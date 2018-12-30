QE Qatar Exchange : “WOQOD” SIGNS NEW JET FUEL SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH QATAR PETROLEUM (2018-12-30)

Engineer Saad Rashid Al-Muhannadi WOQOD Chief Executive Officer announced that the Jet Fuel ‎ Product Sale & Purchase Agreement has been signed between Qatar Petroleum (QP) and Qatar Fuel (WOQOD) incorporating the contracting terms and conditions including the product pricing mechanism for all stakeholders.

Engineer Al-Muhannadi pointed out that this mechanism has been determined following a specialized study conducted by Qatar Petroleum. Upon the results of the study and pursuant to the powers given to QP to the determine the prices of petroleum products, Qatar Petroleum underline of the pricing mechanism for jet A-1 fuel specifying the appropriate margins for the various stakeholders.

Engineer Al-Muhannadi went on to say that, WOQOD, on its part, will sign appropriate contracts with the different stakeholders for regularizing and managing the operations for the sale and purchase of jet fuel product through jet fuel facilities located at Hamad International Air Port. Those contracts will be effective as of January 1st 2019.