Q4 2019 Quarterly Report

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: This is a translation from Russian of Uranium One Inc.'s quarterly report for the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 (the "Original Report"). The Original Report was prepared, published and filed as required by Russian securities laws and the rules of the Moscow Exchange. This translation is provided for convenience only, as Uranium One Inc. no longer publishes any other form of quarterly report. The operating and financial information of Uranium One Inc. presented in this report for the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 has not been audited or reviewed by an auditor. The audited consolidated financial statements and operating and financial review of Uranium One Inc. for the year ended December 31, 2018 that are referred to in this translation of the Original Report are provided separately on the website of Uranium One Inc. at www.uranium1.com, and are not included in this translation of the Original Report. Approved on " 17 " February 20 20 Board of Directors (name of the Issuer's authorized body approving the report) Minutes dated " 17 " February 20 20 No. n/a (mark of approval to be placed on the front page of the quarterly report if the Charter (or other constitutive documents) or other internal documents of the Issuer provide for approval of the quarterly report) QUARTERLY REPORT Uranium One Inc. (full corporate name of the Issuer (name of a non-profit organization)) Issuer's Code: - - - - - - - 4th quarter 20 19 Location of the issuer: 333 Bay Street, Suite 1200, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 2R2 Canada (location of the Issuer (location of the permanent management body of the Issuer (or another person authorized to act on behalf of the Issuer without a power of attorney)) Information contained in this quarterly report is subject to disclosure under the Russian law on securities "Fletcher T. Chief Executive Officer Newton" Fletcher T. Issuer's Code: - - - - - - - 4th quarter 20 19 Location of the issuer: 333 Bay Street, Suite 1200, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 2R2 Canada Information contained in this quarterly report is subject to disclosure under the Russian law on securities "Fletcher T. Chief Executive Officer Newton" Fletcher T. Newton Date " 17 " February 20 20 Contact person: Bozidar Crnatovic Telephone: 1-647-788-8460 Fax: 1-647-788-8501 E-mail: bo.crnatovic@uranium1.com web page used by the Issuer for disclosures of www.uranium1.com this quarterly report information www.interfax.ru Information Concerning the Issuer's Bank Account Details, Auditor (Audit firm), Appraiser and Financial Advisor and Individuals Who Signed the Quarterly Report ........................................................................... 8 1.1. Bank Account Details of the Issuer ......................................................................................................... 8 1.1(a) Current Accounts ........................................................................................................................ 8 1.2. Information Concerning the Issuer's Auditor (Audit Firm) .................................................................... 9 1.3. Information Concerning the Issuer's Appraiser(s) ................................................................................ 12 1.4. Information Concerning the Issuer's Advisors ..................................................................................... 13 1.5. Information Concerning Individuals Who Signed the Quarterly Report .............................................. 14 II. Basic Information Concerning the Financial and Economic Condition of the Issuer .............................. 15 2.1. Financial and Economic Performance Indicators of the Issuer ............................................................. 15 2.2. Market Capitalization of the Issuer ....................................................................................................... 15 2.3. Liabilities of the Issuer .......................................................................................................................... 15 2.3.1. Borrowings and Accounts Payable ................................................................................................ 15 2.3.2. Credit History of the Issuer ............................................................................................................ 15 2.3.3. Liabilities of the Issuer with Regard to Collateral Provided by the Issuer .................................... 18 2.3.4. Other Liabilities of the Issuer......................................................................................................... 19 2.4. Risks Associated with the Acquisition of Securities Being Placed....................................................... 19 2.4.1. Industry-Specific Risks .................................................................................................................. 21 2.4.2. Country and Regional Risks .......................................................................................................... 21 2.4.3. Financial Risks............................................................................................................................... 21 2.4.4. Legal Risks .................................................................................................................................... 22 2.4.5 Reputation Risk............................................................................................................................... 22 2.4.6 Strategic Risk .................................................................................................................................. 23 2.4.7 Risks Associated with the Issuer's Activities ................................................................................. 23 2.4.8. Banking Risks ................................................................................................................................ 23 III. Detailed Information Concerning the Issuer ........................................................................................... 24 3.1. Information Concerning the Issuer's Establishment and Development ................................................ 24 3.1.1. Data Concerning the Issuer's Company Name .............................................................................. 24 3.1.2. Information Concerning the Issuer's State Registration ................................................................ 31 3.1.3. Information Concerning the Issuer's Establishment and Development......................................... 31 3.1.4. Contact Details............................................................................................................................... 38 3.1.5. Taxpayer Identification Number .................................................................................................... 39 3.1.6. Branches and Representative Offices of the Issuer........................................................................ 39 3.2. Core Business Activities of the Issuer................................................................................................... 39 3.2.1. Principal Areas of the Issuer's Economic Activities...................................................................... 39 3.2.2. Core Business Activities of the Issuer ........................................................................................... 39 3.2.3. Materials, Goods (Raw Materials) and Suppliers of the Issuer ..................................................... 39 3.2.4. Target Markets for the Issuer's Products (Work, Services) ........................................................... 39 3.2.5. Information Concerning the Issuer's Permits (Licenses) or Admissions to Certain Types of Works 44 3.2.6. Information on the Activities of Certain Categories of Issuers...................................................... 45 Additional Information on Issuers Whose Core Business Is the Extraction of Mineral Resources45 Additional Information on Issuers Whose Core Business Is the Provision of Communication Services 56 3.3. Plans for Future Activities of the Issuer ................................................................................................ 56 3.4. Participation of the Issuer in Banking Groups, Banking Holding Companies, Holdings and Associations ...................................................................................................................................................................... 57 3.5. Controlled Entities of the Issuer Which Are Materially Important For the Issuer ................................ 57 3.6. Fixed Assets .......................................................................................................................................... 72 IV. Information Concerning the Financing and Economic Activities of the Issuer ...................................... 73 - 3 - 4.1. Financial and Economic Performance of the Issuer .............................................................................. 73 4.2. Liquidity of the Issuer, Capital and Current Asset Adequacy............................................................... 73 4.3. Financial Investments of the Issuer ....................................................................................................... 73 4.4. Intangible Assets of the Issuer .............................................................................................................. 73 4.5. Information Concerning the Policy and Expenses Incurred by the Issuer in the Area of Scientific and Technological Development, in Respect of Licenses and Patents, New Developments and Research ....... 73 4.6. Analysis of Trends in the Issuer's Core Business ................................................................................. 73 4.7 Analysis of Factors and Conditions That Affect the Issuer's Activities ................................................. 75 4.8 Issuer's Competitors ............................................................................................................................... 76 V. Detailed Information Concerning Individual Members of the Management Bodies of the Issuer, the Bodies of the Issuer Controlling Its Financial and Economic Activities and Brief Information Concerning the Employees (Personnel) of the Issuer ............................................................................................................. 77 5.1. Information on the Structure and Competence of the Issuer's Management Bodies............................. 77 5.2. Information Concerning Individual Members of the Management Bodies of the Issuer ...................... 78 5.3. Information Concerning the Amount of Remuneration and (or) Reimbursement of Expenses for Each Management Body of the Issuer................................................................................................................... 85 5.4. Information Concerning the Structure and Competence of Bodies Exercising Control of the Issuer's Financial and Economic Activities As Well As Information Concerning Organisation of Risk Management and Internal Control System......................................................................................................................... 86 5.5. Information Concerning Individual Members of Bodies Exercising Control of the Issuer's Financial and Economic Activities ..................................................................................................................................... 88 5.6. Information Concerning the Amount of Remuneration, Benefits and (or) Reimbursement of Expenses for the Body Exercising Control of the Issuer's Financial and Economic Activities................................... 88 5.7. Data Concerning Headcount and High-Level Data Concerning the Composition of the Issuer's Personnel (Employees) and Changes in the Issuer's Employee (Personnel) Headcount.............................................. 89 5.8. Information Concerning Any Obligations of the Issuer in Relation to Its Personnel (Employees) Regarding Their Possible Participation in the Authorized capital of the Issuer........................................... 90 VI. Information Concerning the Issuer's Stakeholders (Shareholders) and Related-Party Transactions Executed by the Issuer................................................................................................................................... 91 6.1. Information Concerning Total Number of the Issuer's Stakeholders (Shareholders) ........................... 91 6.2. Information Concerning the Issuer's Stakeholders (Shareholders) Owning No Less Than five Percent of Its Authorized Capital or No Less Than five Percent of Its Ordinary Shares; Information Concerning the Persons Controlling Such Stakeholders (Shareholders) And, If None, On the Stakeholders (Shareholders) Owning No Less Than 20 Percent of Their Authorized Capital or No Less Than 20 Percent of Their Ordinary Shares ........................................................................................................................................................... 91 6.3. Information Concerning the Stake Held by the State or Municipality in the Issuer's authorized capital and Special Right ("Golden Share") ............................................................................................................ 96 6.4. Information Concerning Restrictions on Participation in the Issuer's Authorized capital .................... 96 6.5. Information Concerning Changes in the Composition and Value of Stakes Held by the Issuer's Stakeholders (Shareholders) Owning No Less Than five Percent of Its Authorized Capital or No Less Than five Percent of Its Ordinary Shares .............................................................................................................. 96 6.6. Information Concerning Related-Party Transactions ............................................................................ 97 6.7. Information Concerning the Value of Accounts Receivable................................................................. 98 VII. Accounting Statements of the Issuer and Other Financial Information ................................................. 99 7.1. Annual Financial (Accounting) Statements of the Issuer ...................................................................... 99 7.2. Interim Financial (Accounting) Statements of the Issuer ...................................................................... 99 7.3. Consolidated Financial Statements of the Issuer................................................................................. 100 7.4. Information Concerning the Accounting Policy of the Issuer............................................................. 100 7.5. Information Concerning Total Exports and Exports as a Percentage of Total Sales .......................... 100 7.6. Information Concerning the Material Changes in the Composition of the Issuer's Property After the End Date of the Most Recently Closed Fiscal Year .......................................................................................... 100 7.7. Information Concerning the Issuer's Litigation History if Such Litigation May Have a Material Effect on the Issuer's Financial and Economic Activities .................................................................................... 101 - 4 - VIII. Additional Information Concerning the Issuer and the Issue-Grade Securities Placed by the Issuer 102 8.1. Additional Information on the Issuer .................................................................................................. 102 8.1.1. Information on the Size and Structure of the Authorized Capital of the Issuer ........................... 102 8.1.2. Information on Any Change in the Size of the Authorized Capital of the Issuer ........................ 103 8.1.3. Information on the Procedure for Convocation and Holding of Meetings of the Issuer's Supreme Management Body ................................................................................................................................. 103 8.1.4. Information on Business Entities in Which the Issuer Holds at Least 5 Percent of the Authorized capital or at Least 5 Percent of Common Stock..................................................................................... 104 8.1.5. Information on Material Transactions of the Issuer ..................................................................... 113 8.1.6. Information on the Issuer's Credit Ratings .................................................................................. 113 8.2. Information on Each Category (Type) of Issuer's Shares ................................................................... 113 8.3. Information on Previous Issuances of Issue-Grade Securities of the Issuer Other Than the Shares of the Issuer .......................................................................................................................................................... 114 8.3.1. Information on Issuance in Which All Securities Were Redeemed............................................. 114 8.3.2. Information on Issuances in Which the Securities Are Not Redeemed ....................................... 116 8.4. Information on Person(s) Extending Security for the Issuer's Secured Bonds and on the Terms of Securing the Performance under the Issuer's Secured Bonds .................................................................... 121 8.4.1 Additional Information about Mortgage Collateral for Obligations Relating to Mortgage-Backed Bonds 122 8.4.1.1 Information in respect of specialised depositary(ies) who maintains the register(s) of mortgage collateral 122 8.4.1.2 Information concerning the insurance of liabilities to mortgage-backed bondholders:.......... 122 8.4.1.3 Information on service agents which are entitled to receive the performance from the debtors whose mortgage-secured debts comprise the mortgage collateral. ............................................................ 122 8.4.1.4 Information about the structure and size of the mortgage collateral (for mortgage-backed bonds) 123 8.4.2 Additional Information about Collateral by Monetary Claims under Issuer's Bonds Backed by Collateral by Monetary Claims .............................................................................................................. 126 8.4.2.1 Information on a person recording monetary claims pledged and sums of money charged to a pledged account.......................................................................................................................................... 126 8.4.2.2 Information concerning the insurance of risk of losses connected with failure to perform obligations under monetary claims pledged and (or) risk of liability for failure to perform obligations under bonds secured by collateral by monetary claims ........................................................................................ 127 8.4.2.3 Information on organisations servicing monetary claims pledged ......................................... 127 Information about the structure and size of the collateral of bonds consisting of monetary claims…………………………………………………………………………………………….127 Information on the form, means of undertaking and degree of risks, undertaken by initial and (or) subsequent creditors under obligations monetary claims from which comprise the collateral…………………………………………………………………………………………130

