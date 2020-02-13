Log in
QCB Governor Hopes Financial Institutions in Qatar, UK Can Advance Ties Further

02/13/2020 | 02:51am EST

HE Governor of Qatar Central Bank (QCB) Sheikh Abdulla bin Saoud Al-Thani expressed Wednesday 12th of February 2020 his hope that ties progress between financial institutions of the State of Qatar and the United Kingdom in the financial, banking, and investment fields, given the strong bilateral ties and the long political, economic, social, and cultural history the two nations have.
This came in the speech of the governor at the opening of a special forum on financial services in the State of Qatar and the United Kingdom, organized by the UK's Department for International Trade, in cooperation with Qatar Central Bank. The event is under the auspices of HE Sheikh Abdulla bin Saoud Al-Thani and Lord Mayor of the City of London in the United Kingdom William Russell.
HE the Governor said that the event was held following the success of the Qatar Day that was organized by the City in London last year. His Excellency noted that London was an important destination for investment, and the global markets, in addition to being an important hub for all kinds of financial and business services worldwide. His Excellency pointed out that it was from this standpoint that the interest of the Qatari financial institutions in the UK market grew, as the economic ties had great potential and tangible investment opportunities. His Excellency highlighted the strong ties between the two sides in financial services, cybersecurity, and fintech. These strong ties also extend beyond the financial sector to education as well.
In this context, the Governor stated that the two sides agreed to establish a Qatar Center for international finance and banking, adding that it will be a model for developing human capital and joint cooperation with a view to developing education and training in the field of banking and finance and building capabilities for employees of the Qatar Central Bank and the financial sector in the State of Qatar. His Excellency added that the agreement will help achieve the goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030, and the strategy of the financial sector in the State of Qatar, especially with regard to human resource development.

Disclaimer

Qatar Central Bank published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 07:50:07 UTC
