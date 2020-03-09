Q Technology : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Q TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED

丘鈦科技（集團）有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1478)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made by Q Technology (Group) Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of the Company wishes to announce that the sales volume of major products of the Company in February 2020 are as follows:

Change Month- Change Year- February on-Month on-Year 2020 ("MoM") ("YoY") Product Categories ('000 units) (%) (%) Camera Modules of 8 Megapixels and below 3,192 -64.9 -60.1 Camera Modules of 10 Megapixels and above 10,709 -44.6 +81.8 -Among which Camera Modules of 32 Megapixels and above (Note 1) 2,571 -68.9 +46.2 Total Sales Volume of Camera Modules (Note 2) 13,901 -51.1 +0.0 Under-glass Fingerprint Recognition Modules 2,314 -21.5 +55.4 Non-under-glass Fingerprint Recognition Modules 1,346 -54.9 -19.2 Total Sales Volume of Fingerprint Recognition Modules (Note 3) 3,660 -38.3 +16.0

Notes: