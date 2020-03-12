QGEP Participações : Extract of Manati Certification Report - 31.12.2019 0 03/12/2020 | 12:49am EDT Send by mail :

Manati Statement of Reserves DATED DECEMBER 31ST, 2019 Av Almirante Barroso, nº52, Sala 1301 - Centro Rio de Janeiro - RJ | Cep: 20031-918 Tel: 55 21 3509-5800 | www.enauta.com.br Manati Annual Statement of Reserves 1 Enauta Provides Update on Manati Field Reserves Rio de Janeiro, March 11th, 2020 Enauta Participações S.A. ("Company", B3: ENAT3) provides today an update on the natural gas and condensate reserves at the Manati Field dated December 31st, 2019, based on a reserve report prepared by independent consultant, Gaffney, Cline & Associates (GCA), titled "Reserves Statement for Manati Field, Brazil as of December 31, 2019" issued in January 15th, 2019. The Manati Field, located in the Camamu Basin off the coast of northeast Brazil, is one of the largest non-associated producing gas fields in the country. Enauta is the largest owner, with 45% of the Field, which is operated by Petrobras. The Manati Field remains one of the drives for the Company's strong operating cash flow. Manati has six wells connected by subsea flowlines to a fixed production platform (PMNT-1), installed at a depth of 35 meters, located 10 km off the coast. This platform was originally constructed to be operated remotely. From the platform, the gas flows via a 125 km offshore and onshore pipeline, through a compression plant located onshore 20 km off the platform, to the geophysicist Vandemir Ferreira gas processing station, in the city of São Francisco do Conde. After this treatment, the gas from the Manati Field is sold to Petrobras and the condensate is sold to Dax Oil. Enauta Participações S.A. holds 100% of Enauta Energia S.A. For this Report, Enauta Energia S.A. will continue to be referred to as "Enauta" or "Company". Please find below an extract, which is part of the GCA report: "Reserves Statement for the Manati Field, Brazil as of December 31, 2019 This reserves statement has been prepared by Gaffney, Cline & Associates (GCA) and issued on January 15, 2020 at the request of Enauta Energia S.A. (Enauta or "the Client"), 45% interest participant in the Manati field in the BCAM-40 block in the Camamu-Almada basin, offshore Bahia, Brazil. GCA has conducted an independent audit examination, as of December 31, 2019, of the hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas volumes expected to be produced in the previously mentioned field. On the basis of technical and other information made available to GCA concerning this property unit, GCA hereby provides the reserves statement in Table 1. Statement of Remaining Hydrocarbon Volumes Manati Field, Brazil as of December 31, 2019 1 Manati Annual Statement of Reserves 2 Gross (100%) Sales Company Net (NRI) Volumes Reserves Liquids Liquids Gas Category (MMBbl) Gas (Bm3) (MMBbl) (Bm3) 1P 0.41 4.01 0.18 1.81 2P 0.51 4.81 0.23 2.16 3P 0.65 5.72 0.29 2.57 Hydrocarbon liquid volumes represent condensate estimated to be recovered during field separation and are reported in millions of barrels (MMBbl). Natural gas volumes represent expected gas sales, and are reported in billion (109) cubic meters (Bm3) at standard conditions of one atmosphere (101.325 kPa) and 20° Celsius. The reserves volumes have been reduced for fuel usage in the compression plant estimated at 2% of produced gas. Article 47 of the Brazilian Petroleum Law states that "…royalties are to be paid on a monthly basis, in national currency …" and, therefore, royalties are treated as cash deductions rather than a reduction to volumes. Gas reserves sales volumes are based on firm and existing gas contracts, or on the reasonable expectation of a contract or on the reasonable expectation that any such existing gas sales contracts will be renewed on similar terms in the future. Area Description The Camamu-Almada basin is located offshore from the state of Bahia, in northeastern Brazil. The BCAM-40 block is in shallow waters, approximately 20-50 m deep and 10-20 km from shore. The Manati gas field was discovered by Petrobras in 2000, with the drilling of the 1-BAS128- BA well (see Figure 1). The Manati field started production in 2007 from the Sergi formation sands (see Figure 2) and produced a 2019 average of about 4.4 MMm3/d of gas and 353 bpd of condensate from six wells. 2 Manati Annual Statement of Reserves 3 Figure 1 - Manati Field Location map Figure 2 - Structure Map for the Sergi Formation Source: Enauta Cumulative production at 2019 yearend was 24.2 Bm3 of gas and 2.32 MMBbl of condensate. Production and pressure performance available, as of December 2019, were analyzed through material balance, which indicates a contacted original gas in place volume (OGIP) of 32.8 Bm3. This value is lower than the volumetric OGIP estimated by Enauta at 37.0 Bm3 for the best estimate case and 42.5 Bm3 for the high case. The difference in volumes has been interpreted to indicate the existence of in-place gas that is not being influenced by the existing six producing wells. This extra volume has been identified by Enauta to be located in northern portions of the reservoir, thought to be separated by partial permeability barriers. According to Enauta, simulation exercises conducted by Petrobras and adopted by Enauta indicate that these northern portions will not begin to contribute and provide pressure support until later in the life of the field. This late life pressure contribution is based on acceptable pressure history matches for each reserves category. There has been considerable discussion regarding the need for an additional well to access the additional volumes in the northern portions of the field. If the predicted pressure response is not observed, further wells may be needed to prevent some portion of the reserves volumes being re-classified as Contingent Resources. 