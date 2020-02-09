Log in
Q P : STABILISING ACTIONS, END OF STABILISATION PERIOD AND LAPSE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

02/09/2020 | 05:18am EST

Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the prospectus dated 31 December 2019 ("Prospectus") issued by Q P Group Holdings Limited ("Company").

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Stock Exchange") and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ("HKSCC") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is made pursuant to section 9(2) of the Securities and Futures (Price Stabilizing) Rules (Chapter 571W of the Laws of Hong Kong).

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or an invitation to induce an offer by any person to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities of the Company. Potential investors should read the Prospectus for detailed information about the Company, the Hong Kong Public Offer and the International Placing described below before deciding whether or not to invest in the Shares thereby offered.

This announcement is not for release, publication, distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia). This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States or in any other jurisdictions. The Offer Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act 1933, as amended or supplemented from time to time ("U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities law of the United States. The Offer Shares may not be offered, sold, pledged, transferred or delivered in the United States except pursuant to registration or an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities law of the United States. There will not be, and is not currently intended to be, any public offering of securities of the Company in the United States.

Q P GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

雋 思 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1412)

STABILISING ACTIONS, END OF STABILISATION PERIOD AND

LAPSE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

STABILISING ACTIONS AND END OF STABILISATION PERIOD

The Company announces that the stabilisation period in connection with the Global Offering ended on 8 February 2020, being the 30th day after the last date for lodging applications under the Hong Kong Public Offer.

- 1 -

Further information of stabilising actions undertaken by Guotai Junan Securities (Hong Kong) Limited as stabilising manager (the "Stabilising Manager"), its affiliates or any person acting for it during the stabilisation period is set out in this announcement.

LAPSE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

The Company further announces that the Over-allotment Option had not been exercised by the Sole Global Coordinator (for itself and on behalf of the International Underwriters) during the stabilisation period and lapsed on 8 February 2020. Accordingly, no Shares were or will be issued under the Over-allotment Option.

STABILISING ACTIONS AND END OF STABILISATION PERIOD

The Company announces that the stabilisation period in connection with the Global Offering ended on 8 February 2020, being the 30th day after the last date for lodging applications under the Hong Kong Public Offer.

The stabilising actions undertaken by the Stabilising Manager, its affiliates or any person acting for it during the stabilisation period are set out below:

  1. over-allocationsof an aggregate of 8,416,000 Offer Shares in the International Placing, representing approximately 6.33% of the total number of Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering before any exercise of the Over-allotment Option;
  2. borrowing of an aggregate of 8,416,000 Shares by the Stabilising Manager from Good Elite, a controlling shareholder of the Company, pursuant to the Stock Borrowing Agreement to cover the over-allocations in the International Placing. Such borrowed shares will be returned and re-delivered to Good Elite in accordance with the terms of the Stock Borrowing Agreement; and
  3. purchases of an aggregate of 8,416,000 Shares in the price range of HK$1.01 to HK$1.15 per Share (excluding brokerage of 1.0%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%) on the market during the stabilisation period. The last purchase made by the Stabilising Manager on the market during the course of the stabilisation period was on 16 January 2020 at the price of HK$1.10 per Share (excluding brokerage of 1.0%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%).

- 2 -

LAPSE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

The Company further announces that the Over-allotment Option had not been exercised by the Sole Global Coordinator (for itself and on behalf of the International Underwriters) during the stabilisation period and lapsed on 8 February 2020. Accordingly, no Shares were or will be issued under the Over-allotment Option.

PUBLIC FLOAT

The Directors confirm that the Company continues to comply with the public float requirements under Rule 8.08(1)(a) of the Listing Rules.

By order of the Board

Q P Group Holdings Limited

Cheng Wan Wai

Chairman

Hong Kong, 9 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. CHENG Wan Wai, Mr. YEUNG Keng Wu Kenneth, Ms. LIU Shuk Yu Sanny, Mr. CHAN Wang Tao Thomas, Ms. HUI Li Kwan and Mr. MAK Chin Pang as executive Directors, Mr. CHAN Hiu Fung Nicholas, Mr. CHENG Man Chung Daniel and Mr. NG Shung as independent non-executive Directors.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Q P Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 09 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2020 10:17:00 UTC
