another season.

I love seeing the trees we plant grow, to know that someday our grandchildren will be able to harvest them.

There's never a dull moment living on a ranch. Every day is different.

What's one of your biggest challenges working in ag?

In agriculture, one of the biggest challenges is the weather, as we have no control over it. This past year, Oregon suffered through another drought. For those of us raising animals, it took a toll in the weights of our calves and lambs, as well as in forage growth in the fields going into winter.

This winter we had three weeks of really bad weather during lambing and calving season, which caused great losses for ranchers.

What's something you wish people knew about agriculture?

I wish people understood the relationship between agriculture and the environment. If we as farmers and ranchers didn't take excellent care of the land, we wouldn't stay in business. Our fifth-generation ranch, for example, is over 100 years old. We're sustainable because of our commitment to environmental stewardship.

Farms and ranches create habitat for wildlife. However, I wish the public could understand the amount of income many of us lose each year because our crops and/or livestock are eaten or damaged by geese, elk, deer, coyotes, bear, and wolves.

Why is Farm Bureau important?

Farm Bureau is the largest diversified group of agriculture producers in Oregon. You can't be in agriculture today without a legislative, regulatory, or legal issue coming forward that directly impacts your farm or ranch. That's why we need Farm Bureau.

We have excellent OFB staff who understand our needs and work diligently with us to find solutions to the many challenges we face.

###