8.5. Information on Entities in Charge of Registration of Rights to Issue-Grade Securities of the Issuer. 130 8.6. Information on Regulatory Acts Governing Import and Export of Capital Which May Affect Payment of Dividends, Interest and Other Disbursements to Non-Residents........................................................... 131 8.7 Information on the Dividends Declared (Accrued) and (or) Paid on the Issuer's Shares, and the Yield Realized from the Issuer's Bonds............................................................................................................... 131 8.7.1 Information on declared and paid dividends on the issuer's shares:............................................. 131 8.7.2 Information in accrued and paid income on the issuer's bonds .................................................... 133 8.8 Other Information ........................................................................................................................... 137 8.9 Information on underlying securities and the issuer of underlying securities the rights to which are certified by the Russian depositary receipts ............................................................................................... 137 8.9.1 Information on underlying securities ............................................................................................ 137 8.9.2 Information on the issuer of underlying securities........................................................................ 137 - 5 - Introduction Uranium One Inc. (Ураниум Уан Инк.), hereinafter "Uranium One", "the Issuer", or "the Corporation". Reasons for the appearance of the disclosure by the issuer of information in the form of the quarterly report: The registration of the prospectus dated October 4, 2011 and registered on November 10, 2011 (the "Prospectus") with respect to the placement of (a) non-convertibleinterest-bearing certificated bearer bonds of 01 series subject to compulsory centralized custody with ability of early redemption at discretion of the Issuer - Uranium One Inc. redeemable on the 3,640th (three thousand six hundred and fortieth) day from the date when the placement of issued bonds is commenced (the "Series 01 Bonds"); (b) non-convertibleinterest-bearing certificated bearer bonds of 02 series subject to compulsory centralized custody with ability of early redemption at discretion of the Issuer - Uranium One Inc. redeemable on the 3,640th (three thousand six hundred and fortieth) day from the date when the placement of issued bonds is commenced (the "Series 02 Bonds", and, together with the Series 01 Bonds, the "Bonds"). The issue of each series of Bonds is documented by one certificate (hereinafter the "Certificate" or the "Certificate of Bonds") subject to compulsory centralized custody in National Settlement Depository (hereinafter the "NSD" or the "Depository"). This quarterly report contains estimates and forecasts of the Issuer's management bodies with respect to future events and (or) acts, development prospects for the economic sector where the Issuer conducts its core operations, and the Issuer's operating results, including the Issuer's plans and the probability that certain events will occur and certain acts will be done. Investors should not rely solely upon estimates and forecasts of the Issuer's management bodies as the Issuer's actual operating results in the future may be different than projected for many reasons. The acquisition of the Issuer's securities may involve the risks described herein. other information which the issuer deems necessary to provide in the introduction; FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND OTHER INFORMATION This quarterly report contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to those with respect to, the price of uranium, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of mineral reserve estimates, the timing and amount of estimated future production, costs of production, capital expenditures, costs and timing of the development of new deposits, success of exploration activities, permitting time lines, currency fluctuations, market conditions, corporate plans, objectives and goals, requirements for additional capital, government regulation of mining operations, environmental risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses, the timing and potential effects of proposed transactions, title disputes or claims, limitations on insurance coverage and the timing and possible outcome of pending litigation. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the possibility of sanctions that may be imposed on the Corporation, its shareholders, affiliates or third parties with which the Corporation deals, that may have a material adverse effect on the Corporation's ability to carry on its business or perform its contractual obligations, the future steady state production and cash costs of Uranium One, the actual results of current exploration activities, conclusions of economic evaluations, changes in - 6 - project parameters as plans continue to be refined, possible variations in grade and ore densities or recovery rates, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, possible changes to the tax code in Kazakhstan, accidents, labour disputes or other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining government approvals or financing or in completion of development or construction activities, risks relating to the completion of transactions, integration of acquisitions and the realization of synergies relating thereto, to international operations, to prices of uranium as well as those factors referred to in the item entitled "2.4. Risks Associated with the Acquisition of Securities Being Placed". Although Uranium One has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Uranium One expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws. Readers are advised to refer to independent technical reports for detailed information on the Corporation's material properties. Those technical reports, which are available (with respect to the Corporation's projects in the U.S. and Tanzania) on the Corporation's website at www.uranium1.com and (with respect to the Corporation's projects in Kazakhstan) on the website of JSC National Atomic Company "Kazatomprom" at https://www.kazatomprom.kz/en/investors/inie_otcheti_i_prezentatsii, provide the date of each resource or reserve estimate, details of the key assumptions, methods and parameters used in the estimates, details of quality and grade or quality of each resource or reserve and a general discussion of the extent to which the estimate may be materially affected by any known environmental, permitting, legal, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues. The technical reports also provide information with respect to data verification in the estimation. This document and the Corporation's other publicly filed documents use the terms "measured", "indicated" and "inferred" resources as defined in accordance with the 2012 Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves and National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of the mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into reserves. In addition, "inferred resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and economic and legal feasibility and it cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred resource exists or is economically or legally mineable. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. - 7 - I. Information Concerning the Issuer's Bank Account Details, Auditor (Audit firm), Appraiser and Financial Advisor and Individuals Who Signed the Quarterly Report In quarterly reports for the 2nd - 4th quarters, the information under items 1.1- 1.3 of this chapter shall be provided only if there were changes in such information during the reporting quarter. 1.1. Bank Account Details of the Issuer 1.1(a) Current Accounts The full and short company name, location, and taxpayer identification number (INN) of each credit institution where the issuer holds current and other accounts, the numbers and types of such accounts, and the bank identification code (BIC) and correspondent account number of such credit institution must be included. The above information is disclosed in respect of all current and other accounts held by the issuer or in respect of at least three (3) current and other accounts that the issuer sees as its main accounts if the total number of its accounts is more than three (3). 1. full and short company names: Toronto-DominionBank, TD Canada Trust location: 55 King Street West, Toronto, Ontario, M5K 1A2, Canada taxpayer identification number: not assigned account numbers and types: 004-10252-5273561 CAD chequing BIC (Bank Identification Code) and number of correspondent account with the credit institution: not applicable, SWIFT code - TDOMCATTTOR 2. full and short company names: Toronto-DominionBank, TD Canada Trust location: 55 King Street West, Toronto, Ontario, M5K 1A2, Canada taxpayer identification number: not assigned account numbers and types: 004-10252-7321595 USD chequing BIC (Bank Identification Code) and number of correspondent account with the credit institution: not applicable, SWIFT code - TDOMCATTTOR 3. full and short company names: ING Bank N.V. location: Bijlmerplein 888, 1102 MG Amsterdam, Netherlands taxpayer identification number: not assigned account numbers and types: NL40INGB0020070055 USD current account BIC (Bank Identification Code) and number of correspondent account with the credit institution: not applicable, SWIFT code - INGBNL2A 4. full and short company names: JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., J.P. Morgan location: 270 Park Avenue, New York, New York, USA taxpayer identification number: not assigned account numbers and types: 277380892 USD current account BIC (Bank Identification Code) and number of correspondent account with the credit institution: not applicable, SWIFT code - CHASUS33 1.1(b) Correspondence Accounts Credit institutions provide information on the correspondent account of the credit institution-issuer opened with the Central Bank of Russia (account number and the subdivision of the Central Bank of Russia in which the correspondent account is opened shall be specified) as well as information on correspondence accounts in other banking institution which the issuer deems basic (separately on the credit institutions- residents and credit institutions-non-residents). - 8 - The following information shall be disclosed in respect of each such basic correspondence accounts: full and short company name, location, taxpayer identification number (INN), BIC of the credit institution in which the credit-institution-issuer opened a correspondence account as well as such account number in the records of the credit-institution-issuer. 1. full and short company names: location: taxpayer identification number: account numbers and types: BIC (Bank Identification Code) and number of correspondent account with the credit institution: Not applicable; the Issuer is not a credit institution. 1.2. Information Concerning the Issuer's Auditor (Audit Firm) The following information shall be specified in respect of the auditor (audit firm) performing an independent audit of maintenance of the financial (accounting) statements of the issuer as well as consolidated financial statements of the issuer included in the quarterly report and in respect of the auditor (audit firm) approved (selected) for the performing an independent audit of the issuer's annual financial (accounting) statements and issuer's consolidated financial statements for the current and the most recently closed reporting year. The following information on any of such auditors (audit firms) shall be disclosed: full name, taxpayer identification number (INN) (if applicable) of an auditor or full and short company name: taxpayer identification number (INN) (if applicable): main state registration number (OGRN) (if applicable): location of the audit firm: telephone number: fax number: e-mail address (if any): full name and location of self-regulated organisation of auditors, a member of which the auditor (audit firm) of the issuer is or was: reporting year (years) of the last five closed reporting years and the current year, for which the auditor (audit firm) performed (or will perform) the independent audit of statements of the issuer: type of statements, for which the auditor (audit firm) performed (or will perform) the independent audit of annual financial (accounting) statements of the issuer (financial (accounting) statements or consolidated financial statements): If the auditor (audit firm) performed (or will perform) the independent audit of interim financial (accounting) statements or interim consolidated financial statements of the issuer, this should be specified. The period (periods) of the last five closed reporting years and the current year, for which the auditor (audit firm) performed (or will perform) the independent audit of annual financial (accounting) statements of the issuer shall also be specified. Description of factors which may affect the independence of the issuer's auditor (audit firm), including information about material interests connecting the auditor (persons holding positions in the management and financial and economic control bodies of the audit firm) and the issuer (persons holding positions in the management and financial and economic control bodies of the issuer) shall be provided: stakes held by the auditor (persons holding positions in the management and financial and economic control bodies of the audit firm) in the issuer's authorized capital: - 9 - extension of borrowings to the auditor (persons holding positions in the management and financial and economic control bodies of the audit firm) by the issuer: close business ties (participation in the promotion of the issuer's products (services), participation in joint entrepreneurial activities, etc.) as well as family ties: information about persons holding positions in the management and financial and economic control bodies of the issuer simultaneously holding positions in the management and financial and economic control bodies of the audit firm: Action taken by the issuer and the auditor (audit firm) to mitigate the effects of the above-mentioned factors shall be specified: full name, taxpayer identification number (INN) (if applicable) of an auditor or full and short company name: Joint Stock Company KPMG, JSC KPMG; taxpayer identification number (INN) (if applicable): 7702019950; main state registration number (OGRN) (if applicable): 1027700125628; location of the audit firm: 16 Olympiysky prospect, bld. 5, floor 3, premises I, room 24e, Moscow, Russia, 129110. telephone number: +7 (495) 937-44-77; fax number: +7 (495) 937-44-99; e-mail address (if any): moscow@kpmg.ru full name and location of self-regulated organisation of auditors, a member of which the auditor (audit firm) of the issuer is or was: "SRO Russian Union of Auditors", 107031, Moscow, Petrovskiy per., 8, build. 2 reporting year (years) of the last five closed reporting years and the current year, for which the auditor (audit firm) performed (or will perform) the independent audit of statements of the issuer: JSC KPMG audited the Issuer's consolidated financial statements as at and for the financial years ended December 31, 2015, December 31, 2016, December 31, 2017, December 31, 2018 and has been appointed the Issuer's auditor for the year ending December 31, 2019. JSC KPMG reviewed the Issuer's consolidated interim financial statements for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2015, the quarter ended March 31, 2016, the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2016 and the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2016. Effective as of the first quarter of 2017, as permitted under the Issuer's governing law, the Issuer no longer prepares interim financial statements, and therefore, no interim financial statements are attached to this quarterly report. KPMG LLP reviewed the Issuer's consolidated interim financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2015 and for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2015. KPMG LLP audited the Issuer's consolidated financial statements as at and for the financial years ended December 31, 2014. type of statements, for which the auditor (audit firm) performed (or will perform) the independent audit of annual financial (accounting) statements of the issuer (financial (accounting) statements or consolidated financial statements): Consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). If the auditor (audit firm) performed (or will perform) the independent audit of interim financial (accounting) statements or interim consolidated financial statements of the issuer, this should be specified. The period (periods) of the last five closed reporting years and the current year, for which the auditor (audit firm) performed (or will perform) the independent audit of annual financial (accounting) statements of the issuer shall also be specified. The Auditor has not performed and has not been retained to perform an audit of any interim financial (accounting) statements or interim consolidated financial statements of the Issuer. - 10 - Description of factors which may affect the independence of the issuer's auditor (audit firm), including information about material interests connecting the auditor (persons holding positions in the management and financial and economic control bodies of the audit firm) and the issuer (persons holding positions in the management and financial and economic control bodies of the issuer) shall be provided: There are no factors, which may affect the independence of the issuer's auditor (audit firm), including information about material interests connecting the auditor (persons holding positions in the management and financial and economic control bodies of the audit firm) and the issuer (persons holding positions in the management and financial and economic control bodies of the issuer). stakes held by the auditor (persons holding positions in the management and financial and economic control bodies of the audit firm) in the issuer's authorized capital: The Auditor does not own and is not aware of any persons holding positions in the management and financial and economic control bodies of the Auditor who own shares in the Issuer's authorized capital. extension of borrowings to the auditor (persons holding positions in the management and financial and economic control bodies of the audit firm) by the issuer: No borrowings have been extended to any such persons by the Issuer. close business ties (participation in the promotion of the issuer's products (services), participation in joint entrepreneurial activities, etc.) as well as family ties: The Auditor does not participate in the Issuer's products or services promotion. The Auditor does not participate in any joint entrepreneurial activities with the Issuer. The Auditor is not aware of any relationships that would cause the principle of independence to have been violated. There are no family ties between the audit team responsible for the audit of the Issuer, as well as any persons holding positions in the management and financial and economic control bodies of the Auditor, and the executives of the Issuer. information about persons holding positions in the management and financial and economic control bodies of the issuer simultaneously holding positions in the management and financial and economic control bodies of the audit firm: No persons simultaneously hold positions in the management and the financial and economic control bodies of both the Issuer and the Auditor. Action taken by the issuer and the auditor (audit firm) to mitigate the effects of the above-mentioned factors shall be specified: The Auditor is independent within the meaning of the International Standards on Auditing and the Federal Standards of Auditing Activity, adopted by the Government of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the above-mentioned rules all the necessary safeguards have been applied to reduce or eliminate possible independence conflicts between the Issuer and the Auditor. Description of the procedure for selecting the issuer's auditor (audit firm) to be provided: bidding process related to auditor (audit firm) selection and its key terms: KPMG LLP was appointed by the Board of Directors of the Issuer as the auditor for the year ended December 31, 2014, and its affiliate JSC KPMG was appointed as the auditor for the years ended December 31, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. procedure for submitting the auditor (audit firm) candidate for approval by the General Meeting of Shareholders (Members), including the management body adopting the relevant decision: The appointment of an auditor for each fiscal year is subject to approval by the shareholders of the Issuer each year. - 11 - Information about work performed by the auditor (audit firm) as part of special engagements shall be specified. KPMG provides non-audit and tax-related services to the Issuer. Description of the procedure for determining the auditor's (audit firm's) fee amount, including the actual fee amount paid by the issuer to the auditor (audit firm) for the last closed reporting year of the issuer for which the auditor (audit firm) performs an independent audit of annual financial (accounting) statements and (or) annual consolidated financial of the issuer, shall be provided. Information about delayed and past due payments for the services rendered by the auditor (audit firm) shall be provided. The fee charged is based on the actual amount of time spent at various levels of responsibility, plus reasonable expenses and an administrative charge. The audit and audit-related fees paid by the Issuer to the Auditor for each of the years for which it provided audit services is set out in the following table. Please note that the fees presented below are the total fees charged by the auditors for their audit services with respect to the consolidated financial statements of the Issuer. Period Auditor Audit Fees(1) Audit-Related Total Audit and Fees(2) Audit-Related Fees (in US$ millions) (in US$ millions) (in US$ millions) 2018 KPMG, JSC 1.08 - 1.08 2019 KPMG, JSC 0.53 - 0.53 Notes: "Audit Fees" refer to fees billed for audit services. "Audit-Related Fees" refer to aggregate fees billed for assurance and related services that reasonably relate to the performance of the audit or review of the Issuer's financial statements and are not reported under 'Audit Fees'. There are no delayed or past due payments currently outstanding. If the issuer's annual financial (accounting) statements or the issuer's annual consolidated financial statements are not subject to mandatory audit, this should be specified. Not applicable. 1.3. Information Concerning the Issuer's Appraiser(s) In respect of the appraiser(s) retained under an appraisal services agreement for the purpose of: determination of the market value of securities being placed and placed securities being outstanding (obligations under which have not been performed) provided that not more than 12 months passed from the date of appraisal; property which may be used as payment for securities being placed or which were used as payment for placed securities being outstanding (obligations under which have not been performed) provided that not more than 12 months passed from the date of appraisal; property securing the issuer's collateralised bonds being placed or placed collateralised bonds of the issuer obligations under which have not been performed; property involved in the major transactions, other transactions falling under the procedure of major transaction approval under the charter of the issuer, as well as interested party transactions, provided that no more than 12 months passed from the assessment date; - 12 - as well as in respect of the appraiser of the issuer being an incorporated investment fund, the following shall be specified: for an appraiser working on the basis of an employment contract, full name, information on his membership in a self-regulated organisation of appraisers (full name and location of the self-regulated organisation of appraisers, registration number and date of registration of the appraiser in the register of the self-regulated organisation of appraisers) as well as full and short company names, location of the legal entity with which the appraiser concluded the employment contract, taxpayer identification number (INN) (if applicable), main state registration number (OGRN) (if applicable) of such legal entity; for an appraiser involved in the appraising activities on a self-employed basis, as private practice: full name, taxpayer identification number (INN) (if applicable) of the appraiser, information on his membership in a self-regulated organisation of appraisers (full name and location of the self-regulated organisation of appraisers, registration number and date of registration of the appraiser in the register of the self-regulated organisation of appraisers); telephone and fax number, e-mail address (if any) of the appraiser; information on appraiser services being rendered (rendered) by the appraiser. Not applicable; no appraiser has been engaged for any such purpose. 1.4. Information Concerning the Issuer's Advisors In respect of the financial advisor on the securities market who has signed a prospectus related to the issuer's securities or a quarterly report of the issuer within 12 months before the date of closing of the reporting quarter, the following information shall be included: in respect of an individual - full name; in respect of a legal entity - full and short company name (for a non-profit organisation - name), location, taxpayer identification number (INN) (if applicable), main state registration number (OGRN) (if applicable), telephone and fax number; The number, date of issue and date of expiry of the licence for professional activities on the securities market; the licensing authority (for advisors who are professional participants of the securities market). Not applicable; there has been no prospectus related to the issuance of securities of the Issuer, nor has any financial advisor signed a quarterly report of the Issuer within 12 months before the date of closing of the reporting quarter. Information on other advisors of the issuer shall be provided under this item if, in the issuer's opinion, disclosure of such information is material for taking a decision on investment in the issuer's securities. In case such information is disclosed, the following shall be specified on such persons: in respect of an individual - full name; in respect of a legal entity - full and short company name (for a non-profit organisation - name), location, taxpayer identification number (INN) (if applicable), main state registration number (OGRN) (if applicable), telephone and fax number; - 13 - services being rendered (rendered) by the advisor; number, date of issue and date of expiry of the licence for professional activities on the securities market; the licensing authority (for advisors who are professional participants of the securities market). Not applicable; the Issuer has not retained any other advisors that would be material for taking a decision on investment in the Issuer's securities. 1.5. Information Concerning Individuals Who Signed the Quarterly Report The following information shall be specified in respect of the persons signing the quarterly report: in respect of an individual (including but not limited to the individuals signing the quarterly report as an authorized representative acting on behalf of a legal entity): full name: Fletcher T. Newton year of birth: 1955 the principal employer: TENEX-USA,Incorporated position of such individual: Chief Executive Officer in respect of a legal entity - full and short company name (for a non-profit organisation - name), location, taxpayer identification number (INN) (if applicable), main state registration number (OGRN) (if applicable), telephone and fax number, address on the internet page used by such legal entity for disclosure (if any), if such legal entity is a professional participant of the securities market, number, date of issue and date of expiry of the licence for professional activities on the securities market; the licensing authority. Not applicable. - 14 - II. Basic Information Concerning the Financial and Economic Condition of the Issuer In quarterly reports for the 4th quarter the information under item 2.1 and sub-item 2.3.1 of item 2.3 of this chapter shall not be provided. In quarterly reports for the 2nd - 4th quarters, the information shall be provided under item 2.4 of this chapter only if there were changes in such information during the reporting quarter. 2.1. Financial and Economic Performance Indicators of the Issuer No information is required to be provided under this item in the present quarterly report. 2.2. Market Capitalization of the Issuer In respect of issuers that are joint stock companies, ordinary shares of which are admitted to organized trading, information on market capitalization of the issuer shall be disclosed, specifying market capitalization as of the end date of the most recent closed reporting year and as of the end date of the most recently closed reporting period consisting of the 3, 6, 9 or 12 months of the current year, as well as the relevant trade institutor. Market capitalization shall be calculated as product of the number of shares of the relevant category (type) multiplied by the market value of one share disclosed by the trade institutor. If it is impossible to calculate the market value of the share in accordance with such procedure, the issuer shall describe the method for calculation of the market price of the shares chosen by it. Not applicable - the Issuer's shares are not listed for trading on any stock exchange or securities market. 2.3. Liabilities of the Issuer 2.3.1. Borrowings and Accounts Payable No information is required to be provided under this item in the present quarterly report. 2.3.2. Credit History of the Issuer Information about performance of obligations by the issuer under credit agreements and (or) loan agreements (including those made by issuance of bonds) which were in effect in the most recent closed reporting year or the current reporting year, the principal under which was five percent or more of the book value of the issuer's assets as of the end date of the most recently closed reporting period consisting of the 3, 6, 9 or 12 months and preceding the execution of the relevant agreement, or under other credit agreements and (or) loan agreements, which the issuer deems material, shall be disclosed. The information on each of the liabilities mentioned in this item shall be disclosed as follows: Type of the liability and its identification details Non-convertible interest-bearing certificated bearer bonds of 02 series of Uranium One Inc. subject to compulsory centralized custody redeemable on the 3,640th (three thousand six hundred and fortieth) day from the date when the placement of issued bonds is commenced, ISIN RU000A0JRTT9 (the "Series 02 Bonds") Terms of the liability and information on the discharge Name and location (or full personal name) of the creditor (lender) The Series 02 Bonds were sold through a public offering and are held by more than one investor. - 15 - Amount of the principal as at the time when the liability RUB 12,500,000,000 arose, RUB / foreign currency Amount of the principal as at the closing date of the RUB 12,500,000,000 reporting quarter, RUB / foreign currency Term of the facility (loan), years 2,548 days (6 years and 358 days) Average interest rate on the facility (loan), % per annum 10.25% Number of interest (coupon) periods 14 Arrears (if any) in payment of interest on the facility (loan), total number of arrears and their duration (in not applicable days) Scheduled date of repayment of the facility (loan) August 14, 2020 Actual date of repayment of the facility (loan) The Series 02 Bonds have not yet come due. Other information on the liability disclosed by the issuer not applicable in its discretion Type of the liability and its identification details 2) Loan agreement №5/5664-Д between Uranium One Inc. (Borrower) and Joint Stock Company «Atomic Energy Power Corporation» (Lender) Terms of the liability and information on the discharge Name and location (or full personal name) of the creditor Joint Stock Company «Atomic Energy Power (lender) Corporation» Bolshaya Ordynka St., 24 Moscow, 119017 Russian Federation Amount of the principal as at the time when the liability US$ 50,000,000 arose, RUB / foreign currency Amount of the principal as at the closing date of the US$ 0 (this loan has been repaid in full) reporting quarter, RUB / foreign currency Term of the facility (loan), years 4 years and 10 months Average interest rate on the facility (loan), % per annum 6.15% (reduced to 4.95% as of July 14, 2016) Number of interest (coupon) periods 59 Arrears (if any) in payment of interest on the facility not applicable (loan), total number of arrears and their duration (in days) Scheduled date of repayment of the facility (loan) 25 November 2019 Actual date of repayment of the facility (loan) The repayment of US$ 50,000,000 was done on November 25, 2019. Other information on the liability disclosed by the issuer not applicable in its discretion - 16 - Type of the liability and its identification details Loan agreement №5/6876-Д between Uranium One Inc. (Borrower) and Joint Stock Company «Atomic Energy Power Corporation» (Lender) Terms of the liability and information on the discharge Name and location (or full personal name) of the creditor Joint Stock Company «Atomic Energy Power (lender) Corporation» Bolshaya Ordynka St., 24 Moscow, 119017 Russian Federation Amount of the principal as at the time when the liability US$ 95,000,000 arose, RUB / foreign currency Amount of the principal as at the closing date of the US$ 95,000,000 reporting quarter, RUB / foreign currency Term of the facility (loan), years 4 years and 7 months Average interest rate on the facility (loan), % per annum 3.95% Number of interest (coupon) periods 55 Arrears (if any) in payment of interest on the facility not applicable (loan), total number of arrears and their duration (in days) Scheduled date of repayment of the facility (loan) 15 May 2021 Actual date of repayment of the facility (loan) The loan has not yet come due. Other information on the liability disclosed by the issuer not applicable in its discretion Type of the liability and its identification details Loan agreement №5/7437-Д between Uranium One Inc. (Borrower) and Joint Stock Company «Atomic Energy Power Corporation» (Lender) Terms of the liability and information on the discharge Name and location (or full personal name) of the creditor Joint Stock Company «Atomic Energy Power (lender) Corporation» Bolshaya Ordynka St., 24 Moscow, 119017 Russian Federation Amount of the principal as at the time when the liability US$ 165,000,000 arose, RUB / foreign currency Amount of the principal as at the closing date of the US$ 0 (this loan has been repaid in full) reporting quarter, RUB / foreign currency Term of the facility (loan), years 2 years and 11 months Average interest rate on the facility (loan), % per annum 3.20% Number of interest (coupon) periods 15 Arrears (if any) in payment of interest on the facility not applicable (loan), total number of arrears and their duration (in days) - 17 - Scheduled date of repayment of the facility (loan) 18 December 2017 - US$ 55,000,000 18 December 2018 - US$ 55,000,000 29 October 2019 - US$ 55,000,000 Actual date of repayment of the facility (loan) The first scheduled repayment of US$ 55,000,000 was done on December 15, 2017. The second scheduled repayment of US$ 55,000,000 was done on December 17, 2018. The third scheduled repayment of US$ 55,000,000 was done on October 28, 2019. Other information on the liability disclosed by the issuer not applicable in its discretion 2.3.3. Liabilities of the Issuer with Regard to Collateral Provided by the Issuer Information about the total amount of the collateral provided by the issuer (amount (sum) of outstanding obligations in relation to which collateral is provided by the issuer if, in accordance with the terms of the provided collateral, such obligations is secured in full) with indication of the amount of collateral provided by the issuer as security for the third-party liabilities, shall be disclosed. In case of pledge or surety, information regarding the amount of collateral provided by the issuer in the form of pledge with indication of the amount of collateral provided by the issuer as security for the third-party liabilities in the form of pledge and information regarding the amount of collateral provided by the issuer in the form of surety with indication of the amount of collateral provided by the issuer as security for the third-party liabilities in the form of surety, shall be additionally disclosed. Issuers that are credit institutions or insurers shall additionally disclose information about the amount of collateral furnished by them in the form of a bank guarantee with separate indication of the amount of the collateral furnished by such institution in the form of bank guarantee as security for the third-party liabilities. The Issuer has deposited $28.6 million as collateral for the benefit of CNNC Overseas Uranium Holding Ltd ("COUH") as security for the loan of 1.2 million lbs U3O8 by COUH to U1 that was made in the third quarter of 2019. The collateral will be released back to the Issuer upon the return by the Issuer of the borrowed U3O8 to COUH. Such information shall be specified as of the end date of the most recently closed reporting quarter. Information about each provision of collateral, amount of which is or exceeds five per cent. of the book value of assets of the issuer as of the end date of the relevant reporting period shall be disclosed additionally, specifying: type, substance and size of a secured liability and its maturity form of collateral, its size and terms, including the subject of collateral and its value, is the collateral is provided in the form of pledge, and its duration if the collateral is provided as security for the third-party liabilities, estimated risk in case of third parties' failure to perform secured obligations duly or in full, specifying circumstances that may give rise to such failure and their likelihood. In the quarterly report for the 1st quarter, information contained in this sub-item, shall be disclosed as of the date of the end of the most recently closed reporting year and as of the end date of the reporting period consisting of the three months of the current year. In the quarterly reports for the 2nd - 4th quarters, the relevant information shall be disclosed as of the date of the end of the reporting periods, consisting of 6, 9 and 12 months of the current year respectively. - 18 - The collateral provided by the Issuer does not exceed 5% of the book value of the Issuer's assets as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. 2.3.4. Other Liabilities of the Issuer Information about any agreements of the issuer, including term transactions not recorded in its financial (accounting) statements which may materially affect the financial standing of the issuer, its liquidity, sources of funding and conditions for its use, performance and expenses shall be disclosed. Not applicable. Circumstances shall be specified which may give rise to the above-mentioned liabilities resulting in such material changes, and their likelihood. Not applicable. Reasons shall be specified which made the issuer enter into such agreements, supposed benefit of the issuer from such agreements and the reasons why such agreements have not been recorded in the issuer's financial (accounting) statements. Not applicable. 2.4. Risks Associated with the Acquisition of Securities Being Placed This section contains detailed analysis of risk factors associated with the acquisition of issue-grade securities being placed, namely: industry-specific risks; country and regional risks; financial risks; legal risks; reputation risk; strategic risk; bank risks; risks associated with the issuer's activities. As well as other risks which, the Issuer believes, affect or may affect its operations. The issuer's risk-management policy shall be described. Except as noted below, there has been no material change to the data provided under this item in the Issuer's quarterly reports for the three months ended March 31, 2019, six months ended June 30, 2019, and nine months ended September 30, 2019. 2.4(2) As a subsidiary of a Russian state-owned company, the Corporation could be adversely affected by economic sanctions that may be imposed on its parent company or any Russian banks with which it deals. Since March 2014, the US and Canadian governments and the European Union have implemented a number of orders, directives and regulations in response to the situation in Ukraine. These measures generally impose visa restrictions and asset freezes on certain designated individuals and entities, restrict access by certain designated Russian institutions and entities to Western capital markets, and prohibit the supply of equipment for use in Russian offshore deepwater, Arctic or shale exploration or production projects. - 19 - On August 2, 2017, the United States passed a sanctions law, "Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act" (H.R. 3364) ("CAATSA"), that codifies the earlier Presidential executive orders on sanctions into US law, creates new categories of sanctions targeting Russian persons, and imposes legislative oversight on any efforts by the US President to waive, suspend, or reduce the Russia sanctions. On September 29, 2017, pursuant to CAATSA requirements, the US Treasury Department issued a directive that shortens the maturity dates of permitted debt instruments in sanctioned entities in the Russian financial sector, including Gazprombank and Sberbank, with whom the Corporation has banking relationships, to 14 days. Effective November 28, 2017, US persons and persons located within the United States may only enter into new debt instruments with sanctioned entities with a maturity of 14 days or less. The foregoing orders, directives and regulations have not affected the Corporation's operations and the Corporation continues to carry on business as usual. To date, the restrictions on Gazprombank and Sberbank have not affected the Corporation's relationships with those entities. However, there is a risk that the United States may impose additional sanctions if the situation in Ukraine escalates or if relations between Russia and the United States, and the European Union and Canada deteriorate. Such additional sanctions could impair the Corporation's assets in the United States, Canada, or the European Union; and the Corporation's ability to sell uranium products to, or receive payment from, customers in those jurisdictions could be affected; or the Corporation's ability to deal with its parent corporation or its Russian banks could be affected. Any of these events would have a material adverse effect on the Corporation's business, financial condition and operational results. In January 2018, two uranium producers with mines in the United States, UR-Energy Inc. and Energy Fuels Inc., petitioned to the US Department of Commerce ("DOC") under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 to consider whether imported uranium products pose a threat to US national security. On July 19, 2018, DOC launched an investigation into whether the quantity and circumstances of uranium imports into the United States threaten to impair national security. The investigation canvassed the US uranium sector, including firms engaged in mining, enrichment, defense applications, and industrial consumption. On or about April 14, 2019, DOC provided its report to the President, which found that imports of uranium ore, uranium concentrate, uranium hexafluoride, enriched uranium, and enriched uranium in fuel assemblies threaten to impair national security. On July 12, 2019, the President declined to adopt DOC's finding and declined to impose measures to reduce uranium imports. The President instead established a US Nuclear Fuel Working Group ("USNFWG") to review the situation and present recommendations on enabling domestic nuclear fuel production if needed. According to news reports, the USNFWG delivered its report in December 2019, in which it recommended that the United States federal government buy more uranium from domestic producers. It is not possible to predict whether the President will adopt those recommendations, and whether any adopted measures will have a material adverse effect on the Corporation's ability to sell uranium products in the United States. In May 2018, the United States withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action ("JCPOA"), under which China, France, Germany, Russia, United Kingdom and United States had agreed in 2013 to soften multilateral sanctions on Iran in exchange for certain assurances regarding the Iranian nuclear program. The United States unilaterally re-imposed sanctions that the United States had held in abeyance under the JCPOA. Among other prohibitions, non-US persons, including foreign financial institutions, could be subject to sanctions for knowingly engaging in certain transactions involving sanctioned Iranian persons. However, the United States granted waivers to certain Russian, Chinese and European companies, including the Corporation's parent company ROSATOM, to allow them to continue to work with Iran on certain civil nuclear projects that had been permitted under the JCPOA. Such waivers are set to expire on March 30, 2020, and there is no guarantee that the United States will extend these waivers. If such waivers are not extended, then further work by ROSATOM on nuclear projects in Iran, even if contemplated by the JCPOA, could expose ROSATOM and its affiliates to the possibility of US sanctions. If imposed, such sanctions could have a material adverse effect on the Corporation, including on its ability to sell uranium products to its customers, receive payment for such sales, or continue to operate in the United States. Risk Management: Uranium One has no influence over the political decisions or legislation made by governments, and therefore there is no assurance that such risks will not occur or that Uranium One will have - 20 - the means to moderate their effects on its operations. The Corporation continues to monitor the above matters closely to ensure it remains fully compliant with all applicable legislative and regulatory requirements. 2.4.1. Industry-Specific Risks Description of the impact of possible deterioration of the issuer's industry situation on its activities and the performance of securities-related obligations. Indication of the most significant, in the issuer's opinion, possible changes in the industry (in the domestic and external markets respectively) and the issuer's expected action in this case. Description of risks associated with possible changes in the prices of raw materials and services used by the issuer in its activities (in the domestic and external markets respectively) and their effects on the issuer's activities and the performance of securities-related obligations. Description of risks associated with possible changes in the prices of the issuer's products and (or) services (in the domestic and external markets respectively), their effects on the issuer's activities and the performance of securities-related obligations. This information is provided in item 2.4. Since there has been no material change to the data provided in item 2.4 during the reporting quarter, please refer to the Issuer's quarterly report for the three months ended March 31, 2019. 2.4.2. Country and Regional Risks Description of risks associated with the political and economic situation in the country (countries) and the region in which the issuer is registered as a taxpayer and (or) conducts its core business provided that the issuer's core business in such country (region) accounts for 10 percent or more of income in the most recently closed reporting period. Indication of the expected action of the issuer in the event of adverse effect of changes in the situation in the country (countries) and region on its activity. Description of risks associated with possible military conflicts, imposition of the state of emergency and strikes in the country (countries) and region in which the issuer is registered as a taxpayer and (or) conducts its core business. Description of risks associated with the geographical characteristics of the country (countries) and region in which the issuer is registered as a taxpayer and (or) conducts its core business, including high likelihood of natural disasters, possible interruption of transportation due to remoteness and (or) inaccessibility, etc. This information is provided in item 2.4. Since there has been no material change to the data provided in item 2.4 during the reporting quarter, please refer to the Issuer's quarterly report for the three months ended March 31, 2019. 2.4.3. Financial Risks Description of the issuer's exposure to risks associated with changes in interest rates, foreign currency exchange rates due to the issuer's activities or hedging operations performed by the issuer for the purposes of mitigating the negative implications of the above-mentioned risks. Description of the exposure of the issuer's financial condition, liquidity, sources of funding, performance, etc., to currency rate changes (currency risks). - 21 - Indication of the issuer's expected action in the event of adverse effects of currency rate and interest rate changes on the issuer's activity. The foregoing information is provided in item 2.4. Since there has been no material change to the data provided in item 2.4 during the reporting quarter, please refer to the Issuer's quarterly report for the three months ended March 31, 2019. Description of the inflation impact on securities-related payments with the indication of critical, in the issuer's opinion, inflation rates and the issuer's expected action aimed at mitigating the above-mentioned risk. Inflation rates in excess of 25% would be critical to Uranium One. Inflation rates in Kazakhstan have been between 4.8% and 13.6% over the last 5 years, and there is no indication that such inflation rates will reach critical levels in the short to medium term. Since inflation rates are beyond the control or influence of the Issuer, the Issuer does not have a policy for managing this risk other than converting funds to currencies of jurisdictions that are experiencing low inflation and storing such funds in such jurisdictions, to the extent possible. Indicators of the issuer's financial statements most exposed to changes resulting from the above- mentioned financial risks, including risks, their likelihood and the nature of changes in statements. The indicators which are most exposed to changes resulting from inflation risk are (i) the value of the Issuer's investments in its subsidiaries and joint ventures and (ii) the Issuer's "production costs" (as such term is used in item 3.2.2 in the quarterly report for the nine months ended September 30, 2019), i.e. the cost of earning revenue from resales of U3O8. Inflation in the currency of a jurisdiction in which Uranium One has a subsidiary or joint venture erodes the value of such investment to the extent the investment was made in the local currency, and increases Uranium One's costs of operating in that jurisdiction (or increases the costs to Uranium One's subsidiary or joint venture of operating in that jurisdictions, which in turn may require Uranium One to advance funds to such subsidiary or joint venture) to the extent of any costs which must be paid in the local currency. 2.4.4. Legal Risks Description of legal risks associated with the issuer's activities (for domestic and external markets respectively), including risks associated with changes in: currency regulation; tax laws; customs regulations and duties; the requirements for the issuer's core business licensing or the licensing of rights to use constrained assets (including natural resources); court practices on issues related to the issuer's activities (including licensing issues) which may adversely affect its performance and the outcome of pending legal proceedings in which the issuer participates. This information is provided in item 2.4. Since there has been no material change to the data provided in item 2.4 during the reporting quarter, please refer to the Issuer's quarterly report for the three months ended March 31, 2019. 2.4.5 Reputation Risk Description of risks of losses on the part of the issuer due to a decrease in the number of clients (counterparties) due to negative perception of the financial standing, financial position of the issuer, quality of its services or its activities in general. This information is provided in item 2.4. Since there has been no material change to the data provided in item 2.4 during the reporting quarter, please refer to the Issuer's quarterly report for the three months ended March 31, 2019. - 22 - 2.4.6 Strategic Risk Description of risks of losses on the part of the issuer due to mistakes (shortcomings) in decisions determining the strategy of activities and development of the issuer (strategic management) consisting in failure to consider, or lack of consideration of, possible factors that may threaten the activities of the issuer, incorrect or improperly grounded determination of prospective areas of activities of the issuer in which the issuer may take an advantage compared to its competitors, lack or insufficiency of required resources (financial, materials and equipment, human) and management measures (decisions) that should ensure achieving strategic aims of the issuer. This information is provided in item 2.4. Since there has been no material change to the data provided in item 2.4 during the reporting quarter, please refer to the Issuer's quarterly report for the three months ended March 31, 2019. 2.4.7 Risks Associated with the Issuer's Activities Description of issuer-specific risks or the risks connected with the issuer's principle business activities, including risks associated with: pending legal proceedings in which the issuer participates; impossibility of extending the issuer's license to perform a certain type of activity or use constrained assets (including natural resources); possible liability of the issuer for third-party debts, including the issuer's subsidiaries; possible loss of customers accounting for at least 10 percent of total revenue from the sale of the issuer's products (work, services). This information is provided in item 2.4. Since there has been no material change to the data provided in item 2.4 during the reporting quarter, please refer to the Issuer's quarterly report for the three months ended March 31, 2019. 2.4.8. Banking Risks Not applicable as the Issuer is not a credit institution. - 23 - III. Detailed Information Concerning the Issuer In quarterly reports for the 2nd - 4th quarters, the information contained in sub-items 3.1.3 of item 3.1, sub-items 3.2.4, 3.2.6.4 and 3.2.6.5 of item 3.2, items 3.3 - 3.5 of this chapter shall be provided only if there were changes in such information during the reporting quarter. 3.1. Information Concerning the Issuer's Establishment and Development 3.1.1. Data Concerning the Issuer's Company Name Full company name of the issuer: Uranium One Inc. Short company name of the issuer: Not applicable. Date (dates) when the current name of the issuer was introduced: Current name was introduced on June 8, 2007. If full or short company name of the issuer (name of a non-business entity) is similar to the name of another corporate entity, this paragraph shall specify the name of such corporate entity and explanations necessary for preventing the above-mentioned names from being confused: In the Issuer's opinion, its company name is not similar to the name of any other corporate entity registered in Canada or its provinces. If the company name of the issuer (name of non-business entity) is registered as a trademark or service mark, information concerning registration shall be specified: The Issuer's name forms part of the following trademarks: Trade-mark (word mark): URANIUM ONE REGISTRATIONS REGISTRATION REGISTRATION JURISDICTION DATE NO. CLASSES STATUS Canada November 6, 2007 TMA700,358 Not applicable Registered (expires Nov. 6, 2022) - 24 - REGISTRATIONS REGISTRATION REGISTRATION JURISDICTION DATE NO. CLASSES STATUS European Union April 8, 2008 005714639 1 (Uranium; silver and Registered (expires (renewed February uranium oxide; Feb. 26, 2027) 26, 2017) concentrates of silver and uranium oxide; concentrates of gold and gold doré; rare earth elements.) 6 (Common metals, unwrought or semi- wrought; base metal ores; refined common metals and metalliferous products; concentrates of gold and gold doré; rare earth elements.) 14 (Precious metals, unwrought or semi- wrought; namely gold; gold doré, silver; precious ores; refined precious metals and metalliferous products.) 36 (Financial lending to owners of mineral and mineral exploration properties.) 37 (Mining) 42 (Mineral exploration, mineral development.) - 25 - REGISTRATIONS REGISTRATION REGISTRATION JURISDICTION DATE NO. CLASSES STATUS South Africa February 8, 2010) 2006/27981 1 (Rare earth elements; Registered (expires (renewed uranium; uranium Nov. 17, 2026) November 17, oxide.) 2016) February 8, 2010) 2006/27982 6 (Base metal ores; Registered (expires (renewed concentrates.) Nov. 17, 2026) November 17, 2016) February 8, 2010) 2006/27983 14 (Gold; silver; Registered (expires (renewed precious ores; base Nov 17, 2026) November 17, metal ores.) 2016) February 8, 2010) 2006/27984 37 (Mining Registered (expires (renewed explorations; mining Nov. 17, 2026) November 17, development; mining.) 2016) February 8, 2010) 2006/27985 36 (Financial lending Registered (expires (renewed to owners of mineral Nov. 17, 2026) November 17, and mineral 2016) exploration properties.) Tanganyika July 27, 2019 TZ/T/2018/983 1 (uranium; rare earth Registered (expires (Tanzania) elements; uranium May 21, 2025) oxide) December 24, TZ/T/2018/984 14 (gold, precious Registered (expires 2018 ores, concentrates, May 21, 2025) refined metals and metalliferous products) February 5, 2019 TZ/T/2018/985 6 (base metal ores) Registered (expires May 21, 2025) February 5, 2019 TZ/S/2018/398 37 (mining services) Registered (expires May 21, 2025) February 5, 2019 TZ/S/2018/397 42 (mineral Registered (expires exploration services) May 21, 2025) United States of January 29, 2013 4283202 1 (Uranium; rare earth Registered (expires America elements, uranium January 29, 2023) oxide) 37 (Mining extraction services). 42 (Mineral exploration and mining exploration services.) - 26 - Trade-mark (word mark plus graphic): REGISTRATIONS REGISTRATION REGISTRATION JURISDICTION DATE NO. CLASSES STATUS Canada September 18, TMA724,046 Not applicable Registered (expires 2008 Sept. 18, 2023) Trade-mark (word mark plus graphic): REGISTRATIONS REGISTRATION REGISTRATION JURISDICTION DATE NO. CLASSES STATUS Zanzibar October 2, ZN/T/540/2011 1 (uranium; rare earth elements; Registered (expires (Tanzania) 2012 uranium oxide) Nov. 15, 2021) November 28, ZN/S/408/2011 36 (financial services, namely, Registered (expires 2012 money lending to owners of November 15, 2021) mineral and mineral exploration properties) May 22, 2012 ZN/S/409/2011 37 (mining extraction services) Registered (expires November 15, 2021) May 22, 2012 ZN/S/413/2011 42 (mineral exploration and Registered (expires mining exploration services) November 15, 2021) South Africa March 12, 2015 2011/27128 1 (uranium, rare earth elements, Registered (expires uranium oxide) Oct. 26, 2021) March 27, 2015 2011/27129 36 (financial services, namely, Registered (expires money lending to owners of Oct. 26, 2021) mineral and mineral exploration properties) March 12, 2015 2011/27130 37 (mining extraction services) Registered (expires Oct. 26, 2021) March 12, 2015 2011/27131 42 (mineral exploration and Registered (expires mining exploration services) Oct. 26, 2021) - 27 - Trade-mark (word mark plus graphic): APPLICATIONS APPLICATION APPLICATION JURISDICTION DATE NO. CLASSES STATUS United States of June 23, 2016 87/082,391 1 (uranium; rare earth elements; Filed but suspended America uranium oxide), 6 (base metal ores), 14 (gold, precious ores, concentrates, refined metals and metalliferous products), 37 (mining services), 42 (mineral exploration services) REGISTRATIONS REGISTRATION REGISTRATION JURISDICTION DATE NO. CLASSES STATUS Canada May 21, 2019 TMA1,022,122 1 (uranium; rare earth elements; Registered (expires uranium oxide) May 21, 2034) European Union November 15, 015613458 1 (uranium; rare earth elements; Registered (expires 2016 uranium oxide), 6 (base metal July 6, 2026) ores, precious ores), 14 (gold, concentrates, refined metals and metalliferous products), 37 (mining services), 42 (mineral exploration services) Kazakhstan October 18, 57391 1 (uranium; rare earth elements; Registered (expires 2017 uranium oxide), 6 (base metal July 5, 2026) ores), 14 (gold, precious ores, concentrates, refined metals and metalliferous products), 37 (mining services), 42 (mineral exploration services) - 28 - REGISTRATIONS REGISTRATION REGISTRATION JURISDICTION DATE NO. CLASSES STATUS Tanganyika November 4, TZ/T/2016/1410 14 (gold, precious ores, Registered (expires (Tanzania) 2016 concentrates, refined metals and on May 16, 2023) metalliferous products) November 21, TZ/T/2016/1409 1 (uranium; rare earth elements; Registered (expires 2016 uranium oxide) May 16, 2023) November 21, TZ/T/2016/1408 6 (base metal ores) Registered (expires 2016 May 16, 2023) November 21, TZ/S/2016/534 37 (mining services) Registered (expires 2016 May 16, 2023) April 12, 2017 TZ/S/2016/535 42 (mineral exploration services) Registered (expires May 16, 2023 Zanzibar May 16, 2016 ZN/T/16/466 1 (uranium; rare earth elements; Registered (expires (Tanzania) uranium oxide), on May 16, 2026) ZN/T/16/477 6 (base metal ores) Registered (expires on May 16, 2026) ZN/T/16/468 14 (gold, precious ores, Registered (expires concentrates, refined metals and on May 16, 2026) metalliferous products), ZN/S/16/218 37 (mining services) Registered (expires on May 16, 2026) ZN/S/16/216 42 (mineral exploration services) Registered (expires on May 16, 2026) South Africa May 31, 2018 2016/17327 1 (uranium; rare earth elements; Registered (expires uranium oxide) on June 24, 2026) May 31, 2018 2016/17328 6 (base metal ores) Registered (expires on June 24, 2026) May 31, 2018 2016/17329 14 (gold, precious ores, Registered (expires concentrates, refined metals and on June 24, 2026) metalliferous products) May 31, 2018 2016/17330 37 (mining services) Registered (expires on June 24, 2026) May 31, 2018 2016/17331 42 (mineral exploration services) Registered (expires on June 24, 2026) Russian May 25, 2018 657606 1 (uranium; rare earth elements; Registered (expires Federation uranium oxide), 6 (iron ore; direct on July 23, 2026) shipping iron ore; nonferrous metal ores; chromium ores; metallic ores), 14 (gold, precious ores, concentrates, refined metals and metalliferous products), 37 (mining services), 42 (mineral exploration services) - 29 - REGISTRATIONS REGISTRATION REGISTRATION JURISDICTION DATE NO. CLASSES STATUS Switzerland June 27, 2019 732886 1 (uranium; rare earth elements; Registered (expires uranium oxide), 14 (gold, precious on October 17, 2027) ores, concentrates, refined metals and metalliferous products), 37 (mining services), 42 (mineral exploration services) Trade-mark (word mark plus graphic): REGISTRATIONS REGISTRATION REGISTRATION JURISDICTION DATE NO. CLASSES STATUS Switzerland June 27, 2019 732887 1 (uranium; rare earth elements; Registered (expires uranium oxide), 37 (mining on May 19, 2028) services), 42 (mineral exploration services) If the issuer's company name (name of non-business entity) was changed during the time of its existence, all of its previous full and short company name(s) (name(s) of non-business entity) and forms of incorporation (including the date and ground for changes) shall be specified. The Issuer's current name was introduced on June 8, 2007. The previous full names of the Issuer were as follows: "sxr Uranium One Inc." was introduced on December 6, 2005.

"Southern Cross Resources Inc." was introduced on January 2, 1997. The Issuer's forms of incorporation were as follows: The Issuer was originally incorporated on January 2, 1997 under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) with the name "Southern Cross Resources Inc.". The Issuer was continued under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "CBCA") on March 17, 2005. A continuance changes the law by which the Issuer is governed as a corporation. The Issuer was further continued under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "BCBCA") on November 21, 2018. - 30 - The Issuer changed its name to "sxr Uranium One Inc." on December 6, 2005, in connection with a significant acquisition (the acquisition of Aflease Gold and Uranium Resources Limited) which was completed around that time. The letters "sxr" referred to the stock symbol under which the Issuer's common shares traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange before the completion of that transaction. The Issuer changed its name to "Uranium One Inc." on June 8, 2007, following the acquisition of UrAsia Energy Ltd. and its interests in uranium properties in Kazakhstan. The letters "sxr" were removed as it was considered that the Issuer's geographic focus was diversifying away from the Australian properties that were the Issuer's focus in the beginning, when its stock symbol was "sxr". Each change to the Issuer's name was decided on and authorized by the Board of Directors of the Issuer, and then approved by the Issuer's shareholders before the name change was carried out. The Issuer does not and has never had a short company name. 3.1.2. Information Concerning the Issuer's State Registration In respect of corporate entities registered before July 1, 2002, the following information shall be specified: state registration number of corporate entity: The Issuer was originally incorporated on January 2, 1997 under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) with the name "Southern Cross Resources Inc." as Ontario Corporation No. 1215763. The Issuer was continued under the Canada Business Corporations Act on March 17, 2005 as Canada Corporation No. 636424-1. The continuance changed the law by which the Issuer is governed as a corporation. The Issuer was further continued under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "BCBCA") on November 21, 2018 as British Columbia Corporation No. C1187464. registration date: January 2, 1997 (Ontario); March 17, 2005 (Canada); November 21, 2018 (British Columbia). state registration authority as indicated in the certificate of state registration of corporate entity: Ministry of Consumer and Commercial Relations (Ontario); Industry Canada (Canada); Registrar of Companies, Province of British Columbia, Canada. principal state registration number of corporate entity: C1187464 (British Columbia Corporation number). registration date and registration authority as indicated in the certificate of entry in the Unified State Register of Corporate Entities with regard to corporate entity registered before July 1, 2002. Not applicable; the Issuer was not registered as a corporate entity in Russia. 3.1.3. Information Concerning the Issuer's Establishment and Development Date, until which the issuer will exist: The Issuer was established for an indefinite term. Under applicable corporate laws of Canada, corporations do not have a specified date on which they will cease to exist. A corporation continues to exist unless and until it is dissolved or wound up by the action of its directors and shareholders, or, in some cases, by a court order. Overview of establishment and development of the issuer. The main stages of the Issuer's growth have occurred since 2007 and are summarized below. The Issuer was incorporated on January 2, 1997 as "Southern Cross Resources Inc." under the laws of the Province of Ontario, Canada.

On July 24, 1997 the Issuer filed its final prospectus to qualify the issue of the common shares issuable on the exercise of certain special warrants issued in earlier private placements and the Issuer's initial public offering of common shares, as a result of which it became a reporting issuer - 31 - under the laws of Canada. The Issuer's common shares were listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") on August 25, 1997. On March 17, 2005, the Issuer was continued under the laws of Canada.

On December 27, 2005 the Issuer acquired Aflease Gold and Uranium Resources Limited

("Aflease"), following a 5:1 share consolidation and a change of name to "sxr Uranium One Inc.". Aflease was a uranium development and gold mining company with assets in South Africa. The principal assets of Aflease consisted of the Dominion uranium project, a small underground gold mine, and certain gold exploration projects. Aflease was subsequently renamed "Uranium One Africa Ltd.". As part of this transaction the common shares of the Issuer were listed on the

JSE Limited stock exchange in Johannesburg ("JSE").

("Aflease"), following a 5:1 share consolidation and a change of name to "sxr Uranium One Inc.". Aflease was a uranium development and gold mining company with assets in South Africa. The principal assets of Aflease consisted of the Dominion uranium project, a small underground gold mine, and certain gold exploration projects. Aflease was subsequently renamed "Uranium One Africa Ltd.". As part of this transaction the common shares of the Issuer were listed on the JSE Limited stock exchange in Johannesburg ("JSE"). In January 2006 a public South African company acquired all of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of the subsidiary of Aflease which held certain gold assets in South Africa. The acquiring company was renamed Aflease Gold Limited. The Issuer initially retained an approximate 80% interest in Aflease Gold Limited, which it subsequently sold down to 0% by the end of 2008.

On April 20, 2007 the Issuer acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of UrAsia

Energy Ltd. ("UrAsia"). UrAsia's material assets were a 70% interest in Joint Venture Betpak Dala Limited Liability Partnership ("Betpak Dala" or "Betpak Dala LLP"), which owned and operated the Akdala Uranium Mine and the South Inkai Uranium Project (which was then in the development stage), and a 30% interest in Joint Venture Kyzylkum Limited Liability Partnership ("Kyzylkum" or "Kyzylkum LLP"), which owned and operated the Kharasan Uranium Project (which was then in the development stage).

Energy Ltd. ("UrAsia"). UrAsia's material assets were a 70% interest in Joint Venture Betpak Dala Limited Liability Partnership ("Betpak Dala" or "Betpak Dala LLP"), which owned and operated the Akdala Uranium Mine and the South Inkai Uranium Project (which was then in the development stage), and a 30% interest in Joint Venture Kyzylkum Limited Liability Partnership ("Kyzylkum" or "Kyzylkum LLP"), which owned and operated the Kharasan Uranium Project (which was then in the development stage). On April 30, 2007, the Issuer purchased the Shootaring Canyon Uranium Mill in Utah, as well as a number of uranium exploration properties covering approximately 38,763 acres in Utah, Wyoming, Arizona and Colorado and a substantial database of geological information with respect to an additional 1,582,036 acres in a five-mile zone surrounding the purchased properties.

five-mile zone surrounding the purchased properties. On June 8, 2007, the Issuer changed its name to "Uranium One Inc."

