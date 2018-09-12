Q4 Inc. : Raises $38 Million in Series C Funding Round Led by Napier Park Financial Partners

Q4 Inc., a leading global provider of cloud-based investor relations and
capital market solutions, announced today the closing of a USD$38
million Series C financing round.
This round was led by Napier Park Financial Partners (Napier Park) with
participation from existing investors including OpenText Enterprise Apps
Fund (OTEAF), Information Venture Partners and Espresso Capital. The new
funds will be used to support the continued development of the Company’s
next generation, purpose-built investor relations CRM and analytics
platform, expand global sales and marketing efforts, and pursue
strategic acquisitions.
“Q4’s mission is to make our clients leaders in investor relations by
delivering a superior product experience, best-in-class technology and
first-rate customer support,” said Darrell Heaps, CEO of Q4. “We are
excited to partner with the Napier Park team during this incredible
period of growth for Q4. This capital will enable us to accelerate our
product roadmap, pursue acquisitions, drive our global sales and
marketing efforts, and continue executing on our vision of becoming a
preeminent global capital markets platform.”
Since 2013, Q4 has been steadily expanding its capital markets platform
and capabilities, building-out the industry’s premier IR CRM. This
sophisticated analytics and workflow solution integrates quantitative
and real-time shareholder analytics, AI targeting, pipeline management,
and roadshow planning tools, as well as advanced website and event
analytics. With the recent release of Studio, Q4’s next
generation investor website platform, the Company has yet again
raised-the-bar with the industry’s most capable, flexible and
design-driven product.
"At Napier Park, we invest in and partner with the best and brightest in
financial technology and are thrilled to be leading this round,” said
Dan Kittredge, Partner at Napier Park. “We are excited to be partnering
with Darrell and team — their technology-first approach to solving IR
pain points, end-to-end solution set, and track record of exceptional
customer service afford them a unique position to capitalize on secular,
regulatory and competitive tailwinds. We are committed to supporting
Q4’s growth strategy as they continue to bring innovative products to
the market and execute on their long-term vision.”
Q4 is the industry’s only full-suite provider of IR solutions with a
complete range of analytics, CRM, website, webcasting and professional
services. With MiFID II disrupting how the sell-side provides services
to corporates and the buy-side, Q4 is well positioned to provide its
large and rapidly growing IR client base with the tools and advice to
succeed in the post-MiFID world. With over 1,200 of the world’s top
global brands leveraging Q4’s suite of IR solutions, Q4 remains the
fastest growing and most exciting investor relations and capital markets
provider in the industry.
“Having led Q4’s Series B round, we have witnessed the tremendous growth
of the company, and the evolution of Darrell and his team in the
execution of their strategy,” said Tony van Marken, General Partner at
OTEAF and Chairman of Q4. “Q4 has continued to expand its customer base
with some of the world’s largest public companies and now provides IR
solutions to 25% of the S&P 500. With the macro trends benefiting the
market and material shifts in their competitive landscape, we are
excited to participate alongside Napier Park in this round and to
continue to support Q4 in executing against their vision of growing into
a dominant global capital markets platform.”
As part of this transaction, Dan Kittredge and Ned May from Napier Park
will join the Q4 Board of Directors.
RBC Capital Markets acted as the Lead Placement Agent and Exclusive
Financial Advisor to Q4 in connection with this transaction. Oslers
provided legal services to Q4.
About Q4 Inc.
Q4 is a leading global provider of cloud-based investor relations and
capital market solutions. Q4 empowers customers to be leaders in IR
through innovative technology and exceptional customer service. Our
comprehensive portfolio of IR solutions, including quantitative and
real-time shareholder analytics, IR desktop, websites, and webcasting
arm industry professionals with the tools and insights required to run
award-winning IR programs, make effective business decisions, and better
engage with the street. Q4 has offices in New York, Chicago, Toronto,
Copenhagen, and London. To learn more, visit: www.q4inc.com.
About Napier Park Financial Partners
Napier Park Financial Partners is the private equity group of Napier
Park Global Capital, an alternative asset management platform with
approximately $11 billion in assets under management. Napier Park
focuses on investing in innovative, high growth companies at the
intersection of financial services and technology-enabled products and
services. Napier Park targets investments of $5 million to $30 million,
with current and prior portfolio companies spanning the following
industry subsectors – Payments, Banking and Lending, Insurance and
Benefits, Asset and Wealth Management, and Business Services and
Outsourcing. For more information, visit www.napierparkglobal.com/private-equity.
About OpenText Enterprise Apps Fund
The OpenText Enterprise Apps Fund (OTEAF) was formed in 2015 and invests
in Canadian technology companies that are building disruptive,
enterprise applications that leverage the power of the internet, big
data, predictive analytics, mobility and machine learning. OTEAF has
offices in Toronto, Ontario and Montreal, Quebec. www.oteaf.vc.
