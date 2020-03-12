QGEP Participações : Extract of Atlanta Certification Report - 31.12.2019 0 03/12/2020 | 12:44am EDT Send by mail :

Atlanta Statement of Reserves DATED DECEMBER 31ST, 2019 Av Almirante Barroso, nº52, Sala 1301 - Centro Rio de Janeiro - RJ | Cep: 20031-918 Tel: 55 21 3509-5800 | www.enauta.com.br Atlanta Statement of Reserves 1 Enauta releases Reserves Certification of Atlanta Field Rio de Janeiro, March 11th, 2020 Enauta Participações S.A. ("Company", B3: ENAT3) discloses today certified reserves for the Atlanta Field, based on a reserve certification, dated December 31st, 2019, prepared by independent consultants Gaffney, Cline & Associates (GCA) and issued on February 03rd, 2020. Enauta Participações S.A. holds 100% of Enauta Energia S.A. For this Report, Enauta Energia S.A. is referred to as "Enauta" or "Company". Please find below an extract, which is part of the GCA report: "This reserve statement has been prepared by Gaffney, Cline & Associates (GCA) and issued on February 3, 2020 at the request of Enauta S.A. (Enauta or "the Client"), operator of and 50% interest participant in the Atlanta Field in the Santos basin, offshore Brazil. In addition to Enauta's internal use, this report or sections therefrom are intended for release in connection with Enauta's public market-related filings. GCA conducted an independent audit examination and estimation, as of December 31, 2019, of the crude oil reserves and contingent resources of the Atlanta field. On the basis of technical and other information made available to GCA concerning this property unit, GCA hereby provides the reserves statement in Table 1 and 2. Statement of Crude Oil Reserve Volumes Atlanta Field, Santos Basin, Brazil, as of December 31, 2019 Oil Gross (100%) Field Volumes Oil Reserves Net to Enauta's Interest Categor Developed Undeveloped Total Developed Undeveloped Total y (MMBbl) (MMBbl) (MMBbl) (MMBbl) (MMBbl) (MMBbl) 1P 16.4 127.4 143.8 8.2 63.7 71.9 2P 23.1 158.0 181.1 11.5 79.0 90.5 3P 23.5 182.5 206.0 11.8 91.3 103.0 Statement of Crude Oil Contingent Resource Volumes Atlanta Field, Santos Basin, Brazil, as of December 31, 2019 1 Atlanta Statement of Reserves 2 Oil Gross (100%) Field Oil Contingent Resources Net to Enauta's Interest Category Volumes (MMBbl) (MMBbl) 1C 12.3 6.2 2C 47.5 23.8 3C 87.9 44.0 Crude oil estimated to be recovered during field separation is reported in millions of barrels (MMBbl). Natural gas produced will be used in the field, and it has not been reported as reserves. Reserves correspond to production volumes up to the end of the concession contract in December 2033. Contingent resources correspond to economic production volumes from January 2034 until end of 2050. The economic limit for each category was estimated with the same conditions as the reserves cashflows. Contingent resources economic limits were found in 2035, 2040 and 2044 for the 1C, 2C and 3C cases respectively. The Brazilian Petroleum Law, Article 47 states, "… royalties are to be paid on a monthly basis, in national currency …" and, therefore, royalties (7.8%) are treated as cash deductions rather than a reduction to volumes. Field Description The Atlanta field is located in the northern area of Santos basin, 185 km offshore, southeast of Rio de Janeiro. (Figure 1) Figure 1: Atlanta Field - Location Map 2 Atlanta Statement of Reserves 3 Source: Enauta Energia S.A. This field is part of the BS-4 Block that was acquired in Round 0 by Petrobras. In 1998, a consortium was formed between Petrobras (40%), Shell (40%, as operator) and Chevron (20%). The field discovery was made with the 1-SHEL-4-RJS well, which was drilled by Shell in April 2001. The well found heavy oil of 14°API in Eocene turbiditic sandstones at -2,326 m subsea depth under 1,550 m of water. Because of severe washouts in the well, the 1-SHEL-4A-RJS sidetrack was drilled to verify this objective. An oil-water contact was identified by well logs at -2,404 m subsea. The structure defined by the 3D seismic is a faulted anticline with a main fault running SW to NE. The well is located in the footwall, which has the main prospective interest. The pay zone in the footwall is about 130 m thick, while in the hanging wall it is about 30 m. The oil-water contact also is clearly seen in the seismic image as a flat spot (Figure 2). Figure 2: Atlanta Field - Seismic Image Source: Enauta Energia S.A. Shell followed the discovery with an appraisal program, drilling the 3-SHEL-8-RJS well, which was successful. In 2006, Shell drilled extension wells 9-SHEL-19D-RJS,3-SHEL-20HP-RJS (abandoned) and 3-SHEL-20HPA-RJS (sidetrack). In 2012, Shell and Chevron sold their interests to Enauta (formerly Queiroz Galvão E&P) (30%, as operator) and Barra (30%). In 2013, Dommo (formerly OGX Petróleo e Gás S.A) acquired its 40% from Petrobras. On September 24, 2018, the Arbitral Tribunal in the LCIA Arbitration No. UN173772 decided that the 40% of Dommo's rights and interests under the Concession have been deemed transferred to both Barra and Enauta in the same proportion of 20% for each company as from 11 October 2017. The Arbitral Tribunal's award is final and binding, not subject to appeal. Current working interests in the concession are therefore Enauta 50% and Barra 50%, as per ANP Board of Director's approval and accordingly to the 8th amendment of the Concession Agreement, which extract was published in the Federal Official Gazette of 5th July, 2019. 