On August 10, 2007 the Issuer acquired Energy Metals Corporation ("EMC"). The main assets of EMC were a large portfolio of uranium assets located in the U.S.A., including the Hobson uranium processing plant in Texas, and uranium exploration properties located in Wyoming and Texas.

The South Inkai Uranium Mine commenced pilot production in October 2007. In December 2008, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources of Kazakhstan (now the Ministry of Energy) 1 formally approved the commencement of industrial production at South Inkai.

formally approved the commencement of industrial production at South Inkai. On October 22, 2008 the Issuer ceased operations at the Dominion uranium project and placed the project on care and maintenance. Uranium One Africa Limited, together with Dominion and all of the Issuer's other South African properties, was sold in April 2010. 1 The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources of Kazakhstan ("MEMR") was dissolved in March 2010 and its responsibilities with respect to all matters relating to power generation, mining and the nuclear industry were transferred to a new body, the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies ("MINT"). The functions of the MINT were in turn transferred to the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan in August 2014. All references to the Ministry of Energy in this quarterly report include the MEMR for all matters prior to March 2010, the MINT for all matters between March 2010 and August 2014, and the Ministry of Energy for all matters from and after August 2014. - 32 - On December 14, 2009 the Issuer acquired a 50% interest in Joint Venture Karatau Limited

Liability Partnership ("Karatau" or "Karatau LLP"), which owns and operates the Karatau Uranium Mine in Kazakhstan from JSC Atomredmetzoloto ("ARMZ"), a subsidiary of

ROSATOM, and ARMZ indirectly became the holder of 19.9% of the outstanding shares of the Issuer. At the same time, the Issuer entered into a long-term offtake agreement and a framework agreement with ARMZ, both of which were subsequently amended. ARMZ also subsequently assigned its rights under the offtake agreement to Uranium One Holding (formerly Effective Energy N.V.), which was at the time a wholly-owned subsidiary of ARMZ and is now an indirect subsidiary of ROSATOM.

Liability Partnership ("Karatau" or "Karatau LLP"), which owns and operates the Karatau Uranium Mine in Kazakhstan from JSC Atomredmetzoloto ("ARMZ"), a subsidiary of ROSATOM, and ARMZ indirectly became the holder of 19.9% of the outstanding shares of the Issuer. At the same time, the Issuer entered into a long-term offtake agreement and a framework agreement with ARMZ, both of which were subsequently amended. ARMZ also subsequently assigned its rights under the offtake agreement to Uranium One Holding (formerly Effective Energy N.V.), which was at the time a wholly-owned subsidiary of ARMZ and is now an indirect subsidiary of ROSATOM. On December 19, 2009, the Issuer sold the Hobson uranium processing plant and its uranium exploration projects in Texas.

On January 25, 2010, the Issuer acquired all of the assets of MALCO Joint Venture from wholly- owned subsidiaries of AREVA and Électricité de France, which included the licensed and permitted Irigaray uranium processing plant, the Christensen Ranch satellite uranium processing facility and associated uranium exploration properties located in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming, U.S.A.

On March 12, 2010 the Issuer completed a public offering of CDN$ 260,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5% convertible unsecured debentures due March 13, 2015 (the "2010 Debentures"). The 2010 Debentures were convertible into common shares of Uranium One at the option of the holder at a conversion price of CDN$ 4.00 per common share (subsequently adjusted to CDN$ 3.15 per share, and effectively rendered non-convertible by the completion of the Going Private Transaction described below). The 2010 Debentures were subsequently repurchased and cancelled by the Issuer as described below. The 2010 Debentures were listed on the TSX.

non-convertible by the completion of the Going Private Transaction described below). The 2010 Debentures were subsequently repurchased and cancelled by the Issuer as described below. The 2010 Debentures were listed on the TSX. On December 15, 2010 ARMZ entered into an agreement to acquire all of the shares of Mantra

Resources Limited ("Mantra"). Mantra's core asset is the Mkuju River Project, a uranium property in Tanzania (which was then and is now at the development stage). On December 15, 2010, the Issuer entered into a put and call option agreement (the "Put/Call Option Agreement") pursuant to which the Issuer received the right to acquire from ARMZ, and ARMZ received the right to sell to the Issuer, all of the outstanding shares of Mantra for consideration equal to ARMZ's acquisition cost plus certain additional expenditures. On March 21, 2011, the Put/Call Option Agreement was amended to allow for the extension of the call option exercise period from June 2012 to June 2013, subject to the Issuer purchasing at least US$ 150 million worth of the outstanding shares of Mantra by January 31, 2012.

Resources Limited ("Mantra"). Mantra's core asset is the Mkuju River Project, a uranium property in Tanzania (which was then and is now at the development stage). On December 15, 2010, the Issuer entered into a put and call option agreement (the "Put/Call Option Agreement") pursuant to which the Issuer received the right to acquire from ARMZ, and ARMZ received the right to sell to the Issuer, all of the outstanding shares of Mantra for consideration equal to ARMZ's acquisition cost plus certain additional expenditures. On March 21, 2011, the Put/Call Option Agreement was amended to allow for the extension of the call option exercise period from June 2012 to June 2013, subject to the Issuer purchasing at least US$ 150 million worth of the outstanding shares of Mantra by January 31, 2012. On December 27, 2010, the Issuer acquired from ARMZ a 50% interest in Joint Stock Company Joint Venture Akbastau ("Akbastau" or "JSC Akbastau"), which owns and operates the Akbastau Uranium Mine and a 49.67% interest (subsequently increased to 49.98%) in Joint Stock Company Kazakh-Russian-Kyrgyz Joint Venture with Foreign Investments Zarechnoye ("Zarechnoye" or "JSC Zarechnoye"), which owns and operates the Zarechnoye Uranium Mine. In connection with this transaction, on November 26, 2010 the Issuer completed a private placement of common shares to ARMZ for gross proceeds of US$ 610 million. As a result of these transactions, the interest of ARMZ in the Issuer was increased to 51.4%.

Kazakh-Russian-Kyrgyz Joint Venture with Foreign Investments Zarechnoye ("Zarechnoye" or "JSC Zarechnoye"), which owns and operates the Zarechnoye Uranium Mine. In connection with this transaction, on November 26, 2010 the Issuer completed a private placement of common shares to ARMZ for gross proceeds of US$ 610 million. As a result of these transactions, the interest of ARMZ in the Issuer was increased to 51.4%. On June 7, 2011 ARMZ acquired all of the shares of Mantra. Mantra was renamed "Mantra Resources Pty Limited". At the same time, the Issuer entered into a loan agreement with Mantra's subsidiary, Mantra Tanzania Limited, to fund the development of the Mkuju River Project.

On December 7, 2011 Uranium One completed an offering in Russia of RUB 14.3 billion (approximately US$ 463.5 million) aggregate principal amount of unsecured non-convertible - 33 - redeemable RUB-denominated bonds of Series 01 bearing interest at a rate of 9.75% in RUB (being an effective interest rate of 6.74% in US$) and having an effective term of five years (the "Series 01 Bonds"). In connection with this offering, Uranium One entered into a RUB/US$ cross- currency swap agreement. The swap has a US$ fixed rate of US$ 1.00 = RUB 30.855 and was entered into by Uranium One in order to hedge the RUB-denominated coupon payments and principal amount of the Series 01 Bonds. The Series 01 Bonds were direct, unsecured, non- convertible, interest-bearing obligations of Uranium One, subordinated to any present or future secured obligations, and ranking equally with all other unsecured indebtedness of the Issuer. The Series 01 Bonds were admitted to trading on the ZAO Moscow Interbank Currency Exchange (now the Moscow Exchange) on December 14, 2011 under the symbol RU000A0JRTS1. On December 23, 2011 the Issuer and ARMZ entered into a uranium logistics agreement to optimize each party's delivery logistics and enhance reliability of supply. In 2013, following the completion of the Going Private Transaction (as defined below), ARMZ assigned its rights under this agreement to Uranium One Holding.

On March 15, 2012, Uranium One acquired 13.9% of the outstanding shares of Mantra for US$ 150 million pursuant to the amended and restated Put/Call Option, and thereby extended the term of the Put/Call Option Agreement to June 7, 2013.

On April 5, 2013, the Tanzanian Government issued a Special Mining License to Mantra for the Mkuju River Project. Approval for the works programme was received from the Ministry of Energy and Minerals (MEM) in February 2015. In December 2016, Mantra Tanzania Limited applied to the MEM for a suspension of the Special Mining License and the works programme for the Project, due to the state of the uranium market, and is awaiting the MEM's response. Pending such response, the MEM accepted an 18-month suspension of the works programme.

18-month suspension of the works programme. In 2013, for the first time, the South Inkai uranium mine achieved production slightly in excess of its full production capacity of 5,200,000 lbs. U 3 O 8 .

O On August 23, 2013, Uranium One completed a refinancing of its outstanding Series 01 Bonds

(the "Ruble Bond Refinancing") by means of: (i) the public offering in Russia of RUB 12.5 billion

(approximately US$ 380.7 million) aggregate principal amount of 10.25% unsecured, non- convertible, RUB-denominated certified bearer bonds of Series 02 with an effective maturity date of August 14, 2020 ("Series 02 Bonds") under the prospectus dated October 17, 2011 previously filed by the Issuer with the Russian Federal Service for Financial Markets (the "Series 02 Offering"), and the listing of the Series 02 Bonds so issued on the Moscow Exchange; and (ii) the simultaneous repurchase, by means of a public offering to repurchase through the facilities of the Moscow Exchange, RUB 11.8 billion (approximately US$ 359.4 million) aggregate principal amount of the Issuer's previously-issued Series 01 Bonds (the "Series 01 Repurchase"). On the completion of the Ruble Bond Refinancing, the Series 02 Bonds were listed for trading on the Moscow Exchange under the symbol RU000A0JRTT9, and there remained outstanding RUB 2.5 billion aggregate principal amount of Series 01 Bonds, which remained listed on the Moscow Exchange. The Series 02 Bonds are direct, unsecured, non-convertible,interest-bearing obligations of Uranium One, subordinated to any present or future secured obligations of Uranium One, and ranking equally with all other unsecured indebtedness of Uranium One. In connection with the Series 02 Offering, in September 2013 Uranium One entered into derivative contracts to economically hedge the Series 02 Bonds. The derivatives were entered into by Uranium One to effectively create synthetic US$ borrowings by converting the RUB denominated principal amount and the coupon payments of the Series 02 Bonds at a fixed RUB / US$ exchange rate, and therefore eliminate any exposure to RUB / US$ fluctuations. However, 35% of the interest payments have a fixed interest rate of 7.5% whilst 65% of the interest payments are linked - 34 - to LIBOR plus a premium. The derivatives have a US$ fixed exchange rate of US$ 1.00 = RUB 31.8 (for the fixed interest rate portion) or RUB 32.2 (for the floating interest rate portion).

On October 18, 2013, following receipt of all necessary shareholder, court and regulatory approvals, Uranium One Holding acquired all of the outstanding common shares of the Issuer that ARMZ and its affiliates did not already own for consideration consisting of CDN$ 2.86 per common share pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act, the Issuer's governing law at that time (the "Going Private Transaction"). As a result of the Going Private Transaction, all of the outstanding common shares are now held by Uranium One Holding and Uranium One Group, Joint-Stock Company (formerly JSC "Uranium Mining Company"), another indirect subsidiary of ROSATOM. As part of the Going Private Transaction, all of the outstanding stock options to acquire common shares of Uranium One were cancelled in exchange for the payment of the fair value (determined using the Black-Scholes method) of such options to their holders, as well as an immediate payment to holders of in-the-money options of the difference between the exercise price of their options and the acquisition price of CDN$ 2.86 per share. As a result, the Issuer now has no stock options outstanding.

Joint-Stock Company (formerly JSC "Uranium Mining Company"), another indirect subsidiary of ROSATOM. As part of the Going Private Transaction, all of the outstanding stock options to acquire common shares of Uranium One were cancelled in exchange for the payment of the fair value (determined using the Black-Scholes method) of such options to their holders, as well as an immediate payment to holders of in-the-money options of the difference between the exercise price of their options and the acquisition price of CDN$ 2.86 per share. As a result, the Issuer now has no stock options outstanding. Following the Going Private Transaction, the common shares of Uranium One were de-listed from the TSX at the close of business on October 21, 2013 and from the JSE at the close of business on October 22, 2013. The Issuer's common shares are currently not listed on any stock exchange or securities market.

de-listed from the TSX at the close of business on October 21, 2013 and from the JSE at the close of business on October 22, 2013. The Issuer's common shares are currently not listed on any stock exchange or securities market. After the completion of the Going Private Transaction, several reorganizations by ARMZ's indirect parent company ROSATOM resulted in Uranium One Holding and Uranium One Group, Joint-Stock Company ceasing to be wholly-owned subsidiaries of ARMZ, although they remain indirect subsidiaries of ROSATOM. The current ownership of those companies is described in item 6.2 of this report.

Joint-Stock Company ceasing to be wholly-owned subsidiaries of ARMZ, although they remain indirect subsidiaries of ROSATOM. The current ownership of those companies is described in item 6.2 of this report. On November 15, 2013, the Issuer made an offer to repurchase for cash all of its outstanding 2010 Debentures at a price equal to 101% of the principal amount thereof plus accrued and unpaid interest up to, but excluding, January 2, 2014 (the "Offer Price"). The offer was made pursuant to the trust indenture governing the Debentures dated as of March 12, 2010 between Uranium

One and Computershare Trust Company of Canada, as trustee (the "2010 Indenture"), which required Uranium One to make an offer to repurchase the 2010 Debentures in the event of a change of control. The completion of the Going Private Transaction on October 18, 2013 constituted such a change of control. On January 2, 2014, Uranium One completed the repurchase of CDN$ 227,461,000 of the aggregate principal amount of 2010 Debentures, representing 87.49% of the outstanding aggregate principal amount of the 2010 Debentures. CDN$ 32,524,000 aggregate principal amount of 2010 Debentures remained outstanding and listed on the TSX.

One and Computershare Trust Company of Canada, as trustee (the "2010 Indenture"), which required Uranium One to make an offer to repurchase the 2010 Debentures in the event of a change of control. The completion of the Going Private Transaction on October 18, 2013 constituted such a change of control. On January 2, 2014, Uranium One completed the repurchase of CDN$ 227,461,000 of the aggregate principal amount of 2010 Debentures, representing 87.49% of the outstanding aggregate principal amount of the 2010 Debentures. CDN$ 32,524,000 aggregate principal amount of 2010 Debentures remained outstanding and listed on the TSX. On December 9, 2013, Uranium One gave notice to ARMZ of the termination of the Put/Call Option Agreement, which termination became effective as of June 10, 2014.

On December 13, 2013, the Issuer's wholly-owned subsidiary Uranium One Investments Inc.

("Uranium One Investments") completed an offering of US$ 300 million aggregate principal amount of non-convertible 6.25% Senior Secured Notes due December 13, 2018 (the "Senior Secured Notes") in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers in the United States and outside the United States to certain non-U.S. persons. The Senior Secured Notes were guaranteed by Uranium One and certain of its subsidiaries, and were secured by pledges of certain of their assets. The net proceeds of the offering were made available to the affiliates of Uranium One Investments for the repurchase of the 2010 Debentures (as described above) and for general corporate purposes. The Senior Secured Notes were listed on the Official List of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and were admitted to trading on the Euro MTF Market. - 35 - On March 26, 2014, the Special Inter-District Economic Court for the City of Astana (Republic of Kazakhstan) issued an order having the effect of invalidating the original transfers in 2004 and 2005 from JSC National Atomic Company "Kazatomprom" ("Kazatomprom"), to the Issuer's

Betpak Dala LLP and Kyzylkum LLP joint ventures of the subsoil use contracts for the Akdala, South Inkai and Kharasan fields. The joint ventures' appeal of the order was dismissed on June

4, 2014. The invalidation of the subsoil rights meant that Betpak Dala and Kyzylkum no longer had the right to mine uranium from the Akdala, South Inkai and Kharasan mines. The Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan consented to and approved the transfers by Kazatomprom on October 17, 2014 of (a) subsoil use rights to the Akdala and South Inkai fields to Joint Venture Southern Mining and Chemical Company Limited Liabilty Partnership ("SMCC"), indirectly owned 70% by Uranium One and 30% by Kazatomprom, and (b) subsoil use rights to the Kharasan field to Joint Venture Khorasan-U Limited Liability Partnership ("Khorasan-U"), indirectly owned 30% by Uranium One, 50% by Kazatomprom and 20% by Energy Asia Holdings Ltd. The wellfield assets associated with the subsoil use rights were transferred by Kazatomprom on this date. Betpak Dala and Kyzylkum also entered into agreements with SMCC and Khorasan-U, respectively, under which they utilize their property, plant and equipment to provide mine development, extraction and processing services to SMCC and Khorasan-U with respect to the Akdala and South Inkai mines (in the case of Betpak Dala) and the Kharasan mine (in the case of Kyzylkum) with effect from October 17, 2014. On September 30, 2015 Betpak Dala sold all of its production assets to SMCC. As a result, Betpak Dala ceased to provide service to SMCC on the same date.

Inter-District Economic Court for the City of Astana (Republic of Kazakhstan) issued an order having the effect of invalidating the original transfers in 2004 and 2005 from JSC National Atomic Company "Kazatomprom" ("Kazatomprom"), to the Issuer's Betpak Dala LLP and Kyzylkum LLP joint ventures of the subsoil use contracts for the Akdala, South Inkai and Kharasan fields. The joint ventures' appeal of the order was dismissed on June 4, 2014. The invalidation of the subsoil rights meant that Betpak Dala and Kyzylkum no longer had the right to mine uranium from the Akdala, South Inkai and Kharasan mines. The Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan consented to and approved the transfers by Kazatomprom on October 17, 2014 of (a) subsoil use rights to the Akdala and South Inkai fields to Joint Venture Southern Mining and Chemical Company Limited Liabilty Partnership ("SMCC"), indirectly owned 70% by Uranium One and 30% by Kazatomprom, and (b) subsoil use rights to the Kharasan field to Joint Venture Khorasan-U Limited Liability Partnership ("Khorasan-U"), indirectly owned 30% by Uranium One, 50% by Kazatomprom and 20% by Energy Asia Holdings Ltd. The wellfield assets associated with the subsoil use rights were transferred by Kazatomprom on this date. Betpak Dala and Kyzylkum also entered into agreements with SMCC and Khorasan-U, respectively, under which they utilize their property, plant and equipment to provide mine development, extraction and processing services to SMCC and Khorasan-U with respect to the Akdala and South Inkai mines (in the case of Betpak Dala) and the Kharasan mine (in the case of Kyzylkum) with effect from October 17, 2014. On September 30, 2015 Betpak Dala sold all of its production assets to SMCC. As a result, Betpak Dala ceased to provide service to SMCC on the same date. On February 5, 2015, the Issuer discharged its remaining 2010 Debentures by paying to the Debenture holders the outstanding principal amount of CDN$ 32.5 million together with interest owing thereon through to the scheduled maturity date, terminated the 2010 Debentures, and discharged the trust indenture governing the 2010 Debentures. The 2010 Debentures were de- listed from the TSX on February 9, 2015. The Issuer currently has no securities listed on the TSX.

In connection with the termination of the 2010 Debentures, the Issuer received, on application to the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, an order deeming that the Issuer had ceased to be a reporting issuer in each province of Canada as of February 24, 2015. As a result, the Issuer is no longer required to file financial statements and other continuous disclosure documents with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. However, the Issuer continues to make the disclosures required to the holders of its remaining securities outstanding, being its Series 01 Bonds and Series 02 Bonds.

During the second quarter of 2015, the Issuer completed a restructuring of the operations of its Toronto head office, including the relocation of certain functions such as finance, internal audit and some technical services to Moscow and the associated reduction in size of the Toronto office.

On August 27, 2015, the Issuer's US subsidiary sold the US Conventional Assets, consisting of the Shootaring Canyon Mill ("Shootaring Mill") in Utah and including its conventional uranium exploration properties in Utah, Arizona and South Dakota, to Anfield Energy Inc. (prior to December 22, 2017 - Anfield Resources Inc.).

On September 24, 2015 the Issuer purchased $29.6 million of the principal amount of the Senior Secured Notes at a price of $920 per $1,000 of face value pursuant to a tender offer. The total amount of the transaction was $27.9 million, including $0.5 million of accrued interest and legal fees of $0.2 million. The Issuer financed the purchase with a loan of $50 million provided by an affiliate on September 24, 2015, bearing interest at a rate of 6.15% per annum, subsequently reduced to 4.95% as of July 14, 2016, and due and paid on November 25, 2019. The Senior Secured Notes so purchased were cancelled in December 2016.

36 -

On November 30, 2015 the Issuer sold to Boss Resources Limited ("Boss") 100% of the issued share capital of Uranium One Australia, the owner of the Honeymoon Uranium Project.

On June 29, 2016, the Issuer closed the tender offer for, and accepted for purchase, $60.5 million of the principal amount of the Senior Secured Notes at a price of $1,000 per $1,000 of face value. The total amount of the transaction was $60.8 million including $0.3 million of accrued interest, as well as legal fees and transaction costs. The settlement of the tender offer was completed on July 7, 2016. The Senior Secured Notes so purchased were cancelled in December 2016.

On July 12, 2016, the Issuer entered into a loan facility agreement under which it was able to borrow up to $81 million from an affiliate, at an interest rate of up to 5.5% per annum with a maturity date of up to May 15, 2021, for the purpose of purchasing, redeeming or settling (respectively) the Senior Secured Notes, Series 1 Ruble Bonds, and/or any related currency exchange swap agreements. On October 28, 2016, the Issuer and the affiliate agreed to increase the facility to $95 million. On November 23, 2016, a $95 million loan bearing an interest rate of 3.95% per annum was drawn under the facility.

On September 14, 2016, the Issuer's US subsidiary completed the sale of certain non-material mineral leases and claims in the State of Wyoming, USA. The aggregate consideration was $6.5 million, with a significant portion to be settled in future payments.

non-material mineral leases and claims in the State of Wyoming, USA. The aggregate consideration was $6.5 million, with a significant portion to be settled in future payments. On December 5, 2016, the Issuer received a loan of $165 million from an affiliate, bearing interest at the rate of 3.2% per annum for the purpose of repurchasing Senior Secured Notes. The loan was due on the following dates: $55 million - December 18, 2017 (which was paid); $55 million - December 18, 2018 (which was paid); $55 million - October 29, 2019 (which was paid).

On December 5, 2016, the Issuer repaid RUB2,499,957,000 aggregate principal amount of its Series 1 Ruble Bonds at their face value. RUB43,000 aggregate principal amount of Series 1 Ruble Bonds remains outstanding, but such bonds ceased to bear interest after November 30, 2016.

On December 13, 2016 the Issuer redeemed the balance of the outstanding Senior Secured Notes at a redemption price equal to 103.125% of the principal amount of the notes plus accrued and unpaid interest. The $90.1 million aggregate principal amount of the Senior Secured Notes that the Issuer had purchased earlier were cancelled before the redemption. The Issuer financed the redemption with a loan provided by an affiliate.

Effective June 9, 2017, the subsoil use contract for the Karatau Uranium Mine in Kazakhstan between Karatau LLP and the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan was amended to provide for an incremental increase to the permitted production capacity of the mine to 2,350 t U per year from 2,030 t U per year, and also to provide for a further prospective increase of up to 3200 t U per year starting in 2019, including authorizing necessary preparations for such further increase. The amendment is expected to have the effect of optimizing aggregate sales of U 3 O 8 from several of the mines to better ensure that overall sales forecasts are achieved, and will provide U 3 O 8 to meet demand in the domestic Russian market. On March 19, 2018 the Corporation's subsidiaries Uranium One Amsterdam B.V. and Uranium One Netherlands B.V. signed with Kazatomprom, respectively, a shareholders' agreement for

Akbastau and an amendment to the Karatau foundation agreement which have the effect, from an IFRS perspective, of giving the joint venture participants direct rights to the assets and direct obligations for the liabilities of the joint ventures. This triggers a change in classification of these two joint arrangements from joint ventures to joint operations. The Corporation has been

Akbastau and an amendment to the Karatau foundation agreement which have the effect, from an IFRS perspective, of giving the joint venture participants direct rights to the assets and direct obligations for the liabilities of the joint ventures. This triggers a change in classification of these two joint arrangements from joint ventures to joint operations. The Corporation has been 37 -

accounting for its share in Akbastau and Karatau assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses in its consolidated financial reporting and consolidated financial statements starting 2018. On July 9, 2018 the Issuer ceased production from the Willow Creek Mine as part of transitioning the mine to care and maintenance status.

On November 21, 2018, the Issuer was continued under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, Canada.

On March 29, 2019, the Issuer entered into a loan facility agreement under which it will be entitled to borrow up to $100 million from an affiliate, at an interest rate determined by reference to LIBOR. The loan was granted for the general corporate purposes of the borrower. No amounts have been drawn down under this facility to date.

Pursuant to the amendment to the Mantra loan agreement dated June 27, 2019, ARMZ was replaced as deficiency guarantor by the Issuer's affiliate Joint Stock Company "Atomic Energy Power Corporation" ("AEP"), the loan amount was capped at $158 million, the interest rate was reduced to 4.6% per annum, and the maturity date was set at June 27, 2022. The amendment resulted in a loss of $22.3 million recognized in the second quarter of 2019. Goals of the issuer's establishment: Current Canadian legislation does not require a corporation to have any particular goal. Pursuant to the Issuer's governing law, the BCBCA, the Issuer has the capacity and the rights, powers and privileges of an individual of full capacity. The Issuer's constating documents (its articles), do not impose any limits on the business that the Issuer may carry on. mission of the issuer (if applicable): Current Canadian legislation does not require a corporation to have any particular mission. The Issuer's constating documents (its articles) do not prescribe any particular mission for the Issuer. other information concerning the issuer's activities which is of importance for adopting a decision on the acquisition of the issuer's securities: The Issuer is an indirect subsidiary of ROSATOM. 3.1.4. Contact Details Location of the issuer: 2900-550 Burrard street, Vancouver BC V6C 0A3, Canada (This is the Issuer's registered office.) address of the issuer specified in the unified state register of legal entities: same as above other address for correspondence (if applicable): 333 Bay Street, Suite 1200 Bay Adelaide Centre Toronto, Ontario M5H 2R2, Canada (This is the Issuer's head office.) telephone number: +1 647-788-8500 fax number: +1 647-788-8501 e-mail: stake.holders@uranium1.com - 38 - webpage(s) containing information about the issuer and (or) its securities which have been issued (are being issued): www.uranium1.com; www.e-disclosure.ru. Address, telephone number, fax number, e-mail, and webpage of the special function of the issuer (third party) interacting with the issuer's shareholders and investors (if applicable): Same as above. 3.1.5. Taxpayer Identification Number The taxpayer identification number obtained by the issuer from the tax authorities shall be indicated. 9909350496 3.1.6. Branches and Representative Offices of the Issuer Names, dates of opening, and locations of all branches and representative offices of the issuer, as well as given, middle, and family names of heads of all branches and representative offices of the issuer, and expiration dates of powers of attorney issued to them by the issuer. Kazakhstan: name: UrAsia Energy Holdings Ltd. Kazakhstan Branch Office date of opening: October 28, 2005 legal address: 139, Luganskogo Street, 2nd Floor, Almaty, 050051, Kazakhstan full names of the heads: Saule Bashakova, Chief of the Kazakhstan Branch Office expiration dates of powers of attorney issued to them by the issuer: April 17, 2023 3.2. Core Business Activities of the Issuer 3.2.1. Principal Areas of the Issuer's Economic Activities Code(s) of the type of economic activities which is (are) principal area(s) of the issuer's activity according to OKVED (All-Russia Classifier of Economic Activities). In addition, other issuer's OKVED codes may be specified. not applicable 3.2.2. Core Business Activities of the Issuer No information is required to be provided under this item in the present quarterly report. 3.2.3. Materials, Goods (Raw Materials) and Suppliers of the Issuer No information is required to be provided under this item in the present quarterly report. 3.2.4. Target Markets for the Issuer's Products (Work, Services) This section describes principal markets in which the issuer operates. Uranium One is engaged, through its subsidiaries and joint ventures, in the mining and production of uranium and in the acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties in Kazakhstan, the United States, and Tanzania. Uranium One's principal projects are the Akdala Mine, the South Inkai Mine, the Karatau Mine, the Akbastau Mine, the Zarechnoye Mine and the Kharasan Mine in Kazakhstan. In the United States, the Corporation owns the Willow Creek Mine and uranium exploration projects in the Powder River and Great Divide basins in Wyoming. The Corporation provides services for the Mkuju River Project in Tanzania, and owns a 13.9% interest in Mantra Resources Pty Limited, whose subsidiary, Mantra Tanzania Limited, owns the Mkuju River Project. - 39 - Uranium One is currently producing uranium in Kazakhstan from the Akdala Mine, the South Inkai Mine, the Karatau Mine, the Akbastau Mine, the Zarechnoye Mine and the Kharasan Mine. Uranium One was also producing uranium from the Willow Creek Mine in the USA until July 9, 2018. On May 29, 2019, Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality approved the Interim Mine Stabilization for the Willow Creek Mine, allowing a five-year care and maintenance period without the requirement to reclaim the facilities during this period. The Issuer is focused on low cost and low technical risk projects with existing, near-term or medium- term production visibility in some of the world's largest uranium resource jurisdictions. Currently, the Issuer's focus is on assets located in Kazakhstan, the United States, and Tanzania. Principal Product, Production and Sales The Issuer's attributable production from its projects during the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was 12.00 million lbs. of U3O8 (4,617t U) as summarized in the following table. Project Attributable Production(1) Attributable Production(1) (million lbs U3O8) (t U) during 12 months ended December during 12 months ended December 31, 2019 31, 2019 Akdala Mine 1.46 560 South Inkai Mine 2.91 1,120 Karatau Mine 3.37 1,296 Akbastau Mine 2.01 773 Zarechnoye Mine 1.01 388 Kharasan Mine 1.25 480 Willow Creek Mine 0 0 TOTAL(2): 12.00 4,617 Notes: Represents Uranium One's notional share in the commercial production from these projects based on Uranium One's ownership interest in the entities that own the projects (70% for the Akdala Mine and the South Inkai Mine,

