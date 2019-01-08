Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Q-nomy Inc. : Launches Q-Flow 6.2, Making BPM More Interactive Than Ever

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 08:37am EST

Q-Flow® 6.2 is the latest edition of the Q-Flow platform, featuring superior customer journey optimization, customer-centric BPM and customer experience management.

Q-nomy Inc., a leading global provider of omnichannel customer journey and customer experience optimization solutions, today announced the release of Q-Flow version 6.2, the newest member of the Q-Flow 6 platform family.

Q-Flow 6.2 addresses the needs of organizations running complex, critical customer-centric processes, involving physical and digital customer interactions. The software handles the most intricate processes, such as dynamic customer omnichannel journeys, back-office flows, and the exchange of information between customers and the organization. The new version puts an emphasis on tightening the connectivity between all these different elements, ensuring ultimate efficiency in both serving the customer and maintaining the data collected in the process.

Q-Flow has also been further optimized in version 6.2 to run on cloud environments, such as Microsoft Azure, ensuring maximum scalability and efficient use of cloud resources.

"Q-Flow 6.2 is entirely market driven," says Eran Reuveni, CEO of Q-nomy. "The fantastically advanced capabilities of the software, quite simply reflect the needs and expectations of a modern organization striving to provide the best possible service to today's demanding customers."

Q-nomy takes care to address the needs of various industries with Q-Flow-based solutions that target financial, government, retail and other large organizations, as well as SMB clients. A special effort was made to enable optimal utilization of the software's capabilities in the healthcare industry, supporting the highly sophisticated requirements of healthcare providers looking to streamline their patient journeys and to provide the ultimate patient experience.

About Q-nomy

Q-nomy is a leading software vendor providing solutions that optimize true omni-channel digital and physical business processes and customer journeys. Q-nomy helps global business and organizations to perform better by streamlining the customer journey in physical and online points of sale, service and care. Q-nomy has over 1200 installations in five continents in healthcare, government, finance, telecom, retail, and education organizations.

Additional Resources:

Learn more at https://www.qnomy.com

Q-nomy on LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/q-nomy-inc-/

Follow us on Twitter at – www.twitter.com/qnomy


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:00aBoston Corporate Leader Joins Avante Capital Partners
PR
08:59aPRESENT FOR UKRAINIAN MILITARY : 8х8 KrAZ Cab Chassis Truck with Automatic Transmission
PU
08:59aRAJSHREE SUGARS & CHEMICALS : 08.01.19 Loss of Share Certificate
PU
08:59aCHOICE PROPERTIES REIT : Real Estate Investment Trust Schedules Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Results Release
PU
08:59aSYNERGY INTERNATIONAL : Voluntary Announcement in Relation to the Introduction of Strategic Investor to Negawatt Utility Group Holdings Limited
PU
08:59aCOMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL : Individual Position - Company, Subsidiaries and Affiliates - CVM 358 - December/18*
PU
08:59aYOUNGEVITY INTERNATIONAL : YGYI's CLR Roasters Ships First 3.8 Million Pounds of Green Coffee Under its 5-Year Estimated $250 Million Green Coffee Contract
PU
08:59aCTD HOLDINGS' SENIOR VP FOR MEDICAL AFFAIRS APPOINTED TO COMMITTEE OF THE NATIONAL ACADEMIES OF SCIENCES, ENGINEERING, AND MEDICINE JAN 8, 2019, 8 : 52 am est
PU
08:59aMARCUS BY GOLDMAN SACHS : ® Releases Financial Workouts for 2019
BU
08:58aHow Incumbent, Inpatient Detoxification and Rehab for Addiction Perpetuate Stigma
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS' : Profit Outlook Tumbles -- Update
2WESTERN DIGITAL : WESTERN DIGITAL : New Personal Storage Solutions from Western Digital Put Consumers in Contr..
3CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Venezuela's PDVSA in oil deal with firm part-owned by Florida Republican
4JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : EU moves closer to tightening rules on London-based invest..
5GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely sees car sales growth vanish

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.