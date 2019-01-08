Q-nomy Inc. : Launches Q-Flow 6.2, Making BPM More Interactive Than Ever

Q-nomy Inc., a leading global provider of omnichannel customer journey
and customer experience optimization solutions, today announced the
release of Q-Flow version 6.2, the newest member of the Q-Flow 6
platform family.
Q-Flow 6.2 addresses the needs of organizations running complex,
critical customer-centric processes, involving physical and digital
customer interactions. The software handles the most intricate
processes, such as dynamic customer omnichannel journeys, back-office
flows, and the exchange of information between customers and the
organization. The new version puts an emphasis on tightening the
connectivity between all these different elements, ensuring ultimate
efficiency in both serving the customer and maintaining the data
collected in the process.
Q-Flow has also been further optimized in version 6.2 to run on cloud
environments, such as Microsoft Azure, ensuring maximum scalability and
efficient use of cloud resources.
"Q-Flow 6.2 is entirely market driven," says Eran Reuveni, CEO of
Q-nomy. "The fantastically advanced capabilities of the software, quite
simply reflect the needs and expectations of a modern organization
striving to provide the best possible service to today's demanding
customers."
Q-nomy takes care to address the needs of various industries with
Q-Flow-based solutions that target financial, government, retail and
other large organizations, as well as SMB clients. A special effort was
made to enable optimal utilization of the software's capabilities in the
healthcare industry, supporting the highly sophisticated requirements of
healthcare providers looking to streamline their patient journeys and to
provide the ultimate patient experience.
About Q-nomy
Q-nomy is a leading software vendor providing solutions that optimize
true omni-channel digital and physical business processes and customer
journeys. Q-nomy helps global business and organizations to perform
better by streamlining the customer journey in physical and online
points of sale, service and care. Q-nomy has over 1200 installations in
five continents in healthcare, government, finance, telecom, retail, and
education organizations.