3 Atlanta Statement of Reserves 4 In 2013, Enauta started the field development by drilling the horizontal well 7-ATL-2HP-RJS, which tested a stable flow of 1,250 bopd through a 20/64" choke and a peak flow of 5,000 bopd without choke restriction. The PI measured was 9.6 bopd/psi. Higher rates were expected with a production ESP of 1,500 HP. In 2014, a second horizontal well was drilled, 7-ATL-3H-RJS, that tested a stable flow of 1,320 bopd through a 16/64" choke and a peak flow of 4,000 bopd without choke restriction, measuring a PI of 21.1 bopd/psi, double than that of the previous well. The well has produced since 2018 at about 7.5 Mbopd. In 2019, both wells, 7-ATL-2HP-RJS and 7-ATL-3H-RJS were worked over to replace the failed ESP and install a bypass valve to minimize pressure loss inside the pump after its failure. Also in 2019, a third well 7-ATL-4HB-RJS was drilled, starting production at 15 Mbopd. Production from the field started in 2018 through satellite production lines to a small FPSO processing unit of maximum capacity of 30 Mbopd. Oil was exported via ships and all the gas produced was used as fuel. Water was treated and disposed of into the sea. The ESPs installed in 2014 in these wells failed shortly after production started and the wells were kept on production by their backup ESPs installed on the seabed. During 2019, after the drilling and completion of a third well, the two initial wells were intervened for ESP replacement. In late 2019 the three wells were producing, restricted by the FPSO capacity. Well #2HP produces 4.5 Mbopd, well #3H produces 11.5 Mbopd and #4HB 15 Mbopd. This last well is located at the top of the structure. The small FPSO will be used until mid-2022 to complete what is known as the Early Production System (EPS). During 2021/2025 Enauta will start the full development of the field, drilling nine horizontal wells (Figure 3). Figure 3: Atlanta Field - Structure and Development Plan This full development program is divided into two stages. Five locations will be drilled during the first stage from 2021-2022. Production is scheduled to start in the second half of 2022, using a different FPSO of higher capacity. Eight wells will produce to the new FPSO with 4 Atlanta Statement of Reserves 5 maximum capacity of 50 Mbopd. The second stage consists of drilling four additional wells during 2024-2025 for plateau maintenance. All wells will be horizontal and produced through ESPs. Oil is exported via ships and gas is consumed at the FPSO production facility. The concession period expires at the end of 2033. A contract extension until the end of 2050 was requested by the partner companies to the Brazilian authorities in late 2019. GCA has estimated Reserves up to the present contract deadline at the end of 2033, with the remainder of the production profiles being classified as Contingent Resources. These volumes are candidates to be promoted to the reserves class when the contract extension is granted. However, as reserves and resources are evaluated periodically, changes in physical, economic or regulatory conditions could prevent the automatic promotion of Contingent Resources to Reserves when the contingency is fulfilled. The FPSO will consume the produced gas during the plateau. At its end, a small amount of oil and diesel will be required also as fuel. The quoted reserves include the oil consumed, estimated to amount to 1.12 MMBbl up to 2033 and 4.26 MMBbl from 2034 until 2050. Reserves and Contingent Resources Assessment At 2019 yearend, the Atlanta field was producing 27.7 Mbopd with a water cut of 0.5% and a GOR of 43 v/v from the three mentioned wells. Future production was estimated through reservoir simulation prepared by Enauta. This simulation considered variations in the most critical parameter: relative permeability. Three alternatives of maximum residual oil saturation were considered in order to span the possible water influx response to oil production. These cases, considered Low, Best and High estimates, provided the expected production profiles for the 1P, 2P and 3P reserves and resources estimate. The model was history matched with the short production history of the existing three wells. GCA considered that the match is fair. This audit examination was based on reserves estimates and other information provided by Enauta to GCA through January 31, 2020, and included such tests, procedures and adjustments as were considered necessary. All questions that arose during the audit process were resolved to GCA's satisfaction. The economic tests for the December 31, 2019 reserves and resources volumes were based on Enauta's future scenario of Brent oil prices, along with estimates for the Atlanta quality and location discount, which GCA considers reasonable. It is GCA's opinion that the estimates of total remaining recoverable hydrocarbon liquid and gas volumes, as of December 31, 2019, are, in the aggregate, reasonable and the reserves and resources classification and categorization are appropriate and consistent with the definition of reserves and resources in the Petroleum Resources Management System (PRMS), which was approved by the Society of Petroleum Engineers, the World Petroleum Council, the American Association of Petroleum Geologists, the Society of Petroleum Evaluation Engineers, the Society of Exploration Geophysicists, the Society of Petrophysicists and Well Log Analysts, and the European Association of Geoscientists and Engineers in June 2018, version 1.01 5 Atlanta Statement of Reserves 6 GCA concludes that the methodologies employed by Enauta in the derivation of the reserves and resources estimates are appropriate, and that the quality of the data relied upon and the depth and thoroughness of the estimation process are adequate. Basis of Opinion This document reflects GCA's informed professional judgment based on accepted standards of professional investigation and, as applicable, the data and information provided by the Client, the limited scope of engagement, and the time permitted to conduct the evaluation. In line with those accepted standards, this document does not in any way constitute or make a guarantee or prediction of results, and no warranty is implied or expressed that actual outcome will conform to the outcomes presented herein. GCA has not independently verified any information provided by, or at the direction