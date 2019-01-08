Q-nomy Inc. : Launches Q-Flow 6.2, Making BPM More Interactive Than Ever

Q-Flow® 6.2 is the latest edition of the Q-Flow platform, featuring superior customer journey optimization, customer-centric BPM and customer experience management.

Q-nomy Inc., a leading global provider of omnichannel customer journey and customer experience optimization solutions, today announced the release of Q-Flow version 6.2, the newest member of the Q-Flow 6 platform family.

Q-Flow 6.2 addresses the needs of organizations running complex, critical customer-centric processes, involving physical and digital customer interactions. The software handles the most intricate processes, such as dynamic customer omnichannel journeys, back-office flows, and the exchange of information between customers and the organization. The new version puts an emphasis on tightening the connectivity between all these different elements, ensuring ultimate efficiency in both serving the customer and maintaining the data collected in the process.

Q-Flow has also been further optimized in version 6.2 to run on cloud environments, such as Microsoft Azure, ensuring maximum scalability and efficient use of cloud resources.

"Q-Flow 6.2 is entirely market driven," says Eran Reuveni, CEO of Q-nomy. "The fantastically advanced capabilities of the software, quite simply reflect the needs and expectations of a modern organization striving to provide the best possible service to today's demanding customers."

Q-nomy takes care to address the needs of various industries with Q-Flow-based solutions that target financial, government, retail and other large organizations, as well as SMB clients. A special effort was made to enable optimal utilization of the software's capabilities in the healthcare industry, supporting the highly sophisticated requirements of healthcare providers looking to streamline their patient journeys and to provide the ultimate patient experience.

About Q-nomy

Q-nomy is a leading software vendor providing solutions that optimize true omni-channel digital and physical business processes and customer journeys. Q-nomy helps global business and organizations to perform better by streamlining the customer journey in physical and online points of sale, service and care. Q-nomy has over 1200 installations in five continents in healthcare, government, finance, telecom, retail, and education organizations.

