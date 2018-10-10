Q3 property exchanges rocket 30% year on year on properties over £200k reports TwentyCi

Instant download of the report here.
Property exchanges have rocketed 30% year on year for properties over
£200k, while overall property exchanges are up over 11% compared to a
year ago - contradicting predictions of 2018 market slowdown the latest
TwentyCi Property
& Homemover Report for Q3 2018 has revealed - the most
comprehensive real time review of the UK housing market.
There was also a 36% increase in the number of detached properties
exchanging in Q3 and a 16% growth in the number of exchanges amongst
46-66 year old movers compared to last year (123,466 properties).
Amongst silver economy movers there was an equal 16% growth in
exchanges, while representing a smaller number (62,085) of properties.
Yet, amongst 36-45 year olds there was just a 3% growth in exchanges –
the lowest of all age groups.
Terraced and semi-detached houses continued to make up the largest
proportion of property sales - consistently comprising over 50% of all
exchanges every quarter, reflecting the core UK housing stock. While new
instructions are up 2.5% year on year, if this exchange growth persists,
the lack of available housing stock coming to market may frustrate
buyers which in turn may start to push house prices up from the modest
1.9% increase in the last 12 months.
Comments Colin Bradshaw, TwentyCi’s Chief Customer Officer: “2018
has seen a significant increase in the number of home buyers and sellers
finalising their transaction. Whilst this is good news for those in the
home moving journey, the lacklustre volume of properties coming to
market has the potential to thwart demand.
“This in turn has the potential to push up prices as demand outstrips
supply, particularly with the most desirable properties and within the
most desirable areas. Equally of course, with the uncertainty over
prices and the ability to purchase post Brexit as people bide their time
to see how the markets react we could likewise see demand falling away
leading to a fall in prices.”
Online Estate Agents
The market share of online estate agents revealed an unexpected 6% fall
in all residential exchanges compared to Q2 and now represent an overall
market share of 7.2%. Colin Bradshaw, TwentyCi’s Chief Customer Officer
says: “Given the significant and continuing investment in advertising by
the pure play online agents one might have expected their market share
growth to have continued to climb, so this fall in their number of
exchanges is unexpected.
“We’re also seeing some movement to focus on traditional approaches with
Connells Group terminating their online offering with the closure of
Hatched. A blip in the road or bellwether signs of structural market
change? Only time will tell.”
New build booms in London
The latest report found that the percentage of housing stock available
to buy as new builds varies widely across the UK. In East Central London
this was a massive 23% of stock, while West London was the lowest this
still represented nearly 8% in Q3. Across other major UK cities in
Manchester new builds represented over 7% of housing stock in Q3 while
Cardiff was under 4%.
Percentage of housing stock available to buy that is new builds
|
|
|
London Areas
|
|
2018 Q3
|
|
EC
|
|
Eastern Central London
|
|
22.83%
|
|
E
|
|
East London
|
|
12.62%
|
|
WC
|
|
Western Central London
|
|
12.08%
|
|
NW
|
|
North West London
|
|
10.77%
|
|
SW
|
|
South West London
|
|
9.40%
|
|
N
|
|
North London
|
|
9.28%
|
|
SE
|
|
South East London
|
|
9.17%
|
|
W
|
|
West London
|
|
7.59%
|
|
|
|
UK Cities
|
|
2018 Q3
|
|
M
|
|
Manchester
|
|
7.22%
|
|
EH
|
|
Edinburgh
|
|
6.84%
|
|
LE
|
|
Leicester
|
|
6.79%
|
|
S
|
|
Sheffield
|
|
6.43%
|
|
B
|
|
Birmingham
|
|
5.64%
|
|
NG
|
|
Nottingham
|
|
5.27%
|
|
BS
|
|
Bristol
|
|
4.57%
|
|
NE
|
|
Newcastle upon Tyne
|
|
4.35%
|
|
G
|
|
Glasgow
|
|
4.31%
|
|
CF
|
|
Cardiff
|
|
3.58%
|
Ownership or rental
The London Enigma is also clearly evident in the rental market. In major
cities, one third of housing stock available in Q3 was rental, while in
London this has risen to two thirds of all properties. This continued in
balance reflects the type of housing tenure available and the lack of
affordability in London. Across major UK cities the average tenure is
now over 4 years and London over 3.5 years.
Lucky Friday
Friday remains the most popular day of the week to complete on a
property, with nearly half of all moves at the end of the week in 2018
and just 10% on Tuesdays.
ENDS
**All data is based on Q3 2018 vs Q3 2017 year-on-year comparison
unless otherwise stated.
Editor’s notes – The TwentyCi national Property & Homemover Report
-
Customer insights company, TwentyCi’s Property & Homemover report is a
comprehensive review of the UK property market, created from the most
robust property change sources available – providing a real time
review of the UK market and covering 96.6% of all property moves (both
sales and rentals).
-
This ‘state of the nation’ report provides unique insight into the
people behind the numbers, creating a picture of the demographic,
regional and socio-economic factors impacting the housing market
including:
√ Factual data (not modelled or sentiment-based)
√ Full market coverage
√ Demographic overlay
√ Property sales data
√ Property rental data
√ Real-time data
-
The TwentyCi National Property & Homemover Report is published
quarterly
About TwentyCi
TwentyCi is a specialist customer insights company with exclusive access
to more than 29 billion qualified property change sources across the
whole property sector. It works with leading brands to create targeted
marketing programmes across many different sectors including property,
furniture, DIY, travel, automotive, telecoms and utilities.
Unlike other housing reports, which cover only a sub-section of the
market or are based on sentiment, TwentyCi’s report is based on factual
data covering 99.6% of both the property sales and rental markets, in
addition to tracking sales momentum. For more information visit http://www.twentyci.co.uk
