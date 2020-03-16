Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

QD DEADLINE ALERT: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Qudian Inc. – QD

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 09:58am EDT

NEW YORK, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a securities class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) between December 13, 2018 and January 15, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 23, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  If you wish to join the case go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=qudian-inc&id=2160or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Sophie Zhang, Esq. or Spencer Lee toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com, slee@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=qudian-inc&id=2160.

According to the case, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose  (1) regulatory developments in China threatened to negatively impact Qudian’s fiscal full year 2019 (“FY19”) financial results; (2) Qudian’s business was unprepared to mitigate the risks associated with these regulatory changes; (3) as a result, Qudian’s loan portfolio was plagued by growing delinquency rates; (4) all of the foregoing made Qudian’s repeated assertions concerning its FY19 financial guidance unrealistic; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about its business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified.  You may retain counsel of your choice.  You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide.  Attorney Advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
info@zhanginvestorlaw.com
tel: (800) 991-3756

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:21aLIQUIDIA TECHNOLOGIES : *LIQUIDIA TECHNOLOGIES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 95 (form 10-K)
AQ
10:21aPFIZER : Merck and Pfizer Provide Update on Phase III JAVELIN Head and Neck 100 Study
AQ
10:21aLA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY : to Provide GIAPREZA in Italy for Compassionate Use in Patients with Septic Shock Associated with COVID-19
AQ
10:21aVERRICA PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results
AQ
10:21aINTEC PHARMA : Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Financial Results and Corporate Update
AQ
10:21aPortage Announces Filing of 3rd Quarter Financial Statements and Provides Update on CTO Revocation Application and OTC Trading
AQ
10:21aSTEMLINE THERAPEUTICS : Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results
AQ
10:21aREDHILL BIOPHARMA : Announces Preferred Position for Talicia on Express Scripts National Preferred Formulary Effective March 13, 2020
AQ
10:21aBIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL : Announces patient savings program where patients can pay as little as $0 for nurtec odt for the acute treatment of migraine in adults
AQ
10:21aAKEBIA THERAPEUTICS : A Message from Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.'s Chief Executive Officer to Our Patients, Healthcare Providers, and Other Stakeholders during the Rapidly Evolving COVID-19 Pandemic
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VALE S.A. : VALE S A : China steel futures climb on demand optimism, but end off highs
2INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : BA owner, easyJet make drastic cuts to try to survive coronavirus
3CRUDE OIL : Crude oil falls below $30 as coronavirus spreads
4UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD : Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides market update on the impact of COVID-19
5ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC : ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Faces Coronavirus Hit; 1st Half Profit Was Above Gui..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group