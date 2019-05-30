Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

QCA Queensland Competition Authority : 2019–20 Solar Feed-in tariff for regional Queensland

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 07:19pm EDT

The Queensland Competition Authority (QCA) has determined a mandatory solar feed-in tariff for customers in regional Queensland for 2019-20.

The feed-in tariff for regional customers in 2019-20 will be 7.842 cents per kilowatt hour (c/kWh).

QCA Chair Professor Menezes said that this value will give customers with solar panels a fair and reasonable return for the electricity they export to the grid.

'This rate is lower than last year's feed-in tariff of 9.369 c/kWh, primarily due to a reduction in wholesale energy costs. This reduction is mainly driven by the expected entry of approximately 5,200 megawatts of solar and wind generation into the National Electricity Market.

'Another factor that explains the reduction-according to ACIL Allen, the QCA's consultant­-is the Queensland Government's directive to establish CleanCo, which is expected to place downward pressure on peak prices,' Professor Menezes said.

Professor Menezes said when retailers buy energy from customers with solar panels, they avoid having to pay some of their normal business costs.

'Costs that the retailers do not pay are wholesale energy costs, certain fees levied by the Australian Energy Market Operator and the cost of energy losses associated with transporting electricity over long distances. The QCA estimates these avoided costs, and uses the estimates to calculate the solar feed-in tariff.

'However, retailers still incur most of their normal business costs, including retail operating costs and network charges. That is why the solar feed-in tariff is less than regulated electricity prices,' he said.

Customers who receive the 44 c/kWh feed-in tariff under the Solar Bonus Scheme will not be affected by the new tariff. They will stay on the same feed-in tariff until 2028 as long as they maintain their eligibility.

Customers in south east Queensland (who are served on the Energex distribution network) can choose among feed-in tariffs offered by retailers. These tariff rates are published on the Australian Energy Regulator's price comparator website, www.energymadeeasy.gov.au.

Inquiries: Cole Lawson Communications, 07 3221 2220.

Disclaimer

QCA - Queensland Competition Authority published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 23:18:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:56pTrump to impose 5% tariff on Mexican imports over illegal immigration
RE
07:41pU.S. suspension of trade programme with India 'a done deal' - U.S. official
RE
07:39pKOSTAT STATISTICS KOREA : Monthly Industrial Statistics, April 2019
PU
07:20pUK consumer sentiment jumps to eight-month high in May - GfK
RE
07:19pU.S. says countries buying Iranian oil will be subject to sanctions
RE
07:19pQCA QUEENSLAND COMPETITION AUTHORITY : 2019–20 Solar Feed-in tariff for regional Queensland
PU
07:19pQCA QUEENSLAND COMPETITION AUTHORITY : Final determination on regulated retail electricity prices for regional Queensland for 2019–20
PU
07:15pTrump's sanctions hit OPEC oil output despite Saudi boost - survey
RE
07:10pOil falls to two-month lows on small U.S. crude stock draw, trade war worries
RE
07:00pU.S. wants new trade pact with Canada, Mexico passed by summer - Pence
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC : Major Hollywood studios may reconsider Georgia business over abortion law
2GAP : GAP : cuts profit forecast after 'extremely challenging' quarter; shares slump 11%
3Oil falls to two-month lows on small U.S. crude stock draw, trade war worries
4APPLE : EXCLUSIVE: Amazon interested in buying Boost from T-Mobile, Sprint - sources
5ENBRIDGE INC : ENBRIDGE : statement on Line 5 Tunnel

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About