50% for the Karatau Mine and Akbastau Mine, 49.98% for the Zarechnoye Mine, 30% for the Kharasan Mine, and 100% for the Willow Creek Mine). Minor differences are possible due to rounding-off and conversion of metric tonnes of uranium (t U) into pounds U 3 O 8 . Generally, the Issuer sells its uranium to major nuclear utilities in North America, Europe, China and Japan under short, medium and long term supply agreements and in limited circumstances, to third parties such as trading companies in small quantities. Some of the long term agreements include pricing terms based upon published market prices in effect at the time of each individual delivery under the agreements. As of December 31, 2019, the Issuer had contracts for the sale of an aggregate of 14.5 million pounds U3O8 to customers, of which 0.4 million pounds is contracted at an average fixed price, after estimated escalation, of approximately US$74 per pound. The remainder of contracted sales is related to the market price of U3O8 at the time of delivery, or delivered at fixed prices. The Issuer currently has floor price protection for an estimated 5.0 million pounds on contracted sales at a weighted average floor price of US$28 per pound. - 40 - Uranium Prices The spot U3O8 price as reported by UxC LLC ("UxC"), began the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2019 at $25.30 per pound. Spot uranium volumes stagnated during October as the market awaited clarity on whether U.S. sanctions waivers against companies active in Iran's nuclear program would be renewed. These waivers were extended at the end of October, but it was too late to prevent the price sliding to $24.65 on a volume of 21 uranium-related transactions for 3.3 million pounds. Buyers returned to the market in November following the waiver extensions and the spot price subsequently climbed throughout the month to reach $26.00 at month-end. In addition, spot volume surged in November with 48 uranium transactions involving over 8.1 million pounds U3O8 equivalent. The spot price started December at a quarterly high of $26.10, but the typically lower-volume month saw both prices and volumes dip as the month wore on with the spot price ending the year at $25.00. Uranium-containing spot transaction volumes also dipped in December to 6.2 million pounds U3O8 equivalent. Demand for Uranium There were several significant demand developments during Q4 2019. For North America, the U.S. market provided mixed results during the quarter. The country's largest nuclear plant operator, Exelon Corporation, said that four of its nuclear plants in Illinois are currently uneconomic and may be shut down if legislative support is not granted for those units in the upcoming spring 2020 legislative session. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission ("NRC") announced prior to year-end that it approved Florida Power & Light Company's ("FPL") application for an additional 20 years of operation for Units 3 and 4 at the Turkey Point nuclear power plant in south Florida, which marks the first time the NRC has issued subsequent renewed licenses allowing reactor operations for a total of 80 years. Turkey Point 3's subsequent renewed license expires on July 19, 2052 and Unit 4's license expires on April 10, 2053. In Canada, several small modular reactor ("SMR") initiatives continued progressing through the regulatory design review process. In addition, several Canadian provinces are evaluating the possibility of replacing aging fossil fuel plants with SMRs and advanced reactors, with a handful of governmental accords signed during the quarter. Finally, in Mexico, the country's Federal Electricity Commission ("CFE") said that it will begin an evaluation process in early 2020 to potentially build up to four reactors in addition to the country's only two operating units at Laguna Verde. A report is to be submitted to the government before the end of 2020. In Western Europe, perhaps the biggest news during the quarter involved a letter from the French government to nuclear plant owner/operator Électricité de France S.A. ("EDF") asking the utility to prepare plans to construct up to six EPRs (European Pressurized Reactors or Evolutionary Power Reactors) at three plant sites over the next 15 years. This news, however, was tempered by publication of EDF's latest revised construction cost estimate for the Flamanville 3 EPR project in France, which has risen by €1.5 billion to €12.4 billion along with a delay of commercial operation to mid-2023. Moreover, Finnish utility Teollisuuden Voima Oyj ("TVO") reported its own delays encountered with the Olkiluoto 3 EPR project there, with operation of that unit pushed back to March 2021 from the previous forecast of September 2020. Good news in the region involved EU leaders allowing nuclear power in the "European Green Deal," which is a plan for the EU to become carbon-neutral by 2050. Several EU leaders previously sought to block nuclear power's inclusion into the plan. Prior to year-end, the Mühleberg nuclear power plant in Switzerland, Philippsburg 2 in Germany, and Ringhals 2 in Sweden were all permanently shuttered due to age, political mandates, and economic issues, respectively. In Eastern Europe, Bulgaria's Kozloduy 6 reactor received a 10-year license extension in October to 2029. Kozloduy's Unit 5 previously obtained a similar extension, allowing it to operate until 2027. In Belarus, while several commissioning milestones were met during Q4 2019 for Unit 1 of the Ostrovets nuclear power plant, the project has been delayed by a few months to early 2020 from previous forecasts that called for startup in late 2019. In Poland, the country's government updated its 2040 energy strategy that calls for construction of its first reactor in 2033, followed by another six units built through 2043 for between 6-9 GWe installed depending on the reactor design selected. Hungary submitted legislation to the EU - 41 - Commission asking to soften existing nuclear safety rules to fast track licensing and construction of the planned Paks II nuclear power plant project with Russia's Rosatom. Hungary's government has stated that if the Paks II expansion fails, the country will face serious power supply problems within 10 years. Slovakia's Slovenské Elektrárne ("SE") reported during the quarter that it has commenced primary circuit heating at Unit 3 of the Mochovce nuclear power plant, and it expects fuel loading and subsequent physical and power startup tests could be performed by the end of April 2020. Mochovce 3 & 4 are both Russian- supplied VVER-440 reactors. News out of Russia's nuclear sector was positive as Rosatom reported in November that Unit 2 at the Novovoronezh II nuclear power plant, a 1,200 MWe VVER-1200 reactor, was placed into commercial operation 30-days ahead of schedule. Rosatom continued advancing construction at the Kursk II nuclear power plant with the core catcher installed at Unit 2. Russia's nuclear regulator reported in December that it issued a license extension for an additional 15 years of operations at Unit 3 of the Smolensk nuclear power plant following completion of a modernization overhaul conducted over the past year. Smolensk 3 is the newest of three RBMK-1000 reactors at the Smolensk nuclear power plant. The plant's three reactors combined to account for 13% of the electricity generated by Russia's nuclear fleet. Units 1 and 2 at Smolensk have already obtained approvals to extend their operating lifespans for an additional 15 years each. Finally, it was announced in late December that the Floating Nuclear Power Plant ("FNPP") aboard the Akademik Lomonosov vessel delivered its first electricity to the grid of the Chukotka region. FNPP consists of two KLT-40S reactors that combined can generate up to 70 MWe and 50 Gcal/hr of heat during normal operations. In Japan, news during the quarter was again largely negative as several utilities are preparing to temporarily suspend reactor operations to complete Nuclear Regulation Authority ("NRA") antiterror installations. Kyushu Electric Power Co. ("EPC") said it will take its Sendai 1 & 2 reactors offline in March and May 2020, respectively, to complete the upgrades. The utility said it expects to restart Sendai 1 in December 2020 and Unit 2 in January 2021. Kyushu EPC also reported during the quarter that it has delayed the completion dates for all required antiterror upgrades for Units 3 and 4 at the Genkai nuclear power plant to September 2023. Kyushu EPC had previously stated it would complete antiterror facilities by the end of 2019. Due to NRA safety mandates, Kyushu EPC must complete construction on antiterror facilities by September 13, 2022. Kansai EPC reported it will shut down the Takahama 3 and 4 reactors in August and October 2020, respectively, to complete antiterror upgrades. Construction of these facilities is reportedly one year behind schedule. The utility also submitted an amendment prior to year-end to the NRA related to the antiterror facility construction project for Units 3 and 4 at the Ohi nuclear power plant, which is also believed to be at least one year behind schedule. The deadline to complete Ohi 3 and 4 upgrades is August 2022. Tohoku EPC received good news in December as the NRA approved the utility's plans to restart Onagawa 2, a 796 MWe boiling water reactor ("BWR"). In addition to completing requisite safety upgrades, Tohoku EPC must also obtain local consent to restart the reactor. Regarding China, news during the quarter was very positive as China National Nuclear Corp. ("CNNC") received construction licenses for Units 1 and 2 of the Zhangzhou nuclear power plant, which are both Hualong One (HPR-1000) reactors. The company officially started pouring concrete at Unit 1 in late October with commercial operation envisioned for 2024. Unit 2 is expected to start up in 2025. A total of six Hualong One reactors are slated for the site. CNNC and its partner China Huaneng also stated during the quarter that they commenced early site works to build two Hualong One's for Units 3 and 4 at the Changjiang NPP in Hainan, China. China General Nuclear Power Group ("CGN") also received good news during the quarter as it received early approval from the Ministry of Environment on plans to build two Hualong Ones at the Huizhou-Taipingling site. Construction on Unit 1 should begin in 2020. Yet, all was not positive for CGN as the company announced in December that it has delayed the startup of Units 5 and 6 at the Hongyanhe nuclear power plant in Liaoning Province, China. The utility did not give a reason for the delay. Canada's SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. was awarded a contract by China National Nuclear Power Co. Ltd. ("CNNP") for pre-project work on the Advanced Heavy Water Reactor ("AHWR") - a 700 MWe Gen. III reactor that builds on legacy CANDU reactor designs. - 42 - In South Korea, Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power ("KHNP") announced it successfully installed the reactor vessel for Unit 5 at the Shin Kori nuclear power plant, which places the unit's construction completion at approximately 50%. KHNP started construction on Shin Kori 5 in April 2017 and the APR-1400 unit is expected to startup in 2023. Meanwhile, the co-located Shin Kori 6 started construction in September 2018 with a view to commence commercial operation in June 2024. As of the end of October 2019, construction on the two reactors was 51% complete. India's nuclear power program was also showed mixed results in Q4 2019 as the quarter started off with news that the Russian-built Unit 2 at the Kudankulam nuclear power plant unexpectedly shut down after a loss of steam generator water. This event was later followed by reports that the plant's administrative computers were hacked by North Korean state actors. Yet, not all was bad in India as the country's Department of Atomic Energy ("DAE") Chairman K. N. Vyas told a press briefing that Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd. ("NPCIL") aims to enter fleet mode for the construction of 17 future nuclear reactor construction projects. Vyas also said prior to year-end that a new reactor (Kakrapar 3) is expected to start operation in April 2020. In neighboring Pakistan, CNNC advanced its first overseas Hualong One (HPR-1000) reactor project at Karachi units 2 and 3, which is being built under China's "One Belt, One Road" economic initiative. The company is working to bring the Karachi 2 reactor online in 2021 with Karachi 3 scheduled to start up in 2022. In the Middle East, Russia's Rosatom and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran ("AEOI") officially started construction on Unit 2 of the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran. Rosatom is carrying out construction of units 2 and 3 of the Bushehr nuclear plant. Each unit consists of VVER-1000 reactors. The two nations have already constructed Unit 1, a VVER-1000 reactor, at the Bushehr site. In the United Arab Emirates ("UAE"), the country's nuclear regulator stated that the operating license allowing for the startup of Unit 1 of the Barakah nuclear power plant would be issued in Q1 2020. Unit 1's construction was completed in 2018, and its 1,400 MWe pressurized water reactor ("PWR") is currently undergoing operation readiness preparations. Overall construction of the entire four-unit Barakah nuclear power plant was more than 93% complete as of the end of 2019. In Turkey, it was reported toward year-end that Unit 2 at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant would commence construction in the first half of 2020. Rosatom is managing the Akkuyu construction program, which envisions four VVER-1200 reactors being built at the site. Supply of Uranium The biggest supply announcement came in late October when Compagnie Minière d'Akouta ("COMINAK") in Niger announced that reserve depletion will lead to the project's shutdown in March 2021. COMINAK, which has been operating the Akouta, Akola, and Eba uranium deposits near Arlit, Niger, is owned by Société du patrimoine des mines du Niger ("SOPAMIN", Niger, 31%), Orano s.p.a.c. ("Orano", France, 34%), Overseas Uranium Resources Development Co., Ltd. ("OURD", Japan, 25%), and Enusa Industrias Avanzandas, S.A. ("ENUSA", Spain, 10%). The project partners stated that the decision to close the mine is based on economics. "Faced with very high operating costs and the sharp drop in uranium prices, COMINAK has been running a deficit since 2017 despite the implementation of savings plans," read COMINAK's press release. COMINAK produced at a rate of 2.9 million pounds of U3O8 in 2018, which was lower than the rate of 3.4-4.2 million pounds of U3O8 per year in the previous 11 years. In early December, Orano announced the official establishment of the French-Uzbek uranium joint venture called Nurlikum Mining LLC, which is owned 51% by France's Orano and 49% by Uzbekistan's CoscomGeology. The venture will be based out of Tashkent to conduct uranium exploration and mining operations throughout Uzbekistan with a particular focus on the Djengeldi region in Kyzylkum province. Orano added that once all necessary exploration permits have been granted, Nurlikum's first field works should commence in the first half of 2020. - 43 - In Brazil, Indústrias Nucleares do Brasil ("INB") said it planned to restart domestic mining by the end of 2019 for the first time in five years at the Caetite mine in the northeastern state of Bahia. The Brazillian National Nuclear Energy Commission ("CNEN") said that it had issued a license for Caetite in April of this year. Open pit mining from the licensed Engenho deposit is expected to produce up to 200 t U3O8 (approximately 440,920 pounds of U3O8) per year. Mining will occur in three open pits. In the first phase, pits No. 2 and 3 will be mined. Engenho reportedly contains recoverable resources totaling 6,500 tU (approximately 16.9 million pounds of U3O8). U.S. sanctions waivers remain in place through March 30, 2020 for three nuclear sites in Iran, including the Bushehr nuclear power plant, which is being developed with Russia's Rosatom under International Atomic Energy Agency ("IAEA") safeguards. However, with the recent escalation of political tension between the U.S. and Iran, it is unknown whether the U.S. sanctions waivers will be extended again. If the waivers are not renewed, companies that are active in Iran, such as Russia's Rosatom, including supplying fuel and services to the Bushehr nuclear power plant, could be sanctioned by the U.S. government, leading to a possible complete ban on U.S. commerce with Rosatom. U.S. utilities currently purchase roughly 20% of their enriched uranium requirements from Russia. Meanwhile, in early December, it was reported by media sources that the U.S. Nuclear Fuel Working Group ("NFWG"), comprised of U.S. federal cabinet-level and other high-ranking officials, is recommending the purchase of domestic uranium from U.S. producers by the U.S. Defense Department. However, it was reported that President Trump had not yet been briefed on the report, which has not yet been made public, and therefore it is unknown what options he might elect to take. Possible factors which can adversely affect the sales of the issuer's products (work, services) and possible actions of the issuer aimed at mitigating the effects of such factors. The factors which may adversely affect Uranium One's sales, and the actions which Uranium One may take to mitigate the same, are discussed in item 2.4. 3.2.5. Information Concerning the Issuer's Permits (Licenses) or Admissions to Certain Types of Works Information whether the issuer holds the following permits (licences) to be provided: to perform banking operations; not applicable to carry out insurance activity; not applicable to act as a professional securities market participant; not applicable to act as an incorporated investment fund; not applicable to perform activities of strategic importance for ensuring national defence and state security in accordance with the legislation of the Russian Federation on foreign investments in the entities of strategic importance for ensuring national defence and state security; not applicable to perform other activities which are of major business and financial importance for the issuer. The only licences which are of major business and financial importance for the Issuer are the licences relating to mineral extraction from its material mineral properties, which are described in item 3.2.7 of this quarterly report. - 44 - If certain types of works which are of major business and financial importance for the issuer require obtaining of special admissions in accordance with the legislation of the Russian Federation, information whether the issuer holds such admissions to be specified. not applicable In relation to the permits, licences and admissions disclosed in accordance with this item, the following information to be specified: not applicable type of activities (works) subject to the permit/licence/admission: number of the permit/licence/admission: date of the permit/licence/admission: name of authority/entity which issued the permit/licence/admission: term of the permit/licence/admission: If the issuer's core business activity is the extraction of mineral resources or the telecommunication services, information on the relevant licences shall be disclosed under those items of the quarterly report which contain additional information on the issuers involved in the relevant activities. Please refer to item 3.2.7 of this quarterly report. 3.2.6. Information on the Activities of Certain Categories of Issuers 3.2.6.1 Information on the Activities of Issuers That Are Incorporated Investment Funds The Issuer is not an incorporated investment fund 3.2.6.2 Information on the Activities of Issuers That Are Insurers The Issuer is not an insurer. Information on the Activities of Issuers That Are Credit Institutions The Issuer is not a credit institution. Information on the Activities of Issuers That Are Mortgage Agents The Issuer is not a mortgage agent. 3.2.6.5 Information on the Activities of Issuers That Are Specialized Vehicles The Issuer is not a specialized vehicle. 3.2.7. Additional Information on Issuers Whose Core Business Is the Extraction of Mineral Resources Uranium One is engaged, through its subsidiaries and joint ventures, in the mining and production of uranium and in the acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties in Kazakhstan, the United States and Tanzania. Issuers whose principal activity is extraction of mineral resources, including extraction of precious metals and gems as well as issuers whose controlled entity is engaged in extraction of such mineral resources shall provide the following information. - 45 - Mineral Reserves List of mineral deposits which are of significant importance to the issuer to which the issuer or its controlled entities hold exploitation rights, type of mineral; the size of proven reserves (if available) or a preliminary assessment of the reserves with an indication of the methods of their evaluation. There has been no change to the information reported under this item in the Issuer's quarterly report for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The Issuer updates the mineral resource and reserve estimates for its producing properties annually. In respect of the deposits subject to commercial production, production rate. Akdala Uranium Mine - Kazakhstan Pursuant to the terms of its subsoil use contract, the current production capacity of the Akdala Mine is 2,599,800 lbs U3O8 (1,000 t U) per year. Production from the Akdala Mine was 2,079,900 lbs U3O8 (800 t U) during the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, of which 1,456,000 lbs U3O8 (560 t U) was attributable to the Corporation. Actual production from the mine for the year ending December 31, 2019 was lower than the production capacity by approximately 20%. South Inkai Uranium Mine - Kazakhstan Pursuant to the terms of its subsoil use contract, the current production capacity of the South Inkai Mine is 5,199,600 lbs U3O8 (2,000 t U) per year. Commercial production from the South Inkai Mine was 4,159,800 lbs U3O8 (1,600 t U) during the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, of which 2,911,800 lbs U3O8 (1,120t was attributable to the Corporation. Actual production from the mine for the year ending December 31, 2019 was lower than the production capacity by approximately 20%. Karatau Uranium Mine - Kazakhstan Pursuant to the terms of its subsoil use contract, the production capacity of the Karatau Mine for the year 2019 is 8,320,000 lbs U3O8 (3,200 t U) per year. Production from the Karatau Mine was 6,738,000 lbs U3O8 (2,592 t U) during the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, of which 3,369,000 lbs U3O8 (1,296 t U) was attributable to the Corporation. Actual production from the mine for the year ending December 31, 2019 was lower than the production capacity by approximately 19%. Akbastau Uranium Mine - Kazakhstan Pursuant to the terms of its subsoil use contract, the maximum approved production capacity of 5,020,200 lbs U3O8 or 1,931 t U was reached in the year 2017. All mining sections № 1, 3, and 4 of the Budenovskoye deposit are in commercial production. Akbastau is adjacent to the Karatau mine and entered into a toll processing agreement with Karatau, under which all eluates produced at the Akbastau Mine are currently processed at the Karatau Mine's processing plant. Production from the Akbastau Mine was 4,017,300 lbs U3O8 (1,545 t U) during the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, of which 2,008,700 lbs U3O8 (773 t U) was attributable to the Corporation. Actual production from the mine for the year ending December 31, 2019 was lower than the production capacity by approximately 20%. Zarechnoye Uranium Mine - Kazakhstan Pursuant to the terms of its subsoil use contract, the current production capacity of the Zarechnoye Mine is 2,521,800 lbs U3O8 (970 t U) per year. Production from the Zarechnoye Mine was 2,017,700 lbs U3O8 (776 t during the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, of which 1,008,500 lbs U 3 O 8 (388 t U) was attributable to the Corporation. Actual production from the mine for the year ending December 31, 2019 was lower than the production capacity by approximately 20%. - 46 - Kharasan Uranium Mine - Kazakhstan Pursuant to the terms of its subsoil use contract, the maximum production capacity of the Kharasan Mine is 7,799,300 lbs U3O8 (3,000 t U) per year, with a 2019 installed capacity of 5,200,000 lbs U3O8 (2,000 t U) per year. Production from the Kharasan Mine was 4,160,100 lbs U3O8 (1,600 t U) during the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, of which 1,248,000 lbs U3O8 (480 t U) was attributable to the Corporation. Actual production from the mine for the year ending December 31, 2019 was lower than the production capacity by approximately 20%. Willow Creek Uranium Mine - United States The current design capacity of the Willow Creek Mine is 1,300,000 lbs U3O8 (500 t U) per year. The Willow Creek Mine commercial operations commenced on May 1, 2012. Due to low uranium prices there were no new wellfield installations or construction activities since 2017. On July 9, 2018 the Issuer ceased production from the Willow Creek Mine as part of transitioning the mine to care and maintenance status and in February 2019 applied for Interim Mine Stabilization with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality ("WDEQ"). On May 29, 2019, the WDEQ approved the Interim Mine Stabilization Plan allowing a five-year care and maintenance period without the requirement to reclaim the facilities during this period. Subsoil licenses received by the issuer or its controlled entities for the use of these fields with the date of issuance of the license, its term, the possibility and the reasons for extending the term of the license, the grounds for issuing the license, the description of subsurface provided for use, the type of the license (for mining exploration or exploration), the main provisions of the license on the issuer's obligations as subsoil user indicating the duration of the performance of these obligations, as well as mandatory payments to be made by the issuer or its controlled entities under the terms of the license. General Note on Mineral Tenure in Kazakhstan Under the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the subsoil and minerals within the subsoil are the property of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The principal legislation governing subsoil exploration and mining activity in Kazakhstan is the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Subsoil and Subsoil Use", which was adopted on December 27, 2017, and entered into force on June 28, 2018, as subsequently amended (the "Subsoil Law"). Exploration and mining in Kazakhstan are carried out under a "subsoil licence" or "subsoil use contract", which are binding forms of contracts negotiated by the Government of Kazakhstan, represented by the Ministry of Energy (with respect to energy resources including uranium) and the recipient of the subsoil use rights. According to the Subsoil Law all uranium deposits are characterized as "strategic deposits". Subsoil use rights may be held under the following types of subsoil use licences and contracts: a subsoil use licence for exploration, which gives the contractor (subsoil user) the right to explore for minerals on the property, and if there is a commercial discovery, the contractor then has an exclusive right to enter into a subsoil use contract for production (mining) on terms and conditions agreed with the competent authority (currently, the Ministry of Energy with respect to energy resources including uranium);

