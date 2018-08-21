Log in
QC Games Set to Revitalize the Co-Op Action RPG Genre With Announcement of Breach

08/21/2018

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QC Games, an independent game developer comprised of AAA veterans and cutting-edge creators, today announced its first game project, Breach, a co-op action RPG. Revitalizing the genre by fusing RPG-like depth, an open class system, and explosive third-person action mechanics, with ever-changing mission challenges, Breach empowers players to build up their ideal hero and battle monsters on a Modern Earth that has collided with a parallel Mythological Earth.

Breach Gameplay Screenshot 1
In-game screenshot of newly announced PC game, Breach


Breach Logo


Breach is the three-year game development project led by President/CEO Dallas Dickinson and Game Director/CCO Gabe Amatangelo, former BioWare team members who worked on major titles such as, Star Wars: The Old Republic, the Dragon Age series, and the highly-praised, unfinished Shadow Realms.

Watch the Breach Announcement Trailer HEREhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Si_9mpi89BY
Download the Breach Announcement Trailer HERE: https://files.reverbgames.io/4g/Breach_AnnouncementTrailer01b.mov 
Download Breach image and art assets HERE: files.reverbgames.io/folder/50/QC_Games

In Breach, players can choose from dozens of classes with endless customization options and the ability to switch to any class at any time. From the explosive Gunslinger that mixes magic with technology, to the time-bending abilities of the Chronomancer, all the way to the aerial juggling combos of the Auros Gladiator, there’s a play style for every kind of gamer in Breach. In addition to customizing the perfect hero, players can take on the role of the main antagonist, the Veil Demon. Conjure traps, summon elite creatures, and use the power of possession to control enemies including massive boss monsters to prevent heroes from completing mission objectives!

“In Breach, a big focus was to have a constant pace of intense action for any class you want to play,” states Gabe Amatangelo, Game Director and Chief Creative Officer for QC Games. “The combinations of different classes and player styles will create various squad tactics making each play session truly unique. And if you have a human player controlling the Veil Demon, the Breach experience becomes even more dynamic and challenging.”

70,000 years ago, humanity was on the verge of extinction until a group of Immortals created the Veil, splitting Earth into two realities: one reality that features the Earth we know, and an alternate Earth where mythological creatures thrive. Now the Veil has been shattered and the two worlds are collapsing into each other with catastrophic consequences. Players take control of heroes who have been imbued with “The Spark” to master magical abilities. Travel across the world to iconic locations that have been breached by this mystical parallel Earth and clash against legendary mythological enemies as well as an unexplained malevolent spirit, the Veil Demon.

Breach will enter paid Steam Early Access later this year with the Free-To-Play full launch in 2019. Can’t wait to prep your mission loadouts and squad combinations? Look for announcements on upcoming Technical Alpha and Early Access dates by following the game on Twitter, “Like” us on Facebook, and visit the official game page at PlayBreach.com.

QC GAMES
QC Games Inc. is an Austin-based developer of online games. Founded by industry veterans in 2015, QC Games’ mission is to combine proprietary technology, world-class creative talent and best-in-class methodologies to develop great games for the world to enjoy. Their pursuit to realize a cooperative action-RPG experience that blends fast-action, intuitive mechanics, loads of customization and intense playability lead them to form QC Games and the birth of their debut game title, Breach.

MEDIA CONTACTS
Anthony Chau
Reverb Communications
anthony@reverbinc.com
209.586.1495

Vincent Slaven
vincent@reverbinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88666be1-b0d3-4c0d-9729-657ec588d09e

 


© GlobeNewswire 2018
