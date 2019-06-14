QGenda : #13 Fastest-Growing Company in Georgia

QGenda named one of the top 40 fastest-growing companies in Georgia for
3rd year in a row
For the 3rd year in a row, QGenda, the #1 cloud-based automated provider
scheduling software, has been honored by The Atlanta Chapter of the
Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) as one of the top
40 fastest-growing middle-market companies in Georgia. ACG Atlanta
presented QGenda with the award at the Georgia Fast 40 Awards Dinner and
Gala on June 13, 2019.
“It is an honor to receive this designation three years in a row,” said
Greg Benoit, CEO. “The continued growth speaks to our strong commitment
to developing high-quality solutions that are valued by healthcare
professionals. Our growth is also a testament to our amazing employees
who provide the best healthcare workforce management solution on the
market.”
“The companies being honored this year exemplify ACG’s focus on driving
middle-market growth and demonstrate the strength and significance of
this sector in Georgia,” said Melanie Brandt ACG Atlanta’s President and
CEO. Applicants were required to submit three years of verifiable
revenue and employment growth records, which were validated by national
accounting firm and founding Diamond sponsor, Cherry Bekaert LLP. ACG
also conducted in-person interviews with all qualified applicants. All
companies on the list are for profit and headquartered in Georgia with
year-end revenues ranging from $15 to $500 million.
“These 40 companies represent more than 11,000 new jobs and nearly three
billion dollars in revenue growth over the last three years,” said
Brittany Boals Moeller, chairman of the 2019 Georgia Fast 40 Awards and
Southeast Region Head of Private Wealth Management at Goldman Sachs. “In
speaking with many of the CEO’s, the supportive business environment and
accessibility of capital are contributors to growth. By far the biggest
challenge is tightness of the labor market. We are proud to honor these
companies and look forward to learning more insights at the awards gala
in June.”
About QGenda
QGenda is the #1
cloud-based, automated provider scheduling software. Since its
launch in 2006, QGenda has grown to serve more than 3,000 customers in
over 30 medical specialties. Leading physician groups, hospitals,
academic medical centers, and enterprise health systems use QGenda to
optimize their workforce which allows them to provide the best possible
patient care. QGenda is headquartered in Atlanta, GA with offices in
Baltimore, MD. Learn why 90 of 100 Becker’s Greatest Hospitals use
QGenda at www.QGenda.com,
About ACG Atlanta
ACG is a global professional organization with the mission of Driving
Middle-Market Growth that comprises more than 14,500 members from
corporations, private equity, finance, and professional service firms
representing Fortune 500, Fortune1000, FTSE 100, and middle- market
companies in 59 chapters in North America and Europe. Founded in 1974,
ACG Atlanta provides executives and professionals a unique forum for
exchanging ideas and experiences concerning organic and acquisitive
growth. Programs include Atlanta ACG Capital Connection, The Georgia
Fast 40 Honoree Awards and Gala, an annual Wine Tasting Reception, an
annual Deal of the Year event, as well as an active Women’s Forum and
Young Professionals group.
