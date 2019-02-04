QDA Market Leader QSR International Acquires Planet Software

QSR International, the world’s leading qualitative data analytics
software company, today announced the acquisition of Planet Software,
the dominant provider of global student placement management software.
The acquisition leverages the strong position of both companies in the
academic market and enables QSR to enhance its product offering to
progressive academic institutions globally.
“There’s increasing demand for graduates with practical work experience
across a growing number of disciplines – and academic customers are
looking for advanced tools to manage increasing complexities”, said
Chris Astle, CEO of QSR International. “This strong desire for
well-rounded, experienced graduates is driving change in academic
institutions that we look forward to supporting with Sonia.”
“This is a natural step for Planet Software. With the established
networks and business practices that QSR has, it’s the perfect
opportunity for us to take Sonia, already the most widely used student
placement software, to a more global audience”, said Dean Rosenhain,
Director of Planet Software. “We’ve been working with academic
institutions to help them more efficiently manage and place students and
graduates into their chosen industries for decades. We look forward to
working with QSR’s team and its partner network to continue to enhance
student placement initiatives around the world.”
“Sonia is a natural complement to our current portfolio of NVivo
and Interpris.
It is leading technology that helps academic institutions deliver to an
increasing demand for placements, reduce administrative burden and
ensure better student and employer experiences. We’re excited about the
value this collaboration will bring to both QSR and Planet Software’s
current and future customers”, said Astle.
Corum Group served as strategic advisors to Planet Software.
About QSR International
QSR International gives researchers and marketers the power to uncover
rich insights within qualitative data, like articles, interviews, social
media and survey responses. With an innovative suite of qualitative data
analysis products, NVivo and Interpris, QSR enables both structured,
numerical data and unstructured “human” data to be analyzed together,
resulting in powerful insights that are otherwise unattainable. The deep
insights unlocked help researchers and curious minds worldwide make more
informed decisions that create growth, solve problems and improve lives.
With benefits for individuals, teams, and organizations, QSR
International exposes data and research intelligence in ways that are
otherwise impossible.
Headquartered in the United States, QSR International maintains offices
in Australia, the United Kingdom, and throughout Europe. Learn more at www.qsrinternational.com
About Planet Software
Planet Software is the company behind Sonia - the most widely used
student placement management software globally. Sonia streamlines the
placement process for universities and employers, and helps students
stay on top of their placements.
First created in 1999, Sonia has a history of managing placements that
dates back two decades. Based in Adelaide, Australia, Planet Software
enjoys the leading position in the Australian student placement market,
has a global footprint and is growing over 300% p.a. in the US. For more
information visit https://www.planetsoftware.com.au
