Q Technology : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

03/09/2020 | 12:23am EDT

Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Q TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED

丘鈦科技（集團）有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1478)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made by Q Technology (Group) Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of the Company wishes to announce that the sales volume of major products of the Company in February 2020 are as follows:

Change

Month-

Change Year-

February

on-Month

on-Year

2020

("MoM")

("YoY")

Product Categories

('000 units)

(%)

(%)

Camera Modules of 8 Megapixels and below

3,192

-64.9

-60.1

Camera Modules of 10 Megapixels and above

10,709

-44.6

+81.8

-Among which Camera Modules of

32 Megapixels and above (Note 1)

2,571

-68.9

+46.2

Total Sales Volume of Camera Modules (Note 2)

13,901

-51.1

+0.0

Under-glass Fingerprint Recognition Modules

2,314

-21.5

+55.4

Non-under-glass Fingerprint Recognition Modules

1,346

-54.9

-19.2

Total Sales Volume of Fingerprint

Recognition Modules (Note 3)

3,660

-38.3

+16.0

Notes:

  1. Products include single camera module of 32 megapixels and above, dual/multiple camera module, 3D module, automobile camera module and other camera modules.
  2. Total sales volume of camera modules decreased by approximately 51.1% MoM and increased by approximately 0.0% YoY respectively, among which camera modules with resolutions of 10 megapixels and above decreased by approximately 44.6% MoM and increased by approximately 81.8% YoY respectively. The MoM decrease of total sales volume of camera module products is mainly attributable to the effect of the COVID-19 outbreak, which resulted in the resumption of work being later than planned and thereby affected the shipment; the YoY increase in sales volume of camera module products of 10 megapixels and above is mainly attributable to that the Group's strategy of optimizing product specifications has been realized gradually, especially the very positive progress on the business development of camera module products with resolutions of 32 megapixels and above.

1

3. Total sales volume of fingerprint recognition module products decreased by approximately 38.3% MoM and increased by approximately 16.0% YoY respectively. The MoM decrease in sales volume of fingerprint recognition module products is mainly attributable to the effect of the COVID-19 outbreak, which resulted in the resumption of work being later than planned and thereby affected the shipment.

('000 units)

Sales Volume of Major Products in 2020

Product Categories

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

June

July

Aug

Sept

Oct

Nov

Dec

Total

Camera Modules

28,416

13,901

42,317

Fingerprint Recognition Modules

5,929

3,660

9,589

The relevant figures are not equivalent to the final revenue or profit of the Company, and the data from January 2020 to February 2020 have not been reviewed or audited by the independent auditors and/or the audit committee of the Company and are subject to possible adjustments.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Q Technology (Group) Company Limited

He Ningning

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 9 March 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors are Mr. He Ningning (Chairman), Mr. Wang Jianqiang (Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Hu Sanmu; and the Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. Ko Ping Keung, Mr. Chu Chia-Hsiang and Mr. Ng Sui Yin.

2

Disclaimer

Q Technology (Group) Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 04:22:00 UTC
