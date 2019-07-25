Log in
Q2 and H1 2019 earnings release for Grupo Carrefour Brasil

07/25/2019 | 02:01am EDT

Regulatory News:

Carrefour (Paris:CA) announces that Atacadão S.A. (Grupo Carrefour Brasil), the parent company of all Groupe Carrefour’s activities in Brazil, has published its Q2 and H1 2019 earnings release.

All information related to this release is available on Grupo Carrefour Brasil’s website (http://www.grupocarrefourbrasil.com.br/).

About Carrefour

With a multiformat network of 12,000 stores in over 30 countries, Carrefour Group is one of the world's leading food retailers. Carrefour serves 105 million customers worldwide and posted sales of 84.916 billion euros in 2018. The Group has more than 360,000 employees who contribute to making Carrefour the world leader in the food transition for all, offering quality food every day, accessible everywhere and at a reasonable price.

For more information, visit www.carrefour.com, Twitter (@CarrefourGroup) and LinkedIn (Carrefour).


