QGenda : #13 Fastest-Growing Company in Georgia

QGenda named one of the top 40 fastest-growing companies in Georgia for 3rd year in a row

For the 3rd year in a row, QGenda, the #1 cloud-based automated provider scheduling software, has been honored by The Atlanta Chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) as one of the top 40 fastest-growing middle-market companies in Georgia. ACG Atlanta presented QGenda with the award at the Georgia Fast 40 Awards Dinner and Gala on June 13, 2019.

“It is an honor to receive this designation three years in a row,” said Greg Benoit, CEO. “The continued growth speaks to our strong commitment to developing high-quality solutions that are valued by healthcare professionals. Our growth is also a testament to our amazing employees who provide the best healthcare workforce management solution on the market.”

“The companies being honored this year exemplify ACG’s focus on driving middle-market growth and demonstrate the strength and significance of this sector in Georgia,” said Melanie Brandt ACG Atlanta’s President and CEO. Applicants were required to submit three years of verifiable revenue and employment growth records, which were validated by national accounting firm and founding Diamond sponsor, Cherry Bekaert LLP. ACG also conducted in-person interviews with all qualified applicants. All companies on the list are for profit and headquartered in Georgia with year-end revenues ranging from $15 to $500 million.

“These 40 companies represent more than 11,000 new jobs and nearly three billion dollars in revenue growth over the last three years,” said Brittany Boals Moeller, chairman of the 2019 Georgia Fast 40 Awards and Southeast Region Head of Private Wealth Management at Goldman Sachs. “In speaking with many of the CEO’s, the supportive business environment and accessibility of capital are contributors to growth. By far the biggest challenge is tightness of the labor market. We are proud to honor these companies and look forward to learning more insights at the awards gala in June.”

About QGenda

QGenda is the #1 cloud-based, automated provider scheduling software. Since its launch in 2006, QGenda has grown to serve more than 3,000 customers in over 30 medical specialties. Leading physician groups, hospitals, academic medical centers, and enterprise health systems use QGenda to optimize their workforce which allows them to provide the best possible patient care. QGenda is headquartered in Atlanta, GA with offices in Baltimore, MD. Learn why 90 of 100 Becker’s Greatest Hospitals use QGenda at www.QGenda.com, or follow on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About ACG Atlanta

ACG is a global professional organization with the mission of Driving Middle-Market Growth that comprises more than 14,500 members from corporations, private equity, finance, and professional service firms representing Fortune 500, Fortune1000, FTSE 100, and middle- market companies in 59 chapters in North America and Europe. Founded in 1974, ACG Atlanta provides executives and professionals a unique forum for exchanging ideas and experiences concerning organic and acquisitive growth. Programs include Atlanta ACG Capital Connection, The Georgia Fast 40 Honoree Awards and Gala, an annual Wine Tasting Reception, an annual Deal of the Year event, as well as an active Women’s Forum and Young Professionals group.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190614005290/en/