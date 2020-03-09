|
Q Technology : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT
03/09/2020 | 12:23am EDT
Q TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED
丘鈦科技（集團）有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1478)
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT
This announcement is made by Q Technology (Group) Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis.
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of the Company wishes to announce that the sales volume of major products of the Company in February 2020 are as follows:
Change
Month-
Change Year-
February
on-Month
on-Year
2020
("MoM")
("YoY")
Product Categories
('000 units)
(%)
(%)
Camera Modules of 8 Megapixels and below
3,192
-64.9
-60.1
Camera Modules of 10 Megapixels and above
10,709
-44.6
+81.8
-Among which Camera Modules of
32 Megapixels and above (Note 1)
2,571
-68.9
+46.2
Total Sales Volume of Camera Modules (Note 2)
13,901
-51.1
+0.0
Under-glass Fingerprint Recognition Modules
2,314
-21.5
+55.4
Non-under-glass Fingerprint Recognition Modules
1,346
-54.9
-19.2
Total Sales Volume of Fingerprint
Recognition Modules (Note 3)
3,660
-38.3
+16.0
Notes:
Products include single camera module of 32 megapixels and above, dual/multiple camera module, 3D module, automobile camera module and other camera modules.
Total sales volume of camera modules decreased by approximately 51.1% MoM and increased by approximately 0.0% YoY respectively, among which camera modules with resolutions of 10 megapixels and above decreased by approximately 44.6% MoM and increased by approximately 81.8% YoY respectively. The MoM decrease of total sales volume of camera module products is mainly attributable to the effect of the COVID-19 outbreak, which resulted in the resumption of work being later than planned and thereby affected the shipment; the YoY increase in sales volume of camera module products of 10 megapixels and above is mainly attributable to that the Group's strategy of optimizing product specifications has been realized gradually, especially the very positive progress on the business development of camera module products with resolutions of 32 megapixels and above.
3. Total sales volume of fingerprint recognition module products decreased by approximately 38.3% MoM and increased by approximately 16.0% YoY respectively. The MoM decrease in sales volume of fingerprint recognition module products is mainly attributable to the effect of the COVID-19 outbreak, which resulted in the resumption of work being later than planned and thereby affected the shipment.
('000 units)
Sales Volume of Major Products in 2020
Product Categories
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
June
July
Aug
Sept
Oct
Nov
Dec
Total
Camera Modules
28,416
13,901
42,317
Fingerprint Recognition Modules
5,929
3,660
9,589
The relevant figures are not equivalent to the final revenue or profit of the Company, and the data from January 2020 to February 2020 have not been reviewed or audited by the independent auditors and/or the audit committee of the Company and are subject to possible adjustments.
Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.
By Order of the Board
Q Technology (Group) Company Limited
He Ningning
Chairman and Executive Director
Hong Kong, 9 March 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors are Mr. He Ningning (Chairman), Mr. Wang Jianqiang (Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Hu Sanmu; and the Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. Ko Ping Keung, Mr. Chu Chia-Hsiang and Mr. Ng Sui Yin.