of, the Client, and has accepted the accuracy and completeness of this data. GCA has no reason to believe that any material facts have been withheld, but does not warrant that its inquiries have revealed all of the matters that a more extensive examination might otherwise disclose. The opinions expressed herein are subject to and fully qualified by the generally accepted uncertainties associated with the interpretation of geoscience and engineering data and do not reflect the totality of circumstances, scenarios and information that could potentially affect decisions made by the report's recipients and/or actual results. The opinions and statements contained in this report are made in good faith and in the belief that such opinions and statements are representative of prevailing physical and economic circumstances. There are numerous uncertainties inherent in estimating reserves and resources, and in projecting future production, development expenditures, operating expenses and cash flows. Oil and gas resources assessments must be recognized as a subjective process of estimating subsurface accumulations of oil and gas that cannot be measured in an exact way. Estimates of oil and gas resources prepared by other parties may differ, perhaps materially, from those contained within this report. The accuracy of any reserves or resources estimate is a function of the quality of the available data and of engineering and geological interpretation. Results of drilling, testing and production that post-date the preparation of the estimates may justify revisions, some or all of which may be material. Accordingly, reserves and resources estimates are often different from the quantities of oil and gas that are ultimately recovered, and the timing and cost of those volumes that are recovered may vary from that assumed. GCA's review and audit involved reviewing pertinent facts, interpretations and assumptions made by the Client or others in preparing estimates of reserves and resources. GCA performed procedures necessary to enable it to render an opinion on the appropriateness of the methodologies employed, adequacy and quality of the data relied on, depth and thoroughness of the reserves and resources estimation process, classification and categorization of reserves and resources appropriate to the relevant definitions used, and reasonableness of the estimates. 6 Atlanta Statement of Reserves 7 Definition of Reserves Reserves are those quantities of petroleum that are anticipated to be commercially recoverable by application of development projects to known accumulations from a given date forward under defined conditions. Reserves must further satisfy four criteria, based on the development project(s) applied: discovered, recoverable, commercial and remaining (as of the evaluation date). GCA is not aware of any potential changes in regulations applicable to these fields that could affect the ability of the Client to produce the estimated reserves. Reserves are further categorized in accordance with the level of certainty associated with the estimates and may be sub-classified based on project maturity and/or characterized by development and production status. All categories of reserves volumes quoted herein have been derived within the context of an economic limit test (ELT) assessment (pre-tax and exclusive of accumulated depreciation amounts) prior to any Net Present Value (NPV) analysis. Contingent Resources are those quantities of petroleum estimated, as of a given date, to be potentially recoverable from known accumulations, but the applied project(s) are not yet considered mature enough for commercial development because of one or more contingencies. Contingent Resources may include, for example, projects for which there are currently no evident viable markets, or where commercial recovery is dependent on technology under development, or where evaluation of the accumulation is insufficient to clearly assess commerciality. Contingent Resources are further categorized in accordance with the level of certainty associated with the estimates and may be sub-classified based on project maturity and/or characterized by their economic status. GCA has not undertaken a site visit and inspection because it was not included in the scope of work. As such, GCA is not in a position to comment on the operations or facilities in place, their appropriateness and condition, or whether they are in compliance with the regulations pertaining to such operations. Further, GCA is not in a position to comment on any aspect of health, safety, or environment of such operation. This report has been prepared based on GCA's understanding of the effects of petroleum legislation and other regulations that currently apply to these properties. However, GCA is not in a position to attest to property title or rights, conditions of these rights (including environmental and abandonment obligations), or any necessary licenses and consents (including planning permission, financial interest relationships, or encumbrances thereon for any part of the appraised properties). Qualifications In performing this study, GCA is not aware that any conflict of interest has existed. As an independent consultancy, GCA is providing impartial technical, commercial, and strategic advice within the energy sector. GCA's remuneration was not in any way contingent on the contents of this report. In the preparation of this document, GCA has maintained, and continues to maintain, a strict independent consultant-client relationship with the Client. Furthermore, the management and 7 Atlanta Statement of Reserves 8 employees of GCA have no interest in any of the assets evaluated or related with the analysis performed, as part of this report. Staff members who prepared this report hold appropriate professional and educational qualifications and have the necessary levels of experience and expertise to perform the work." 8 Attachments Original document