a subsoil use contract for production (mining), which gives the contractor the right to mine minerals from the property. The terms and conditions of the guarantees applicable to the stability of subsoil use conditions remain unchanged compared to the previous legislation. - 47 - According to the transitional provisions of the Subsoil Law, stipulated in Article 278, the combined subsoil use contracts for exploration and production, which were previously granted by the Ministry of Energy or by the Ministry of Investments and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan for deposits designated as "strategic deposits" or deposits having a complex geological structure before the entrance of the Subsoil Law into force, remain in full force until the end of their terms. All of the subsoil use contracts for the Akdala, South Inkai, Karatau, Akbastau, Zarechnoye and Kharasan mines are for both exploration and production. The joint ventures have an exclusive right to move to the production stage after a commercial discovery has been made and certified by the SCMR and associated amendments have been made to the work programs agreed under the subsoil use contracts. Under the current Subsoil Law, subsoil use licences for exploration are usually granted for six-year terms and may be extended for a period of five additional years necessary for the evaluation of the same. Under the previous subsoil use law in effect prior to 2010, the exploration stage could be extended twice, in each case for a period of two years. The subsoil use contracts for the Zarechnoye Mine and Kharasan Mine still contain such extension provisions, as they were concluded under the subsoil use law in effect prior to 2010 and in case of potential extension of exploration they should comply with the Subsoil Law. A subsoil use contract for production may be concluded for any period required to mine out the subject deposits, up to a maximum period of 25 years. Under the current Subsoil Law, a subsoil use contract for production may be extended for a period of up to twenty-five additional years. Under the Subsoil Law new subsoil use contracts for production are granted directly to Kazatomprom based on direct negotiations with the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Subsequently these subsoil use contracts for production can be assigned, transferred or otherwise alienated to a third party only if Kazatomprom retains an interest of not less than 51%. The disposal of the subsoil use contracts by the new recipient is regulated by the same rule in case of potential transfer of the contract. It is worth noting that the above-mentioned rule does not apply to, or affect, the existing subsoil use contracts for production in enterprises in which the current participating share of Kazatomprom is less than 51%. Generally, the current Subsoil Law contains the same provisions as the previous law in respect of the assignment of contracts: a subsoil use contract may not be assigned, nor may "associated rights" be transferred, pledged or otherwise encumbered to a third party, without the prior consent of the Ministry of Energy. In addition, a subsoil use licence or contract and "associated rights" with respect to certain deposits designated as "strategic deposits" by the Government may not be assigned or transferred without a waiver of the state's pre-emptive right. Each of the Akdala, South Inkai, Karatau, Akbastau, Zarechnoye and Kharasan mines have been designated by Government resolution as "strategic deposits". "Associated rights" are participatory interests (shares, securities confirming title to shares and securities convertible into shares) in a legal entity holding the subsoil use right, as well as a legal entity which may directly and/or indirectly determine and/or influence decisions adopted by a subsoil user, if the principal activity of such entity is related to subsoil use in Kazakhstan. Subsoil use contracts can be unilaterally terminated by the Ministry of Energy if the contractor defaults on any terms of the contract more than twice and fails to cure such defaults within the period set by the Ministry of Energy. In addition, a subsoil use contract can be terminated for such things as a breach by the subsoil user of the government's pre-emptive right or the failure of the subsoil user to obtain consent from the Ministry of Energy for the disposal of subsoil use rights or associated rights. At the same time, according to the provisions of the Subsoil Law, the transfer of a subsoil use licence contract or associated rights between affiliated parties by means including, but not limited to, succession and reorganization, does not require the prior consent and the waiver of the state's pre-emptive right. The conditions for this exemption are that: 1) the transferor and transferee should be both owned directly and/or indirectly by one beneficial owner; 2) the direct and/or indirect share of participation of such beneficial owner in the transferor and transferee should equal to not less than 99%; and 3) the transferee should not - 48 - be registered in a tax-free zone. In this case, the subsoil user should submit the notification of the change of control to the Ministry of Energy within thirty days of such a change of control. As noted in more detail under item 2.4 of the present quarterly report, pursuant to the Subsoil Law, the Government has the right to issue a Decree to unilaterally terminate, and the Ministry of Energy has the right to propose amendments to, or to unilaterally terminate (on two months notice or if agreement on the amendments is not reached or executed within the prescribed time), any subsoil use licence or contract (including those concluded before the coming into effect of the current Subsoil Law) relating to deposits designated as "strategic deposits" if particular actions of a subsoil user have an impact on the economic interests of Kazakhstan which leads to a threat to national security. All of the uranium deposits subject to subsoil use contracts held by the SMCC, Karatau, Akbastau, Zarechnoye and Khorasan-U joint ventures have been designated by Government resolution and the Subsoil Law as "strategic deposits". A subsoil use licence or contract gives the contractor a right to use the surface of the property while exploring, mining and reclaiming the land. However, such right must be set forth in a surface lease agreement with the applicable local administrative authority (akimat). A surface lease agreement must be entered for the same period of time as the relevant underlying subsoil use contract including any extensions. While the applicable subsoil use agreement is the key contract securing the subsoil user's rights to a mineral property in Kazakhstan, other minor state and local operational permits are also required to carry out exploration and production activities at the property. Subject to any more specific disclosure made about the Akdala Mine, South Inkai Mine, Karatau Mine, Akbastau Mine, Zarechnoye Mine or Kharasan Mine in this quarterly report, each of those mines is operating and has the necessary permits for the exploration and production operations currently being conducted at those mines. Under the subsoil use contracts governing the Corporation's properties in Kazakhstan, the joint ventures holding the subsoil use rights are required to contribute to a reclamation fund each year. As noted under item 2.4 of the present quarterly report, the Government of Kazakhstan also possesses certain statutory pre-emptive rights to: (i) purchase and requisition uranium from subsoil users at prices not exceeding world market prices; (ii) purchase subsoil use rights or associated rights (as defined above) if the same are put up for sale; and (iii) terminate, in certain circumstances, the subsoil use contracts through which the Corporation holds its rights in its material mineral properties, all as described under said headings. In addition, starting from On August 23, 2012 in accordance with the Decree of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan #651 dated June 30, 2008 (as amended) all of the Corporation's participatory interests in the Kazakh joint ventures, including SMCC, Karatau, Akbastau, Zarechnoye, and Khorasan-U, have been designated as strategic assets in Kazakhstan, which means that they cannot be encumbered or alienated without the prior approval of the Government of Kazakhstan. If an owner of strategic assets intends to sell them, the Government of Kazakhstan has a pre-emptive right to purchase such assets at market value, determined in accordance with Kazakh law. All of the subsoil use contracts to which the Corporation's joint ventures are party provide that, to the extent that there are any disputes that cannot be resolved through negotiations between the joint venture and the Government of Kazakhstan, such disputes are to be submitted to the courts of Kazakhstan rather than to an independent international arbitration body. In connection with the passing of a new Code on Taxes and Other Obligatory Payments to the Budget of the Republic of Kazakhstan and entering the same in force from 1 January 2018 (the "Tax Code"), the Government also passed Law № 121-VI dated 25 December 2017 (the "Law No 121-VI") on preserving temporarily in effect certain provisions of the Law on Taxes and Other Obligatory Payments to the Budget of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated 10 December 2008 (hereinafter the "2008 Tax Code"). As a result of this legislation, the previous obligation of subsoil users to pay a fixed commercial discovery bonus to the budget of Kazakhstan in the amount of 0.1% of the value of recoverable reserves at every commercial discovery within the contractually envisaged area of works (in other words, at each discovery resulting in - 49 - the increase of the initially approved volume of recoverable commercial reserves) ceased to be effective from 31 December 2018. However, subsoil users remain liable for commercial discovery bonuses committed to and undertaken during 2018, even if the maturity or payment date of the liability is in 2019. Under Section 83 of the new Tax Code, there is a fixed term of signature bonus which is payable by the subsoil user's as a one-off fixed tax payment when purchasing the subsoil use right over the contractual area (subsoil use area), as well as when expanding the contractual area (subsoil use area). Information on Specific Subsoil Use Contracts Akdala Mine SMCC, the Corporation's indirect 70% owned joint venture, has the right to carry on exploration, extraction, mining and sales of uranium from the Akdala Mine until March 28, 2026 pursuant to a contract (the "Akdala Contract") dated March 28, 2001 (as amended on May 23, 2002, June 7, 2004, April 25, 2005, December 29, 2006, April 9, 2012, July 25, 2014, October 17, 2014 and December 29, 2016), which was originally made between the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and Kazatomprom and subsequently assigned to Betpak Dala (on June 7, 2004). Following the invalidation of that assignment by the court order previously described, the subsoil use rights under the Akdala Contract were transferred to SMCC (on October 17, 2014). Starting from September 30, 2015 the Akdala Mine is operated by SMCC. The Akdala Contract gives SMCC the right to mine uranium deposits to a depth of 220 m. The Akdala Contract is valid for a period of 25 years commencing on March 28, 2001 and expiring on March 28, 2026. This period consists of an exploration period of five years that commenced on March 28, 2001 and expired on March 27, 2006 and a production period of 20 years. The Akdala Contract contains various social obligations. These social obligations include investing at least 1% of SMCC's current operating expenses per annum during the production period in training programs for its Kazakh employees, investing annually at least US$ 75,000 in development and support of social services in the area. SMCC has also undertaken to finance scientific research, scientific engineering and/or research and development work in an amount equal to not less than 1% of total annual income from contract activities based on performance indicators for the previous year. In addition, SMCC has undertaken to purchase goods and services from Kazakh businesses to service the Akdala Mine whenever possible provided that such goods and services are competitive with those that are available outside Kazakhstan and are of at least comparable quality. Currently most services are supplied not by Kazatomprom itself, but by its affiliates. The Akdala Contract does not provide for specific thresholds as to procurement from Kazakh businesses. South Inkai Mine SMCC, the Corporation's indirect 70% owned joint venture, has the right to explore, develop, extract, mine and export uranium at the South Inkai Mine until July 8, 2029 pursuant to a contract (the "South Inkai Contract") dated July 8, 2005 (as amended on September 15, 2005, December 19, 2008, July 25, 2014, October 17, 2014 and December 29, 2016), which was originally made between the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and Kazatomprom and subsequently assigned to Betpak Dala (on September 15, 2005). Following the invalidation of that assignment by the court order previously described, the subsoil use rights under the South Inkai Contract were transferred to SMCC (on October 17, 2014). Starting from September 30, 2015 the South Inkai Mine is operated by SMCC. The South Inkai Contract is valid for a period of 24 years commencing on July 8, 2005 and expiring on July 8, 2029. It provides for an exploration period of six years which commenced on July 8, 2005 and expired on July 8, 2011 (after one extension), and a second exploration period from July 08, 2014 to July - 50 - 08, 2017 (approved by the MINT in November 2013), which was later amended to run from July 08, 2015 to July 08, 2018 (approved by ME in December 2016), and a production period of 20 years. Under the terms of the South Inkai Contract, SMCC is required to make further payments of approximately US$ 1.8 million at the rate of US$ 135.30 per tonne of produced uranium from the South Inkai Mine to the Government of Kazakhstan in reimbursement for historical geological studies it conducted on the property. The South Inkai Contract contains various social obligations, which include investing at least 1% of SMCC's current operating expenses per annum during the production period in training programs for its Kazakh employees, and investing annually at least US$ 150,000 for the development and support of social services in the area. SMCC has also undertaken to finance scientific research, scientific engineering and/or research and development work in an amount equal to not less than 1% of total annual income from contract activities based on performance indicators for the previous year. In addition, SMCC has undertaken to purchase goods and services from Kazakh businesses to service the South Inkai Mine. In particular, at least 40% of the cost of equipment and materials purchased must be for equipment and materials of Kazakh origin; at least 90% of the cost of contract work must be of Kazakh origin; at least 95% of employees must be Kazakh; and 100% of expenditures for processing of field materials and laboratory studies must be to Kazakh companies. Karatau Mine Karatau LLP, a 50% owned indirect subsidiary of the Corporation, has the right to carry on exploration, extraction, mining and sales of uranium from the Karatau Mine until July 8, 2040 pursuant to a contract (the "Karatau Contract") dated July 8, 2005 (as amended on September 15, 2005, December 24, 2008, April 22, 2011, July 28, 2014 and June 9, 2017), which was originally made between the MEMR and Kazatomprom and was subsequently assigned to Karatau LLP. The Karatau Mine is operated by Karatau LLP. The Karatau Contract sets out Karatau LLP's rights and obligations with respect to the Karatau Mine. Kazatomprom assigned to Karatau LLP its rights and obligations under the Karatau Contract pursuant to the amendment dated September 15, 2005. The Karatau Contract is valid for a period commencing on July 8, 2005 and expiring on July 8, 2032. This period consists of an exploration period of eleven years that commenced on July 8, 2005 and expired on July 8, 2015, and a commercial production period of 25 years (from 2008 through 2032). Under the Karatau Contract the geological allotment is 28.23 km2 and the mining allotment totals 6.15 km2 to a depth of 720 m. Prior to its acquisition by the Corporation, Karatau LLP made a fixed payment to the Government of Kazakhstan of 0.1% of the value of approved extractable reserves as a commercial discovery bonus upon the commercial discovery of the mineral deposit at the Karatau Mine. The amount of this payment was not reported to the Corporation. The Karatau Contract contains various social obligations for the benefit of its employees. These social obligations include investing at least 1% of Karatau LLP's current operating expenses per annum in training programs for its Kazakh employees and at least US$ 140,000 per annum for regional social programs. Karatau has also undertaken to finance scientific research and scientific engineering and/or research and development work in an amount equal to not less than 1% of total annual income from contract activities based on performance indicators for the previous year. - 51 - In addition, Karatau has undertaken to procure locally (i.e. in Kazakhstan) at least 90 to 100% of its employees (the percentage varies with the professional level of the employees), 95% of works and services, and 40% of goods and equipment. Akbastau Mine Akbastau, the Corporation's indirect 50% owned subsidiary, has the right to carry on exploration, extraction, mining and sales of uranium from the Akbastau Mine until (i) November 20, 2037 pursuant to a contract (the "Akbastau Area No.1 Contract") dated November 20, 2007 (as amended on January 18, 2008, December 27, 2011 and April 30, 2015) relating to the No. 1 Site, and (ii) until November 20, 2038 pursuant to a contract (the "Akbastau Areas No.3 and No.4 Contract") dated November 20, 2007 (as amended on January 18, 2008, April 27, 2012 and March 20, 2015) relating to the No. 3 and No. 4 Sites, which were originally entered into by the MEMR and Kazatomprom and subsequently assigned to Akbastau. The Akbastau Area No.1 Contract has a term of 30 years, including an exploration period of five years (initially) and a 25-year production period. The 25- year production period commenced at the end of 2012. The five- year exploration period started on November 20, 2007 and expired on November 20, 2012 and has been further extended for 2 more years under Amendment No.3 to the Akbastau Area No.1 Contract in 2015. Exploration works were conducted concurrently with production works over those two years, such that the 25-year production period remained unchanged. The Akbastau Areas No.3 and No.4 Contract has a term of 31 years, including an exploration period of six years that commenced on November 30, 2007 and expired on November 30, 2013 and a production period of 25 years. Pursuant to the Akbastau Area No.1 Contract, the land is to be returned to the government of Kazakhstan at the end of the exploration period, with the exception of identified commercial deposits, and all land returned is to be suitably reclaimed. Pursuant to the Akbastau Areas No.3 and No.4 Contract, with the exception of identified commercial deposits, 10% of the land is to be returned to the government of Kazakhstan during the fourth year of the contract and 10% in the fifth year. Under the terms of the Akbastau Area No.1 Contract, Akbastau is required to make a further payment of approximately US$ 60,425 in the aggregate to the Government of Kazakhstan in reimbursement for the use of historical geological information generated by the government from previous studies it conducted on the property. Akbastau paid 3% of this sum on signing the contract. The Akbastau Areas No.3 and No.4 Contract contains the same provision, except that the historical costs payable under that contract amount to US$ 106,817, of which 2% has already been paid on signing the contract . The Akbastau Area No.1 Contract and the Akbastau Areas No.3 and No.4 Contract contain various social obligations for the benefit of Akbastau's employees. These social obligations include investing annually at least 1% of total investments in exploration and at least 1% of operating costs during the production period in training programs for Akbastau's Kazakh employees. Under the Akbastau Area No.1 Contract, Akbastau is obliged to allocate not less than US$ 50,000 per year during the exploration period and not less than US$ 150,000 per year during the mining period for social needs in the local area. Under the Akbastau Areas No.3 and No.4 Contract, Akbastau is obliged to allocate not less than US$ 60,000 per year during the exploration period, and US$ 350,000 per year, during the production period, for the same purpose. In addition, under the Akbastau Areas No.3 and No.4 Contract, Akbastau was obligated to make a lump sum payment of US$ 750,000 to the development fund of Astana City. Akbastau has also undertaken to finance scientific research, scientific engineering and/or research and development work in an amount equal to not less than 1% of total annual income from contract activities based on performance indicators for the previous year. In addition, Akbastau is required to staff the project with a certain minimum level of local personnel, depending upon the job level, ranging from 90% for top and medium executives to 100% for support staff. At least 95% of all works and services must be of Kazakh origin. Under the Akbastau Area No.1 Contract, - 52 - at least 40% of all goods and equipment must be of Kazakh origin, while under the Akbastau Areas No.3 and No.4 Contract that level is 30%. Fines and penalties may be assessed for failure to meet the local content requirements. Zarechnoye Mine Zarechnoye, in which the Corporation has an indirect 49.98% interest, has the right to carry on exploration, extraction, mining and sales of uranium from the Zarechnoye Mine until September 23, 2025 pursuant to a contract (the "Zarechnoye Contract") dated September 23, 2002 (as amended on May 19, 2003, March 1, 2006, July 30, 2008, July 15, 2009, March 1, 2012 December 29, 2016 and August 16, 2019). The Zarechnoye Contract was originally entered into by the MEMR and Kazatomprom and subsequently assigned to Zarechnoye. Zarechnoye also had a subsoil use contract granting it the right to carry on exploration, extraction, mining and sales of uranium from an adjacent property called "Zarechnoye South", but terminated that contract effective as of November 20, 2013 after determining that the mineral resources on that property were insufficient to support development. The Zarechnoye Contract was originally issued for 26 years including one year for exploration and 25 years for production upon fulfillment of the exploration. On July 30, 2008, the Zarechnoye Contract was amended to have an exploration period of five years that commenced on September 23, 2002 and expired on September 23, 2007 and a production period of 18 years starting in 2007, as well as a modified production schedule. In accordance with Amendment No.6 and Amendment No.7 to the Contract, Zarechnoye mine is entitled to carry out additional exploration of uranium within the mining allotment boundaries. The period of additional exploration is 5 years (2016-2020). The Zarechnoye Contract provides that, among other things, upon termination of the agreement, the ownership of all geological data is passed to the Republic of Kazakhstan. Under the terms of the Zarechnoye Contract, Zarechnoye is required to make a further payment of approximately US$ 3,284,900 in the aggregate to the Government of Kazakhstan in reimbursement for the use of historical geological information generated by the government from previous studies it conducted on the property. Zarechnoye paid 1.5% of this sum on signing the contract. Under the Zarechnoye Contract, Zarechnoye is required to annually invest 0.1% of annual amount of operating expenses in the occupational development of Kazakh personnel (with any excess going to secondary education in Kazakhstan). Moreover, Zarechnoye is required to finance scientific research, scientific engineering and/or research and development work in an amount equal to not less than 1% of total annual income from contract activities based on performance indicators for the previous year. In addition, under the Zarechnoye Contract, Zarechnoye must annually invest at least US$ 50,000 in development and support of social services in the area. Zarechnoye is also obliged to procure and use on a preferential basis Kazakh companies, organizations and employees. Kharasan Mine Khorasan-U, a 30% owned indirect joint venture of the Corporation, has the right to carry out exploration, development, extraction, mining and sales of uranium from the Kharasan Mine until July 8, 2058 pursuant to a contract (the "Kharasan Contract") dated July 8, 2005 (as amended on September 15, 2005, December 29, 2006, December 26, 2007, December 29, 2008, November 11, 2010, October 17, 2014 - 53 - and December 28, 2017) which was originally entered into by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and Kazatomprom and which was subsequently assigned to Kyzylkum (on September 15, 2005). Following the invalidation of that assignment by the court order previously described, the subsoil use rights under the Kharasan Contract were transferred to Khorasan-U (on October 17, 2014). The Kharasan Mine is currently operated by Kyzylkum under service contract to Khorasan-U. The Kharasan Contract, as amended, provides for an exploration period which commenced on July 8, 2005 and expired on July 8, 2018 and a production period of 45 years which commenced on July 8, 2013 and expires on July 8, 2058. Under the terms of the Kharasan Contract, Khorasan-U is required to make a further payment of approximately US$ 2.4 million at the rate of US$ 66 per tonne of produced uranium from the Kharasan Mine to the Republic of Kazakhstan as reimbursement for historical geological exploration and surveys. The Kharasan Contract contains various social obligations for the benefit of Khorasan-U's employees, which include investing at least 1% of Khorasan-U's exploration expenses during the exploration period and at least 1% of Khorasan-U's operating expenses during the operating period in training programs for its Kazakh employees (with any excess going to secondary education in Kazakhstan). In addition, Khorasan-U has undertaken to pay US$ 300,000 per annum during the term of the Contract for the social- economic development of the region and its infrastructure and to finance scientific research, scientific engineering and/or research and development work in an amount equal to not less than 1% of total annual income from contract activities base on performance indicators for the previous year. Khorasan-U has also undertaken to purchase goods and services from Kazakh businesses to service the Kharasan Mine. In particular, at least 40% of the cost of equipment and materials purchased must be for equipment and materials of Kazakh origin; at least 90% of the cost of goods and services must be of Kazakh origin; and at least 95% of employees must be Kazakh. Willow Creek Mine The mineral properties forming part of the Willow Creek Mine consist of two separate blocks of state leases and mining claims in Johnson and Campbell Counties, Wyoming. Collectively, these properties consist of two Wyoming State Leases (which are valid until March and December 2026, respectively) and 410 mining claims (which do not have an expiry date) covering approximately 3,318 ha. The state leases and mining claims allow their holder to mine uranium from the lands covered by such state leases and mining claims. Annual holding costs for 2018 totalled US$ 190,986 (including site rental, surface damage reclamation, and mineral lease payments). There are royalties payable to current and former owners for production from the Willow Creek area based on six agreements, including to the State of Wyoming under the State Leases. Royalties payable on production average 6% of revenue and mineral production taxes average 4.5% of revenue. The Willow Creek ISR project (Irigaray central processing plant and Christensen satellite plant) is operated under Source Material License SUA-1341 issued by the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission. The license authorizes Uranium One USA, Inc. to possess uranium and by-product material at the facilities and operate using ISR techniques. This operational license was renewed on March 7, 2013 and is valid for a period of 10 years through March 7, 2023, at which time an additional 10-year renewal may be requested. On July 9, 2018 the Issuer ceased production from the Willow Creek Mine as part of transitioning the mine to care and maintenance status. On May 29, 2019, Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality approved the Interim Mine Stabilization plan for the Willow Creek Mine, allowing a five-year care and maintenance period without the requirement to reclaim the facilities during this period. - 54 - Mkuju River Project On April 5, 2013, the Tanzanian Government issued a Special Mining License to Mantra for the Mkuju River Project. Approval for the works programme was received from the Ministry of Energy and Minerals (MEM) in February 2015. In December 2016, Mantra Tanzania Limited applied to the MEM for a suspension of the Special Mining License (SML) and the works programme for the Project, due to the state of the uranium market, and is awaiting the MEM's response. Pending such response, the MEM accepted an 18-month suspension of the works program. A further one-year work program suspension notification was provided in October 2019 to the MEM together with the related amendment of the works program. The extent to which these obligations of the subsoil user are performed and any factors that may have a negative effect on the performance of obligations under the license and the possibility of their occurrence. The Issuer and its subsidiaries and joint ventures are in compliance with their obligations under the subsoil use contracts, leases and licences relating to the foregoing mineral properties. The factors that may have a negative effect on the performance of obligations under the license and the possibility of their occurrence are discussed in item 2.4. b) Processing of minerals If the issuer or its controlled entities make full or partial processing of mineral resources before selling them, the description of the basic equipment used for processing and (or) contractors engaged for processing shall be provided. The Issuer's operating mines process the uranium extracted from the mineralized ore bodies in the ground into uranium concentrate (U3O8) before shipping it to converters for further processing into a form suitable for use as fuel for commercial nuclear reactors to generate electricity. Uranium production at the Issuer's operating mines is by means of in-situ recovery ("ISR"). Conventional mining involves extracting ore from the ground and processing it to extract the minerals being sought. In-situ recovery ("ISR"), also known as in situ leaching ("ISL") or solution mining, involves pumping leaching liquids (commonly referred to as "leaching liquors" or "lixivants") through the orebody in the ground to dissolve and recover the minerals out of the ore by leaching. Consequently there is little surface disturbance and no tailings or waste rock are generated. To support this method of production, the orebody needs to be permeable to the liquids used, and confined by impermeable environment so that the liquids do not contaminate groundwater away from the orebody. Uranium production in Kazakhstan uses sulphuric acid leaching agents, while ISR mines in the U.S.A. use alkaline leaching agents such as a combination of sodium bicarbonate and carbon dioxide. An ISR mine consists of wellfields that are progressively established over the orebody as uranium is depleted from sections of the orebody after leaching. The wellfield consists of injection wells, which are used to inject the uranium leaching liquors (either acid or alkaline) into the orebody, and production wells which pump the "pregnant", or uranium-bearing, solution to the surface. Typically there are several injection wells to every production well. Wellfield patterns are typically configured as hexagons (with six injection wells surrounding each production well), or as parallel linear rows. The spacing between injection and production wells in a hexagon pattern typically ranges from 30 to 50 metres. A series of monitor wells are situated around each mineralized zone to detect any movement of mining fluids outside the mining area. The wells are cased to ensure that the leaching liquors only flow to and from the ore zone and do not affect any overlying aquifers. - 55 - The pregnant solution from the production wells is pumped to the treatment plant where the uranium is recovered either in a resin ion exchange ("IX") columns system. The uranium is then stripped from the ion exchange resin (the Corporation's operations usually use ammonium nitrate for this purpose), and is precipitated chemically from the solution, usually with hydrogen peroxide (caustic soda is used at the Zarechnoye Mine and the Kharasan Mine). The resin is restored and returned to the IX columns. The uranium slurry is subsequently dewatered and dried to give hydrated uranium peroxide (UO4.2H2O) product. This is usually done by filtering at the Corporation's projects in Kazakhstan. At the South Inkai Mine and the Karatau Mine (the production from the Akbastau Mine is also processed there) the product also undergoes calcining (drying) to further purify it. The final product is then shipped to a converter for delivery to customers. In certain circumstances converters require the product to be at a higher grade of purity, so that the product must first be sent to a refinery for further processing before delivery to such converters. After the uranium has been stripped, the solution is recharged with sulfuric acid to maintain the requisite level of acidity. In Kazakhstan, all of the solution is then returned to the injection wells and reinjected into the wellfield, but at the Corporation's properties in the United States a very small flow (about 0.5%) is bled off to maintain a pressure gradient in the wellfield and this, with some solutions from surface processing, is treated as waste. Waste contains various dissolved elements such as radium, arsenic and iron from the orebody and is reinjected into approved disposal wells. At the United States properties, the waste is injected into a deep aquifer, different from the one being mined. In Kazakhstan, minor quantities of waste sands may accumulate in the sand ponds over time, but these are handled by cleaning the pond bottoms and taking the waste material to an approved disposal site. In the case of involving contractors for processing of minerals the indication of the processing cost for the last closed reporting period shall be provided. Not applicable. c) Sales of products In cases stipulated by federal law the existence of government approval for the sale of minerals and processed products, quotas, including export ones, shall be stated. The subsidiaries and joint ventures operating the above-described properties obtain the necessary export permits before shipping U3O8 to the converters. 3.2.8. Additional Information on Issuers Whose Core Business Is the Provision of Communication Services The provision of communication services is not a core business of the Issuer. 3.3. Plans for Future Activities of the Issuer Overview of the issuer's future plans of future activities and sources of future income, including plans concerning the organization of new production, expansion or curtailment of production, development of new types of products, upgrading and reconstruction of fixed assets, possible changes in core business. During 2020, the Corporation will be focused on ensuring that all mines in Kazakhstan remain at optimal production capacity, controlling costs at its operations and remaining a reliable supplier of U3O8 to the nuclear fuel industry. During 2020 Zarechnoye plans to continue exploration activities with a view to providing updated resource estimates for the Zarechnoye Mine. - 56 - 3.4. Participation of the Issuer in Banking Groups, Banking Holding Companies, Holdings and Associations Banking groups, banking holding companies, holdings or associations in which the issuer participates, role, functions and duration of the issuer's participation in these entities. When financial and economic performance of the Issuer materially depends on other members of banking group, banking holding company, holding or association, this circumstance shall be indicated and details of such dependency shall be specified. The Issuer does not participate in any banking groups, banking holding companies, holdings or associations. 3.5. Controlled Entities of the Issuer Which Are Materially Important For the Issuer To understand the relationships between the Issuer and its various direct and indirect subsidiaries and joint ventures, please refer to the attached corporate structure chart. For each subsidiary or joint venture: (i) the percentage set out in brackets above the entity's name indicates the percentage interest in such entity owned by the entity higher up in the corporate chain; and (ii) the jurisdiction set out in brackets below the entity's name indicates the jurisdiction under whose laws such entity was formed. Please note that this chart shows, in addition to all of the subsidiaries and joint ventures of the Issuer which are materially important for the Issuer, some (but not all) of the subsidiaries and joint ventures that are not materially important to the Issuer. These immaterial subsidiaries and joint ventures are included in the chart because they may be mentioned in other parts of the quarterly report as owners of properties that the Issuer is developing or may in the future develop, or that were more important to the Issuer in previous years. Inactive subsidiaries are not shown on the chart. - 57 - Uranium One Inc. (British Columbia) (100%) Cheetah Resources s.a.r.l. (Luxembourg) (100%) (100%) (13.91%) Uranium One Amsterdam Mantra Resources Pty Uranium One Holland B.V. B.V. Limited (1) (Netherlands) (Netherlands) (Australia) (50%) (49.979%) (100%) Uranium One Exploration JSC Akbastau (3) JSC Zarechnoye (4) (99.99% (1 share in trust)) Pty Ltd. (Kazakhstan) (Kazakhstan) Mantra Tanzania Limited(5) (Australia) (Tanzania) (50% (1 share in trust)) Nyanza Goldfields Ltd. (5) (Tanzania) (90% (10 shares in trust)) Ruvuma (99%, 1% held by Cheetah Resources Ltd.(6) (Tanzania) Resources s.a.r.l.) Likuyu Resources Limited(7) (Tanzania) (100%) (100%) (99.99%, 0.01% held by Uranium UrAsia Energy Ltd. Uranium One Investments (100%) One Investments Inc.) (British Columbia) Inc. Uranium One Friesland 8524645 Canada Limited (Canada) (Canada) Coöperatief U.A. (10) (Netherlands) ESCROW AGENT (100%) (100%) UrAsia Energy Holdings Ltd. s.a.r.l. Uranium One Americas, British Virgin Islands / Inc. (100%) (100%) Luxembourg) (2) (Nevada) Uranium One Rotterdam B.V. Uranium One Utrecht B.V. (Netherlands) (Netherlands) (100%) (100%) (100%) UrAsia London Limited (100%) Uranium One Netherlands Uranium One U.S.A., Inc. Deanco Limited (Delaware) (70%) (30%) (British Virgin Islands) B.V. (Cyprus) Khorasan-U LLP (11) (Netherlands) Southern Mining and Chemical Company LLP (3) (Kazakhstan) (Kazakhstan) (30%) (19%) (100%) Kyzylkum LLP (8) SKZ-U LLP (9) (50%) (Kazakhstan) (Kazakhstan) Kazakhstanskaya Karatau LLP (3) Investitstionnaya Gruppa (Kazakhstan) Astana LLP (Kazakhstan) - 58 - Notes: (1) The remaining 86.09% interest in this entity is owned by ARMZ, which also indirectly owns 21.567% of Uranium One Inc. through its interests in the Issuer's shareholders Uranium One Holding N.V. and Uranium One Group, Joint-Stock Company. (2) Dual incorporation; resident in Luxembourg for tax purposes. (3) The remaining interests in these entities are owned by Kazatomprom, Kazakhstan's state-owned uranium mining company. (4) Actual interest owned is 49.979385784%. The remaining interests in this entity are owned as to 49.979385784% by Kazatomprom and 0.041228432% by OJSC Karabaltinsky Mining Combine. (5) One share in each of these entities (0.000066% of Mantra Tanzania Limited, 50% of Nyanza Goldfields Ltd.) is held by Ernest Massawe in trust for Mantra Resources Pty Ltd. (6) Ten shares in this entity (10%) are held by Ernest Massawe in trust for Mantra Resources Pty Ltd. (7) 1% of this entity is owned by Cheetah Resources s.a.r.l., the remaining 99% is owned by Uranium One Exploration Pty Ltd. (8) The remaining interests in this entity are owned as to 30% by Kazatomprom and as to 40% by Energy Asia (BVI) Limited, which is owned by a consortium of Japanese utilities and a trading company. (9) The remaining interests in this entity are owned as to 49% by Mining Company LLP (a subsidiary of Kazatomprom) and as to 32% by SAP-Japan Corporation. (10) 0.01% of this entity is owned by Uranium One Investments Inc., the remaining 99.99% is owned by Uranium One Inc. (11) The remaining interests in this entity are owned as to 50% by Kazatomprom and as to 20% by Energy Asia Holdings Ltd., which is owned by a consortium of Japanese utilities and a trading company. The following subsidiaries, joint ventures and joint operations of the Issuer are considered to be materially important to the Issuer because they account for more than 5% of the consolidated group assets or 5% of the consolidated group revenues of the Issuer, or are otherwise considered by the Issuer to influence the financial condition or financial results of the Issuer on a consolidated basis: ∙ JSC Akbastau ∙ JSC Zarechnoye ∙ Karatau LLP ∙ Southern Mining and Chemical Company LLP ∙ Khorasan-U LLP ∙ Kyzylkum LLP Details of the foregoing entities, as well as of the companies through which the Issuer owns its interests in the foregoing entities, are set out below. The address shown for each entity is the address of its main office. Please note that where a Chairman of the Board of Directors or Supervisory Board is not identified for one of the entities described below, it is because the Board of Directors or Supervisory Board of that entity does not have a Chairman at this time. 3.5.1 Akbastau full and short company names: Joint Stock Company Joint Venture Akbastau (Short company name: JSC JV Akbastau) Taxpayer Identification Number (INN) (if applicable): not applicable main state registration number (if applicable): 061140001976 business identification number: 061140001976 location: 67, Zhibek-zholy street, Sholakkorgan village, Suzakskyi area, Turkestanskaya Oblast, 161000, Kazakhstan type of control (direct or indirect control): The Issuer's holding (which is not a controlling interest) is indirect. indicator of control (rights of control in respect of more than 50 per cent votes in the supreme management body of the issuer's controlled entity; right to appoint (elect) the sole executive body of the issuer's controlled entity; right to appoint (elect) more than 50 per cent of the collegial management body of the issuer's controlled entity): The Issuer indirectly owns 50% of the outstanding shares of this company. - 59 - the issuer's participation interest in the controlled entity's authorized capital: No direct interest, but the Issuer's indirect wholly-owned subsidiary Uranium One Amsterdam B.V. owns 50% of the outstanding shares of this company. If the controlled entity is a joint-stock (public) company-shares of the controlled entity's ordinary stock owned by the issuer: See above in case of indirect control, all entities controlled by the issuer (the chain of the entities directly or indirectly controlled by the issuer) via which the issuer exercises indirect control over the controlled entity: The Issuer's interest in JSC JV Akbastau is indirectly held by the Issuer through the following entities (in order of ownership): 3.5.1.1 Cheetah Resources s.a.r.l. full and short company names: Cheetah Resources s.a.r.l. (This company does not have a short company name.) Taxpayer Identification Number (INN) (if applicable): not applicable main state registration number (if applicable): B149777 location: 51 Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte, L-1331 Luxembourg owned by: The Issuer owns 100% of the outstanding shares of this company. 3.5.1.2 Uranium One Amsterdam B.V. full and short company names: Uranium One Amsterdam B.V. (This company does not have a short company name) Taxpayer Identification Number (INN) (if applicable): not applicable main state registration number (if applicable): 50188569 location: Rapenburgerstraat 175 N, 1011 VM Amsterdam, The Netherlands owned by: Cheetah Resources s.a.r.l. owns 100% of the outstanding shares of this company. the controlled entity's participation interest in the issuer's authorized capital: None shares of the issuer's ordinary stock owned by the company: None description of the company's core operations: This company owns and operates the Akbastau Mine in a joint venture with Kazatomprom. Its main activities involve: (i) geological exploration; (ii) design and construction of facilities for the production and processing of uranium-bearing ore and associated mineral resources and the operation of such facilities; (iii) the mining and processing of uranium; and (iv) the sale of the products produced by the joint venture both within and outside the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan. members of the Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) of the controlled entity with indication of the Chairman of the Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) and, for every member of the Board of Directors (Supervisory Board), of their full name and the share in the authorized capital of the issuer that is a commercial enterprise; and if the issuer is a public company, shares of the issuer's ordinary stock owned by this person or an indication that no Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) of the controlled entity was elected (formed), and reasons explaining these circumstances: Name Office Held Amirov, Bakhtiyar Kulmanovich General Director Larionov, Pavel Andreyevich Member of the Board of Directors Bashakova, Saule Smadiyarovna Member of the Board of Directors Kunanbayev, Dauren Ashirbekovich Member of the Board of Directors Syzdykova, Kamila Bahytzhanovna Member of the Board of Directors Dikhanbayeva, Fatima Toktarovna Independent Member of the Board of Directors Zhakipova, Assem Serikanovna Independent Member of the Board of Directors - 60 - The directors (i.e. members of the supervisory board) and officers of this company do not hold any shares in this company or the Issuer. Not applicable 3.5.2 Zarechnoye full and short company names: Joint Stock Company Kazakh-Russian-Kyrgyz Joint Venture with Foreign Investments "Zarechnoye" (Short company name: Zarechnoye) Taxpayer Identification Number (INN) (if applicable): not applicable main state registration number (if applicable): 030140000870 business identification number: 030140000870 location: 51. Momyshuly street, Timur village, Otyrarskyi area, Turkestanskaya Oblast, 160712, Kazakhstan type of control (direct or indirect control): The Issuer's holding (which is not a controlling interest) is indirect. indicator of control (rights of control in respect of more than 50 per cent votes in the supreme management body of the issuer's controlled entity; right to appoint (elect) the sole executive body of the issuer's controlled entity; right to appoint (elect) more than 50 per cent of the collegial management body of the issuer's controlled entity): The Issuer indirectly owns 49.979% of the outstanding shares of this company. the issuer's participation interest in the controlled entity's authorized capital: No direct interest, but the Issuer's indirect wholly-owned subsidiary Uranium One Holland B.V. owns 49.979% of the outstanding shares of this company. If the controlled entity is a joint-stock (public) company-shares of the controlled entity's ordinary stock owned by the issuer: See above in case of indirect control, all entities controlled by the issuer (the chain of the entities directly or indirectly controlled by the issuer) via which the issuer exercises indirect control over the controlled entity: The Issuer's interest in Zarechnoye is indirectly held by the Issuer through the following entities (in order of ownership): 3.5.2.1 Cheetah Resources s.a.r.l. full and short company names: Cheetah Resources s.a.r.l. (This company does not have a short company name.) Taxpayer Identification Number (INN) (if applicable): not applicable - 61 - main state registration number (if applicable): B149777 location: 51 Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte, L-1331 Luxembourg owned by: The Issuer owns 100% of the outstanding shares of this company. 3.5.2.2 Uranium One Holland B.V. full and short company names: Uranium One Holland B.V. (This company does not have a short company name.) Taxpayer Identification Number (INN) (if applicable): not applicable main state registration number (if applicable): 50188208 location: Rapenburgerstraat 175 N, 1011 VM Amsterdam, The Netherlands owned by: Cheetah Resources s.a.r.l. owns 100% of the outstanding shares of this company. the company's participation interest in the issuer's authorized capital: None shares of the issuer's ordinary stock owned by the company: None description of the company's core operations: This company owns and operates the Zarechnoye Mine in a joint venture with Kazatomprom and Karabalta Mining Complex. Its main activities involve: (i) geological exploration; (ii) design and construction of facilities for the production and processing of uranium-bearing ore and associated mineral resources and the operation of such facilities; (iii) the mining and processing of uranium; and (iv) the sale of the products produced by the joint venture both within and outside the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan. members of the Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) of the controlled entity with indication of the Chairman of the Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) and, for every member of the Board of Directors (Supervisory Board), of their full name and the share in the authorized capital of the issuer that is a commercial enterprise; and if the issuer is a public company, shares of the issuer's ordinary stock owned by this person or an indication that no Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) of the controlled entity was elected (formed), and reasons explaining these circumstances: Name Office Held Bekbayev, Zhandos Nurlanovich General Director Larionov, Pavel Andreyevich Member of the Board of Directors Shutov, Andrey Nikolayevich Member of the Board of Directors Usupov, Meirzhan Bakhitovich Member of the Board of Directors Imankulov, Samat Tagibergenuly Member of the Board of Directors Zhilkibayev, Oral Tankievich Independent Member of the Board of Directors Uzakov, Yasin Malikovich Independent Member of the Board of Directors The directors (i.e. members of the supervisory board) and officers of this company do not hold any shares in this company or the Issuer. Not applicable 3.5.3 Karatau full and short company names: Joint Venture Karatau Limited Liability Partnership (Short company name: Karatau LLP) Taxpayer Identification Number (INN) (if applicable): not applicable main state registration number (if applicable): 050740004185 business identification number: 050740004185 location: 021 block, building 192, Saryzhas village, Suzakskyi area, Turkestanskaya Oblast, 161003, Kazakhstan type of control (direct or indirect control): The Issuer's holding (which is not a controlling interest) is indirect. indicator of control (rights of control in respect of more than 50 per cent votes in the supreme management body of the issuer's controlled entity; right to appoint (elect) the sole executive body of the issuer's controlled entity; right to appoint (elect) more than 50 per cent of the collegial management body of the issuer's controlled entity): The Issuer indirectly owns 50% of the outstanding shares of this company. the issuer's participation interest in the controlled entity's authorized capital: No direct interest, but the Issuer's indirect wholly-owned subsidiary Uranium One Netherlands B.V. owns a 50% participating interest in this limited liability partnership. If the controlled entity is a joint-stock (public) company-shares of the controlled entity's ordinary stock owned by the issuer: See above in case of indirect control, all entities controlled by the issuer (the chain of the entities directly or indirectly controlled by the issuer) via which the issuer exercises indirect control over the controlled entity: The Issuer's interest in Karatau is indirectly held by the Issuer through the following entities (in order of ownership): 3.5.3.1 UrAsia Energy Ltd. full and short company names: UrAsia Energy Ltd. (This company does not have a short company name.) Taxpayer Identification Number (INN) (if applicable): not applicable main state registration number (if applicable): BC0343123 location: 550 Burrard street, Suite 2900, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C0A3 owned by: The Issuer owns 100% of the outstanding shares of this company. 3.5.3.2 UrAsia Energy Holdings Ltd. s.a.r.l. full and short company names: UrAsia Energy Holdings Ltd. s.a.r.l. (This company does not have a short company name.) Taxpayer Identification Number (INN) (if applicable): not applicable main state registration number (if applicable): 652585 (British Virgin Islands) / B149314 (Luxembourg) location: 51 Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte, L-1331 Luxembourg owned by: UrAsia Energy Ltd. owns 100% of the outstanding shares of this company. 3.5.3.3 Uranium One Netherlands B.V. full and short company names: Uranium One Netherlands B.V. (This company does not have a short company name.) - 63 - Taxpayer Identification Number (INN) (if applicable): not applicable main state registration number (if applicable): 34343444 location: Rapenburgerstraat 175 N, 1011 VM Amsterdam, The Netherlands owned by: UrAsia Energy Holdings Ltd. s.a.r.l. owns 100% of the outstanding shares of this company. the company's participation interest in the issuer's authorized capital: None shares of the issuer's ordinary stock owned by the company: None description of the company's core operations: Karatau owns and operates the Karatau Mine in a joint venture with Kazatomprom. Its main activities involve: (i) geological exploration; (ii) design and construction of facilities for the production and processing of uranium-bearing ore and associated mineral resources and the operation of such facilities; (iii) the mining and processing of uranium; and (iv) the sale of the products produced by the joint venture both within and outside the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan. members of the Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) of the controlled entity with indication of the Chairman of the Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) and, for every member of the Board of Directors (Supervisory Board), of their full name and the share in the authorized capital of the issuer that is a commercial enterprise; and if the issuer is a public company, shares of the issuer's ordinary stock owned by this person or an indication that no Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) of the controlled entity was elected (formed), and reasons explaining these circumstances: Name Office Held Karibzhanov, Nurbek Zhanybekovich General Director Larionov, Pavel Andreyevich Member of the Supervisory Board Shutov, Andrey Nikolayevich Member of the Supervisory Board Kunanbayev, Dauren Ashirbekovich Member of the Supervisory Board Niyazov, Aziz Nazymovich Member of the Supervisory Board The directors (i.e. members of the supervisory board) and officers of this company do not hold any shares in this company or the Issuer. Not applicable 3.5.4 SMCC full and short company names: Joint Venture Southern Mining and Chemical Company Limited Liability Partnership (Short company name: JV SMCC LLP) Taxpayer Identification Number (INN) (if applicable): not applicable main state registration number (if applicable): 140840001183 business identification number: 140840001183 location: 23, Ykshamaudan-1 microdistrict, apt.36, Kyzemshek village, Suzakskyi area, Turkestanskaya Oblast, 161006, Kazakhstan type of control (direct or indirect control): indirect indicator of control (rights of control in respect of more than 50 per cent votes in the supreme management body of the issuer's controlled entity; right to appoint (elect) the sole executive body of the issuer's controlled entity; right to appoint (elect) more than 50 per cent of the collegial management body of the issuer's controlled entity): The Issuer indirectly owns a 70% interest in this entity. the issuer's participation interest in the controlled entity's authorized capital: No direct interest, but the Issuer's indirect wholly-owned subsidiary Uranium One Rotterdam B.V. owns a 70% participating interest in this limited liability partnership. If the controlled entity is a joint-stock (public) company-shares of the controlled entity's ordinary stock owned by the issuer: See above in case of indirect control, all entities controlled by the issuer (the chain of the entities directly or indirectly controlled by the issuer) via which the issuer exercises indirect control over the controlled entity: The Issuer's interest in SMCC is indirectly held by the Issuer through the following entities (in order of ownership): 3.5.4.1 Uranium One Friesland Coöperatief U.A. full and short company names: Uranium One Friesland Coöperatief U.A. (This company does not have a short company name.) Taxpayer Identification Number (INN) (if applicable): not applicable main state registration number (if applicable): 60852917 location: Rapenburgerstraat 175 N, 1011 VM Amsterdam, The Netherlands owned by: The Issuer owns 100% of the outstanding interests in this entity. 3.5.4.2 Uranium One Rotterdam B.V. full and short company names: Uranium One Rotterdam B.V. (This company does not have a short company name.) Taxpayer Identification Number (INN) (if applicable): not applicable main state registration number (if applicable): 60860618 location: Rapenburgerstraat 175 N, 1011 VM Amsterdam, The Netherlands owned by: Uranium One Friesland Coöperatief U.A. owns 100% of the outstanding shares of this company. the company's participation interest in the issuer's authorized capital: None shares of the issuer's ordinary stock owned by the company: None description of the company's core operations: SMCC owns and operates the Akdala Mine and the South Inkai Mine in a joint venture with Kazatomprom. Its main activities involve: (i) geological exploration; (ii) design and construction of facilities for the production and processing of uranium-bearing ore and associated mineral resources and the operation of such facilities; (iii) the mining and processing of uranium; and (iv) the sale of the products produced by the joint venture both within and outside the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan. members of the Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) of the controlled entity with indication of the Chairman of the Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) and, for every member of the Board of Directors (Supervisory Board), of their full name and the share in the authorized capital of the issuer that is a commercial enterprise; and if the issuer is a public company, shares of the issuer's ordinary stock owned by this person or - 65 - an indication that no Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) of the controlled entity was elected (formed), and reasons explaining these circumstances: Name Office Held Tashimov, Yerlan Lesbekovich General Director Larionov, Pavel Andreyevich Member of the Supervisory Board Bashakova, Saule Smadiyarovna Member of the Supervisory Board Shutov, Andrey Nikolayevich Member of the Supervisory Board Kunanbayev, Dauren Ashirbekovich Member of the Supervisory Board Tuleugozhin, Yerlan Kazgaliyevich Member of the Supervisory Board The directors (i.e. members of the supervisory board) and officers of this company do not hold any shares in this company or the Issuer. Not applicable 3.5.5 Khorasan-U full and short company names: Joint Venture Khorasan-U Limited Liability Partnership (Short company name: JV Khorasan-U LLP) Taxpayer Identification Number (INN) (if applicable): not applicable main state registration number (if applicable): 140840003457 business identification number: 140840003457 location: 2, Baikenzhe village, Zhanakorganskyi area, Kyzylordinskaya Oblast, 120302, Kazakhstan type of control (direct or indirect control): The Issuer's holding (which is not a controlling interest) is indirect. indicator of control (rights of control in respect of more than 50 per cent votes in the supreme management body of the issuer's controlled entity; right to appoint (elect) the sole executive body of the issuer's controlled entity; right to appoint (elect) more than 50 per cent of the collegial management body of the issuer's controlled entity): The Issuer indirectly owns a 30% interest in this entity. - 66 - the issuer's participation interest in the controlled entity's authorized capital: No direct interest, but the Issuer's indirect wholly-owned subsidiary Uranium One Utrecht B.V. owns a 30% participating interest in this limited liability partnership. If the controlled entity is a joint-stock (public) company-shares of the controlled entity's ordinary stock owned by the issuer: See above in case of indirect control, all entities controlled by the issuer (the chain of the entities directly or indirectly controlled by the issuer) via which the issuer exercises indirect control over the controlled entity: The interest in Khorasan-Uis indirectly held by the Issuer through the following entities (in order of ownership): 3.5.5.1 Uranium One Friesland Coöperatief U.A. full and short company names: Uranium One Friesland Coöperatief U.A. (This company does not have a short company name.) Taxpayer Identification Number (INN) (if applicable): not applicable main state registration number (if applicable): 60852917 location: Rapenburgerstraat 175 N, 1011 VM Amsterdam, The Netherlands owned by: The Issuer owns 100% of the outstanding interests in this entity. 3.5.5.2 Uranium One Utrecht B.V. full and short company names: Uranium One Utrecht B.V. (This company does not have a short company name.) Taxpayer Identification Number (INN) (if applicable): not applicable main state registration number (if applicable): 60861134 location: Rapenburgerstraat 175 N, 1011 VM Amsterdam, The Netherlands owned by: Uranium One Friesland Coöperatief U.A. owns 100% of the outstanding shares of this company. the company's participation interest in the issuer's authorized capital: None shares of the issuer's ordinary stock owned by the company: None description of the company's core operations: Khorasan-Uowns the Kharasan Mine in a joint venture with Kazatomprom and Energy Asia Holdings Ltd. This mine is operated by Kyzylkum under a contract with Khorasan-U. members of the Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) of the controlled entity with indication of the Chairman of the Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) and, for every member of the Board of Directors (Supervisory Board), of their full name and the share in the authorized capital of the issuer that is a commercial enterprise; and if the issuer is a public company, shares of the issuer's ordinary stock owned by this person or an indication that no Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) of the controlled entity was elected (formed), and reasons explaining these circumstances: - 67 - Name Office Held Umirbekov, Adai Esirkepovich General Director Larionov, Pavel Andreyevich Member of the Supervisory Board Shutov, Andrey Nikolayevich Member of the Supervisory Board Usupov, Meirzhan Bakhitovich Member of the Supervisory Board Pirmatov, Anvar Eshmuratovich Member of the Supervisory Board Niyazov, Aziz Nazymovich Member of the Supervisory Board Akzholova, Aliya Khaidarovna Member of the Supervisory Board Kassabekov, Askar Serikbaevich Member of the Supervisory Board Kadzuaki, Yamada Member of the Supervisory Board The directors (i.e. members of the supervisory board) and officers of this company do not hold any shares in this company or the Issuer. Not applicable 3.5.6 Kyzylkum full and short company names: Joint Venture Kyzylkum Limited Liability Partnership (Short company name: Kyzylkum LLP) Taxpayer Identification Number (INN) (if applicable): not applicable main state registration number (if applicable): 050540001926 business identification number: 050540001926 location: 2, Baikenzhe village, Zhanakorganskyi area, Kyzylordinskaya Oblast, 120302, Kazakhstan type of control (direct or indirect control): The Issuer's holding (which is not a controlling interest) is indirect. indicator of control (rights of control in respect of more than 50 per cent votes in the supreme management body of the issuer's controlled entity; right to appoint (elect) the sole executive body of the issuer's controlled - 68 - entity; right to appoint (elect) more than 50 per cent of the collegial management body of the issuer's controlled entity): The Issuer indirectly owns a 30% interest in this entity. the issuer's participation interest in the controlled entity's authorized capital: No direct interest, but the Issuer's indirect wholly-owned subsidiary UrAsia London Limited owns a 30% participating interest in this limited liability partnership. If the controlled entity is a joint-stock (public) company-shares of the controlled entity's ordinary stock owned by the issuer: See above in case of indirect control, all entities controlled by the issuer (the chain of the entities directly or indirectly controlled by the issuer) via which the issuer exercises indirect control over the controlled entity: The Issuer's interest in Kyzylkum is indirectly held by the Issuer through the following entities (in order of ownership): 3.5.6.1 UrAsia Energy Ltd. full and short company names: UrAsia Energy Ltd. (This company does not have a short company name.) Taxpayer Identification Number (INN) (if applicable): not applicable main state registration number (if applicable): BC0343123 location: 550 Burrard street, Suite 2900, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C0A3 owned by: The Issuer owns 100% of the outstanding shares of this company. 3.5.6.2 UrAsia Energy Holdings Ltd. s.a.r.l. full and short company names: UrAsia Energy Holdings Ltd. s.a.r.l. (This company does not have a short company name.) Taxpayer Identification Number (INN) (if applicable): not applicable main state registration number (if applicable): 652585 (British Virgin Islands) / B149314 (Luxembourg) location: 51 Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte, L-1331 Luxembourg owned by: UrAsia Energy Ltd. owns 100% of the outstanding shares of this company. 3.5.6.3 UrAsia London Limited full and short company names: UrAsia London Limited (This company does not have a short company name.) Taxpayer Identification Number (INN) (if applicable): not applicable main state registration number (if applicable): 667613 (British Virgin Islands) / 34319685 (the Netherlands) location: Rapenburgerstraat 175 N, 1011 VM Amsterdam, The Netherlands owned by: UrAsia Energy Holdings Ltd. s.a.r.l. owns 100% of the outstanding shares of this company. the company's participation interest in the issuer's authorized capital: None shares of the issuer's ordinary stock owned by the company: None description of the company's core operations: Kyzylkum operates the Kharasan Mine in a joint venture with Kazatomprom and Energy Asia (BVI) Limited under contract to Joint Venture Khorasan-U Limited Liability Partnership, a joint venture between the Issuer, Kazatomprom and Energy Asia Holdings Ltd. that owns this mine. Its main activities involve: (i) geological exploration; (ii) design and construction of facilities for the production and processing of uranium-bearing ore and associated mineral resources and the operation of such facilities; and (iii) the mining and processing of uranium. members of the Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) of the controlled entity with indication of the Chairman of the Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) and, for every member of the Board of Directors (Supervisory Board), of their full name and the share in the authorized capital of the issuer that is a commercial enterprise; and if the issuer is a public company, shares of the issuer's ordinary stock owned by this person or an indication that no Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) of the controlled entity was elected (formed), and reasons explaining these circumstances: - 69 - Name Office Held Umirbekov, Adai Esirkepovich General Director Larionov, Pavel Andreyevich Member of the Supervisory Board Shutov, Andrey Nikolayevich Member of the Supervisory Board Tuleugozhin, Yerlan Kazgaliyevich Member of the Supervisory Board Akzholova, Aliya Khaidarovna Member of the Supervisory Board Kadzuaki, Yamada Member of the Supervisory Board Kassabekov, Askar Serikbaevich Member of the Supervisory Board Mukhametzhanova, Aigul Kasymbaevna Member of the Supervisory Board The directors (i.e. members of the supervisory board) and officers of this company do not hold any shares in this company or the Issuer. Not applicable The following subsidiaries and affiliates of the Issuer are not considered material at this time due to the small size or state of development of their mineral properties. Information on these non-material subsidiaries is provided in this report for purposes of consistency with the Issuer's previous public disclosure. 3.5.7 SKZ-U full and short company names: SKZ-U Limited Liability Partnership (Short company name: SKZ-U LLP) ("SKZ-U","SKZ-U LLP")) Taxpayer Identification Number (INN) (if applicable): not applicable main state registration number (if applicable): 070840007296 business identification number: 070840007296 location: Amangel'dy street, Zhanakorgan village, Kyzylordinskaya Oblast,120300, Kazakhstan type of control (direct or indirect control): The Issuer's holding (which is not a controlling interest) is indirect. - 70 - indicator of control (rights of control in respect of more than 50 per cent votes in the supreme management body of the issuer's controlled entity; right to appoint (elect) the sole executive body of the issuer's controlled entity; right to appoint (elect) more than 50 per cent of the collegial management body of the issuer's controlled entity): The Issuer indirectly owns a 19% interest in this entity. the issuer's participation interest in the controlled entity's authorized capital: No direct interest, but the Issuer's indirect wholly-owned subsidiary UrAsia London owns a 19% participating interest in this limited liability partnership. If the controlled entity is a joint-stock (public) company-shares of the controlled entity's ordinary stock owned by the issuer: See above in case of indirect control, all entities controlled by the issuer (the chain of the entities directly or indirectly controlled by the issuer) via which the issuer exercises indirect control over the controlled entity: The Issuer's interest in SKZ-Uis indirectly held by the Issuer through the following entities (in order of ownership): 3.5.7.1 UrAsia Energy Ltd. full and short company names: UrAsia Energy Ltd. (This company does not have a short company name.) Taxpayer Identification Number (INN) (if applicable): not applicable main state registration number (if applicable): BC0343123 location: 550 Burrard street, Suite 2900, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C0A3 owned by: The Issuer owns 100% of the outstanding shares of this company. 3.5.7.2 UrAsia Energy Holdings Ltd. s.a.r.l. full and short company names: UrAsia Energy Holdings Ltd. s.a.r.l. (This company does not have a short company name.) Taxpayer Identification Number (INN) (if applicable): not applicable main state registration number (if applicable): 652585 (British Virgin Islands) / B149314 (Luxembourg) location: 51 Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte, L-1331 Luxembourg owned by: UrAsia Energy Ltd. owns 100% of the outstanding shares of this company. 3.5.7.3 UrAsia London Limited full and short company names: UrAsia London Limited (This company does not have a short company name.) Taxpayer Identification Number (INN) (if applicable): not applicable main state registration number (if applicable): 667613 (British Virgin Islands) / 34319685 (the Netherlands) location: Rapenburgerstraat 175 N, 1011 VM Amsterdam, The Netherlands owned by: UrAsia Energy Holdings Ltd. s.a.r.l. owns 100% of the outstanding shares of this company. the company's participation interest in the issuer's authorized capital: None shares of the issuer's ordinary stock owned by the company: None description of the company's core operations: SKU-Z owns and operates a sulphuric acid production facility at Zhanakorgan, Kazakhstan. members of the Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) of the controlled entity with indication of the Chairman of the Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) and, for every member of the Board of Directors (Supervisory Board), of their full name and the share in the authorized capital of the issuer that is a commercial enterprise; and if the issuer is a public company, shares of the issuer's ordinary stock owned by this person or an indication that no Board of Directors (Supervisory Board) of the controlled entity was elected (formed), and reasons explaining these circumstances: - 71 - Name Office Held Bekzhanov, Madikhan Aripovich General Director Larionov, Pavel Andreyevich Member of the Supervisory Board Shutov, Andrey Nikolayevich Member of the Supervisory Board Niyazov, Aziz Nazymovich Member of the Supervisory Board Syzdykova, Kamila Bakhytzhanovna Member of the Supervisory Board Sadyrbayev, Zhandos Aitkazyyevich Member of the Supervisory Board Kadzuaki, Yamada Member of the Supervisory Board Kassabekov, Askar Serikbayevich Member of the Supervisory Board The directors (i.e. members of the Supervisory Board) and officers of this company do not hold any shares in this company or the Issuer. IV. Information Concerning the Financing and Economic Activities of the Issuer 4.2. Liquidity of the Issuer, Capital and Current Asset Adequacy
No information is required to be provided under this item in the present quarterly report
4.3. Financial Investments of the Issuer
No information is required to be provided under this item in the present quarterly report
4.4. Intangible Assets of the Issuer
No information is required to be provided under this item in the present quarterly report
4.5. Information Concerning the Policy and Expenses Incurred by the Issuer in the Area of Scientific and Technological Development, in Respect of Licenses and Patents, New Developments and Research
No information is required to be provided under this item in the present quarterly report Analysis of Trends in the Issuer's Core Business Principal trends in the branch of economy in which the issuer conducts its core business for the most recently closed reporting year and for the respective reporting period consisting of the 3, 6, 9 and 12 months of the current year, and the principal factors affecting the industry situation. Uranium One's principal activities can be divided into two main categories: uranium marketing and uranium mining. The following summarizes what the Issuer sees as the main development trends in each of these two categories. Marketing and Uranium Market Dynamics Uranium is used as fuel for commercial nuclear reactors to generate electricity. Because of their low operating cost, nuclear reactors are used to provide "base load" electricity supply, i.e., the "base" supply that is generated on a continuous basis and only shut down for maintenance and refueling. Following the March 2011 Fukushima accident in Japan, Japan's 54 commercial reactors were shut down. After Fukushima, global demand was significantly impacted, and led to a period of declining prices and over-supply. However, following the reactor re-starts in Japan the long-term growth outlook remains promising. As of December 2019, there were 442 operable units in the world with roughly 390 GWe in capacity in 31 countries. UxC expects global nuclear capacity to grow to 34 countries with 464 reactors (approximately 434 GWe net) by 2030. For 2019, total supply (including production and secondary supplies) of 192 million pounds of U3O8 is expected to be slightly above UxC's Base Case Demand of 189 million pounds U3O8 (this - 73 - includes utility inventory buildup). Primary production is expected to account for 140 million pounds of U3O8, while secondary supplies are expected to total 52 million pounds of U3O8 equivalent (U3O8e). Quarterly sales totals vary significantly since final delivery dates depend on instructions from our customers. With few exceptions, the nuclear fuel industry allows customers to specify the exact time of delivery within 3 to 6 month windows. Because of this, quarterly sales will fluctuate dramatically; total annual sales provide a more accurate and reliable picture of the company's sales performance. Year Total attributable sales (1) Average Realized Average spot market price (million lbs. U3O8) sales price (2) (US$ / lb. U3O8) (US$ / lb. U3O8) 2016 13.5 27 26 2017 13.3 21 22 2018 11.3 25 25 2019 1st quarter 1.9 32 27 2019 2nd quarter 2.6 29 25 2019 3rd quarter 4.0 25 25 2019 4th quarter 3.5 27 25 Notes: Attributable production pounds and attributable sales pounds are from assets owned and joint ventures in commercial production during the period. This is a non-GAAP performance measure. The definitions of non-GAAP measures are included in item 4.1 of the present quarterly report. Uranium Mining Operations Uranium One's attributable production (i.e. the share of the joint ventures' production that is attributable to Uranium One) expressed in both pounds U3O8 and metric tonnes of uranium (t U), and its historical cash operating costs associated with this production, in US$ / lb. U3O8 basis is as follows. Year Total attributable production (1), (3) Total attributable production Cash operating costs (2) (million lbs. U3O8) (1), (3), (4) (US$ / lb. U3O8) (t U) 2016 12.7 4,879 9 2017 13.3 5,098 8 2018 11.4 4,383 8 Q1 2019 2.91 1,121 7 Q2 2019 2.95 1,135 7 Q3 2019 3.07 1,182 7 Q4 2019 3.07 1,179 7 Notes: Attributable production pounds and attributable sales pounds are from assets owned and joint ventures in commercial production during the period. Represents the Corporation's average total cash cost per lb sold of material produced from its operations calculated as follows: "Operating expenses ($ millions) - Produced material" divided by "Attributable sales volume (lb '000) - Produced material". This is a non-GAAP performance measure. The definitions of non-GAAP measures are included in item 4.1 of the present quarterly report. 74 - Minor differences from data presented under item 3.2.4 are possible due to rounding-off and conversion of metric tonnes of uranium (t U) into pounds U 3 O 8 . All of Uranium One's production uses in-situ leaching (also known as in-situ recovery) technology to mine uranium. This mining method entails low capital and operating costs, and as a result Uranium One's cash operating costs are among the lowest of any major uranium producer in the world. Like all mining operations, Uranium One is negatively impacted by inflation. General assessment of the issuer's performance in the industry. Assessment of conformity of the issuer's performance to the industry trends. Reasons justifying the actual performance (satisfactory/non-satisfactory performance in the issuer's opinion). The Issuer's current performance is assessed as satisfactory and in conformity to the industry trends. This information is presented in accordance with the opinions expressed by the issuer's management bodies. Failing agreement between such opinions of the issuer's management bodies about the specified information, opinion of each of the issuer's management bodies shall be indicated together with the reasoning explaining their position. There have been no differences of opinion about the specified information. If a member of the board of directors (supervisory board) of the issuer or member of the management board of the issuer has a dissenting opinion on the provided information as set forth in the minutes of meeting of the board of directors (supervisory board) of the issuer or the management board of the issuer and insists that such dissenting opinion be reflected in the quarterly report, such dissenting opinion with argumentation of such member of the management body shall be provided. There has been no dissenting opinion. 4.7 Analysis of Factors and Conditions That Affect the Issuer's Activities Indicate the factors and conditions (inflation impact, changes in foreign currency indexes, resolutions of state authorities, other economic, financial, political and other factors) that affect the issuer's activities and have had impact on change in issuer's revenue from sale of goods, products, work services and profit (loss) of the issuer from its principal activities. With respect to the Issuer's operations as at the end of this reporting quarter, the main factors and conditions affecting the Issuer's revenues have been the following: the price of uranium, as discussed in item 4.1, above;

