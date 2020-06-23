Log in
QEBR : Announces Strong Progress on Filecoin Data Center Mining Efforts

06/23/2020

NEW YORK, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QEBR (OTC:QEBR) today detailed that its technology team has progressed well in setting up a secure Filecoin environment and proven its system as a valid node with CPU, GPU, bandwidth, and storage compatibility that meets all IPFS guidelines. The QEBR test system has connected with the Filecoin main blockchain and already successfully test-mined Filecoin.

Filecoin expects a global launch in the second half of 2020. Filecoin is a cryptocurrency-based decentralized platform based in the cloud for data storage. Its filing system requires FIL coins as payment to miners in exchange for storage space. The Filecoin ICO ("Initial Coin Offering") was conducted in 2017 and raised over US$257 Million from investors such as Sequoia Capital, Andreesen Horowitz, Y Combinator, Naval Ravikant, and Winklevoss Capital.

Over the last two months, the global Filecoin testnet has processed many petabytes (PB) of storage at an impressive average increase of 50 TB per day. The expectation is that the Filecoin mainnet launch will have hundreds of PB of storage capacity due to the very high interest of FIL miners around the world.

Jun Liang, Chief Technology Officer of QEBR, stated, "We are very satisfied with the progress made by our technology team in creating a Filecoin environment that is so efficient in mining FIL. We are confident that QEBR will be able to rapidly expand to multiple data centers around the world once the Filecoin mainnet becomes active. QEBR's first Filecoin mining installation will potentially be in Bangkok since we anticipate strong demand from Malaysia, South Korea, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Japan."

QEBR previously announced that it is FAST/DWAC eligible as of October 14, 2019. QEBR's CUSIP number is: 92828H109. The Company also previously announced the acquisition of Idaho Country Mining Co. LLC ("ICMC") and Shenzhen DZD Digital Technology Ltd ("DZD") in an exchange of shares. The acquisitions complement QEBR's existing subsidiaries by adding ICMC's services in data acquisition, data mining, encrypted data bookkeeping, and encrypted data acquisition; and, DZD, an engineering partner with ICMC in Shenzhen, China. DZD specializes in providing services for data processing, data mining, encrypted data bookkeeping, and researching of data technology.

About QEBR:
QEBR is the trading symbol for Virtual Medical International, Inc., a Nevada corporation. QEBR develops or acquires promising technology companies from around the world that specialize in data processing, warehousing, encryption, and analysis.

Forward-Looking Statements
Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on current facts and analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determined, and assumptions of management. Forward looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", and similar expressions or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur.

Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors beyond the reasonable control of the Company. It is important to note that actual outcomes and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include misinterpretation of data, the Company's ability to raise financing for operations, breach by parties with whom we have contracted, and the possible inability to maintain qualified employees or consultants.

For more information please see our website: http://www.qebr.net
Contact: info@qebr.net

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qebr-announces-strong-progress-on-filecoin-data-center-mining-efforts-301082295.html

SOURCE QEBR


© PRNewswire 2020