3 Manati Annual Statement of Reserves 4 GCA used the material balance OGIP estimate as the basis of the Proved Reserves estimate while the volumetric estimates, which included the northern portions of the field, were used for the 2P and 3P estimates. The recovery factor for the 1P case of 87.9% of the Proved OGIP represents an abandonment pressure estimated by GCA by material balance of 22 kg/cm2. This result is in line with the simulation estimate. The 2P case recovery factor resulted as 80% of the 2P OGIP, and the 3P case, 71.6% of the volumetric 3P OGIP. Future production profiles were estimated from simulation results and from real sales rates in late 2019. A compression facility was installed onshore in 2015, completing the development of the field. All reserves are considered Developed. The average calorific value of the gas is 8,797 kcal/m3 while the average condensate yield was 81 Bbl/MMm3 in 2019. Reserves Assessment This audit examination was based on reserves estimates and other information provided by Enauta to GCA through December 5, 2019, and included such tests, procedures and adjustments as were considered necessary. All questions that arose during the audit process were resolved to GCA's satisfaction. It is GCA's opinion that the estimates of total remaining recoverable hydrocarbon liquid and gas volumes, as of December 31, 2019, are, in the aggregate, reasonable and the reserves categorization is appropriate and consistent with the definition of reserves in the Petroleum Resources Management System (PRMS), which was approved by the Society of Petroleum Engineers, the World Petroleum Council, the American Association of Petroleum Geologists, the Society of Petroleum Evaluation Engineers, the Society of Exploration Geophysicists, the Society of Petrophysicists and Well Log Analysts, and the European Association of Geoscientists and Engineers in June 2018, version 1.01. GCA concludes that the methodologies employed by Enauta in the derivation of the reserves estimates are appropriate, and that the quality of the data relied upon and the depth and thoroughness of the reserves estimation process is adequate. Basis Of Opinion This document reflects GCA's informed professional judgment based on accepted standards of professional investigation and, as applicable, the data and information provided by the Client, the limited scope of engagement, and the time permitted to conduct the evaluation. In line with those accepted standards, this document does not in any way constitute or make a guarantee or prediction of results, and no warranty is implied or expressed that actual outcome will conform to the outcomes presented herein. GCA has not independently verified any information provided by, or at the direction of, the Client, and has accepted the accuracy and completeness of this data. GCA has no reason to believe that any material facts have been withheld, but does not warrant that its inquiries have revealed all of the matters that a more extensive examination might otherwise disclose. 4 Manati Annual Statement of Reserves 5 The opinions expressed herein are subject to and fully qualified by the generally accepted uncertainties associated with the interpretation of geoscience and engineering data and do not reflect the totality of circumstances, scenarios and information that could potentially affect decisions made by the report's recipients and/or actual results. The opinions and statements contained in this report are made in good faith and in the belief that such opinions and statements are representative of prevailing physical and economic circumstances. There are numerous uncertainties inherent in estimating reserves and resources, and in projecting future production, development expenditures, operating expenses and cash flows. Oil and gas resources assessments must be recognized as a subjective process of estimating subsurface accumulations of oil and gas that cannot be measured in an exact way. Estimates of oil and gas resources prepared by other parties may differ, perhaps materially, from those contained within this report. The accuracy of any reserves estimate is a function of the quality of the available data and of engineering and geological interpretation. Results of drilling, testing and production that postdate the preparation of the estimates may justify revisions, some or all of which may be material. Accordingly, reserves estimates are often different from the quantities of oil and gas that are ultimately recovered, and the timing and cost of those volumes that are recovered may vary from that assumed. GCA's review and audit involved reviewing pertinent facts, interpretations and assumptions made by the Client or others in preparing estimates of reserves and resources. GCA performed procedures necessary to enable it to render an opinion on the appropriateness of the methodologies employed, adequacy and quality of the data relied on, depth and thoroughness of the reserves and resources estimation process, classification and categorization of reserves and resources appropriate to the relevant definitions used, and reasonableness of the estimates. Definition Of Reserves And Resourses Reserves are those quantities of petroleum that are anticipated to be commercially recoverable by application of development projects to known accumulations from a given date forward under defined conditions. Reserves must further satisfy four criteria, based on the development project(s) applied: discovered, recoverable, commercial and remaining (as of the evaluation date). GCA is not aware of any potential changes in regulations applicable to these fields that could affect the ability of the Client to produce the estimated reserves. Reserves are further categorized in accordance with the level of certainty associated with the estimates and may be sub-classified based on project maturity and/or characterized by development and production status. All categories of reserves volumes quoted herein have been derived within the context of an economic limit test (ELT) assessment (pre-tax and exclusive of accumulated depreciation amounts) prior to any net present value (NPV) analysis. GCA has not undertaken a site visit or inspection because it was not included in the scope of work. As such, GCA is not in a position to comment on the operations or facilities in place, their appropriateness and condition, or whether they are in compliance with the regulations pertaining to such operations. Further, GCA is not in a position to comment on any aspect of health, safety, or environment of such operation. 5 Manati Annual Statement of Reserves 6 This report has been prepared based on GCA's understanding of the effects of petroleum legislation and other regulations that currently apply to these properties. However, GCA is not in a position to attest to property title or rights, conditions of these rights (including environmental and abandonment obligations), or any necessary licenses and consents (including planning permission, financial interest relationships, or encumbrances thereon for any part of the appraised properties). Qualifications In performing this study, GCA is not aware that any conflict of interest has existed. As an independent consultancy, GCA is providing impartial technical, commercial, and strategic advice within the energy sector. GCA's remuneration was not in any way contingent on the contents of this report. In the preparation of this document, GCA has maintained, and continues to maintain, a strict independent consultant-client relationship with the Client. Furthermore, the management and employees of GCA have no interest in any of the assets evaluated or related with the analysis performed, as part of this report. Staff members who prepared this report hold appropriate professional and educational qualifications and have the necessary levels of experience and expertise to perform the work." 6 Attachments Original document