increase and/or variations in global production levels; and

secondary supply of uranium. Give a forecast of the duration of the said factors and conditions. The Issuer's outlook with respect to the price of uranium is discussed in item 4.6, above. However, as future movements of the price of uranium or of the levels of global production cannot be predicted with certainty, the Issuer is unable to forecast a duration for the current period of low uranium prices. Acts performed by the issuer and acts that the issuer plans to perform in future in order to use these factors and conditions effectively. Not applicable, given the nature of the factors and conditions described above. - 75 - Methods used by the issuer and methods that the issuer plans to use in future in order to reduce the negative effect of the factors and conditions that affect the issuer's activities. See above, as well as the discussion of risk management in item 2.4 of the present quarterly report. Material events/factors that might have the most negative effect on the issuer's opportunity to attain, in future, the same or higher results as compared with those attained in the most recent reporting period and the probability of such events (factors). The general decline in uranium prices following the Fukushima nuclear incident created a negative market perception which depressed the commodity price in the short term. This has affected the feasibility of new projects and resulted in some projects being delayed or abandoned. The general decline in uranium prices is also caused by high levels of global production which increases the supply of uranium, and also by announcements of closures of nuclear plants in the United States of America and other countries, which reduces demand for uranium. Describe the material events/factors that might improve the results of the issuer's activities and their probability and duration. The events in Japan have now lowered the overall growth projections for nuclear energy, although as stated earlier the world-wide generation of nuclear power, and consumption of uranium, will continue to grow through the end of the current decade. 4.8 Issuer's Competitors The issuer's main existing and prospective competitors in its principal activities, including competitors abroad. Give a list of the factors of the issuer's competitiveness, describing the degree to which they affect the competitiveness of manufactured products (works or services): The uranium exploration and mining business is highly competitive. The Issuer competes with numerous other companies and individuals in the acquisition, exploration, financing and development of mineral properties. There is significant competition for the limited number of uranium acquisition and exploration opportunities. The Issuer's competitive position depends on its ability to successfully and economically explore, acquire and develop new and existing mineral properties. Factors that allow producers to remain competitive in the market over the long term include the quality and size of ore bodies, costs of operation and the acquisition and retention of qualified employees. The Issuer competes with other mining companies for skilled mining engineers, mine and processing plant operators and mechanics, geologists, geophysicists and other technical personnel. The Issuer also competes with other producers, traders and market participants in the spot and term contract markets for the sale of its U3O8 production. The uranium mining business is dominated primarily by large diversified publically traded mining firms, or by government entities. The top 6 producers in 2018 (the last year for which reliable information is available) were Kazatomprom, Orano, CNNC/CGN, Cameco, Uranium One and its affiliates and Rio Tinto Group / Energy Resources of Australia. Uranium ore, or the finished product of triuranium octoxide (U3O8), is a commodity with little to no variation or differentiation. While historically competition between primary U3O8 producers based on price point was minimal as the primary supply of uranium from mine production was not sufficient to meet 100% of uranium demand on an annual basis, the market is currently oversupplied due to a large amount of excess U3O8 and UF6 inventory on the market. This inventory oversupply drives the market prices down as the suppliers are competing on the price. - 76 - V. V. Detailed Information Concerning Individual Members of the Management Bodies of the Issuer, the Bodies of the Issuer Controlling Its Financial and Economic Activities and Brief Information Concerning the Employees (Personnel) of the Issuer

its Board of Directors, which is elected by the shareholders, and

its officers, who are appointed by the Board of Directors. The shareholders are the owners of the Issuer and at law have the power, should they choose to exercise it by a resolution, to manage or direct the management of the business and affairs of the Issuer. In the absence of an exercise of such power by the shareholders, then, subject to certain matters which require approval by the shareholders pursuant to the BCBCA, which is the law under which Uranium One currently exists, the directors have the power and duty to manage or supervise the management of the business and affairs of Uranium One. With certain exceptions mandated by the BCBCA, this power is generally delegated by the directors to the officers. The articles of the Issuer permit the Board of Directors to create any offices that they may consider necessary, and to determine the powers and duties of each office so created. When appointing officers, it is the practice of the Board of Directors of Uranium One to assign an area of responsibility to each officer for internal administrative purposes, but the Board of Directors does not specify the powers of each such officer. In addition, the articles of Uranium One provide that contracts and other instruments may be signed on behalf of Uranium One (and therefore be binding on Uranium One) by any two (2) directors or officers of Uranium One, and that the board of directors may from time to time authorize any other person or persons to sign any particular instrument. Finally, the BCBCA provides that a third party is entitled to rely on the actions of any person held out by a corporation as a director, officer or agent of a corporation as being binding on the corporation, even if such person lacked the authority to take such action, unless such third party knew that such person lacked the necessary authority. As a result of the foregoing factors, the authority of any given officer to bind the Issuer in its dealings with third parties is not limited by such officer's title, i.e. any such officer could bind the Issuer in dealings with third parties. 5.1(a) Board of Directors Name Positions with the Board of Directors or Year of Birth (Last Name, First Name, and Committees of the Board of Directors Patronymic or Middle Name) Konstantinov, Vasily Leonardovich Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors 1960 (until January 31, 2020) Shutov, Andrey Nikolayevich Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors 1971 (since February 11, 2020) Newton, Fletcher T. Director 1955 Riabchenko, Aleksandr Director 1983 Jane Luck Director 1962 - 77 - Notes: Mr. Konstantinov resigned from his position as Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors effective as of January 31, 2020, and by resolution of the Board of Directors passed on February 11, 2020, Mr. Andrey Nikolayevich Shutov was appointed as Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors. 5.1(b) Officers Name Office held with Uranium One Year of Birth (Last Name, First Name, and Patronymic or Middle Name) Newton, Fletcher T. Chief Executive Officer 1955 Since October 1, 2018, the functions and responsibilities of the Chief Financial Officer of the Issuer have been assumed by members of the Finance Department of TENEX JSC, an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of ROSATOM, overseen by Mr. Maxim Evgenyevich Dranov, its Director, Finance and Digitalization, under a service agreement, and supported by Uranium One's Toronto office and its regional- based teams. These functions were previously performed by members of the Finance Department of Uranium One Group, Joint-Stock Company, also led by Mr. Dranov as Vice President, Economy and Finance of that company, under a service agreement from December 31, 2015 to October 1, 2018. Information concerning the availability of the code of corporate governance of the issuer or any other similar document shall be indicated. The Issuer's Board of Directors has adopted a Code of Business Conduct and Ethics (the "Code") for the directors, officers and employees of the Issuer. The Board of Directors has responsibility for monitoring compliance with the Code by ensuring that all directors, officers and employees receive and become familiar with the Code and acknowledge their understanding of its provisions. Any non-compliance with the Code is to be reported to the Vice-President, Legal or other appropriate person. A copy of the Code may be accessed on the Corporation's website at www.uranium1.com. Information on the changes made to the Articles of Association of the issuer, internal documents governing the activities of the issuer's management bodies in the most recent reporting period shall be indicated. The Issuer was originally incorporated on January 2, 1997 by Articles of Incorporation under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) with the name "Southern Cross Resources Inc.". The Issuer was continued under the CBCA by Articles of Continuance on March 17, 2005. Said articles were amended several times during the period from 2005 to 2015. Until November 21, 2018, the Issuer was governed by said articles (as amended) and its by-laws. The Issuer was further continued under the BCBCA by a Certificate of Continuance on November 21, 2018. The Issuer is currently governed by the articles adopted upon its continuance under the BCBCA. 5.2. Information Concerning Individual Members of the Management Bodies of the Issuer Members of the management body shall be disclosed with respect to each management body of the issuer (with the exception of the General Meeting of Shareholders (Members)). The following information shall be specified for each individual member of the management body: full name, year of birth; education; all positions held by the individual within the issuer and other entities during the past five years and at present, chronologically, including part-time positions: stake held by the individual in the authorized capital of the Issuer being a business entity; also, for Issuers being joint-stock companies, the percentage of the ordinary shares in the Issuer held by the individual and quantity of shares of each category (type) in the Issuer that can be acquired by the individual as a result of exercising the rights attached to the issuer's options held by the individual: - 78 - stake held by the individual in the authorized capital of the subsidiaries and dependent companies of the Issuer; also, for subsidiaries and dependent companies being joint-stock companies, the percentage of the ordinary shares in the subsidiary or dependent company of the Issuer held by the individual and quantity of shares of each category (type) in the subsidiary or dependent company of the Issuer that can be acquired by the individual as a result of exercising the rights attached to the options of the Issuer's subsidiary or dependent company held by the individual: nature of any family relations with individual members of the issuer's management bodies and (or) bodies exercising control of the issuer's financial and economic activities: information concerning the imposition of administrative sanctions against the individual for any violation of law in the area of finance, taxes and dues, securities market or criminal sanctions (criminal record) for crimes in the field of economics and (or) offences against the state: information concerning the positions held by the individual in the management bodies of business entities when bankruptcy proceedings were initiated against the above-mentioned entities and (or) one of the bankruptcy procedures provided for by the insolvency (bankruptcy) laws of the Russian Federation was introduced. In respect of each member of the board of directors (supervisory board) of the issuer the following information shall be additionally specified: participation in the committees of the board of directors (supervisory board) (as a member or as a chairman of the committee) specifying the name of the committee(s); members of the board of directors (supervisory board), which the issuer considers independent. 1. Fletcher Newton, CEO and Director Full Name: Fletcher T. Newton Current Position(s) with Issuer: Chief Executive Officer and Director Year of Birth: 1955 Education: Date of Graduation or Period of Institution Degree / Diploma Attendance 1973 - 1978 Harvard College Soviet Studies, Magna cum Laude 1976 - 1977 Leningrad State University Philology 1980 - 1983 University of Denver College of Juris Doctorus Law Positions Held in the Last Five (5) Years: Period Organization Position January 2013 - April 2015 New World Consulting, LLC Principal/Owner March, 2015 to present TENEX-USA, Incorporated Director (formerly TENAM Corporation) April, 2015 to present TENEX-USA, Incorporated President (formerly TENAM Corporation) September 2018 to present Uranium One Inc. Director May 2019 to present Uranium One Inc. Chief Executive Officer Independent Member of the Board of Directors: No Stake held in Authorized Capital of the Issuer: None Percentage of the Common Shares of the Issuer held: None Quantity of Shares of the Issuer that may be acquired on the exercise of Options: None Stake held in Authorized Capital of Subsidiaries and Dependent Companies: None Percentage of the Ordinary Shares held in Subsidiaries and Dependent Companies: None - 79 - Quantity of Shares of Subsidiaries and Dependent Companies that may be acquired on the exercise of Options: None Family Relations with other Members of Issuer's Management Bodies: None Administrative or Criminal Sanctions None Involvement in Commercial Entities who underwent Bankruptcy Proceedings: None 2. Vasily Konstantinov, Chairman and Director (until January 31, 2020) Full Name: Vasily Leonardovich Konstantinov Current Position(s) with Issuer: Chairman and Director Year of Birth: 1960 Education: Date of Graduation or Period of Institution Degree / Diploma Attendance 1983 Bauman Moscow State Degree in Power Generation, Technical University Machinery and Equipment (Moscow, Russia) 2003 Griboedov Institute for Degree in Law International Law and Economics (Moscow, Russia) 2008 Russian Government Financial Degree in Finance and Credit Academy (Moscow, Russia) Positions Held in the Last Five (5) Years: Period Organization Position October 2014 to January 2015 Uranium One Holding N.V. President February 2015 to June 2018 Uranium One Holding N.V. Member of the Supervisory Board February 2015 to March 2017 Uranium One Inc. Member of Audit Committee February 2015 to January 2020 Uranium One Inc. Director February 2015 to January 2020 Uranium One Inc. Chairman April 2015 to present Uranium One Group, Joint- President Stock Company October 2016 to June 2018 Uranium One Holding N.V. Chairman of the Supervisory Board February 2018 to August 2018 JSC Akbastau Member of the Board of Directors February 2018 to July 2018 JSC Zarechnoye Member of the Board of directors February 2018 to August 2018 Karatau LLP Member of the Supervisory Board February 2018 to July 2018 LLP «JV «RBM-Kazakhstan» Member of the Supervisory Board February 2018 to July 2018 Khorasan-U LLP Member of the Supervisory Board February 2018 to July 2018 Southern Mining and Chemical Member of the Supervisory Company LLP Board Independent Member of the Board of Directors: No Stake held in Authorized Capital of the Issuer: None - 80 - Percentage of the Common Shares of the Issuer held: None Quantity of Shares of the Issuer that may be acquired on the exercise of Options: None Stake held in Authorized Capital of Subsidiaries and Dependent Companies: None Percentage of the Ordinary Shares held in Subsidiaries and Dependent Companies: None Quantity of Shares of Subsidiaries and Dependent Companies that may be acquired on the exercise of Options: None Family Relations with other Members of Issuer's Management Bodies: None Administrative or Criminal Sanctions None Involvement in Commercial Entities who underwent Bankruptcy Proceedings: None 3. Andrey Shutov, Chairman and Director (since February 11, 2020) Full Name: Andrey Nikolayevich Shutov Current Position(s) with Issuer: Chairman and Director Year of Birth: 1971 Education: Date of Graduation or Period of Institution Degree / Diploma Attendance 1994 Bauman Moscow State Degree in materials-handling, Technical University construction and road machinery (Moscow, Russia) and equipment Positions Held in the Last Five (5) Years: Period Organization Position December 2015 to present Uranium One Group, Joint- Vice-president, operations Stock Company June 2016 to present Headspring Investments Director (Proprietary) Limited June 2016 to present Runex Uranium Director (Proprietary) Limited February 2017 to present Mantra Tanzania Limited Member of the Board of Directors / Director April 2018 to present LLP «JV «RBM-Kazakhstan» Member of Supervisory Board May 2018 to October 2019 JSC Akbastau Member of the Board of Directors May 2018 to present LLP «JV «RBM-Kazakhstan» Chairman of Supervisory Board May 2018 to present Karatau LLP Member of the Supervisory Board May 2018 to present Kyzylkum LLP Member of the Supervisory Board May 2018 to present Khorasan-U LLP Member of the Supervisory Board May 2018 to present SKZ-U LLP Member of the Supervisory Board June 2018 to present Southern Mining and Chemical Member of the Supervisory Board Company LLP July 2018 to present JSC Zarechnoye Member of the Board of Directors July 2018 to present Vostok Power Rsources Director Limited July 2018 to present Uranium One Group, Joint- Member of the Board of Directors Stock Company August 2018 to July 2019 Karatau LLP Chairman of Supervisory Board - 81 - February 2019 to present Joint Stock Company Kazakh- Chairman of the Board of Russian-Kyrgyz Joint Venture Directors with Foreign Investments Zarechnoye July 2019 to present Mantra Resources Pty Limited Member of the Board of Directors / Director February 2020 to present Uranium One Inc. Director February 2020 to present Uranium One Inc. Chairman Independent Member of the Board of Directors: No Stake held in Authorized Capital of the Issuer: None Percentage of the Common Shares of the Issuer held: None Quantity of Shares of the Issuer that may be acquired on the exercise of Options: None Stake held in Authorized Capital of Subsidiaries and Dependent Companies: None Percentage of the Ordinary Shares held in Subsidiaries and Dependent Companies: None Quantity of Shares of Subsidiaries and Dependent Companies that may be acquired on the exercise of Options: None Family Relations with other Members of Issuer's Management Bodies: None Administrative or Criminal Sanctions None Involvement in Commercial Entities who underwent Bankruptcy Proceedings: None - 82 - 4. Jane Luck, Vice-President, Legal and Director Full Name: Jane Luck Current Position(s) with Issuer: Vice-President, Legal and Director Year of Birth: 1962 Education: Date of Graduation or Period of Institution Degree / Diploma Attendance 1980-1984 Queen's University Bachelor of Arts (Honours), Political Studies *1987-1989 Queen's University Bachelor of Laws (*First year, 1986, at Osgoode Hall Law School, York University) 2012 Osgoode Hall Law School, Certificate in Mining Law York University Positions Held in the Last Five (5) Years: Period Organization Position 2012 to present Uranium One Inc. Vice-President, Legal May 2019 to present Uranium One Inc. Director Independent Member of the Board of Directors: No Stake held in Authorized Capital of the Issuer: None Percentage of the Common Shares of the Issuer held: None Quantity of Shares of the Issuer that may be acquired on the exercise of Options: None Stake held in Authorized Capital of Subsidiaries and Dependent Companies: None Percentage of the Ordinary Shares held in Subsidiaries and Dependent Companies: None Quantity of Shares of Subsidiaries and Dependent Companies that may be acquired on the exercise of Options: None Family Relations with other Members of Issuer's Management Bodies: None Administrative or Criminal Sanctions None Involvement in Commercial Entities who underwent Bankruptcy Proceedings: None - 83 - 5. Aleksandr Riabchenko, Director Full Name: Aleksandr Riabchenko Current Position(s) with Issuer: Director Year of Birth: 1983 Education: Date of Graduation or Period of Institution Degree / Diploma Attendance 2000-2005 Financial University of Russian Masters Degree Federation Positions Held in the Last Five (5) Years: Period Organization Position Feb 2014 - Sep 2018 Uranium One Group, Joint-Stock Head of Budgeting Department Company Oct 2016 - to present Mantra Tanzania Limited Member of the Board Oct 2018 - Jan 2019 TENEX, Joint-Stock Company Head of the Department of Subsidiary Financial and Economic Services [Russian: Департамент сопровождения финансово-экономической деятельности дочерних и зависимых обществ] Feb 2019 - to present Uranium One Holding N.V. The authorities of the management bodies of the Issuer have not been transferred to another person. 5.3. Information Concerning the Amount of Remuneration and (or) Reimbursement of Expenses for Each Management Body of the Issuer In the quarterly report of the issuer for the 1st quarter the information under this item for the most recent closed reporting year and for the reporting period consisting of the three months of the current year. In the quarterly report for the 2nd - 4th quarters the information under this item for the reporting periods consisting of the 6, 9 and 12 months respectively, shall be disclosed. As related to each management body of the issuer (excluding individual holding the position (performing the functions) of the sole executive body of the issuer, unless such person is a manager), all remuneration types shall be described specifying the amount, including salary of the members of management bodies of the issuer being its employees (including secondary job employees), bonuses, commissions, remunerations paid separately for participation in the activities of the relevant management body, other types of remuneration paid by the issuer within the relevant reporting period. Expenses connected with performing the functions of the sole executive body reimbursed by the issuer for the relevant reporting period with indication their amounts shall be disclosed. The following table provides information for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 regarding compensation paid to or earned by (i) the senior executive officers and (ii) the Directors of the Issuer. Non-equity incentive plan compensation Annual Long-term Name and Incentive Incentive All Other Total Principal Salary Plans Plans Compensation Compensation Position (US$) (US$) (US$) (US$)(2) (3) (US$) Senior Executive 141,357 336,930 478,287 Officers(1) Directors 24,296 24,296 Notes: All amounts are expressed in US$. CDN$ amounts have been converted to US$ using the exchange rate of US$

