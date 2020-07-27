Log in
Q Technology : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

07/27/2020 | 04:41am EDT

Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Q TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED

丘鈦科技（集團）有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1478)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Q Technology (Group) Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") will be held at 10:45 a.m. on Monday, 17 August 2020 for the purpose of, among other matters, (i) considering and approving the unaudited consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2020 for publication; (ii) considering the payment of an interim dividend, if any; and (iii) transacting any other business, if any.

By Order of the Board

Q Technology (Group) Company Limited

He Ningning

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 27 July 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors are Mr. He Ningning (Chairman), Mr. Wang Jianqiang (Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Hu Sanmu; and the Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. Ko Ping Keung, Mr. Chu Chia-Hsiang and Mr. Ng Sui Yin.

Disclaimer

Q Technology (Group) Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 08:40:06 UTC
