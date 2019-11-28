Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

QEM : Migrants' total income exceeds $112 billion in 2016-17 (Media Release)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 07:58pm EST

MEDIA RELEASE

29 November 2019

Embargo: 11:30 am (Canberra Time)

Migrants' total income exceeds $112 billion in 2016-17

Australia's 1.9 million migrant taxpayers generated $112.3 billion in total personal income in 2016-17 according to figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) today.

ABS Migration and Small Population InsightsDirector, Jenny Dobak said most of this migrant income ($102 billion, or 91 per cent) was earned by employees.

'With new data for 2016-17 now available, we have a better understanding of the personal income earned by migrants,' she said.

'For example the data shows the median employee income of all migrant taxpayers in 2016-17 was $49,438, which was slightly higher than the median employee income for all Australian taxpayers ($49,412)'.

Skilled migrant taxpayers

The 2016-17 data shows that 61 per cent of migrant taxpayers held a skilled visa and they reported $81 billion in total personal income, an increase of 5.8 per cent in real terms on 2015-16.

'We also know that migrants from the skill steam had the highest median employee income of migrant taxpayers ($59,304)' said Ms Dobak.

Family migrant taxpayers

Migrant taxpayers with family visas reported $25 billion in total income, and were most commonly born in the United Kingdom (13 per cent) and China (12 per cent).

Humanitarian migrant taxpayers

The data also showed that migrants with humanitarian visas reported $3.4 billion in total income and had a median employee income of $32,792, below the Australian taxpayer median employee income ($49,412).

However, humanitarian migrant taxpayers had the highest median own unincorporated business income of migrant taxpayers ($16,852).

Further information can be found in Personal Income of Migrants, Australia (cat. no. 3418.0), available for free download from https://www.abs.gov.au.

Media notes:

· This release presents personal income information reported by migrant taxpayers in 2016-17 including employee income, own unincorporated business income, investment income and other income. It is limited to permanent migrants aged 15 years and over who have arrived in Australia between 1 January 2000 and 30 June 2019.
· Changes in median income are presented in real terms (2016-17 dollars) reflecting changes in the Consumer Price Index and the 2012-13 change in the tax free threshold from $6,000 to $18,200.
· When reporting ABS data, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (or ABS) must be attributed as the source. For media requests and interviews, contact the ABS Communications and Partnerships Section on 1300 175 070 (8.30am - 5pm Mon-Fri). Subscribe to our email notification service and get media releases or products sent to you on release.

Disclaimer

ABS - Australian Bureau of Statistics published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 00:57:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:33pPTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL PUBLIC : Reporting Share Repurchases in the case where repurchasing the company's own share is for financial management purposes
PU
09:33pPRUDENTIAL : Changes in issued share capital
PU
09:29pGenting Bhd Swung to Profit in 3Q
DJ
09:25pCORUS ENTERTAINMENT : Wins Media Innovation Award for John Frieda® Campaign
AQ
09:22pNRI Secure Launches Japan's First IT Security Assessment Service for Container Orchestration
BU
09:21pThe Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Straight Talk Cell Phone Deals (2019) Rated by Retail Fuse
BU
09:16pDYNACERT : Welcomes Eric Sprott as a Significant New Shareholder
AQ
09:16pdynaCERT Welcomes Eric Sprott as a Significant New Shareholder
GL
09:15pOil steady amid muted Thanksgiving trade and ahead of OPEC+ meet
RE
09:10pNew Zealand Energy Corp Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Protests U.S. Law Supporting Hong Kong but Signals Hope for Trade Deal -- 2nd update
2SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED : ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS::Acquisition of Via Paracelso 22-24-26, Agrate, ..
3HARBIN ELECTRIC COMPANY LIMITED : HARBIN ELECTRIC : ANNOUNCEMENT ENTERING INTO THE EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENTS ..
4PETRO RIO S.A. : MATERIAL FACT: Acquisition of 30% Interest in Frade
5SURROUND SOUND, SOUNDBAR, AND AV RECEIVER HOME THEATER BLACK FRIDAY 2019: Sonos, Bose, Klipsch Deals Listed..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group