1.00 = CDN$ 1.3268 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. Represents bonuses paid to senior executive officers in respect of each financial year referred to above. Bonuses earned in respect of a given financial year are typically awarded in April of the following financial year after finalization of the Corporation's financial statements for the financial year. Includes, for directors, the aggregate reimbursement of expenses related to the performance of their duties. Directors who are also executive officers are not paid a fee in their capacity as directors while they are also executive officers of the Corporation. Also includes, for senior executive officers, retiring allowance, severance, vacation pay, taxable benefits and the reimbursement of expenses related to the performance of their duties. 85 - Long-Term Incentive Plans On March 26, 2014, the Corporation adopted a long-term incentive plan ("LTIP") for its employees. The LTIP provided for incentive awards in the form of long-term/deferred cash awards and performance share units ("PSUs"). PSUs awarded under the LTIP were to vest on December 31 of the third year of a three-year performance period. At the end of each year of the performance period, certain performance criteria were to be assessed based on the satisfaction of the performance criteria for such year. At the end of each year one-third of the PSUs awarded and the deferred cash awarded was subject to an adjustment factor of 0% to 200%, and the resulting adjusted number of PSUs or deferred cash would have been "banked". Only banked amounts would have vested at the end of the three-year performance period, and would then have been converted into a cash payment per PSU equal to the fair value per common share of the Corporation determined as of the end of the third year. On April 15, 2017, the Board of Directors of the Issuer decided to terminate the LTIP with respect to awards after 2016. Awards made before the termination remain outstanding. As part of the termination arrangement these awards were assessed a fixed cash value which will be paid out at the end of each year of the remaining three-year vesting period for each outstanding award, with the last such payment being made by April of 2020. Additionally, information on the resolutions adopted by the authorized management bodies of the issuer and (or) information concerning existing agreements in relation to the amount of such remuneration to be paid and (or) to the amount of such reimbursement to be paid. The remuneration of the Issuer's directors and senior officers is determined from time to time by the Board of Directors. Information under this item cannot be the subject of the confidentiality agreement, which could prevent its disclosure in the quarterly report. 5.4. Information Concerning the Structure and Competence of Bodies Exercising Control of the Issuer's Financial and Economic Activities As Well As Information Concerning Organisation of Risk Management and Internal Control System Full description of the structure of the bodies exercising control of the issuer's financial and economic activities and their authority as specified in the Articles of Association (constituent documents) and by-laws of the issuer. The main body of control is the Board of Directors. In addition to the above, a Russian translation of the Charter of the Board of Directors, which was adopted by the Board of Directors of the Issuer on August 12, 2015, is available on www.uranium1.com. Details of organisation of the system of risk management and internal control of the issuer's financial and economic activities shall be provided: - 86 - information about the audit committee of the board of directors (supervisory board) of the issuer, its existence, functions and quantitative and personnel composition; The Board of Directors of the Issuer does not have an Audit Committee. The full Board of Directors performs the functions of an Audit Committee information about the stand-alone unit(s) for risk management and internal control of the issuer (other body (stand-alone unit) for internal control over the financial and business activities of the issuer other than internal audit commission (internal auditor)), its existence, objectives and functions; The Issuer has implemented a risk management process as well as a system of internal controls to safe guard the Issuer's assets and controls over financial reporting. The Issuer also has an Internal Audit department that performs risk-based audits as well as annual audits on the Issuer's internal controls over financial reporting ("ICFR"). Based on guidance from the bodies of control noted above as well as the senior executive management (specifically the CEO), the corporate and regional teams are responsible for the implementation of the detailed internal control systems. Internal audit also assists in this regard and performs annual reviews as further discussed below. information about the stand-alone unit(s) for internal audit (internal audit service), its existence, objectives and functions; The internal audit function of the Corporation is provided by the Issuer's affiliate company's office in Moscow. The work of the internal audit department is based on an annual internal audit plan, as approved by the Board of Directors. The internal audit department staff assigned to the Issuer's internal audits currently consists of at least three persons. The Head, Group Internal Audit, is situated in the Moscow corporate office of the Issuer's affiliate, and has made rotational visits to all operations as part of his duties. The internal audit department's focus is a risk-based mix of assurance and advisory services. The majority of the assurance reviews are based on internal controls over financial reporting. Internal Audit follows a standard methodology consisting of five phases, to review and report on the design and effectiveness of internal controls: Phase 1 - Risk assessment

Phase 2 - Scoping and Planning

Phase 3 - Internal control documentation (prepare, update, review)

Phase 4 - Identify and test key controls

Phase 5 - Report on design and effectiveness of ICFR Advisory reviews focus on operationally significant or high risk areas of the Issuer's business. Internal Audit is also involved in the preparation and review of corporate policies e.g. delegation of authority policy, authorization of expenditure policy. The role of Internal Audit is to assist management and the Board of Directors in the effective discharge of their responsibilities with respect to governance, risk management and internal control. Functionally, the Head, Group Internal Audit reports directly to the Chairman of the Board of Directors and administratively to the CEO. This ensures that a high level of independence can be maintained. - 87 - Details of the Issuer's policy in relation to risk management and internal control, as well as of the Issuer's internal document specifying the rules for preventing the unlawful use of confidential (insider) information. Uranium One has a strict policy on the use of confidential information which is set out in its Code of Business Conduct and Ethics. A Russian translation of the Issuer's Code of Business Conduct and Ethics is available on www.uranium1.com. 5.5. Information Concerning Individual Members of Bodies Exercising Control of the Issuer's Financial and Economic Activities Information concerning the internal auditor or individual members of the Audit Committee and other bodies exercising control of the issuer's financial and economic activities shall include the following details of each member of such body of the issuer: full name, year of birth; education; all positions held by the member of the body exercising control of the issuer's financial and economic activities within the issuer and in other entities during the past five years and at present, chronologically, including part-time positions; stake held by the member of the body exercising control of the issuer's financial and economic activities in the authorized capital of the Issuer being a business entity; also, for Issuers being joint-stock companies, the percentage of the ordinary shares in the Issuer held by the individual and quantity of shares of each category (type) in the Issuer that can be acquired by the individual as a result of exercising the rights attached to the issuer's options held by the individual; stake held by the member of the body exercising control of the issuer's financial and economic activities in the authorized capital of the subsidiaries and dependent companies of the Issuer; also, for subsidiaries and dependent companies being joint-stock companies, the percentage of the ordinary shares in the subsidiary or dependent company of the Issuer held by the individual and quantity of shares of each category (type) in the subsidiary or dependent company of the Issuer that can be acquired by the individual as a result of exercising the rights attached to the options of the Issuer's subsidiary or dependent company held by the individual; nature of any family relations of the member of the body exercising control of the issuer's financial and economic activities with other members of the body exercising control of the issuer's financial and economic activities, members of the board (supervisory board) of the Issuer, members of the collective executive body, individual in the position (performing the functions) of the sole executive body; information concerning the imposition of administrative sanctions against the member of the body exercising control of the issuer's financial and economic activities for any violation of law in the area of finance, taxes and dues, securities market or criminal sanctions (on criminal record) for crimes in the field of economics and (or) offences against the state; information concerning the positions held by the member of the body exercising control of the issuer's financial and economic activities in the management bodies of business entities when bankruptcy proceedings were initiated against the above-mentioned entities and (or) one of the bankruptcy procedures provided for by the insolvency (bankruptcy) laws of the Russian Federation was introduced. If the issuer has stand-alone unit(s) for risk management and internal control (other body (stand-alone unit) for internal control over the financial and over financial and business activities of the issuer other than internal audit commission (internal auditor)) and (or) stand-alone unit(s) for internal audit (internal audit service), the information under this item shall be provided in respect of the head of such stand-alone unit (body) of the issuer. Control over the economic and financial activities of the Issuer is carried out by the Board of Directors. Information on the members of the Board of Directors is given in item 5.2, above. 5.6. Information Concerning the Amount of Remuneration, Benefits and (or) Reimbursement of Expenses for the Body Exercising Control of the Issuer's Financial and Economic Activities In the quarterly report for the 1st quarter of the issuer, the information under this item for the most recent closed reporting year and for the reporting period consisting of the three months of the current year. In the - 88 - quarterly report for the 2nd - 4th quarters, the information under this item for the reporting periods consisting of the 6, 9 and 12 months of the current year respectively, shall be disclosed. As related to each body exercising control of the issuer's financial and economic activities (excluding individual holding the position (performing the functions) of the internal auditor of the issuer), all remuneration types shall be described specifying the amount, including salary of the members of the bodies for internal control over the financial and business activities of the issuer being the issuer's employees (including secondary job employees), bonuses, commissions remunerations paid separately for participation in the activities of the relevant internal control body, other types of remuneration paid by the issuer within the relevant reporting period. Expenses connected with performing the functions of the members of the bodies exercising control of the issuer's financial and economic activities of the issuer reimbursed by the issuer within the relevant reporting period with indication their amounts shall be disclosed. In the quarterly reports of the issuer for the 2nd - 4th quarters the information under this item shall be disclosed for the reporting periods consisting of the 6, 9 and 12 months of the current year respectively. The average headcount of the issuer's personnel (employees), including those working in its branches and representative offices, as well as the amount of gross and social security payments. Name of indicator For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019(1)(2) average headcount of employees, persons 37 gross payroll for the reporting period, US$ millions 3.02 social payments for the reporting period, US$ millions(3) 0.53 Notes: Payroll and social payments in Kazakhstan were paid in KZT and were converted into US$ at a rate of US$1.00 = KZT 383.0204 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. Payroll and social payments in the Issuer's head office were paid in CDN$ and were converted into US$ at a rate of US$1.00 = CDN$ 1.3268 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. Payroll includes severance or redundancy payments to employees whose employment has been terminated. Social payments include the Corporation's contributions to pension / superannuation plans or trusts, workers' safety insurance / workers' compensation levies, life, disability and health insurance, employment insurance, and related payroll taxes, depending on the country in which the employees are located. The headcount of personnel of the Corporation including branches and representative offices as at December 31, 2019comprised 37 employees. In addition, the Corporation's subsidiaries and joint ventures (other than SKZ-U) had 2,337 employees as at December 31, 2019 which includes 2,322 employed by the joint ventures in Kazakhstan, and 15 employed by US subsidiaries. Not applicable; the Issuer no longer has any stock option plans. - 90 - VI. Information Concerning the Issuer's Stakeholders (Shareholders) and Related-Party Transactions Executed by the Issuer 6.1. Information Concerning Total Number of the Issuer's Stakeholders (Shareholders) Total number of the issuer's members as of the end date of the most recently closed reporting quarter shall be indicated. The Issuer currently has, and has had at all times since October 18, 2013, only two registered shareholders. For issuers being joint stock companies, the total number of persons having non zero outstanding on their personal accounts registered in the issuer's shareholder register as of end date of the most recently closed reporting quarter shall be specified. The Issuer currently has, and has had at all times since October 18, 2013, only two registered shareholders. If the entities registered in the issuer's shareholder register include nominee holders of the issuer's shares, the total number of nominee holders of the issuer's shares shall also be specified. Neither of the Issuer's shareholders is a nominee shareholder. In addition, the total number of persons included in the most recent list of persons entitled to participate in the general shareholders meeting of the issuer (or another list elaborated for the purposes of exercising of rights attached to the issuer's shares and for elaboration of which the nominal holders of the issuer's shares provided information on the persons for whose benefit they hold (held) the issuer's shares), specifying categories (types) of the issuer's shares whose holders were subject to inclusion in such list as well as the date of elaboration of such list shall be provided. Only the registered shareholders of the Issuer are entitled to participate in general meetings of the shareholders of the Issuer, and the Issuer has only two registered shareholders. For issuers being joint stock companies information regarding number of their own shares on the issuer's balance as of the end date of the most recently closed reporting quarter shall be indicated separately for each category (type) of shares. Not applicable For issuers being joint stock companies information known thereto regarding number of the issuer's shares held by companies under control thereof shall be indicated separately for each category (type) of shares. All of the outstanding shares of the Issuer are held by companies under the control of ROSATOM, since both of the Issuer's shareholders are indirect subsidiaries of ROSATOM. 6.2. Information Concerning the Issuer's Stakeholders (Shareholders) Owning No Less Than five Percent of Its Authorized Capital or No Less Than five Percent of Its Ordinary Shares; Information Concerning the Persons Controlling Such Stakeholders (Shareholders) And, If None, On the Stakeholders (Shareholders) Owning No Less Than 20 Percent of Their Authorized Capital or No Less Than 20 Percent of Their Ordinary Shares The information shall be disclosed by issuers which are business entities. The information that is known or should have been known by the issuer as of the closing date of the relevant reporting period shall be disclosed under this item. If the issuer's stakeholders (shareholders) include entities owning no less than five percent of its authorized capital or no less than five percent of the issuer's ordinary shares, the following information shall be specified for each of such entities: - 91 - 1.Uranium One Holding N.V. full and short company name: Uranium One Holding N.V. (this company does not have a short name) name (for a non-profit entity): Not applicable location: Rapenburgerstraat 175N, 1011VM Amsterdam, the Netherlands taxpayer identification number (INN) (if applicable): Not applicable main state registration number (if applicable): 34256224 (Netherlands) full name of an individual: Not applicable stake held by the issuer's shareholder in the issuer's authorized capital, the percentage of the issuer's ordinary shares held: 852,524,326 Common Shares, Series A (89.07% of the total outstanding shares) the information on the persons controlling such stakeholder (shareholder) and, if none, on the persons holding not less than 20 per cent of the charter capital or not less than 20 per cent of ordinary shares in such stakeholder (shareholder). Uranium One Holding N.V. is an indirect subsidiary of ROSATOM. See below for details. In relation to each person controlling a stakeholder (shareholder) of the issuer owning no less than five percent of its authorized capital or no less than five percent of the issuer's ordinary shares, the following information shall be specified for each of such entities and, if none, on each person persons holding not less than 20 per cent of the charter (contributory) capital (mutual fund) or not less than 20 per cent of ordinary shares in such stakeholder (shareholder), the following shall be specified: full company name: State Atomic Energy Company "ROSATOM" short company name: ROSATOM name (for a non-profitentity): State Atomic Energy Company "ROSATOM" (ROSATOM is a non-profit organization under the laws of the Russian Federation) location: 24 Bolshaya Ordynka Street, Moscow, 119017, Russian Federation taxpayer identification number: 7706413348 state registration number: 1077799032926 In relation to each person controlling a stakeholder (shareholder) of the issuer owning no less than five percent of its authorized capital or no less than five percent of the issuer's ordinary shares, the following information shall be specified for each of such entities the following information shall be additionally specified: type of control (direct or indirect control); indirect control basis of such control (participation in the legal entity being the participant (shareholder) of the issuer; entering into a partnership agreement; entering into an appointment agreement; entering into a shareholders agreement; entering into another agreement subject matter of which is exercising of rights attached to shares in the entity being the participant (shareholder) of the issuer); ROSATOM indirectly owns 94.4629% of the outstanding shares of Uranium One Holding N.V. indicator of control (rights of control in respect of more than 50 per cent votes in the supreme management body of the issuer's controlled entity; right to appoint (elect) the sole executive body of the issuer's controlled entity; right to appoint (elect) more than 50 per cent of the collegial management body of the issuer's controlled entity); ROSATOM exercises control over this stakeholder through its control of the entities that directly own the shares of the stakeholder and such entities' rights as shareholders of the stakeholder. in case of indirect control, all entities controlled by the issuer (the chain of the entities directly or indirectly controlled by the issuer) via which the issuer exercises indirect control over the controlled entity. The following - 92 - shall be specified in respect of each such entity: full and short company name, location, Individual taxpayer number (if applicable), main state registration number (if applicable); Uranium One Holding N.V. is owned as to 100% by Uranium One Group, Joint-Stock Company. full and short company name: Uranium One Group, Joint-Stock Company short company name: U1 Group JSC location: 24 Bolshaya Ordynka Street, Moscow, 119017, Russian Federation taxpayer identification number: 7706641432 state registration number: 1067760346103 ROSATOM owns 94.46% of this entity indirectly (as to 78.433% through Joint Stock Company "Atomic Energy Power Corporation", which is 94.4491% owned by ROSATOM, and as to 21.567% through Atomredmetzoloto Uranium Holding Co., Joint-Stock Company, which is 94.5127% owned by ROSATOM. full company name: Atomredmetzoloto Uranium Holding Co., Joint-Stock Company short company name: ARMZ JSC location: Bolshoi Drovyanoi pereulok, Building 22, Moscow, 109004, Russian Federation taxpayer identification number: 7706016076 state registration number: 1027700043645 ROSATOM owns 94.5127% of this entity both directly (as to 1.1454%) and indirectly (as to 84.5145% through Joint-Stock Company "Atomic Energy Power Corporation", which is 94.4491% owned by ROSATOM, and as to 14.3401% through TVEL, Joint-StockCompany, which is 100% owned by Joint- Stock Company "Atomic Energy Power Corporation", which is 94.4491% owned by ROSATOM). full company name: Joint Stock Company "Atomic Energy Power Corporation" short company name: JSC "AEP" location: 24 Bolshaya Ordynka Street, Moscow, 119017, Russian Federation taxpayer identification number: 7706664260 state registration number: 1077758081664 ROSATOM owns 94.4491 % of this entity directly, while the remaining 5.5509% is owned by the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation. full company name: TVEL, Joint-Stock Company short company name: TVEL, JSC location: 49 Kashirskoe highway, Moscow, 115409, Russian Federation taxpayer identification number: 7706123550 state registration number: 1027739121475 ROSATOM owns 94.4491 % of this entity indirectly through Joint Stock Company "Atomic Energy Power Corporation", which owns 100% of this entity. other information at the issuer's discretion. None. If there is no person controlling the issuer's stakeholders (shareholders) owning no less than five percent of its authorized capital or no less than five percent of its ordinary shares, this should be specified. In relation to the persons holding not less than 20 per cent of the charter capital or not less than 20 per cent of ordinary shares in such stakeholder (shareholder) the following information shall be additionally specified: such person's stake in the charter capital of the participant of the issuer and in the issuer's ordinary share capital; See above. such person's stake in the charter capital of the issuer and in the issuer's ordinary share capital; 94.46% (indirectly) - 93 - other information at the issuer's discretion. None. If there is no person holding not less than 20 per cent of the charter capital or not less than 20 per cent of ordinary shares in such stakeholder (shareholder), this should be specified. 2. Uranium One Group, Joint-Stock Company full and short company name: Uranium One Group, Joint-Stock Company short company name: U1 Group JSC name (for a non-profit entity): Not applicable location: 24 Bolshaya Ordynka Street, Moscow, 119017, Russian Federation taxpayer identification number (INN) (if applicable): 7706641432 main state registration number (if applicable): 1067760346103 full name of an individual: Not applicable stake held by the issuer's shareholder in the issuer's authorized capital, the percentage of the issuer's ordinary shares held: 104,664,710 Common Shares (10.93% of the outstanding shares) the information on the persons controlling such stakeholder (shareholder) and, if none, on the persons holding not less than 20 per cent of the charter capital or not less than 20 per cent of ordinary shares in such stakeholder (shareholder). Uranium One Group, Joint-StockCompany is an indirect subsidiary of ROSATOM. See below for details. In relation to each person controlling a stakeholder (shareholder) of the issuer owning no less than five percent of its authorized capital or no less than five percent of the issuer's ordinary shares, the following information shall be specified for each of such entities and, if none, on each person persons holding not less than 20 per cent of the charter (contributory) capital (mutual fund) or not less than 20 per cent of ordinary shares in such stakeholder (shareholder), the following shall be specified: full company name: State Atomic Energy Company "ROSATOM" short company name: ROSATOM name (for a non-profitentity): State Atomic Energy Company "ROSATOM" (ROSATOM is a non-profit organization under the laws of the Russian Federation) location: 24 Bolshaya Ordynka Street, Moscow, 119017, Russian Federation taxpayer identification number: 7706413348 state registration number: 1077799032926 In relation to each person controlling a stakeholder (shareholder) of the issuer owning no less than five percent of its authorized capital or no less than five percent of the issuer's ordinary shares, the following information shall be specified for each of such entities the following information shall be additionally specified: type of control (direct or indirect control); indirect control basis of such control (participation in the legal entity being the participant (shareholder) of the issuer; entering into a partnership agreement; entering into an appointment agreement; entering into a shareholders agreement; entering into another agreement subject matter of which is exercising of rights attached to shares in the entity being the participant (shareholder) of the issuer; ROSATOM indirectly owns 94.4629% of the outstanding shares of Uranium One Group, Joint-StockCompany. indicator of control (rights of control in respect of more than 50 per cent votes in the supreme management body of the issuer's controlled entity; right to appoint (elect) the sole executive body of the issuer's controlled entity; right to appoint (elect) more than 50 per cent of the collegial management body of the issuer's controlled entity); ROSATOM exercises control over this stakeholder through its control of the entities that directly own the shares of the stakeholder and such entities' rights as shareholders of the stakeholder. in case of indirect control, all entities controlled by the issuer (the chain of the entities directly or indirectly controlled by the issuer) via which the issuer exercises indirect control over the controlled entity. The following - 94 - shall be specified in respect of each such entity: full and short company name, location, Individual taxpayer number (if applicable), main state registration number (if applicable); Uranium One Group, Joint-Stock Company is owned 21.567% by Atomredmetzoloto Uranium Holding Co., Joint-Stock Company, and 78.433% by Joint Stock Company "Atomic Energy Power Corporation". full company name: Atomredmetzoloto Uranium Holding Co., Joint-Stock Company short company name: ARMZ JSC Location: Bolshoi Drovyanoi pereulok, Building 22, Moscow, 109004, Russian Federation taxpayer identification number: 7706016076 state registration number: 1027700043645 ROSATOM owns 94.5127% of this entity both directly (as to 1.1454%) and indirectly (as to 84.5145% through Joint-Stock Company "Atomic Energy Power Corporation", which is 94.4491% owned by ROSATOM, and as to 14.3401% through TVEL, Joint-Stock Company , which is 100% owned by Joint- Stock Company "Atomic Energy Power Corporation", which is 94.4491% owned by ROSATOM), and this entity owns 21.567% of the outstanding shares of Uranium One Group, Joint-Stock Company. full company name: Joint Stock Company "Atomic Energy Power Corporation" short company name: JSC "AEP" location: 24 Bolshaya Ordynka Street, Moscow, 119017, Russian Federation taxpayer identification number: 770664260 state registration number: 1077758081664 ROSATOM owns 94.4491% of this entity directly, while the remaining 5.5509% is owned by the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation, and this entity owns 78.433% of the outstanding shares of Uranium One Group, Joint-Stock Company. full company name: TVEL, Joint-Stock Company short company name: TVEL, JSC location: 49 Kashirskoe highway, Moscow, 115409, Russian Federation taxpayer identification number: 7706123550 state registration number: 1027739121475 ROSATOM owns 94.4491% of this entity indirectly through Joint Stock Company "Atomic Energy Power Corporation", which owns 100% of this entity. other information at the issuer's discretion. None. If there is no person controlling the issuer's stakeholders (shareholders) owning no less than five percent of its authorized capital or no less than five percent of its ordinary shares, this should be specified. In relation to the persons holding not less than 20 per cent of the charter capital or not less than 20 per cent of ordinary shares in such stakeholder (shareholder) the following information shall be additionally specified: such person's stake in the charter capital of the participant of the issuer and in the issuer's ordinary share capital; See above. such person's stake in the charter capital of the issuer and in the issuer's ordinary share capital; 94.46% (indirectly) other information at the issuer's discretion. None. If there is no person holding not less than 20 per cent of the charter capital or not less than 20 per cent of ordinary shares in such stakeholder (shareholder), this should be specified. Information Concerning the Stake Held by the State or Municipality in the Issuer's authorized capital and Special Right ("Golden Share") Information concerning the stake held by the state (municipality) in the authorized capital of the issuer and special rights shall be provided: stake held by the state (federal, constituent entities of the Russian Federation), municipality in the issuer's authorized capital: Uranium One has not issued shares to any state or municipal organization. The Issuer is not aware of any such organizations purchasing Uranium One shares through any market. Information Concerning Changes in the Composition and Value of Stakes Held by the Issuer's Stakeholders (Shareholders) Owning No Less Than five Percent of Its Authorized Capital or No Less Than five Percent of Its Ordinary Shares The information shall be disclosed by issuers which are business entities. The issuer's stakeholders (shareholders) owning at least five percent of its authorized capital and, for issuers being joint-stock companies, at least five percent of the issuer's ordinary shares as of the date of the list of entities entitled to participate in each General Meeting of Stakeholders (Shareholders) of the issuer held for the most recently closed reporting year preceding the date of the most recently closed reporting quarter and for the period from the date of the beginning of the current year to the closing date of the reporting quarter, according to the list of entities entitled to participate in each of such meetings. - 96 - For each of such stakeholders (shareholders) of the issuer the date of the list of entities entitled to participate in General Meetings of Stakeholders (Shareholders) of the issuer shall be indicated. For each of the issuer's shareholders owning no less than five percent of its authorized capital and, for issuers being joint-stock companies, no less than five percent of its ordinary shares, the following information shall be provided: full and short company name (name for a non-profit organization) for a corporate entity or full name for an individual, location, taxpayer identification number (INN) (if applicable), main state registration number (if applicable); stake held by the entity in the issuer's authorized capital, and, for issuers being joint-stock companies, the percentage of the issuer's ordinary shares held. Please see item 6.2. 6.6. Information Concerning Related-Party Transactions Information concerning the quantity and monetary value of transactions executed by the issuer recognized as related-party transactions in accordance with the laws of the Russian Federation, which required approval by the duly authorized management body of the issuer for each closed fiscal quarter. Name of indicator During the twelve months ended 31 December, 2019 total number and total amount (in cash) of the issuer's 15 / 271.5 interested parties transactions in respect of which an approval of an authorized management body of the issuer was required (for the reporting period), items / mln US$ total number and total amount (in cash) of the issuer's 0.00 interested parties transactions which were approved by the general stakeholders (shareholders) meeting of the issuer (for the reporting period), items / mln US$ total number and total amount (in cash) of the issuer's 15 / 271.5 interested parties transactions which were approved by the board of directors (supervisory board) of the issuer (for the reporting period), items / mln US$ total number and total amount (in cash) of the issuer's - interested parties transactions in respect of which an approval was required but which were not approved (for the reporting period), items / mln US$ The following information shall be specified with respect to each transaction (group of inter-related transactions) with price accounts of five percent or more of the issuer's asset book value determined based on its accounting statements as of the most recent balance sheet date preceding the execution of the transaction executed by the issuer for the most recently closed fiscal quarter: transaction date; Not applicable subject matter and other material terms of transaction; Not applicable, there have been no such transactions during the reported quarter. transaction parties; Not applicable full and short company names (name for a non-business entity) of the corporate entity or full name of the individual recognized in accordance with the laws of the Russian Federation as related party to the transaction, and ground(s) under which such entity is recognized as related party to the above-mentioned transaction; Not applicable transaction amount (expressed in monetary terms and as a percentage of the issuer's asset book value as of the end date of the most recently closed reporting period preceding the transaction execution date; if the - 97 - transaction (group of inter-related transactions) is placement through the offering or sale of ordinary shares, the transaction amount shall be expressed as a percentage of the ordinary shares placed prior to the transaction execution date and the ordinary shares into which the securities convertible into shares placed prior to the transaction execution date may be converted); Not applicable time limits for the performance of obligations related to the transaction and information about the performance of the above-mentioned obligations; Not applicable the issuer's management body approving the transaction and the date of the relevant decision (minutes date and number); Not applicable other information about the transaction, specified by the issuer at its own discretion. 7.1. Annual Financial (Accounting) Statements of the Issuer
Not applicable. The audited consolidated annual financial statements of the Issuer for the year ended December 31, 2018, prepared in accordance with IFRS and consisting of an income statement, statement of comprehensive income (loss), balance sheet, statement of changes in equity, statement of cash flows, and notes, were included in the Issuer's quarterly report for the three months ended March 31, 2019. Annual financial (accounting) statements of the issuer for the most recent closed reporting year with auditor's opinion attached thereto shall be included into the issuer's quarterly report for the 1st quarter. If in accordance with Russian legislation concerning auditor's activity financial

7.2. Interim Financial (Accounting) Statements of the Issuer
Effective as of the first quarter of 2017, as permitted under the Issuer's governing law, the Issuer no longer prepares interim financial statements, and therefore, no interim financial statements are attached to this quarterly report.

(if applicable) shall be provided in the Russian language and for the most recent closed reporting period consisting of the three, six or nine months of the current year. The standards under which such interim accounting statements are prepared shall be specified. Interim accounting statements shall be included in the issuer's quarterly report corresponding to the date of preparation of such accounts. Effective as of the first quarter of 2017, as permitted under the Issuer's governing law, the Issuer no longer prepares interim financial statements, and therefore, no interim financial statements are attached to this quarterly report. - 99 - 7.3. Consolidated Financial Statements of the Issuer The composition of the consolidated financial statements of the issuer attached to the quarterly report shall be specified: annual consolidated financial statements of the issuer for the most recent closed reporting year prepared in accordance with Russian legislation together with auditor's opinion in relation to such consolidated financial statements. The standards under which such annual consolidated financial statements are prepared shall be specified. The annual consolidated financial statements together with auditor's opinion shall be included in the issuer's quarterly report if such statements and the relevant auditor's opinion have been prepared up to the end of the first quarter. Otherwise, annual consolidated financial statements of the issuer together with the relevant auditor's opinion shall be included in the quarterly report of the issuer for the second quarter. If the issuer does not prepare annual consolidated financial statements the reasons why it is not obliged to do so shall be specified; interim consolidated financial statements of the issuer for the reporting period consisting of the first six months of the current year prepared in accordance with Russian legislation together with the relevant auditor's opinion (if applicable). The standards under which such interim consolidated financial statements are prepared shall be specified. The interim financial statements of the issuer shall be included in quarterly report for the 3rd quarter. If the issuer does not prepare interim consolidated financial statements the reasons why it is not obliged to do so shall be specified; if the issuer prepares interim consolidated financial statements for the reporting periods consisting of the three and nine months of the current year, such interim consolidated financial statements shall be attached thereto together with the relevant auditor's opinion (if applicable). The standards under which such interim consolidated financial statements are prepared shall be specified. Interim consolidated financial statements shall be included in the issuer's quarterly report corresponding to the date of preparation of such accounts. Please see item 7.1. The Issuer prepares its annual financial statements on a consolidated basis in accordance with IFRS. 7.4. Information Concerning the Accounting Policy of the Issuer The main provisions of the issuer's accounting policy independently defined by the issuer in accordance with the accounting laws of the Russian Federation and approved by an order or directive of the person in charge of the organization and state of the issuer's accounting shall be disclosed. Information concerning the main principles of the accounting policy of the issuer adopted by the issuer for the current year shall be disclosed in the quarterly report for the first quarter. Information concerning the main principles of the accounting policy of the issuer shall be disclosed in the 2nd - 4th quarterly reports if there were any material changes in the accounting policy for the current year. The Issuer's accounting policy is described under the heading "Significant Accounting Policies" in note 2 to the Issuer's financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2018. 7.7. Information Concerning the Issuer's Litigation History if Such Litigation May Have a Material Effect on the Issuer's Financial and Economic Activities
The Issuer is not a party to any material legal proceedings. No such changes have taken place during the 12 months prior to the end date of the most recently closed reporting quarter. 7.7. Information Concerning the Issuer's Litigation History if Such Litigation May Have a Material Effect on the Issuer's Financial and Economic Activities Information concerning the issuer's litigation history as a claimant or defendant (specifying sanctions imposed by a judicial body on the defendant), if such litigation may have a material effect on the issuer's financial and economic activities, for the period from the date of the beginning of the most recent closed reporting year to the closing date of the reporting quarter. The Issuer is not a party to any material legal proceedings. - 101 - VIII. Additional Information Concerning the Issuer and the Issue-Grade Securities Placed by the Issuer In quarterly reports for the 2nd - 4th quarters information shall be provided under sub-items 8.1.3, 8.1.4, 8.1.6 of item 8.1; under item 8.2, under sub-items 8.3.1, 8.3.2 of item 8.3, under items 8.5 - 8.7 of this chapter if any changes were made in the reporting quarter. 8.1. Additional Information on the Issuer 8.1.1. Information on the Size and Structure of the Authorized Capital of the Issuer The issuer being a business entity to specify: size of the authorized capital of the issuer as of the date of the end of the reporting quarter: The Corporation is authorized to issue an unlimited number of common shares, which are divided into two series designated as "Common Shares, Series A", and "Common Shares". As of December 31, 2019, 852,524,326 Common Shares, Series A and 104,664,710 Common Shares were issued and outstanding. The Corporation is authorized to issue an unlimited number of shares of both series of shares. The rights, privileges and restrictions attaching to each series of common shares are identical. The holders of both series of common shares are entitled to one vote for each share held on all matters to be voted on by such holders, are entitled to receive pro rata such dividends as may be declared by the Board of Directors on such series of shares out of funds legally available therefor, and to receive pro rata the remaining property of the Corporation on a liquidation, dissolution or winding-up of the Corporation. for a joint stock company - breakdown of the authorized capital by common and preferred shares stating the total par value of each category of shares and the percentage of each category in the issuer's authorized capital: common shares: The common shares of the Issuer do not have a par value. percentage of the issuer's authorized capital - 100% preferred shares: Not applicable percentage of the issuer's authorized capital - 0% - The Issuer is not authorized to issue any preferred shares. Information on consistency between the amount of the charter capital of the issuer provided under this item to the foundation documents (charter) of the issuer to be provided. The charter capital of the Issuer reported in this quarter is consistent with the authorized share capital of the Issuer under its Articles. Information on the Procedure for Convocation and Holding of Meetings of the Issuer's Supreme Management Body name of the issuer's supreme management body: The shareholders of the Issuer. procedure for notifying shareholders (members) of the meeting of the issuer's supreme management body: The Issuer must deliver a written notice of meeting to the shareholders at least seven days before the meeting. The shareholders may waive notice. persons (bodies) empowered to convene (demand) an extraordinary meeting of the issuer's supreme management body, and the procedure for filing such demands: The directors of Uranium One may call a shareholders' meeting at any time. They are obliged to call a shareholders' meeting not later than 15 months after the last annual meeting. Holders of at least 5% of the issued common shares may requisition that directors call a meeting of shareholders. The requisition must state the business to be transacted at the meeting and must be sent to the registered office of Uranium One. In addition, the Issuer, any director or any shareholder entitled to vote at a meeting may petition a court to convene a shareholders' meeting. The court has the power to determine the manner in which the meeting will be held. procedure for determining the date of the meeting of the issuer's supreme management body: Under the BCBCA the Issuer is required to hold its annual shareholders' meeting not later than 15 months after the last annual shareholders meeting. If the Issuer complies with these requirements, the Board of Directors of Uranium One is entitled to determine the date of a shareholders meeting at its discretion. persons entitled to propose items to the agenda of the meeting of the issuer's supreme management body, and the procedure for making such proposals: The Board of Directors is always entitled to make (and have accepted) proposals to the agenda of a shareholders meeting. If a meeting is called as the result of a requisition made by holders of more than 5% of the Issuer's shares or by a court order, the persons who requisitioned the meeting or the court are entitled to make (and have accepted) proposals to the agenda. Any shareholder is entitled to make a proposal to the agenda of a shareholders meeting. However, this proposal does not have to be placed on the agenda. The process for submitting proposals is as follows. Any shareholder or group of shareholders who, for at least 2 years preceding the date of signing of the proposal, holds (i) at least 1% of the total outstanding shares or (ii) shares of an aggregate fair market value of at least CDN$2,000 may submit a notice to the corporation of any matter that such shareholder or shareholders wish to raise at the meeting. This notice must be not more than 1,000 words and must be received by the Issuer at least three months before the anniversary of the Issuer's last annual shareholders meeting. The Issuer may decline to add the proposal to the agenda if: (i) the Board of Directors have already called an annual general meeting and sent notice of it to the shareholders; (ii) it is clear that the primary purpose for the proposal is securing publicity or to enforce personal claims or grievances on the part of the party making the proposal; the proposal does not relate in a significant way to the business and affairs of the Issuer; (iv) substantially 103 - the same proposal was submitted to shareholders within the previous 5 years and did not receive support by at least 3% of the shares voted at the meeting (increasing to 6% and 10% for second and subsequent submissions of the proposal), or was not presented by the submitter at the meeting; (v) the proposal has already been substantially implemented; (vi) the proposal, if implemented, would cause the Issuer to commit an offence; or (vii) the proposal deals with matters beyond the Issuer's power to implement. If the Issuer does not decline to add a proposal to the agenda for an annual shareholders meeting, the Issuer must set out the proposal in the circular sent to shareholders in connection with the meeting. persons entitled to examine information (proxy materials) provided in connection with the preparation and holding of the meeting of the issuer's supreme management body, and the procedure for such examination: Only the shareholders of this Issuer have this right. procedure for declaring (communicating to shareholders (members) of the issuer) the resolutions made by the issuer's supreme management body, and the voting results: The shareholders may, as a body, make decisions either by a vote at a duly called and held meeting of the shareholders, or by a written resolution signed by each of the shareholders. Decisions made at a meeting of shareholders must be made by a simple majority of the votes cast at the meeting, except for certain matters which the BCBCA requires to be approved by at least two-thirds(2/3) of the votes cast at the meeting. The decisions made by the shareholders are recorded in the minutes of the meeting. 8.1.4. Information on Business Entities in Which the Issuer Holds at Least 5 Percent of the Authorized capital or at Least 5 Percent of Common Stock There shall be prepared a list of business entities in which the issuer holds at least five percent of the authorized capital or at least 5 percent of common stock as of the date of the end of the reporting quarter. For each such business entity, specify: full and short name, location, taxpayer identification number (INN) (if applicable) and main state registration number (if applicable); the issuer's interest in the authorized capital of the business entity or, where such business entity is a joint stock company, the percentage of the joint stock company's common shares held by the issuer; the business entity's interest in the authorized capital of the business entity issuer or, where the issuer is a joint stock company, the percentage of the issuer's common shares held by the business entity. The following table sets out all of the entities in which the Issuer directly or indirectly holds at least 5% of the authorized capital or common stock as of December 31, 2019. None of these entities has a taxpayer identification number (INN). - 104 - 8.1.4(A) SUBSIDIARIES Subsidiary Jurisdiction Corporation / Form of Legal Total Equity Percentage Owned by Address of Registration No. Entity Securities Issued Uranium One Inc. Organization and Outstanding Cheetah Luxembourg B149777 Société à 20,001 shares 100% 51 Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Resources s.a.r.l. responsabilité with nominal Charlotte, L-1331 Luxembourg, limitée (Private value of US$1.00 Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Limited Liability each Company) Deanco Limited Cyprus HE153160 (Cyprus) Limited Liability 1,200 shares of 100% (through UrAsia Registered Office: 34320060(Netherlands) Company €1.71 each Energy Holdings Ltd.) 8 John Kennedy Street, Iris House, (formerly CYP 7th Floor, Office 740C, 3106, 1.00 each) Limassol, Cyprus nominal value Head Office: Rapenburgerstraat 179R 1011 VM Amsterdam The Netherlands Kazakhstanskaya Kazakhstan 57349-1910-TOO Limited Liability As a Limited 100% (through Deanco 139 Luganskogo street, office 203, Investitsionnaya Partnership Liability Limited) Medeuskyi district, A26A3D9, Gruppa Astana Partnership, there Almaty, Republic of Kazakhstan Limited Liability are only Partnership percentage interests. Charter capital is KZT391,300,000. Likuyu Tanzania 92220 Limited Liability 10,000 ordinary 13.9% Registered Office: Resources Company shares of TZS (through Uranium One Plot No. 950 Limited 1,667 par value Exploration Pty Ltd. , Chole Road each which holds 99% of the PO Box 23451, shares, and Cheetah Dar Es Salaam s.a.r.l., which holds 1% Tanzania of the shares) - 105 - Subsidiary Jurisdiction Corporation / Form of Legal Total Equity Percentage Owned by Address of Registration No. Entity Securities Issued Uranium One Inc. Organization and Outstanding Mantra Australia 116-478-703 Proprietary 19,136,864 13.9% Registered Office: Resources Pty Company Limited ordinary shares (through Cheetah c/o Ashurst Australia, Level 26, 181 Limited by Shares without par value Resources s.a.r.l.) William Street, Melbourne, Victoria (Corporation) 3000 Australia Mantra Tanzania Tanzania 29785 Limited Liability 1,515,747 13.9% Registered Office: Limited Company ordinary shares (through Mantra Plot No. 1520, Masaki iKon, Wing of TZS100,000 Resources Pty Limited 2F, 2nd Floor, Bains Singh Avenue, par value each (as to 1,515,746 shares) Msasani Peninsula, Dar Es Salaam, and declaration of trust Tanzania by Ernest Massawe, the registered holder of the remaining 1 share) Mantra Uranium South Africa 2000/026144/07 Corporation 600 shares 13.9% Registered Office: South Africa Pty (through Mantra Unit 7, Ferndale Mews North, 355 Ltd. Resources Pty Limited) Oak Avenue, Ferndale, Randburg, (Inactive) 2194, Republic of South Africa Head Office: 2nd Level, Selborne Building, Roos Street, Fourways Golf Park, Fourways, 2191, South Africa Nyanza Tanzania 20333 Corporation 2 shares of 13.9% Registered Office: Goldfields Ltd. TZS1,000 par (through Mantra Plot No. 950 value each Resources Pty Limited Chole Road and declaration of trust PO Box 23451, by Ernest Massawe, the Dar Es Salaam registered holder of 50% Tanzania of the shares) - 106 - Subsidiary Jurisdiction Corporation / Form of Legal Total Equity Percentage Owned by Address of Registration No. Entity Securities Issued Uranium One Inc. Organization and Outstanding Ruvuma Tanzania 76889 Corporation 100 shares of 13.9% Registered Office: Resources Ltd. TZS100,000 par (through Mantra Plot No. 950 value each Resources Pty Limited Chole Road and declaration of trust PO Box 23451, by Ernest Massawe, the Dar Es Salaam registered holder of 10% Tanzania of the shares) Uranium One Nevada, USA 4438260 Corporation 745 shares of 100% (through Uranium Registered Office: Americas, Inc. common stock One Investments Inc.) 701 S. Carsonn Street, Suite 200, without par value Carson City, Nevada 89701 U.S.A. Head Office: 907 North Poplar Street, Suite 260 Casper, Wyoming 82601 U.S.A. Uranium One Netherlands 50188569 Besloten 4,260,180 100% (through Cheetah Rapenburgerstraat 175 N Amsterdam B.V. Vennootschap ordinary shares Resources s.a.r.l.) 1011 VM Amsterdam met Beperkte of nominal value The Netherlands Aansprakelijkheid of €100 each (Private Company with Limited Liability) Uranium One Australia 123-438-335 Proprietary 54,802,229 13.9% Registered Office: Exploration Pty Company Limited ordinary shares (through Mantra c/o Ashurst Australia, Level 26, 181 Ltd. by Shares Resources Pty Limited) William Street, Melbourne, Victoria (Corporation) 3000 Australia - 107 - Subsidiary Jurisdiction Corporation / Form of Legal Total Equity Percentage Owned by Address of Registration No. Entity Securities Issued Uranium One Inc. Organization and Outstanding Uranium One Netherlands 60852917 Coöperatief (Co- As a Co- 100% (99.9% directly, Rapenburgerstraat 175 N Friesland operative) operative, there 0.01% through Uranium 1011 VM Amsterdam Coöperatief U.A. are only One Investments Inc.) The Netherlands percentage interests. €10,000 initial contribution Uranium One Netherlands 50188208 Besloten 1,220,180 100% (through Cheetah Rapenburgerstraat 175 N Holland B.V. Vennootschap ordinary shares Resources s.a.r.l.) 1011 VM Amsterdam met Beperkte of nominal value The Netherlands Aansprakelijkheid of €100 each (Private Company with Limited Liability) Uranium One Canada 453751-3 Corporation 87,323,082 100% (direct) 333 Bay Street, Suite 1200 Investments Inc. common shares Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5H 2R2 Uranium One Netherlands 34343444 Besloten 180 ordinary 100% (through UrAsia Rapenburgerstraat 175 N Netherlands Vennootschap shares of nominal Energy Holdings Ltd.) 1011 VM Amsterdam B.V. met Beperkte value of €100 The Netherlands Aansprakelijkheid each (Private Company with Limited Liability) Uranium One Netherlands 60860618 Besloten 100 ordinary 100% (through Uranium Rapenburgerstraat 175 N Rotterdam B.V. Vennootschap shares of nominal One Friesland 1011 VM Amsterdam met Beperkte value of €1 each Coöperatief U.A.) The Netherlands Aansprakelijkheid (Private Company with Limited Liability) - 108 - Subsidiary Jurisdiction Corporation / Form of Legal Total Equity Percentage Owned by Address of Registration No. Entity Securities Issued Uranium One Inc. Organization and Outstanding Uranium One Delaware, 0840273 Corporation 283 shares of 100% (through Uranium Registered Office: USA, Inc. USA common stock, One Americas, Inc.) 1209 Orange Street par value $0.01 Wilmington, Delaware per share 19801, U.S.A. Head Office: 907 North Poplar Street, Suite 260 Casper, Wyoming 82601 U.S.A. Uranium One Netherlands 60861134 Besloten 100 ordinary 100% (through Uranium Rapenburgerstraat 175 N Utrecht B.V. Vennootschap shares of nominal One Friesland 1011 VM Amsterdam met Beperkte value of €1each Coöperatief U.A.) The Netherlands Aansprakelijkheid (Private Company with Limited Liability) UrAsia Energy British Virgin 652585 (BVI) / BVI Business 75,777,734 100% (through UrAsia Registered Offices: Holdings Ltd. Islands / B149314 Company (BVI) shares of no par Energy Ltd.) (known as Luxembourg (Luxembourg) (formerly BVI value BVI: UrAsia Energy International c/o Totalserve Trust Company Holdings Ltd. Business Limited, s.a.r.l. for Company)/ 19 Waterfront Drive, P.O. Box 3540, Luxembourg Société à Road Town, Tortola, VG 1110, purposes) responsabilité British Virgin Islands limitée (Private Limited Liability Luxembourg: Company) 51 Boulevard Grande-Duchesse (Luxembourg) Charlotte, L-1331 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg - 109 - Subsidiary Jurisdiction Corporation / Form of Legal Total Equity Percentage Owned by Address of Registration No. Entity Securities Issued Uranium One Inc. Organization and Outstanding UrAsia Energy British BC0343123 Corporation 722,828,532 100% (direct) Registered Office: Ltd. Columbia, common shares 550 Burrard Street Suite 2900 Canada Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6C 0A3 Head Office: 333 Bay Street, Suite 1200 Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5H 2R2 UrAsia London British Virgin 667613 (BVI) BVI Business 2 ordinary shares 100% (through UrAsia Registered Office: Limited Islands 34319685 (the Company of US$1.00 par Energy Holdings Ltd.) c/o Totalserve Trust Company Netherlands) (formerly BVI value Limited, International 19 Waterfront Drive, P.O. Box 3540, Business Road Town, Tortola, VG 1110, Company) British Virgin Islands Head Office: Rapenburgerstraat 175 N 1011 VM Amsterdam The Netherlands 8524645 Canada Canada 852464-5 Corporation 100 common 100% Registered Office: Limited shares 333 Bay Street, Suite 1200 Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5H 2R2 Head Office: Same - 110 - 8.1.4(B) JOINT VENTURES Joint Venture Jurisdiction Corporation / Form of Legal Total Equity Percentage Owned by Address of Registration No. Entity Securities Issued Uranium One Inc. Organization and Outstanding Joint Stock Kazakhstan 221-1958-13- Joint Stock Company 210,000 common 50% (105,000 shares held Registered office: 67 Zhibek- Company Joint AO-ИУ shares of KZT1,000 through Uranium One zholy street, Sholakkorgan Venture par value each Amsterdam B.V.) village, Suzakskyi area, Akbastau Turkestanskaya Oblast, 161000, Kazakhstan Head office: 83 Kunaev Street, Index X17F5A6, Shymkent City, Kazakhstan Joint Stock Kazakhstan 68-1958-05- Joint Stock Company 2,507,978 common 49.979% (1,253,472 Registered office: 51 B. Company AO(И/У) Kazakh-Russian- shares shares held through Momyshuly street, Timur village, Kazakh- Kyrgyz Joint Venture Uranium One Holland Otrarskyi area, Turkestanskaya Russian-Kyrgyz with Foreign B.V.) Oblast, 160712, Kazakhstan Joint Venture Investments Head office: Microdistrict Samal- with Foreign 1, 51, Ryskulova Street, Index, Investments X04A3T4, Shymkent City, "Zarechnoye" Kazakhstan Joint Venture Kazakhstan 59-1958-13- Limited Liability As a Limited 50% (through Uranium Registered office: 021 block, Karatau Limited TOO (ИУ) Partnership Liability One Netherlands B.V.) building 192, Saryzhas village, Liability Partnership, there Suzakskyi area, Turkestanskaya Partnership are only percentage Oblast, 161003, Kazakhstan interests. Head office: 83 Kunaev Street, Charter capital is Index X17F5A6, Shymkent City, KZT3,200,000,000 Kazakhstan - 111 - Joint Venture Jurisdiction Corporation / Form of Legal Total Equity Percentage Owned by Address of Registration No. Entity Securities Issued Uranium One Inc. Organization and Outstanding Joint Venture Kazakhstan 77-1933-09- Limited Liability As a Limited 30% (through UrAsia Registered office: 2 Baikenzhe Kyzylkum TOO-ИУ Partnership Liability London Limited) village, Zhanakorganskyi area, Limited Partnership, there Kyzylordinskaya Oblast, 120302, Liability are only percentage Kazakhstan Partnership interests. Head office: 52 Aiteke bi, index Charter capital is N01P3B7, Kyzylorda City, KZT11,706,400,000 Kazakhstan SKZ-U Limited Kazakhstan 188-1933-09- Limited Liability As a Limited 19% (through UrAsia Registered office: Amangel'dy Liability TOO(ИУ) Partnership Liability London Limited) Street, Zhanakorgan village, Partnership Partnership, there Kyzylordinskaya Oblast, 120300, are only percentage Kazakhstan, interests. Head office: 42 Aiteke bi Street, Charter capital is Index N01P3A0, Kyzylorda City, KZT3,630,000,000. Kazakhstan Joint Venture Kazakhstan 10100072005398 Limited Liability As a Limited 70% (through Uranium Registered office: Southern Partnership Liability One Rotterdam B.V.) 23 Ykshamaudan-1 microdistrict, Mining Partnership, there apt.36, Kyzemshek township, Chemical are only percentage Suzakskyi area, Turkestanskaya Company interests. Oblast, 161006, Kazakhstan Limited Charter capital is Head office: Karatau District, Liability KZT64,000,000. 191 Quarter, Building 166, Index Partnership X07E3B9, Shymkent City, Kazakhstan Joint Venture Kazakhstan 10100072403434 Limited Liability As a Limited 30% (through Uranium Registered office: Khorasan-U Partnership Liability One Utrecht B.V.) 2 Baikenzhe village, Limited Partnership, there Zhanakorganskyi area, Liability are only percentage Kyzylordinskaya Oblast, 120302, Partnership interests. Kazakhstan Charter capital is Head office: 52 Aiteke bi, index KZT52,000,000. N01P3B7, Kyzylorda City, Kazakhstan - 112 - 8.1.5. Information on the Issuer's Credit Ratings If any credit rating or ratings was/were assigned to the issuer and (or) its securities, for each rating known to the issuer over the most recent closed reporting year and for the period from the beginning of the current year to the closing date of the reporting quarter, specify: The Issuer does not currently have credit ratings. rated item (issuer, its securities); specific credit rating as of the end date of the reporting quarter; credit rating history for the most recent closed reporting year and for the period from the beginning of the current year to the closing date of the reporting quarter, with specific rating and the assignment/change date thereto; The Issuer did not have credit ratings history during the 2018-2019 years. 8.2. Information on Each Category (Type) of Issuer's Shares This disclosure is to be made by issuers which are joint stock companies and must be repeated in full for each category (class) of issuer's outstanding shares. For each category (type) of shares, specify: - 113 - category of shares (common, preferred), and type of the preferred shares: The Issuer is authorized to issue an unlimited number of shares of one class divided into two series: Common Shares and Common Shares, Series A. The rights, privileges and restrictions attaching to each series of common shares are identical. par value of each share: The common shares do not have par value. number of outstanding shares (number of offered shares not redeemed): 957,189,036 number of additional shares which may be issued or pending issuance (number of shares of the additional issuance in respect of which state registration has occurred but no registration of report on the results of additional issuance or notice on the results of additional issuance (if the Federal Law "On Securities Market" does not provide for state registration of a report on the results of such issuance) has occurred yet): None number of authorized shares: Unlimited number of shares at the disposal (on the balance sheet) of the issuer: Not applicable number of additional shares which may become outstanding upon conversion of the outstanding securities convertible into shares or the exercise of the issuer's share options: None state registration number of the issuance of the issuer's shares and date of its state registration; in case of any additional issuances of shares of the issuer in respect of which the registration authority has not taken decision on cancellation of their individual numbers (codes), state registration number and date if the state registration of each such additional issuance shall also be provided; Not applicable rights vested in the holders of the shares: Each shareholder of Uranium One has the right to: (i) receive notice of, attend, and vote at meetings of the shareholders of Uranium One, having one vote for each share held; (ii) receive, on a pro rata basis, dividends on the common shares of Uranium one if, as and when they are declared by the board of directors of Uranium One; and (iii) receive the remaining property of Uranium One on a pro rata basis, after its creditors have been repaid, upon the liquidation, dissolution or winding up of Uranium One. shareholder rights to receive the declared dividends, and the information about the order of dividend payments in respect of a particular class of preferred shares if the issuer's charter provides for two or more classes of preferred shares; See above rights of a holder of common shares to participate in the general shareholders meeting and vote on all its reserved matters, and the rights of a holder of preferred shares to participate in the general shareholders meeting and vote on all its reserved matters if the preferred shares are placed, in the situations and pursuant to the procedure and the terms set forth in the joint stock company laws; See above rights of a holder of a particular class of preferred shares to have them converted into common shares or preferred shares of other classes, and the procedure of such conversion (number, category (class) of shares to be created upon conversion, and other terms of conversion) if the issuer's charter provides for a conversion option; Not applicable shareholder rights to receive a portion of the issuer's property upon its liquidation, and the information about the order of liquidation value disbursement in respect of a particular class of preferred shares if the issuer's charter provides for two or more classes of preferred shares, each being entitled to receive a particular portion of the liquidation value; See above other details of the shares (optional). None 8.3. Information on Previous Issuances of Issue-Grade Securities of the Issuer Other Than the Shares of the Issuer Information on previous issuances of the issuer's securities other than shares shall be disclosed separately in respect of each issuance in which all securities were redeemed, and issuances in which the securities were not redeemed (may be issued, are being issued, were issued and (or) are outstanding). 8.3.1. Information on Issuance in Which All Securities Were Redeemed For each issuance in which all securities were redeemed within the last five closed reporting years or the period from the beginning of the current year to the closing date of the reporting quarter, the following information shall be provided in the form of a table: - 114 - 8.3.1.1 2010 Debentures type, series, form and other identification features 5.0% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures of securities Uranium One Inc. due March 13, 2015 (the "2010 Debentures"), ISIN CA91701PAC91 state registration number of the issue of securities and Not applicable date of its state registration (identification number of the issue and date of its allocation if the issue was not subject to state registration) registration authority that registers the issue of securities Ontario Securities Commission (as principal regulator; (entity that allocated the identification number to the issue the prospectus for the public offering of the 2010 if the issue was not subject to state registration) Debentures was also cleared with the securities commissions of each of the other provinces of Canada). number of securities in issue CDN$260,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 2010 Debentures nominal amount of the issue or statement that such type CDN$260,000,000 aggregate principal amount of securities does not have nominal value according to Russian legislation term (date) of maturity of the securities of the issue) March 13, 2015 grounds for redemption of the securities of the issue The 2010 Debentures were repurchased in two tranches: (performance of obligations under the securities, (i) CDN$227.461 million aggregate principal amount on conversion in connection with issuance of securities of January 2, 2014 pursuant to an offer to repurchase the another issue, considering the issue void or 'not 2010 Debentures which commenced on November 15, happened') 2013, as required by the indenture governing the 2010 Debentures as a result of the completion of the acquisition by Uranium One Holding N.V. of all of the publicly held common shares of the Corporation not already owned by subsidiaries of ARMZ, and (ii) discharge of the CDN$32.5 million aggregate principal amount on February 5, 2015, being the balance of the 2010 Debentures outstanding, pursuant to the right of the Issuer under the indenture governing the 2010 Debentures to deposit with the trustee under said indenture, for payment to the holders of the 2010 Debentures, the outstanding principal amount of the 2010 Debentures together with all interest owing to the date of maturity. Before the foregoing transactions, CDN$39,000 aggregate principal amount of the 2010 Debentures was converted into common shares of the Issuer in accordance with the terms of the indenture governing the 2010 Debentures. The January 2, 2014 repurchase was done because it was required by the indenture governing the 2010 Debentures. The February 5, 2015 discharge was made voluntarily by the Issuer to reduce its outstanding debt. - 115 - 8.3.1.2 Senior Secured Notes type, series, form and other identification features 6.25% senior secured notes of the Issuer's wholly-owned securities subsidiary Uranium One Investments due on December 13, 2018, ISIN US91701RAA94 / XS1003273767, which are guaranteed by the Issuer and certain other subsidiaries of the Issuer (the "Senior Secured Notes"). state registration number of the issue of securities and Not applicable date of its state registration (identification number of the issue and date of its allocation if the issue was not subject to state registration) registration authority that registers the issue of securities Not applicable; the Senior Secured Notes were offered (entity that allocated the identification number to the issue for sale in the U.S.A. and the European Union under if the issue was not subject to state registration) exemptions from the requirement to register or establish a prospectus for the offering. number of securities in issue US$300,000,000 aggregate principal amount nominal amount of the issue or statement that such type US$300,000,000 aggregate principal amount of securities does not have nominal value according to Russian legislation term (date) of maturity of the securities of the issue December 13, 2018 grounds for redemption of the securities of the issue The Senior Secured Notes were repurchased and (performance of obligations under the securities, redeemed in three tranches: (i) on 24 September 2015, conversion in connection with issuance of securities of the Issuer purchased US$ 29,591,000 in principal another issue, considering the issue void or 'not amount of the Senior Secured Notes; (ii) on July 7, happened') 2016, the Issuer purchased $60.5 million of the principal amount of the Senior Secured Notes; and (iii) on December 13, 2016, the Corporation redeemed the remaining US$ 209,959,000 in principal amount of Senior Secured Notes at a redemption price equal to 103.125% of the principal amount outstanding, plus accrued and unpaid interest. The $90.1 million aggregate principal amount of the Senior Secured Notes that the Issuer had purchased earlier were cancelled before the redemption. All three repurchases and redemptions were made voluntarily by the Issuer to reduce its outstanding debt. 8.3.2. Information on Issuances in Which the Securities Are Not Redeemed Disclose the total number and the aggregate par value (if securities of this particular type have par value) of all issuer's securities of each type save for the shares in respect of which state registration of issuance (issuances) (allocation of identification number to the issue if the issue(s) was (were) not subject to state registration according to the Federal Law "On Securities Market") took place and which are not redeemed (may be issued, are being issued, have been issued and(or) are outstanding). For each issuance in respect of which state registration (allocation of identification number to the issue if the issue was not subject to state registration according to the Federal Law "On Securities Market") took place and which are not redeemed (may be issued, are being issued, have been issued and (or) are outstanding), the following information shall be provided in the form of a table: - 116 - 8.3.2.1 Series 01 Ruble Bonds type, series, form and other identification features 9.75% non-convertibleinterest-bearing certificated securities bearer bonds of Series 01 subject to compulsory centralized custody redeemable on the 3,640th (three thousand six hundred and fortieth) day from the date when the placement of issued bonds is commenced, ISIN RU000A0JRTS1 (the "Series 01 Bonds") state registration number of the issue of securities and ISIN RU000A0JRTS1, 10 November 2011 date of its state registration (identification number of the issue and date of its allocation if the issue was not subject to state registration) registration authority that registers the issue of securities Federal Service for Financial Markets (entity that allocated the identification number to the issue if the issue was not subject to state registration) number of securities in issue 14,300,000 Series 01 Bonds (RUB 14,300,000,000 aggregate principal amount) were originally issued. 11,800,000 (RUB 11,800,000,000 aggregate principal amount) were repurchased on August 23, 2013, leaving RUB 2,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount outstanding. On December 5, 2016, the Issuer repaid RUB 2,499,957,000 aggregate principal amount of its Series 1 Ruble Bonds at their face value. RUB43,000 aggregate principal amount of Series 1 Ruble Bonds remains outstanding nominal amount of the issue or statement that such type RUB 14,300,000,000 aggregate principal amount was of securities does not have nominal value according to originally issued, of which RUB 11,800,000,000 was Russian legislation repurchased on August 23, 2013, and a further RUB 2,499,957,000 was repaid on December 5, 2016, which leaves RUB 43,000 outstanding. status of the securities of the issue (issuance not Please see "number of securities in issue", above. commenced; being issued; issuance finished; outstanding) RUB43,000 aggregate principal amount of Series 1 Ruble Bonds remains outstanding, but such bonds ceased to bear interest after November 30, 2016. date of state registration of report on the results of the December 7, 2011 issuance of the securities (date of filing of notification on the results of the issuance of the securities) amount of interest (coupon) periods for which yield 10 (coupons, interest) is paid on the securities of the issue (for bonds) term (date) of maturity of the securities of the issue) November 30, 2016 address of the internet page on which the text of decision www.e-disclosure.ru on issuance and prospectus of the securities (if any) are available - 117 - 8.3.2.2. Series 02 Ruble Bonds type, series, form and other identification features 10.25% unsecured, non-convertible,ruble-denominated securities certified bearer bonds of Series 02 subject to compulsory centralized custody redeemable on the 3,640th (three thousand six hundred and fortieth) day from the date when the placement of issued bonds is commenced, ISIN RU000A0JRTT9 ("Series 02 Bonds") state registration number of the issue of securities and ISIN RU000A0JRTT9, 10 November 2011 date of its state registration (identification number of the issue and date of its allocation if the issue was not subject to state registration) registration authority that registers the issue of securities Federal Service for Financial Markets (entity that allocated the identification number to the issue if the issue was not subject to state registration) number of securities in issue 12,500,000 Series 02Bonds (RUB12,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount). nominal amount of the issue or statement that such type RUB12,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of securities does not have nominal value according to Russian legislation status of the securities of the issue (issuance not All of the Series 02 Bonds are currently outstanding. commenced; being issued; issuance finished; outstanding) date of state registration of report on the results of the August 30, 2013 issuance of the securities (date of filing of notification on the results of the issuance of the securities) amount of interest (coupon) periods for which yield 14 (coupons, interest) is paid on the securities of the issue (for bonds) term (date) of maturity of the securities of the issue) August 14, 2020 address of the internet page on which the text of decision www.e-disclosure.ru on issuance and prospectus of the securities (if any) are available For the securities in respect of which state registration of additional issue of securities (allocation of identification number to the additional issue if the issue was not subject to state registration according to the Federal Law "On Securities Market") took place, the following information shall be provided for each such additional issue in the form of a table: Not applicable type, series, form and other identification features securities state registration number of the additional issue of securities and date of its state registration (identification number of the additional issue and date of its allocation if the additional issue was not subject to state registration) registration authority that registered the additional issue of securities (entity that allocated the identification number to the additional issue if the additional issue was not subject to state registration) number of securities in the additional issue of securities (if the registration authority (the entity that allocated the identification number) has not taken a decision on cancellation of the individual number (code) of this additional issue of securities) - 118 - nominal amount of the additional issue or statement that such type of securities does not have nominal value according to Russian legislation (if the registration authority (the entity that allocated the identification number) has not taken a decision on cancellation of the individual number (code) of this additional issue if securities) status of the securities of the additional issue (issuance not commenced; being issued; issuance finished; outstanding) date of state registration of report on the results of the additional issue of the securities (date of filing of notification on the results of the additional issue of the securities) date of cancellation of the individual number (code) of the additional issue of the securities registration authority (entity) that has cancelled the individual number (code) of the additional issue of the securities address of the internet page on which the text of decision on additional issue and prospectus of the securities (if any) are available If the securities of the issue are secured bonds, the following additional information shall be disclosed in the form of a table: Not applicable full company name (for a non-profit organization, name), location, Taxpayer Identification Number (INN) (if applicable), main state registration number (if applicable) full name (for an individual) of the person that provided security, or statement that the issuer is such person type of the provided security (pledge, suretyship, bank guarantee, state or municipal guarantee) amount of the provided security obligations under the bonds which are covered by the provided security address of the internet page on which the information on the person that provided security is disclosed (if any) other information on the provided security at the issuer's discretion If the securities of the issue are convertible securities, the following additional information shall be provided in the form of a table: Not applicable type, class, series, form and other details of the securities into which the conversion may be made amount of the securities into which each of the securities subject to conversion may be converted (conversion multiplier) type of conversion (at the request of the holders of the convertible securities; upon certain event; other) - 119 - other information on the convertible securities, securities into which the conversion may be made, procedure for, or conditions of, the conversion provided at the issuer's discretion If the securities of the issue are options, the following additional information shall be disclosed in the form of a table: Not applicable category of the shares (ordinary, preference), for preference shares - type, which may be bought by exercising of the option amount of shares of each category (type) that may be bought by exercising one option price (procedure for determination of the price) of purchase (conversion) of shares in order to perform the obligations under the options term (procedure for determination of the term) within which the option holders may claim for conversion of the options or for acquisition of shares under the options other information on the options provided at the issuer's discretion If the securities of the issue are Russian depositary receipts, the following additional information shall be provided in the form of a table: Not applicable type, class, category and form of the underlying securities, term (procedure for determination of the term) for repayment (if the underlying securities are bonds) full and short company names and location of the issuer of the underlying securities as well as information that allows to identify the issuer of the underlying securities as a legal entity in accordance with its personal law ISIN or other identification number allocated to the underlying securities (issue of underlying securities) in accordance with foreign law amount of the underlying securities represented by our Russian depositary receipt max amount of the Russian depositary receipts that may be outstanding at any point of time information on whether the issuer of the underlying securities has assumed obligations towards the holders of the Russian depositary receipts address of the internet page where the information on the issuer of the underlying securities is available (if any) other information on the Russian depositary receipts, the underlying securities and (or) their issuer provided by the issuer of the depositary receipts at its discretion If the obligations of the issuer under securities were not performed (in a due manner or at all) when fell due, including because of the issuer's fault or a holder's fault, the following additional information shall be disclosed in the form of a table: Not applicable - 120 - obligations under securities that were not performed or were not performed in a due manner and the date when such obligations fell due amount of non-performed obligations under securities (in cash) reasons for non-performance or undue performance of the obligations under securities proposed term for due performance of the obligations under securities possible actions of the holders of the securities in order to protect their rights in connection with the non- performance or undue performance of the obligations under securities other information in the non-performed obligations provided by the issuer at its discretion 8.4. 